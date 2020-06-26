Senator, Stabenow, welcome. And let me ask you to explain a little bit about this bill and what it includes. It was signed into law by President Trump in December, now operating. What does it do for our vets?

SEN. STABENOW: David, first of all, I want to thank you for these programs. It's so very important. And I want to give a shout-out to my Republican Senate colleague who joined me, Senator Mike Crapo. This really was a bipartisan effort. And it came from veterans directly, but let me just say I did a series of roundtables--I think it was 13 roundtables--a couple of years ago, just to check in with folks, which I want to do on a regular basis. And a lot of my focus is around healthcare and mental health and other issues that relate to healthcare.

And one of the things that kept coming up, we did these roundtables, was the fact that veterans that when they come home, oftentimes they didn't feel connected, or who should they be reaching out to, depending on what their needs were. And the veterans service organizations, the VSOs, were all saying, gee, I wish we knew who was in the community so we could be reaching out to be able--whether that's training and support, or healthcare or mental healthcare, or education, or whatever.

So basically, the idea came from veterans when we started working with the Department of Defense and realizing that, first of all, that the transitioning needs to happen sooner. And so we backed it up to a year out, where someone would be given more opportunity to--if they wanted to, purely voluntary--but if they want to, to be able to share specific contact information, email, phone number, address, and so on with their state Veterans Affairs office and give permission to be able to--give permission to be able to share that with people in the community that they're coming back to.

So, it's just getting going. It really just began to be operationalized a couple months ago. I wish I had more information on specifics. Each state is going to be doing it a little bit differently. But the whole idea is to provide as much information and support about all the services that are available and the people that want to help in the community as veterans are coming home.

MR. IGNATIUS: Senator, tell us just a little bit about the fundamental issue that you're dealing with here of transition back to civilian life. For this generation of veterans, what are some of the things that you hear that concern them, that make it difficult to make that reintegration into civilian life, that make counseling such an important part of this package that you put together?

SEN. STABENOW: Well, first of all, one of the things that we heard, David, over and over again is that when folks are transitioning out, first of all, what they're thinking about is getting out and getting home. And so that the information that they are given through the Department of Defense may be something at that moment they are really focused on or they may not be really focused on. And so that the ability to follow up when they're really focused--okay, now, I am coming home, or I am home, and I want to be able to really take a deep dive on what I need right now, what's available to me--that counseling becomes even more important. It's the basics around issues related to healthcare. I think in the world that we're in, that it's also around mental health issues and how to reach out and get support so that we--it's something that is normal and supported and easy to get help with.

A lot of it's around education. Okay, we have what we call a Post-9/11 GI Bill and we have some new rules around also being able to transfer that among family members and so on, that folks have a lot of questions on. What does that mean, GI Bill? And what about what's happening in the community? What if I need help in getting a loan? Where am I going to live? What about the fact that I come out of the service and may have--will have--certainly have terrific skills--how do I translate those?

And that's the other issue that I hear about so many times. I mean, somebody who's working as a medic or working in healthcare but then comes home and has to go through all these hoops all over again to be able to be certified to work at home. Or maybe it's skill trades or, you know, somebody's an electrician, but what are they going to have to do to be able to transition to be able to work at home? They certainly don't want to go through that whole training process all over again. So, there's a lot of questions that people have, but it's usually around health and issues that relate to jobs, making a living, those kinds of things.

MR. IGNATIUS: Senator, let's talk about the particular difficulties that the vets are experiencing now, the transition back after deployment after service is always stressful, but these days we've got some super stressors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We've got an unemployment rate among veterans that's about 12 percent, really rough situation for them. For post-9/11 veterans the numbers show that it's even higher, about 13 percent.

What thoughts have you got about what we can do in this particular stressful period caused by the pandemic and the lockdown to help these folks, men and women who've served our country, been in danger, and now are coming back to an economy and a country that's a pretty tough place?

SEN. STABENOW: Well, first, David, let me just step back and say, for all of us, we've got to make sure this pandemic is addressed, right? And on that point, one of the things that I've been involved in pressing for is to make sure there's more testing at VA facilities, that they have the PPE that, you know, protective equipment, that we are doing everything we can to support our veterans and both those that are in veterans' hospitals as well as those who are coming home, that they have what they need. And we've got to make sure we get our arms around this pandemic.

We are in a really challenging time in the economy on top of all of that. Now, first I have to say my bias is that during a tough time, I want to hire a vet. I'm going to hire somebody, you know, who's been through tough times. And so, you know, I encourage employers all the time that they ought to be putting veterans at the top of the list. But the reality is, there's several things in place. I think sometimes they work, sometimes they don't. There's actually a tax credit for employers, a Work Opportunity tax credit for hiring veterans and encouraging hiring disabled vets. And so that certainly is a piece of that. Personally, I believe--my dad was in World War II, he was in the Navy. And when he came home, I grew up with him saying a veteran shouldn't be at the back of any line, so whether that's jobs, education, healthcare, whatever it is. And so, I think right now, in particular making sure that people know they can use the skills that they have, if they need additional training, certification, licensure that we put them at the front of the line, that they understand the Post-GI Bill. And it may be that this is a moment where it would make more sense to go back to school if that's something that somebody wants to do given this climate that we're in, in terms of jobs.

I will also say that as the lead Democrat on the Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, that I've looked broadly at the area of agriculture. We've got a lot of our veterans that are coming home from small towns like where I grew up in Northern Michigan, who want to go back to the farm. Or there's somebody who is finding that for them, working with the land, working with soil right now is something that is very meaningful for them and helps them transition back. And so, when I chaired the committee in 2014, we set up for the first time a veterans' liaison office and training and support for people coming home that want to go into agriculture. And in the bill that we passed in 2018--these are five-year bills--we actually added more support for training. We added discounts for folks that need loans and folks that want to buy what's called crop insurance that covers the crops that you grow. We're now giving basically discounts to veterans for that to help with the cost of doing those kinds of things and loans and grants and so on.

And so, I look broadly at what we need to be doing, whether that's in agriculture or whether it's in any part of our economy. But I think we need to have a strategy for veterans in every area. So, I was glad to do that in agriculture, but we actually need a strategy in every part of our economy to put veterans first.

MR. IGNATIUS: Senator, let me focus a bit on the specific healthcare issues associated with COVID-19. Do you have any indication that vets seem to have unusual susceptibility to COVID-19? Have there been any statistics like that?

And we also think about VA hospitals, where folks are together in confined spaces, and we think about just terrible stories about the nursing homes, facilities like that where there's been a very rapid and deep spread of COVID-19. Do you have insight into whether those kinds of problems are rising in the veterans' community with COVID-19?

SEN. STABENOW: I think, David, it involves the same kinds of things that we're seeing in the broader community. In a VA hospital there is going to be more risk, just like a nursing home or any kind of closed facility. We need to make testing--testing, testing, testing--available. It is more available now. But, you know, our nursing homes, our VA hospitals were not originally the places where extensive testing was done. And that needs to be done. It needs to be done for the employees. It needs to be managed in a particular way, depending on what the testing shows, the need to relate to who can come in and out of the facilities, and so on. So, it relates to the age, the disability. If veterans are coming home with a lot of preexisting conditions, that heightens risk just like for anyone else. If someone doesn't have a home and they're homeless, they're heightened as well because of the fact that if someone's in a shelter or maybe if they're on the street and we say wash their hands and, you know, there's all of these protocols to protect yourself that folks can't do. So, we're not finding anything about being a veteran per se, at least I have not seen that yet. But we do know our veterans, because of many different situations that they're in, can be at higher risk. And so, it's very important that we are taking this seriously--and again, putting veterans at the top of the list.

You know, I might also just mention as an aside that there's other kinds of exposures that our veterans have. We have this new chemical, group of chemicals called PFAS, which we know a lot about in Michigan because it's related to chemicals used in manufacturing and so on, but we're seeing in a lot of our Air Force bases, our various bases that we are in a situation where veterans have been exposed. Just like Agent Orange years ago, I remember one of the very first things I worked on as a very young state representative in Michigan was trying to get the VA to recognize Agent Orange. Well, now we have something new that relates to firefighting foam that's been used on Air Force bases and Army bases and National Guard bases and so on. And so, I've introduced legislation to make that a service-related disability if you have health problems related to this. And so, we have general things that affect everyone, like COVID-19, and then we have particular exposures that come from our veterans being put in various situations around chemicals. And it shouldn't be that hard to make sure that we make any health conditions from those kinds of exposures, service-related disabilities for coverage. And over the years, it seems like it's been a fight every single time.

MR. IGNATIUS: Senator, thank you for giving us that kind of specific focus. And it's helpful when we think about the issue of testing to have in mind a picture of a VA hospital where there are a bunch of people who served the country who really need to get testing to be able to stay safe. So, thanks for that.

I'd love to turn to politics for a minute. We have about five minutes left in our conversation. Your state of Michigan was absolutely crucial in the 2016 election. President Trump's victory there helped really assure him his path to the White House. Let me ask you, you follow Michigan as close as anybody. How do things look to you at this point in the presidential race?

SEN. STABENOW: Well, I would say, David, it's different today. I mean, it was complicated. Michigan is always complicated. Let me start by saying we are a very independent group in Michigan, and so very much of a ticket-splitting state. So, people make their own independent decisions.

I will say that, you know, what's happened in terms of the economy has hit us really hard--not just even COVID-19 but some of the trade fights and so on have hit us very hard, some of the chaos that has happened, the tax cuts that came didn't go to the majority of folks in Michigan. And, yeah, we got a lot of services cut as a result of that. Right now, though, I think people are really worried about what's happening in not having a serious national approach on COVID-19. I mean, the reality is that when every other country--in fact, the story of our first case--our first case in America was on January 20th, same day as the first case in South Korea. They took it extremely seriously, started aggressively testing and doing other things to protect their people, and our country waited three months and did not act. And as a result of that, we're now--we have about a little over 4 percent of the world's population and we have over 25 percent of the cases, and South Korea's been able to come out of this and manage it and keep their cases way down.

And so, we've just not seen a national focus. And the other thing is, we in Michigan, we make things and grow things. That's what we do, and we're very proud of that. And what we need is a national focus on manufacturing the things that we need in America to keep us safe and that we need to understand that medical equipment and things like ventilators and masks and gloves and gowns and all these things are just as important to our national security now given what a pandemic can do. And we need a much more aggressive approach of using the tools of the federal government, the Defense Production Act that can require that these things be made in the United States. And so, we don't have a national strategy going on right now. And it's affecting us in terms of our health, you know, having more deaths than anywhere else in the world even though we only have about a little over 4 percent of the world's population but we also aren't using the tools to create the jobs.

And so, we see some things happening. I'm proud that, you know, we have companies all across Michigan and GM and Ford stepped up to retool in, you know, days what would take months to do in terms of making ventilators and we've got, you know, our companies doing hand sanitizers and all the protective equipment and so on, and switched on a dime to do that for our country. But that needs to be a long-term strategy for us to keep and create more jobs in this country. And I think people are watching the chaos, and I would say the President's going to have a much harder time this time in Michigan.

MR. IGNATIUS: And, Senator, just to focus on this a little bit more, there's been some recent polls that show President Trump behind his likely presumptive challenger Joe Biden in Michigan and some other swing states. Is that what you're hearing as you talk to your constituents in Michigan? Are you seeing that kind of shift from people who voted for Trump last time around who are now saying I don't think so?

SEN. STABENOW: I'm seeing that. Although, again, I think Michigan's a very ticket-splitting state and it will probably be closer than what these early polls look like. But I do feel that people look at Joe Biden, who, I have to tell you, when we needed help to be able to save the auto industry, I mean, Joe Biden as Vice President was right there, he and President Obama. And at the time, President Trump was saying let them go bankrupt, and Mike Pence actually voted against us. He actually voted against helping save a million jobs in manufacturing. And so, you know, and when I look at the Great Lakes, which are beloved for us, they really define who we are, as well as our economy, the President has spent the majority of his time in office trying to completely or just about completely defund the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which I authored in 2010, which is the way we focus on cleaning up the lakes and protecting the lakes.

So, you know, when people are looking at this going, I don't think this is somebody that really understands Michigan. But on the other hand, I would not say anything's a slam dunk. I mean, you know, five months is a long time in politics. So, you know, I'm cautiously optimistic because I want somebody who gets us and has our back. And I know from working with Joe Biden in the Senate as well as Vice President, I have great confidence in him. But I also know that people in Michigan, they're going to decide. And, you know, I think it's--I think it's always closer than people think in Michigan.

MR. IGNATIUS: Senator, we'll come back and talk to you maybe in October as we get closer to November 3rd. I want to thank you today for coming on Washington Post Live and talking about these veterans' issues and in particular about the legislation that you authored.

I'll be back in a few minutes. But for right now we're going to have an interesting feature that's been prepared by the sponsor of this special series. The Wounded Warrior Project will have a conversation from two representatives of that organization, then I'll be back for a little more talk.

LTC. PLENZLER: On behalf of Wounded Warrior Project's Board of Directors Chair Dr. Jonathan Woodson and CEO Lieutenant General Retired Mike Linnington, thank you for joining us today. I'm Joe Plenzler, the Director of Communication for Wounded Warrior Project's Washington D.C. office. The Wounded Warrior Project is our nation's largest direct service non-profit focused on transforming the way America's injured veterans are empowered, employed and engaged in our communities. Joining me today is Retired Army Colonel Tom Kastner, Wounded Warrior Project's Vice President of Financial Wellness. Tom, it's really good to see you today.

COL. KASTNER: Hey, Joe. How are you. Great to be here.

LTC. PLENZLER: Excellent. Hey, today we're going to talk about how Wounded Warrior Project assists wounded, ill, and injure veterans successfully transition from military to civilian life. So, Tom, each year Wounded Warrior Project conducts America's largest and most comprehensive survey of wounded veterans. What does the data show to be their greatest transition challenges?

COL. KASTNER: Thanks, Joe. Some of the more important challenges include the following: finding or resuming civilian employment; managing their personal family finance situation; navigating the benefits claim space for both the VA and the Department of Defense; navigating the mental and physical healthcare options they face; connecting with peers and the need for social interaction. And I might add that health, rank, marital status and education level may all increase the complexity of these challenges.

LTC. PLENZLER: So, Tom, the Department of Defense has a Transition Assistance Program, or TAP, which includes some preparatory counseling and about a week of classes. But there's a lot more to a successful transition. So, considering that the military spends about 7 to 13 weeks of bootcamp training to bring civilians into the military, what more needs to be done on their way out, and how can local communities help?

COL. KASTNER: Well, TAP is a huge stop along the VA's military-to-civilian pathway M2C framework. This framework sets milestones to assist those in transition and spans the one-year periods before and after the transition. A recent publication of the post-separation Transition Assistance Program assessment included several recommendations to improve TAP, and one caught my attention: Consider a case management approach to assist junior enlisted members in transition, as this population reports having the most difficulty during the transition process. TAP creates issue awareness for service members. But with over 200,000 members in transition each year, the program does not have the capacity to assist all members with individualized planning. We encourage members to seek VSO experience to aid in transition topics, such as benefits claims or employment placement assistance. Communities should continue to welcome veterans in transition with access to local resources to help settle members in their new neighborhoods and new workplaces.

LTC. PLENZLER: Tom, that makes a lot of sense to me. So, transition is a complex issue that involves a veteran's future location, occupation, compensation, and no one organization alone can make them successful. So, could you tell me a bit about how Wounded Warrior Project's Warriors to Work Program helps?

COL. KASTNER: Sure. Our specialists work with warriors individually in their communities to assist with direct job placement. This includes discovery, resume writing, interview preparation, career fair participation, and employer introductions. Early intervention, however, is key, as the average time right now to place is about 90 days.

LTC. PLENZLER: Awesome. And so, from our annual survey we know it takes awhile for veterans to connect with Wounded Warrior Project and other VSOs to seek help. How long past military separation, on average, does it take veterans to connect with VSOs? And what can VSOs do to help engage with transitioning veterans earlier?

COL. KASTNER: Our 2019 survey reports that eight years past before eligible service members on average will reach out to Wounded Warrior Project for program access. One data point that stood out to me was that 97 percent of warriors report owing more than $20,000 in auto loan and credit card debt. This suggests that earlier engagement might help warriors avoid this type of situation.

Several VSOs are out there with a ton of transition experience and expertise looking to help veterans. We would recommend that DOD increase the servicemember awareness of these organizations and the specific services they offer, and we recommend further that DOD increase partnership with the VSO community as a whole to link veterans up with the resources that can greatly increase their chances of success in the civilian world.

LTC. PLENZLER: So, Tom, we find that veterans come to us for connection to their peers and the greater veteran community, and they often miss a sense of tribe that they had in the military. So how does connection aid their transition?

COL. KASTNER: Well, 80 percent of our veterans come to us first and foremost for connection. This support system sits atop the list of short-term priorities for those in transition. Our Wounded Warrior Project alumni and engagement teams host hundreds of events each year to address this warrior need. Warriors get to talk to their experiences and they can learn transition lessons from each other.

LTC. PLENZLER: Awesome. So, Tom, we covered how many of the challenges veterans face in the military-to-civilian transition. And while military life is very team-focused, I know many veterans struggle with the reality that the transition to the civilian world is an individual activity and they need to translate and market their skills to be successful. So, what needs to be improved at the individual level to help set up transitioning veterans for success?

COL. KASTNER: Well, the structure and framework now is good and is good for groups versus being individually oriented. I think we should look for opportunities to implement case management for transitioning service members when it's appropriate.

LTC. PLENZLER: Well, Tom, thanks for all of your thoughts today. And, ladies and gentlemen, that’s about all the time we have. If you know a veteran who’s leaving the military, please let them know Wounded Warrior Project is here and ready to help. And you can find out more about how we can help, help veterans successfully transition, at woundedwarriorproject.org, or follow our advocacy on Twitter at @WWP_DC. So, thanks so much, Tom. And the program will continue in just a moment.

MR. IGNATIUS: Hello, everybody. I'm David Ignatius back with you again. In this segment of our program we're going to talk about the financial and medical challenges that face veterans in transition. I'm joined by two guests who were experts on this who are going to help us think about it. First, Kathryn Monet is CEO of the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans. Also joining me is Congressman Mark Green of Tennessee, who is himself a veteran, a doctor, who's been passionately involved in issues involving healthcare and transition for our vets.

Congressman Green, let me begin with you. You're a model of what the transition should look like. You came back and started your own company. You've had success in so many areas. Maybe you could tell our viewers what makes for a successful transition back to civilian life. And also, maybe you could think back to people who you served with who had a rockier time, and why that was and what we can do to help them.

REP. GREEN: Sure. Well, first, thanks for having me on. I really appreciate you guys doing this program. And, you know, my sort of pathway to the success we had was getting involved with folks who had actually started companies. I think there are a lot of organizations out there that help veterans through the transition to find jobs. There's lots of job placement stuff out there, how to write a resume, those kinds of things. But there aren't very many how to start your own company. And so, there's an organization now that I've been a part of called Bunker Labs which actually is an entrepreneurial incubator for veterans. You can start going and taking their classes before you get out. And that company now has linked veterans who are starting their own companies to venture capital dollars and been successful in launching a hundred-plus companies. But there are those assets out there, and tapping into those are what made, you know, me successful and others like us.

You know, I absolutely can think of dear friends who stood next to me downrange and who struggled when they come back. One guy had a back injury and got addicted to narcotics, and self-treated not only, you know, the injuries, the physical injuries, but also the unseen scars of war, the heart and the mind, and struggled for a very long time. Other organizations came in and helped him, like REBOOT for Recovery, Operation Stand Down. You know, soldiers and families embraced organizations like that to sort of help deal with that heart piece of being a warrior and having to take a life, and the other piece of that, surviving when perhaps maybe your friend doesn't. That creates a tremendous amount of guilt that our men and women coming home from war have to overcome.

MR. IGNATIUS: Congressman, that's powerful and personal and helps us all see these issues in immediate terms.

I want to turn to Ms. Monet and ask you to talk about the problem of homeless among veterans. I think it's not widely enough appreciated that there's a significant part of our homeless population that's men and women who've served overseas, served our country. Talk just a little bit about that pathway, the unsuccessful transition that leaves people without a home, on the streets. Just tell us a little bit about how that happens and then how we can think about dealing with it.

MS. MONET: Yeah. So that's actually a really great question. So, transitioning can contribute to homelessness in that there isn't a lot of coverage in the TAP program that relates to housing, how to find housing, financial management, and some of the things that we heard from Mr. Kastner in the earlier segment today. I think increasing the focus on those areas would be incredibly helpful. But not all homelessness is related to transition, right? The predominant population of veterans that are homeless right now tend to be your Vietnam era, your, you know, first Gulf War veterans. And so, I think we'll see that start to change as we get further out from the current conflicts that we're in.

MR. IGNATIUS: And if I may just ask you to continue with that, as you think about homelessness, are there additional steps you think that the Defense Department should be taking, that groups like yours would like to take, that address this problem more specifically, as you say, with a potential addition to the homeless population from our post-9/11 vets?

MS. MONET: Yeah, absolutely. So, one of the things that I guess is a little-known thing that we do at NCHV is run a toll-free hotline where veterans in a housing crisis can call in. And it's surprising to me the number of calls we get from new veterans who are transitioning out of the military, who have just basic questions on how do I find an apartment, I don't know how to do that, I'm not sure where to start looking. So, I do think that, you know, the transition component in terms of TAP should include some education on housing and homelessness and the resources that are available. But beyond that, there is this really jarring statistic where 33 percent of your veterans experiencing homelessness are African American, but they really only make up 12 percent of the population.

And so, I think in terms of looking at homeless prevention, we need to be looking at the broader systematic challenges that veterans face, right? And I think one area that DOD could really dive into is looking at equities within the military justice system and thinking about, you know, how the justice system dispatches justice quite frankly and, you know, thinking long term about the impacts that that has on a veteran as they go through life without the ability to access any VA services.

MR. IGNATIUS: That's powerful, especially in these weeks when we're thinking about racial justice issues with I think a new and special focus.

Congressman Green, I should say Dr. Green, too, you are, in addition to your extraordinary service in the military and in Congress, a survivor of two different types of cancer. You're now cancer-free. But I've read that some of that exposure seems to have come from a subject we explored last week in the first installment of this series, namely burn pits and the toxic releases from those pits. Could you talk just a little bit about your personal experience and how that's motivated you to dig deeper on these issues and push harder for answers to questions that vets have?

REP. GREEN: Sure. Well, thanks for bringing it up, because it is a critical issue--not just for me but, I mean, really for a lot of veterans. We found the incidences of cancer amongst veterans that had been stationed at particular, you know, places in the region, and particularly K2, an airfield where the invasion of Afghanistan was staged from, from the north, significant, like 500-600 percent increases in various types of cancers. Honestly, I hadn't even thought about it myself until these guys came to me, this group, and said, hey, here's some data, and it made me scratch my head and go, well, maybe that's why--maybe that's why I had both colon and thyroid cancer at the same time with no family history and a genetic workup that was negative.

So, we really have to get DOD to participate. And they've been reluctant to do so. Myself and Chairman Lynch in a bipartisan fashion pushed some letters demanding that they look into this stuff. The VA, interestingly enough, has responded on some level and said it's going to start tracking some data, create a database of soldiers who, sailors, airmen and Marines who served as K2 and other places, the burn pit exposures. So, all of those registries and the data is a start. But it really only is a start. We need serious epidemiologic studies that look at those long-term health benefits. I hear all the time about people who were assigned at K2 and have died of either lung or brain cancer or colon cancer. These are young people in the prime of their lives that have sacrificed for our freedom, and it's time we get their families some answers.

MR. IGNATIUS: We, last week, Congressman, just kept hitting on the theme with our guests of the presumption of care being the starting point for the Pentagon.

REP. GREEN: Yeah.

MR. IGNATIUS: The presumption that people are going to be taken care of coming out of these deployments.

Ms. Monet, let me turn back to you and ask you to think with us a little bit about the special challenges for vets and for homeless vets in this period of COVID-19 pandemic. One of the terrible things that comes through in the statistics that we've seen is that COVID-19 seems to be affecting disproportionally minorities in this country. You said a moment ago that that's also true about homelessness with vets, that there's a disproportionate number of minorities in that category. Talk a little bit about this problem of the racial imbalance and inequity, and what you think, as we focus on veterans, we might do to address that.

MS. MONET: So, I think that there are a couple of different things. And I will note that, you know, the HUD data shows that there was an increase in unsheltered black veterans of 4 percent between 2018 and 2019, and that's a pretty big jump for our population. I think that unsheltered veterans have--well, unsheltered people in general, right--have particular challenges related to, you know, access to locations where they can practice good hygiene and handwashing, like Senator Stabenow said at the top of this call. You know, with so many restaurants and libraries and public facilities closed, it's just a real challenge. I mean, accessing housing has been a huge challenge as well given that there are fewer shelter beds available because folks are trying to space out congregate transitional housing. There has been an increase in funding for rapid rehousing, temporary hotel and motel placements, and that's been a good thing. But it's just a little bit harder to get in the door. And I think we need to think long term about how we plan for long-term permanent housing placements for the veterans that are in, you know, hotels, motels, in transitional housing, and how we're keeping the system flowing.

I think there's also one last point here, that, you know, we're seeing widespread increases in unemployment, right? We're in, what, now our 13th or so week of state unemployment claims topping 1.5 million? And veterans are not the exception to the rule there. And so, as the pandemic continues to roll and we start to see more folks running out of state unemployment benefits, I think we're going to have a real crisis on our hands.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, thanks for focusing us on that. Congressman Green, I want to ask you for a moment to turn to the COVID-19 as well. You have a particular interest and motivation because of Fort Campbell, which lies on the border of your state, Tennessee and Kentucky. And I've read that many Fort Campbell personnel were deployed in the early days of this pandemic to the hottest of the hot spots: New York, Boston, other areas where the pandemic was really hitting hard, and they suffered all the risks that go along with that. As we know, the medical danger for our frontline healthcare workers has been extraordinary. Could you just talk for a minute about these service people from Fort Campbell and elsewhere who were part of the response and what you think we might try to do to say thank you to them or to deal with their particular problems as we come out of this period?

REP. GREEN: Absolutely, and thank you for asking about these guys. They're the best. The 101st Airborne Division and all the assets at Fort Campbell are serving the nation in Africa, in Europe. Of course, they responded to New York and other hotspots with their medical resources. They're on the border right now helping CBP down there. The men and women that sit at Fort Campbell are serving the nation in an amazing way. You know, I think obviously they're in a good patient population in terms of COVID-19. We know that, you know, 80 percent of the people who died from COVID-19 are 65 and higher, that the healthy, well-cared-for, physically fit, well-fed person in their 30s, 40s, 20s are pretty safe when it comes to this virus. And DOD implemented some--and some would say draconian--but their quarantine methods were exceptional and protected the force, protected the spread of the virus. At least at the Department of the Army, no one at Fort Campbell that's gotten the virus has succumbed to it, and the medical personnel out there have done a fantastic job. And of course, they did contribute greatly in New York and in Boston, forces from right here in my hometown. So very proud of their service. Having served on that installation myself, it is a strategic asset to this nation, and the men and women out there, they're amazing.

MR. IGNATIUS: Congressman, in the one minute that we have left, I should ask you how's reopening going in Tennessee. What are you seeing in terms of the ability to reopen, of any spikes and incidences of COVID-19? Give us a report from your state.

REP. GREEN: Yeah, absolutely. And first, before I do that, let me thank Ms. Monet for her being here today and all of the work she'd doing to help my brothers and sisters find housing.

You know, the State of Tennessee has done it differently than a lot of other states. And we flattened our curve very early. We've opened back up. We're nearly 100 percent open. Churches are even open now. We're following the CDC guidelines in terms of social distancing, masking, questionnaires. And the economy's pretty much fully opened. You can go to just about any restaurant, except for in the major cities of Nashville and Memphis, and they're at full capacity. And we have seen spikes in the caseload but not in the hospitalizations in Tennessee.

So that's what people really don't understand. We have to watch--we're watching that hospital bed capacity, ICU capacity, ventilator capacity. And as long as we keep those manageable, we're in a good place. And that's what Tennessee is doing. So, I think we're moving forward. And, you know, this spike in retail sales, the spike in employment that happened in May, you know, that came from states like Tennessee that opened up early.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, Congressman, we're glad to hear that. That's a positive report. And I want to thank both of you, Ms. Monet and Congressman Green, for--contributing to our special discussion about veterans and the issues that they face in transition.

REP. GREEN: Thank you, David.