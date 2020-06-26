MR. COSTA: Let's begin with the opening of your book. It has a detailed recounting of how you joined the Trump administration.

Why did you join the administration in the first place, given what you wrote in the book about the President's behavior was largely known beforehand?

MR. BOLTON: Well, I had the honor of serving in prior Republican administrations at the State Department and the Justice Department. And I felt that it was a time of great challenge for the United States. I thought that the prior eight years of the Obama administration had seen a lot of misguided policies that had weakened our national security posture, and I hoped I could make a contribution.

AD

AD

I was obviously aware of many of the things that had been said and written about Donald Trump. But I also had had a number of meetings with him where we had discussed my views and his views on foreign and defense policy before the election, after he took office.

He certainly had watched me on Fox News, so nobody's ever accused me of being shy about stating my views. So, I thought he had a pretty good idea of where I stood. And I hoped that what was in the press and the gossip columns about him would turn out to be overstated and wrong, and that we would find a way to make this work in a sustained and coherent fashion and that I could make a contribution. And that's what my motivation was, and I recount in the book what actually happened, and whether or not that turned out to be true.

MR. COSTA: Speaking of what actually happened, when was the first moment that you came to the conclusion that President Trump was unfit?

AD

AD

MR. BOLTON: Well, it didn't pop out like a lightbulb turning on. It was accumulation of many, many meetings, conversations, things that played out over a sustained period of time, but there were some successes.

In the early days, roughly a month after I joined the administration, Trump was able to announce the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, which I thought was a badly misguided initiative. It was something he had tried to do from the beginning of his term, but had not been able to do. And I felt that this was something that he clearly had signaled during the campaign he wanted to do. It was consistent with my longstanding view of the 2015 deal being contrary to American interests.

So, despite increasingly troubling signs, I would say there also were some positive things. I've tried to be as accurate as I can in describing both sides of that equation. So, it was more an issue of the evidence mounting over time than one immediate moment.

AD

AD

MR. COSTA: Well, do you remember any moment that you said to yourself, "This man is unfit to serve as Commander-in-Chief" early on?

MR. BOLTON: Well, I think the most disturbing moment in the early days was at the NATO Summit in Brussels. I described this at some length in the book. He really was very close to withdrawing from NATO. I didn't think this was show or hoopla. I thought he really was on the verge of doing that.

I thought for all that NATO needs substantial reform, for all that Trump is correct that our NATO allies have not, over the years, borne their fair share of the cost, the answer is not to withdraw.

The oceans do not protect America like they did two or three centuries ago. And NATO, in my judgment, is the most successful political-military alliance in history.

AD

So, with Mike Pompeo and Jim Mattis who were also there in Brussels, John Kelly, the White House Chief of Staff, we all worked in various ways, and I recount these stories in the book, to help persuade the President not actually to withdraw. And it turned out he didn't withdraw. That whole incident which played out over perhaps a 48-hour period was very unnerving to me.

AD

And I think as I indicate probably the first point after I joined the White House that I thought I was going to have to resign. And it was--but I do think there is a responsibility on people when you go into a position like that. The President makes the decisions. Nobody's ever under any illusions to the contrary, that you keep trying to provide advice and, in that case, I actually thought maybe this is some confirmation that I can make a contribution. And it--despite the narrow miss that actually helped encourage me to stay on longer.

MR. COSTA: You write throughout the book, as you just said, about your alarm about the President's policy positions and policy statements, both publicly and privately. But did you ever speak up and confront the President about the conduct and the behavior that you write about tested legal bounds?

AD

MR. BOLTON: Well, we certainly spoke about it. The President is very good at rejecting criticism he doesn't want to hear. In some of the areas that I thought were legally questionable, I did brief the Counsel to the President and the Attorney General. That is really their responsibility and I filled them in on what I knew and counted on them to do what they thought was required.

AD

But you know, service in the White House itself is not like The West Wing. There aren't dramatic confrontations with the President, at least any that don't result in, about 24 hours later, the confrontor [phonetic] departing from the White House.

There were things we tried to do, in the Ukraine, for example, to ensure that the security assistance that was held up was delivered. But it's not a--it's not the kind of environment, as in almost any business office, where you look to confront your boss with something. And those are the circumstances we all worked in. There is a large alumni association of people who have left the Trump administration. They left at different times for different reasons. It is a very personal decision how you address the problem such as the President presented, how long you try and address it, and what circumstances you finally depart under.

AD

MR. COSTA: You are a lawyer your entire career. You did go to the White House Counsel; you did go to the Attorney General with some of your concerns. But to your point, do you have any regret that you did not have--as a counsel of sorts to the President on national security on legal matters and tell him to his face that you had severe concerns about his conduct and what he was doing?

AD

MR. BOLTON: You know, one of the criticisms that I received and I'm receiving it even today as the book is coming out is that I tried to do too many people's jobs for them and I should have just done my job.

So, I tried to respect the fact I'm not an investigator. I had plenty other things to do. I did refer this to the lawyers. I told others on the NSC staff to talk to the lawyers. I told other White House advisors of my concern. But I tried to focus on my job. It's easy from the outside to say that was wrong, and maybe it was a mistake. I can only tell you what I did, it was for the purpose of trying to move the country and the White House in the right direction in terms of policy.

AD

MR. COSTA: So, maybe it was a mistake, as you reflect back?

MR. BOLTON: Well, it could be. I'm certainly aware I made mistakes. I try to discuss some of them in the book. It was hardly perfect. There were probably things I could have done better.

AD

I'm not sure on this score it would have shifted the President's view on all this, in part because he was hearing from so many people from the outside who didn't understand how the government was actually run, that were influencing him.

And it's not always clear as events go on that something is verging on the illegal. It may simply be unacceptable, unprofessional, unpresidential. So, knowing at the time--and Ukraine is a good example--exactly what was happening in a wide variety of areas that I or others might not be aware of. You don't have the full picture.

AD

MR. COSTA: Ambassador, we received many questions from Post readers, and they often echo Terry Rosenburg [phonetic] of Massachusetts. He asked about your lack of testimony. And given your dire view of the President, why wasn't it imperative that you testify before the House?

AD

MR. BOLTON: Well, I address this question at length in the book, and let me try to summarize it, here. I believe that the advocates of impeachment in the House conducted their impeachment effort in a very misguided way. I think they made a huge strategic mistake. I describe them as committing impeachment malpractice. We have history, here: We have Nixon and Watergate to look back to and you could see there that even though Nixon did not go through the full impeachment process--he resigned, of course--that what happened was that the advocates of impeachment, who were all Democrats at the beginning, built a consensus, including an increasing number of Republicans, that said Nixon's conduct constituted high crimes and misdemeanors.

If you look at the Ervin Committee, for example, a Democrat worked with Howard Baker, a Republican, to develop the evidence and the facts of what had actually happened at Watergate. That's not what the Democrats did, here. They acted in a manner that was perceived, and I think rightly was understood to be partisan. They drove House Republicans into a partisan corner. That resulted in highly partisan proceedings in the House and almost party line impeachment vote, and therefore pretty much guaranteed the same sort of thing in the Senate.

If the goal was not just getting a vote that impeached Trump in the House but actually removing him from office, they did it just about 180 degrees the wrong way. And I saw that and thought that jumping off the cliff with them was not only a mistake, but that whatever else I had to say would have gotten lost in the shuffle of their mistakes. And I think that's to be regretted, but this happened--the Democratic strategy was devised by them and implemented by them before they talked to anybody else, as far as I know.

MR. COSTA: Your decision changed history, and I hear your political argument there, your legal argument, your historical argument. At the same time, did you ever grapple with both a moral and personal obligation as a citizen to speak up?

MR. BOLTON: I grappled with it extensively and asked myself what my duty as a citizen was, and what would be effective. You know, Ronald Reagan used to say, when I served at the Justice Department in the Reagan Administration--he used to tell at me sometime, "I'm not jumping off the cliff with all flags flying."

And I thought what the advocates of impeachment were doing here was pretty much exactly that. I think they were virtue signaling. And I think that they made a strategic mistake for the country. You know, their argument was that Trump will be forever impeached and that will be a constraint on his behavior. That is exactly the opposite of what happened. He was not just impeached, he was acquitted. So, their actions did not form a deterrent against future, similar conduct by Trump, they enabled it.

And I thought that was a mistake and I thought, in any event, the time really to discuss these kinds of things couldn't be better than in the middle of a presidential campaign. And with the impeachment effort doomed to failure, in my view, and I believe as it turned out correctly, I thought the responsible thing to do is make sure that these facts in the book were put on the public record for people to consider.

People will read the book. They may vote for Donald Trump, anyway, that's their decision, but my hope is, at least they know what they're voting for.

MR. COSTA: You recently said you don't have notes and you didn't use notes for writing this book. It is so detailed; I read the whole thing over the course of days.

As a lawyer, you have probably often used a dictation device. Did you use a dictation device in the process of writing this book and recounting your time in the White House?

MR. BOLTON: No, I'm not sure I'm high-tech enough to turn a dictation device on and off. I'll come back to the Nixon administration, I don't want to get into tapes or anything else.

I did the best job I could. I'll stand by what I said in the book. It was the best job I could do. Some people are going to disagree with it; I understand that. I'm prepared to talk about the facts and who has different recollections. This happens. As a formal trial lawyer, I know people can sit in the same meeting and come away with different recollections. I am very confident that what I wrote in the book is the best I could do to put it down accurately.

MR. COSTA: Let's turn to some of the topics inside the book. You raise red flags, not just about what you say is the President's incompetence, but raise issues of possible corruption in the book.

You said on Page 458 the President has a penchant for handing out personal favors for dictators he likes. Do you believe, Ambassador, that President Trump or family members such as Jared Kushner have financial conflicts as they craft foreign policy for the United States?

MR. BOLTON: You know, I don't know the answer to that question. But I would say, as I wrote the book and recounted these various incidents, it wasn't personal financial gain for Donald Trump that was most on my mind. It was the misuse of legitimate government power to advance his own political interest.

And that's something that he is--he never forgets what his political interest is. You know, people say he has a short attention span; he doesn't learn; he doesn't read; he doesn't consider facts, necessarily. And I lay out a lot of examples of that in the book. But when it comes to his own reelection, all of those faults fade away. It's too bad more wasn't devoted to the national security rather than his own reelection, but that’s what I was primarily concerned about. If there are examples of financial misdeeds, I didn't--I can't say I really saw any. And so, I really wouldn't want to speculate about it, but the misuse of government power for any nongovernmental purpose in my view is illegitimate.

Now, look, every President takes politics into account. It would be naïve and foolish to think otherwise, but I do think there is a line one should not cross where governmental power is used essentially exclusively for personal benefit.

MR. COSTA: Did the President ever talk to you about investigations at the Southern District of New York?

MR. BOLTON: Well, he spoke--yes, he did, but he--most importantly, he spoke to President Erdogan of Turkey about the Halkbank investigation and prosecution in New York and I recount in the book the concerns that I had, that Mike Pompeo had, that Steve Mnuchin had about the President and Erdogan talking about this investigation and litigation and what the President said about what he would do to influence it.

MR. COSTA: The Attorney General was part of this firing of the SDNY U.S. Attorney. You went to the Attorney General to voice your concerns about Halkbank, about other issues like ZTE and Huawei, do you believe the Attorney General is compromised in any way?

MR. BOLTON: Well, I don't know the circumstances involved in the firing of the acting U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York. I wouldn’t want to speculate about it. I don't know if Halkbank is involved at all.

So, from that perspective, because I've been out of the government now since I resigned in September, I don't have anything to add, other than what I read in the newspapers.

MR. COSTA: If the House Democrats pursue an investigation of the Attorney General, would you be willing to testify?

MR. BOLTON: You know, I'd rather not get into a hypothetical about that. I've watched the Democrats--

MR. COSTA: Well, they're pursuing a subpoena. They're pursuing a subpoena right now.

MR. BOLTON: Well, let's see what they do. The way they mishandled the impeachment inquiry gives me pause, I have to say, especially in the light of the circumstances of things that President Trump has done to prevent the book itself from being published.

But I'll certainly consider it if and when it comes up and consult with my lawyers and try and do the right thing.

MR. COSTA: So, you're open to it and you would try to do the right thing if they pursue an investigation of Barr?

MR. BOLTON: Yeah, we'll have to see what they do. As I say, right now, this is hypothetical. We're in a campaign season. I think we all know what that means.

MR. COSTA: Do you view--we've talked a little bit about Rudy Giuliani, here. Do you view the Senate Republicans' investigation of Vice President Biden, Hunter Biden in Burisma, as a legitimate investigation?

MR. BOLTON: You know, I don't know anything about Biden or his son or what their activities were, again, other than what I've seen in the newspapers. Now, if there are facts that warrant it, then I don't have any objection to it, but I don't see anything here, other than a very foolish act by Hunter Biden to take the money from Burisma.

I mean, the appearance is not good, but whether there is substance to it or not, I don't see that from the media accounts that I've read. I think it was foolish, but I don't see anything beyond that at this point.

MR. COSTA: Ambassador, you write in your book about Jamal Khashoggi, our Washington Post colleague who was killed by Saudi agents. Can you tell us more about the President's views on the murder of Khashoggi?

MR. BOLTON: You know, I recount in the book conversations that he had with Saudi leaders. He said he wanted an investigation to get to the bottom of it, but he also said clearly and made a public statement to exactly the same effect, that we were going to stand by the Saudis because of the importance of the relationship to the United States in a very turbulent and troubled region.

Vladimir Putin said to me later, "You know, look, the United States doesn't want to sell arms to Saudi Arabia; that's fine. We'll sell arms to Saudi Arabia."

So, it's a kind of hard realpolitik view of the world, but that's the view that he took because of the importance of the bilateral U.S.-Saudi relationship, and I think that was the right course.

MR. COSTA: Let's stay on the Putin front for a moment. You write at length in the book about President Putin and President Trump. Do you believe that the Russians and Putin have manipulated the President's worldview?

MR. BOLTON: I don't think the President has a worldview. That, to me, is the central problem: He doesn't approach national security with a philosophy in mind. He doesn't have a grand strategy. He doesn't have policies. So, there's not much there for the Russians or anyone else to manipulate.

But my fear is that--whether it's Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping or any number of other authoritarian foreign leaders that they do see the President as easy to maneuver around to achieve their objectives. I think that is a very real concern.

MR. COSTA: You state also that the President sought the help from the Chinese President for his reelection campaign. Do you have any evidence that China is now helping the President's campaign?

MR. BOLTON: I don't think that they are accomplishing the purchases of agricultural products that the President was really talking about. Some of his trade advisors are saying the deal is going just fine and the Chinese are complying. I think the evidence for that is slight, to say the least.

And I think this points to one of the questions that voters generally, but particularly conservative Republicans like myself should be asking, whether, if Trump is reelected in November, he'll pursue the kinds of rhetoric that his administration is using now, taking a tough line on China, whether that will continue or whether it will disappear so that the President can get back to the trade negotiations.

MR. COSTA: To that point, do you believe that if the President is reelected, he will work closer with Maduro, he will work closer with Xi Jinping, Kim Jong-un, and all the others?

MR. BOLTON: Well, I think part of the trouble in describing what happens in Trump administration foreign policy is that what seems to be decided on day one is sometimes reversed on day two.

And the Venezuela example is a good case in point. I describe in the book how the Venezuelan opposition in January of 2019 decided that they had to take a very active anti-Maduro position. They thought it might be their last chance to rescue freedom in Venezuela. The supporters of Venezuela in this country uniformly agreed they had to take that chance. We have had broad bipartisan support for supporting the opposition in Venezuela at a time when there isn't much in Washington that's bipartisan, the strong support for that. And the President went along with it, until he decided that he was nervous, that Maduro was really a stronger leader. He, earlier this year, had Juan Guaidó, the leader of the opposition, the interim president to the state of the union message, and then, not just a few days ago he said he'd meet with Maduro and he was uncertain about Guaidó's leadership. That caused a firestorm in the Venezuelan-American and Cuban-American communities, and the President reversed himself again.

Ask me after the election what his position will be then.

MR. COSTA: Ambassador Bolton, we only have a few minutes left here, so just a few more short answers, short questions. Your office in D.C., the White House, right near all these protests about racial injustice. You talk in the book about the President using vulgar terms and sexist terms. Did you ever hear anything inside of this White House that was racist?

MR. BOLTON: You know, I don't think, in terms that are--can fairly be described as racist, no I don't. I know that--

MR. COSTA: What does that mean? What does that mean?

MR. BOLTON: --there were other statements that were attributed to him before I joined the White House, but no, I don't--I don't recall any. If I had, I would have been put them in the book.

MR. COSTA: And you write about the President and his belief in democracy, do you believe that the President will follow the peaceful transfer of power and leave the White House peacefully if he is defeated this year?

MR. BOLTON: Well, I certainly hope so, and I think it's important for Republicans especially to make that clear. This is something that, if we're not careful, I think carrying the albatross of this administration around our necks any longer than necessary is going to cause great harm to the country, for sure, but conservatives and Republicans, as well.

And that outcome you're describing would be absolutely the worse.

MR. COSTA: Well, let's pause, there. You said "hope so" about the peaceful transfer of power. So, you are not certain.

MR. BOLTON: I think in the Trump administration you can't be certain of anything.

MR. COSTA: What does that mean for the fate of this country?

MR. BOLTON: Well, I think the prospects for the presidential election this November are very unhappy. Certainly, for me, as a lifelong conservative who started handing out leaflets for Barry Goldwater as a kid of 15, I wish we weren't faced with this choice. I wish there were a real conservative Republican on the ballot. There is not. It is not going to be a happy time.

From my perspective, I hope to spend at least a little time working hard to make sure the Republican majority in the Senate is preserved. I think whether Trump wins or loses, that's absolutely critical. But at the presidential level, the prospects are not happy.

MR. COSTA: So, you're going to be busy working on your political action committee this year. Will you campaign against President Trump?

MR. BOLTON: You know, I don't know exactly how it's going to play out. Honestly, I haven't thought all that through.

I think, frankly, the bulk of my effort--maybe all of my effort--will be at the congressional level. I think under the surface in the Republican Party there's a great desire to get beyond the Trump era, and I think we'll see that particularly if he's defeated in November.

I think it's just critical that the party as an institution have a discussion about how we proceed going forward, because otherwise I fear that the ramifications of Trump's four years in office will be very, very damaging. And when it comes to national security, I think it's critical to have a strong Republican Party to make the case for a strong American foreign policy.

MR. COSTA: Final question, Ambassador Bolton. I really appreciate you taking the time to have this conversation. Based on your point just now, are you considering a 2024 presidential run?

MR. BOLTON: Absolutely not. I can say that unequivocally. You know, people are accusing me of enough things, trying to get money out of the book and whatnot. Look, if money were my objective, I never would have gone into the government. Let's be clear about that.

This is not for personal gain. I wrote this book for the country and for philosophy. And to avoid any misunderstanding on the point, I am glad you asked that question, as I say, so I can unequivocally, Shermanesque-fashion rule out a presidential campaign in 2024.

MR. COSTA: Well, I do remember starting to cover you back in 2011 when you were thinking about it in 2012 and 2015 when you were thinking about it in 2016. So, I had to ask it.

Ambassador Bolton, thank you for your time.

MR. BOLTON: Thank you very much for having me.

MR. COSTA: And thank you, for all of you watching for joining us here at Washington Post Live.

Please stay with us later today at 4:30 Eastern, my colleague, Robin Givhan will host a series we've been doing called "Race in America." It will be a conversation with Lindsay Peoples Wagner and Kerby Jean-Raymond.

And I will be back here this seat on Thursday, with the House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi. That will be Thursday at 1:00 Eastern Time, a good conversation, hopefully, with the Speaker of the House.

But for now, have a good afternoon. Thank you.