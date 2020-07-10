MS. GIVHAN: I am good. It's very nice to see you. And I'm really excited to talk to you about Brother Vellies and the 15 percent pledge. And I feel like in order for people to really understand the genesis of the 15 percent pledge, they need to know a little bit about Brother Vellies and your decision to create that brand and bring it into the fashion space. So, can you give people just a little bit of a background about what Brother Vellies is?

MS. JAMES: Sure, yeah. So, I created Brother Vellies in January 2013. I--my father was born and raised in Ghana, and I had spent a bunch of time traveling South Africa, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria. And I just kind of started paying attention to what they were wearing there and some of the traditional artisan work that was essentially dying out, and it kind of, you know, broke my heart, because I knew in the fashion industry, like, we spend so much time sort of recreating these aesthetics, but we weren't necessarily doing it with the actual artisans who were responsible for creating some of that beauty in the first place.

So, I started working first on a traditional shoe called a Veldskoen, a Vellies, which we now call it, which is the original desert boot. And it's traditional to Southern Africa, specifically South Africa and Namibia. And I started working with a workshop there that was at risk of closing. And I took the money that I had, which was $3,500, and I sat down with them and I was like, okay, let's tweak it in this way. And I met with the whole supply chain and saw, you know, the vegetable dyes that they were using on the leather, and then the leather was byproduct from the farmers who were there, and just, like, learned all about it and put together a small batch of shoes and brought them back to New York, the Hester Street there in the Lower East side and started selling them. And we met shortly thereafter.

MS. GIVHAN: We did. And I am--and I think it's really important that people understand that when you started your business, you really, one, had an understanding, a keen understanding of the inspiration and the craftsmanship that comes out of the communities and you also had a really good understanding of the supply chain and then also taking things to retail. So, all of that, how did all of that experience spark the idea for the 15 percent pledge?

MS. JAMES: Yeah, I mean, for the Vellies, fundamentally when we look at it, it was created because I realized that black artisans were not being supported, that they were culturally being exploited, and that the marketplace needed to change in order to support them. And now since it's been a month since I created the 15 percent pledge, it's very obvious that this movement is sort of the same thing. Forty percent of black-owned businesses are estimated to have to close their doors because of the pandemic. We see that black culture is largely being pulled and exploited without being properly celebrated and compensated. And so, my ask is that these large retailers across the country commit to steps towards economic equality by giving us 15 percent of their purchase power, also known as shelf space. And it's truly those parallels are very similar.

MS. GIVHAN: I think two things about that stand out to me. One, the very specific numerical percentage, and also the fact that this is not limited to sort of the top of the fashion pyramid, you know, that sort of rarified, super-expensive high-end designer realm. I mean, this is really aimed at connecting with as many people as possible and showing and giving people the breadth of what's out there. What is the--what is the significance of the number, of 15 percent?

MS. JAMES: Yeah, I chose 15 percent because black people in America are almost 15 percent of the population. So, to me, it was easy to draw that line and say, like, okay, this is what would be fair. And I knew intuitively just as a business owner that there was no way that these retailers were anywhere close to that number. And now, as we start looking at what the numbers are, yeah, like most of them are sitting, you know, 1 to 2 percent on average. So that representation is not there.

MS. GIVHAN: As you've investigated this, have you gotten any sense from retailers of why it is that those numbers, that percentage is so low? Is it just a matter of they're not making a conscious effort? Is it a matter of same old, same old? They just keep going back to the same suppliers that they have become familiar with? Or is there a pipeline issue and that just black-owned companies are not able to get in front of those retailers for a variety of reasons?

MS. JAMES: I think it's a little bit of all of those categories. For sure, I would say that a lot of these companies have buyers that have been in these roles for a really long time and are incentivized to seek out new brands. I think that also in fashion the way that we talk about designers and the way that we find designers is--you know, there's a lot of gatekeepers there who are looking for a certain type of thing. And I think that there are a lot of people that are inspired by certain types of people and maybe not other types of people. And, yes, like there's a little bit of a pipeline, but that's because we've created that pipeline issue in the fashion industry--not just the designers but in every level. You know, it's like to get into the fashion industry largely, you need to intern, and then you get a job. And, you know, how you can afford to intern for free in New York City if you're not coming from generational wealth? I don't know.

So, there's a number of factors that fashion specifically that I think, you know, are problematic, need to be addressed, and those are all conversations that we're having. But I really think that for the most part these retailers are just like, you know, they want what's hot. The magazines are dictating like what's, you know, hot. And it tends to be, like, just the same stuff over and over and over again. And, you know, there's a serious lack of real diversity in terms of the brands that are getting, like, major buys.

MS. GIVHAN: Have you found that in some ways because the fashion industry economy is in such dire straits and such upheaval that in some ways that actually works for you because in the midst of so much upheaval there is rare willingness to look elsewhere for answers and to look at undiscovered, at least for these retailers, talent?

MS. JAMES: I think for a lot of the retailers they're like because there's so much upheaval right now and because a lot of them are losing so much money, they actually want to lean even more on the brands that they know that are just going to perform really well for them and maybe even take less risks. I think that it takes really special people right now to, you know, look at the breakage and be like this is an opportunity to rebuild in a new shape, versus like what is the tried, tested and true mandate that we can put on things, which I think is what a lot of them are trying to do. And I think they're also kind of just trying to--like a lot of them are just trying to get through this. They're like, uh, this is just a lot, it's crazy, like we're just trying to make a statement and kind of get through it and, you know, talk about, like, next season and, you know, move on.

And for me, I know that taking the pledge is not only the right thing to do. I believe that it's also good business, you know? The people want this. We have 100,000 people [audio distortion] people that had told us that we want this to happen. In our petition, in our community chain, like all of that. So, I just think that it's on these retailers to start actually realizing that. And ultimately, Robin, if they don't, you know, we're going to see them start dying out, as we've already seen. So, it's up to them whether or not they want to get on board and actually be culturally relevant.

MS. GIVHAN: When you guys have made this argument to them, have you also had that conversation that that was part of social media in which people were really frustrated that brands were posting Instagram images of solidarity with Black Lives Matter, with racial justice, and then, you know, you would look at their track record and see that they're really--there's very little evidence of inclusivity within the company. So, I mean, are they--

MS. JAMES: Yeah.

MS. GIVHAN: Yeah. Sorry, go ahead.

MS. JAMES: Yeah. That's exactly how the pledge was started, you know? I was like sitting in my house, getting all these emails and seeing these Instagram posts on my thread from these brands that were saying things, and it felt so empty to me. Like, incredibly empty. And so, you know, I was receiving these messages in two ways: as a black woman, and also as a black business owner. And I was seeing it, but I wasn't feeling it. And the business owner in me needed to put a metric on what would make me feel like they actually meant what they were saying, and that was how I made that parallel with the 15 percent pledge and created that and put it on Instagram. I had no intention that day when I posted it of actually like launching a non-profit. I was truly just like this is what I need. People were texting me, you know, that work at these different companies and all these different people are like what should we do? And I just wanted to put out, like, an ask, like this is what I need you to do. This is what you can do for us. This will mean something. Because very rarely are these like clear asks made, and so I made it, and I wanted to give them the opportunity to meet that ask with action in a long-term, accountable way, and then also be very aware of the retailers that were not willing to make that commitment.

And 15 percent truly is the least that they can do. And, you know, when we actually engage with these retailers, like there's three core steps that we ask everyone to do. The first is about taking stock, and that's where we actually ask that people do an audit internally--not just of their shelf space, also of their c-suite, you know, also of their retail and corporate. We see that a lot of these retailers will have, you know, 50 percent people of color are on their retail floor but then 6 percent in corporate. That's horrible. That, like, shows a problem. Like, they'll also score really high in their marketing. Like they'll have, you know, 30 percent of their models will be black, for example, but then they'll have like no board members that are black. So that's optical allyship. You know, what are you doing to support your pipeline from retail to corporate? I need to know. So, these are all of the questions that we need to be addressed. But the first step is, yes, doing the audit, taking stock, getting all those numbers.

The second step is ownership and acceptance of what those numbers are. So, we ask that people publish all of the numbers. You know, if you're Nordstrom, they have less than 1 percent of black-owned businesses on their shelves right now. So, you know, figuring out how did you get there, what part of it's systemic? What part of it's on your buy team? How are--like how are you incentivizing buyers to actually seek out black-owned businesses to make sure that you're diverse? Really looking at all of the ways and reasons how you ended up at the numbers that you have.

And then three is the commitment to growth, where we actually say and ask people, okay, which are all the different ways in which you are going to take the pledge? Are you taking it from an HR perspective? You're obviously taking it from a purchasing power perspective. Are you going to take it with your freelance creative talent? You know, all of the different ways, and then actually benchmark out how they're doing that.

So, if you're at 1 percent right now, maybe you want to say we're going to double that every quarter. And then they actually have to check in with us and do an audit and make sure that they're hitting those benchmarks. So this is going to be in many cases a multi-year thing, because we want to make sure as well that people are onboarding these black-owned businesses in the right way and giving them the marketing support that they need as well so that we're, like, you know, growing the next Fortune 500 company, not just filling a quota. Does that make sense?

MS. GIVHAN: Yeah. And so, companies can be sort of all in, or they can be in on certain key points, or do they have to commit to the full bushel of changes?

MS. JAMES: Yeah, good question. Well, I'm not--I didn't create it to be super prescriptive, so I don't want to tell everyone this is exactly how you have to take it. But, like, there's no planet where, you know, we are not going to have the full breadth of these conversations. And, you know, I really want to make sure that people take it in as many ways as possible.

There are some businesses, for example, that just aren't hiring right now and have furloughed a bunch of people. So, for them to say that they can hit certain metrics, you know, this year or next year, when they're not hiring anyone at all, is a little bit more complicated. But that's also why it's important that we keep doing these check-ins so that we can keep pushing them. And as of right now, everyone's been really onboard to, you know, do it in the right way, which is great. And, you know, on my end, even with, you know, the West Elms of the world, this is taking like--you know, we're spending a significant amount of time on it.

MS. GIVHAN: Yeah, I mean, one of the things that's interesting to me is, in having these conversations where, essentially, you're saying to these brands--in a very fundamental way--you need to be more creative with what you stock on your shelves. And it seems like in so many instances where companies, particularly retailers, have had financial troubles, if it hasn't been, you know, related to just a pure real estate issues, it has often been related to the fact that what they were selling, customers just didn't want.

MS. JAMES: Right. I mean, listen. It's a big picture problem. Like even for me, like, you know, I have a lot of these experiences with my own brand. If you bring in someone to buy Brother Vellies that doesn't understand what our brand is about, they're not going to buy it properly. That assortment's not going to be good. It's not going to be represented properly, and then it's not going to sell properly. And then you're going to look at me and say that it's my fault, when really you didn't have a diverse enough buying team that even understood the collection to begin with. So, you know, there's a lot of people that are like why are you only asking for shelf space, why aren't you asking for more. And I think the beauty of the 15 percent pledge is that you actually can't do the shelf space thing unless you address your entire business at large. And I think that's also, you know, what we are seeing, what these companies are seeing. And, you know, it is just a start, but it is a really incredible great start. And so, if our people have been like, you know, really rising to the challenge.

MS. GIVHAN: How important was it to get a company like West Elm on board, one that is not in the fashion space and one that, you know, has a reputation for engaging with artisanal brands, bringing them on to a larger stage?

MS. JAMES: Yeah, yeah, incredibly important to me. I mean, I think all industries are so important to me. I actually didn't even think of fashion first. When it popped into my mind, the first place I thought was Target. But then like we need to support black-owned businesses across all industries. You know, Whole Foods is also a huge one for me. Black farmers need support more than ever. When we look at some of the systemic issues that happened to black business owners like share cropping, you know, it makes me think specifically of farmers. But that sort of thing happens across many different industries. I think that, for me as a black business owner who happens to be in the fashion space, I have a platform, be it--you know, it's not huge, but I have a platform. So, I want to do what I can to advocate for other black-owned businesses, you know, across the--across the spectrum, because we all need it, you know, desperately. Ninety-five percent of black-owned businesses didn't even get access to the first round of PPP money.

MS. GIVHAN: When you were starting your business, how did you navigate some of the hurdles? I mean, one of the biggest obviously is the financing. And, you know, people talk about the importance of economic capital. But in fashion, there's also a certain importance that's placed on social capital as well. I mean, it's very much a who you know kind of business. So how did you navigate that?

MS. JAMES: Yeah, such a like--that's like a--that's the one that hits me the hardest, Robin. Because, yeah, as I mentioned, I started my business with $3,500. I was born in Canada, raised between Canada and Jamaica. I, you know, didn't know anyone when I moved here. I barely knew anyone when I started Brother Vellies, otherwise I probably wouldn't have started it in a flea market. And then when we won the Fashion Fund, things grew so quickly. I didn't know what to do. I didn't even have a credit card at that time. And there were a number of different people that had like reached out to us that were like, oh, like, you know, we can like, you know, loan you money or, like help in this way and help in that way.

And for me, I ended up taking money from someone that I thought, you know, really was going to support me in the long term in a meaningful way. And you know, that ended up not being the case, and it ended up, you know, costing me a lot and there were choices that I was forced to make with my business really early on that I wouldn't have made otherwise. And I--yeah.

You know, that part of it is really tough, because in fashion, like, we're not really taught to talk about things that aren't, you know, luxury, things that aren't aspirational, things that aren't amazing and beautiful. And I think, you know, it's hard. Because when you look at some people who are starting out that have less resources than other people, it's just tough. Fashion isn't a business that was set up to help people with nothing win.

MS. GIVHAN: Yeah, I mean, it's--I always find it striking that so many people who launch businesses within fashion, you know, they're not--they rarely--I don't know if I've ever spoken to anyone who has started a business getting sort of a proper bank loan. It's always sort of cobbled together through friends and family or, you know, an angel investor or some other avenue. And then when it came to getting the brand into stores, did you--did you feel like you were speaking with buyers who understood what they were looking at, or was it a constant retelling of the narrative of the story of, you know, the DNA of the brand?

MS. JAMES: Good question. I wish I had an angel investor, by the way. It's always sounded so great: an angel. Like where do you find those? As a black woman, like, I just--it's so funny. Like I don't have those around me.

But good question with wholesale. So, yeah, in the beginning there was like a lot of newsletters or like curated collections with my brand that would be, like, you know, out of the wild, or like out of Africa, like, you know, these phrases that were kind of interesting. But, yeah, for sure. And I think because we used a lot of texture early on, too, people were like, oh, this is very African, it's very niche, it's very trendy, you know? And that was definitely hard for me to get around, and that's something that I have also spoken to, you know, retailers about and also publications about, too. It's like the way that you position these brands, it's like as a black designer you're basically either like urban or African. And that's kind of just it. There's not a lot of other ways to be. And even within the African narrative, like, you know, when people do those editorials, it's mainly like my brand and then like, you know, white brands that like makes things in Africa sometimes, or something, which is, you know, a whole different conversation.

MS. GIVHAN: I'm wondering how optimistic you are feeling in this moment. I mean, it does feel like it's an opportunity for change. And at the same time, I think about an industry that will go down, you know, a rabbit hole to find some, you know, young white male designer that they heard about on Instagram but seem to find it very challenging to make the effort to look at, investigate, embrace designers of color, specifically black designers.

MS. JAMES: Yeah.

MS. GIVHAN: So, I'm wondering how, based on the feedback that you've gotten so far, how are you--how are you feeling about it all?

MS. JAMES: Yeah. There's kind of like two parts I would say that I feel to it. When I think about some of these institutions--you know, yes, just like what you said, like, they will, like, you know, scale a mountain to find these, what, white designers that they really want to celebrate, and that's that model that they had. I--you know, a lot of people don't know this, but like a long time ago, when EDUN was still around, I interviewed for that creative director role. And I remember like the woman who had it before me had never even been to Africa when she got that job. And it's just so weird to me like how we--or how the industry rather--makes these decisions and how they kind of value understanding, like truly understanding the black community.

I'm an optimist by nature, so I always want to hope that and believe that people really are going to make the right choices. I know for me I personally am super optimistic. You know, the great part about black women in specific--as business owners is that we're incredibly resourceful and we listen and we learn and we don't stop fighting.

And the win for me in all of this is that, you know, while I have been learning and growing this entire time since I created Brother Vellies, who have created an incredible community that loves and supports the brand and, you know, direct to consumer for me has always for the past three years back the backbone of my business out of necessity. And it's alive and well, and we, you know, are growing year after year. And this year for us has been absolutely incredible.

So, like, I'm very optimistic about my own business and my own customer base. And, like, we're growing, and I'm super excited about that and I'm so stoked about all of the companies that we're in communication with right now who are going to take the pledge. Because I know that, like, we're doing the work and we're excited about it, and those people's teams are on board and are, like, how can we do this, let's go, let's do this, let's figure out where we're flawed and let's fix it, you know? I don't know about those other people. I don't know what's going to happen to them.

But like I know and I'm so excited about, like, the ones that are stepping up to do the work. Because I truly--Robin, truly from my soul--like love fashion. I was, like, born and raised with a mom who loves fashion, who would be like this is how we understood culture. This was how we talked about history. This was how we talked about expression. This was how we talked about empowerment. Like, this was our tool to communicate, you know?

And when we would see something when we would go somewhere and we would travel, she would be like, I think this needs to be archived. This is good. And so, I ask myself that when I'm making something, too. Any time I'm creating something, like this is truly archival? What is it saying about the world? What is it saying about this moment? You know, when my customers put a shoe on and another woman sees them on the street wearing that shoe, there's like a connection that happens there, right? They're connecting because they know me. They know the story. They know Brother Vellies; know what it represents. And I think that for me is like a really important experience and having the autonomy to be a fashion designer and create products while also creating a non-profit, while also advocating for change, while also pushing people to get out and vote this year, that's like--that's freedom. That's luxury. That's the point. Like, that's what I want our logo to represent. That's a modern woman, Robin.

MS. GIVHAN: Well, I think that is, like, the best note to end on, because I think it sums up everything that fashion can and should be.

MS. JAMES: Yes.

MS. GIVHAN: And it has been such a great pleasure chatting with you. I wish we had more time. But if anyone wants to see highlights or see this entire interview, you can go to WashingtonPostLive.com. And you’ll also see upcoming interviews. So have a great afternoon, and thank you so much, Aurora.