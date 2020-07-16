You have written that there could be as many as 10,000 extra deaths as a result of delays in screening and care during the coronavirus pandemic. How did you get to that number?

DR. SHARPLESS: So, we estimated using a network of modeling experts that we have here at the National Cancer Institute. They have a sophisticated way of predicting cancer incidence and mortality in the future, using models that have been extensively validated for other purposes. And so, we asked them to estimate, you know, if a few kinds of things happened, like, we had less screening and less treatment of new cancers, what would that effect be on cancer incidence and mortality, for colon and breast cancer, where the models are most advanced and sophisticated. And using that approach we found that there would likely be about 10,000 excess deaths, from those two cancers alone, over the next decade. So that's about a 1 percent increase in excess deaths for those types of cancers.

We started this effort a while ago, early on in the pandemic, and now we know more, and I think our initial assumptions about the disruption to care from the pandemic work are very conservative. In other words, I think the pandemic has actually provided more disruptions than we modeled in.

So, for example, our modeling assumed a reduction of colonoscopy and mammography, those screening tests for cancer, on the order of 75 percent, but now we believe those disruptions have even been greater than that in many places. And similarly, we assumed a six-month kind of delay in treatment, and we think that might be greater in many places as well too.

MS. SELLERS: So, do you foresee other major public health crises as a result of this pandemic in coming years?

DR. SHARPLESS: Right. I don't think there's anything, you know, special or unique about cancer care with regard to the public health issues that the pandemic presents. You know, hospitals have been shut down to all things but coronavirus. They've stopped a lot of their normal clinical procedures. They've stopped everything they call "elective," which an elective procedure may be a very significant and medically necessary procedure. It's just one you can defer for a little bit of time.

But, you know, we think that the problems that we're seeing in delayed diagnosis and delayed treatment of cancer will also play out in other non-cancer diseases, like heart disease and stroke and neurodegenerative disorders. And so, the things that are problems for Americans, if they're not delayed and treated--if they're not diagnosed and treated in a timely fashion, we expect that will be back. That will have public health consequences in lots of diseases.

MS. SELLERS: So, what should the cancer industry be doing? What should doctors be doing to try to mitigate these impacts?

DR. SHARPLESS: Well, I want to say, you know, first of all it's important to note that we've made a lot of progress in cancer over the last few decades, and our ability to treat it and care for it are much better than they've ever been, and this year we're seeing a record number of new therapies make it into clinical use, through FDA approval and other means. And so, there's this real great backdrop of progress, and now the pandemic has provided this new challenge against that backdrop of progress.

And so, I believe, you know, we have to collectively, as a group of cancer doctors, researchers, and caregivers, you know, get together and, you know, take collective action to prevent our patients from suffering needlessly from the pandemic. And I think there are things we can do. We can be innovative in how we provide care. We're moving things to telehealth, you know, doing some areas of care over the phone that we used to do in person. We're being clever about how we do clinical trials. We're incorporating new modalities for therapy earlier and at different stages.

So, I think through research and science and collective action we can mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on cancer patients, but we have to do that because we don't want to change one public health crisis for another.

MS. SELLERS: Right. Do you see any advantages in this slowing down of screenings, biopsies, or any of these issues? They raise false negatives sometimes and that causes problems of their own. Are there any benefits that could come from this sort of intense behavioral experiment we've all been forced into?

DR. SHARPLESS: Right. I think that the most obvious benefit of delaying these sorts of elective procedures and screenings that you mentioned is that we preserve hospital capacity so that it won't be overwhelmed from coronavirus patients. And that's prudent and wise and totally appropriate in specific geographic regions in the country. No one wants to see hospitals become overwhelmed. And you're right. There is some diagnosis and screening that finds indolent cancer that is less likely to be clinically significant.

But having said that, in general, these cancer screening approaches we have, and particularly the diagnosis of symptomatic patients with new symptoms of cancer, that's really important and leads to therapy that is very effective. And to not do that for a prolonged period of time, we think, will be mostly, in aggregate, bad to quite bad for our patients if we can't do something about it.

MS. SELLERS: So, my colleague, Laurie McGinley, wrote a story this week about the challenges doctors are facing wooing patients back into their offices. How would you advise people in hard-hit states like Florida or in Arizona about the need for screenings or primary care appointments before they even get to cancer treatment?

DR. SHARPLESS: Right. I think it's important for patients to--you know, this is why this is challenging, because it involves some nuance. You have to communicate relative risk. And going to the doctor in one part of the country for a routine screening exam might be totally safe today, whereas in other parts of the country it might not be a good idea. So local advice from your caregiver is the first issue.

Doing things over the phone or through other modalities that we used to do in person is a good idea. And then the good habits around social distancing and masking and these sorts of things that we know have public health benefit, should you have to go out and see your doctor, is important.

There are things that can be postponed. We know that treatments and screenings of certain areas in cancer can be delayed a little while, but not indefinitely. And we do know, for patients with, for example, certain kinds of cancer, the risk of their cancer not getting optimal treatment is far greater to them than the risk of catching coronavirus, for example. So, some people have certain kinds of cancer that really needs treatment, where we have effective therapies, and delaying that because of a fear of going out is not in their best interest.

MS. SELLERS: You've mentioned telemedicine a couple of times, and I've spoken to many other doctors in ERs and places, and they've surprised me with what can be done through telemedicine now. Tell us how it works in cancer treatment.

DR. SHARPLESS: Yeah. This has been an amazing development, and I think if there is sort of something we've learned from the pandemic that I think will be of benefit going forward it's around this topic. You know, overnight doctors, in all specialties, including oncology, have learned--you know, have been given the ability to do telemedicine for lots of clinical situations. And it's been widely embraced, because we've had to embrace it. We've had to use this. And I think the medical community has been very creative and ingenious about how to use telemedicine, and there are lots of things that one can do by telemedicine that wasn't obvious we could do that way before.

So, for example, in oncology we've moved a lot of the clinical trials that we do, you know, for novel therapeutics, into telemedicine, meaning you can talk to the doctor about this new therapy by phone, you can consent to the trial by phone, never coming in to the doctor's office, and then the drugs can get mailed to you without you actually having to leave your home. So, we can do something very complex and challenging, like enrollment in a clinical trial, effectively by telehealth.

So, you know, telehealth has really changed how we deliver care, and I, for one, believe it's here to stay. I don't think our patients are going to want to go back to the era when they had to see their doctor for everything. But having said that, you can't do chemotherapy infusion by telemedicine. You can't do a mammogram by telemedicine. You can't do a colonoscopy by telemedicine. We're still going to need doctors' visits, and we have to be innovative to solve that problem, too.

MS. SELLERS: So, one of the groups that has been sort of largely spared the worst part of the coronavirus pandemic is still having to go through cancer treatment, and that's children. What have been the special concerns for you about pediatric cancer patients through this crisis?

DR. SHARPLESS: Right. Well, you know, several concerns. The first is that the children who have addressable, curable cancers get the proper treatment, so that their care isn't displaced by, you know, some other aspect of pandemic response. You know, that's true for all patients with cancer, but particularly in pediatric oncology, where many of the patients have a very good prognosis with proper treatment. So, you know, not interrupting care, delaying care, or decreasing curative care, you know, those things that one might be tempted to do because of the pandemic, we need to press on and make sure they get full therapy.

Secondly, that the patients aren't put at risk, that they are seen when they need to be seen in a way that minimizes their chance of contracting coronavirus. We think that kids, in general, have a lower risk for bad outcome when infected by coronavirus. But, you know, children with a weakened immune system from cancer therapy we still believe are a vulnerable population, and we want to protect them from any infection, including this kind of viral infection.

The hospitals that treat a lot of children are being quite innovative. They're testing a lot of people. They're limiting contact. They're doing things through, you know, these new approaches we discussed. So, I think we can provide high-quality pediatric oncology care during the pandemic.

MS. SELLERS: Yeah, and limiting visitors, which must be particularly hard for families who have children in hospitals.

One of the other issues that is demanding a lot of time on the clinical side, or research side, is the coronavirus vaccine, which is slowing other clinical trials. How do you see the impact in your particular field?

DR. SHARPLESS: Well, you know, clinical trials in oncology have really been slowed by the pandemic. I don't think because--the vaccine trials are not to blame for that. I mean, it's a number of reasons. But cancer clinical trials, maybe at the worst they were down about--our NCI trials were down about 50 percent at the worst period, early in the pandemic. They've now recovered somewhat. We're still down substantially from our usual accrual rates, but we have seen some modest recovery from the nadir of 50 percent.

It's even worse--that's for therapeutic trials that like test a new drug in a patient, for example. We have other nontherapeutic trials--we do screening trials and quality-of-life trials -- those are even more affected, so their accrual is down to a greater extent. We've also heard from our industry colleagues, you know, the pharmaceutical companies that pay for clinical trials in cancer patients, that their trial accrual is more affected even than ours.

So, the clinical trials engine has been, you know, compromised severely by coronavirus, and we have been trying to work flexibly with the FDA and our investigators to provide means to resume clinical trials activity, despite the pandemic. As I said, we're having some success, but still we need to build that capacity, because clinical trials really are how you make progress for patients with cancer, and we can't afford to have those efforts delayed.

MS. SELLERS: And how are you making those trials as inclusive as possible, getting to as broad a part of the population as you can?

DR. SHARPLESS: Right. So, you know, testing new therapies and new clinical trial ideas in representative populations is absolutely critical for a number of reasons. It assures that therapies are generalizable to a real-world population, but I think it's also just a part of good care. We know that clinical trials access is a surrogate marker or a proxy, if you will, for high-quality oncology care. And so, if certain populations aren't getting access to clinical trials, that's a sign that something is wrong in the clinical trials enterprise. And the NCI has really focused, along with the FDA, a lot of attention to trying to make clinical trials enrollment more diverse and inclusive.

Probably the mechanism that we've had that's been most successful at the National Cancer Institute is to spread accrual throughout the country. So, through our National Community Oncology Research program, the NCOR network, we can enroll patients at 1,100 sites nationally. And some of those sites are predominantly serving vulnerable or underserved populations, and therefore may have more success in diversity in clinical trials enrollment.

MS. SELLERS: So, stepping back a bit, the U.S. has long been praised for some of the huge advances in personalized medicine and very targeted care that you're talking about, and criticized for its lack of investment in public health, and now we're paying the price. Even cancer patients are paying the price for that lack of investment. Can we do both going ahead? Should there be a recalibration in where money is being spent? What's your overview of these two contrasting approaches to health care?

DR. SHARPLESS: Yes, I think both in my job at the National Cancer Institute and my work at the FDA, it's clear that, you know, you can't go it alone with just therapy of disease. One needs preventative public health approaches that have to be very robust and well organized, and no doubt the current pandemic has provided serious public health challenges for our country and every nation, frankly.

We have to diagnose and prevent disease in a way that is very nimble and can meet unexpected challenges in the future. I think that we can do both, and, frankly, we have to do both.

MS. SELLERS: Yeah. I have a question from a reader, or a listener, that I'd like to read out to you. This is from Matthew DeAngelis from California, who asks, "What has been the impact of the $900 million funding cut from the National Cancer Institute?"

DR. SHARPLESS: Right. I suspect Matthew is referring to a cut in our funding in the president's--one of the president's proposed budgets in prior years. However, the last few years the actual funding to the increase--the actual funding to the National Cancer Institute has increased, looking, you know, from both an increase of our base budget as well as new initiatives like the Cancer Moonshot and the Childhood Cancer conference and the Data Initiative, the CCDI.

So, the NCI has enjoyed pretty good support from appropriations in Congress over the years that I've been at the NCI, since 2017. We don't know what's going to happen for funding in 2021 yet. It's a very interesting appropriations year. But I think what I've found, as NCI director, is that there is widespread support for cancer research in the United States, and that includes Congress. When I go and speak to members of Congress on either side of the aisle, regardless of political persuasion, people just want to do better with cancer and they want to support the NCI. And so, I think we've really benefitted from that strong support.

MS. SELLERS: So, you're optimistic about the budget in 2021?

DR. SHARPLESS: Hopeful. Hopeful. You know, I don't think we--it's a very interesting time with the pandemic. There's this talk about supplementary funding, a fifth supplement, for example, and then the 2021 appropriation. So, there are a lot of moving parts. Appropriations is complex every year, and this year is like no other.

MS. SELLERS: Yeah. So, talk about moving parts, how do you see there should be realignments in the health care system, you know, based on what we've learned from COVID-19? What should change going ahead? What are your druthers, as you look at the big system? You've seen it from the head of the NCI and also as FDA commissioner.

DR. SHARPLESS: Yeah. I think that we--when this is said and done and when life returns to a bit more normal, we're going to take a hard look at what we did well and didn't do so well during this pandemic. I think there will be a lot of interest about how we use data and collect data from our citizens. I think that, you know, the public health opportunities there are tremendous. I think there will be interest in particularly how we reach these vulnerable populations. So, it doesn't do a cancer patient or a coronavirus patient any good to have a new way to screen, diagnose, or treat their problem if you can't get that therapy or new approach disseminated into the places where people live, to reach these populations.

You know, we've seen the cost of that here. The impact of the coronavirus on African American patients, on Hispanic patients is disproportionate. And that is no surprise to oncologists, because the same disparities exist in cancer. But those create problems that we will have to, as a society, address.

MS. SELLERS: So, we've had a number of readers writing in to talk about the lack of affordability of some of the most specialized treatments. What would your advice be to the federal government to try to make those treatments more broadly accessible?

DR. SHARPLESS: You know, drug pricing is one of the big problems in cancer research. I mentioned the good news, that we're making a lot of progress and that we're developing these new therapies, and we have this whole new paradigm of cancer research that's been very effective, allowing us to make really meaningful advances for patients over the last years. But those new therapies come at a tremendous cost. They are very expensive. No one with cancer should be forced to choose between their drug costs and their mortgage, or their rent, for example.

So, you know, we have to, as a society, figure out how to develop these new therapies, reward these scientists and innovators who come up with these new therapies, because we still need new innovation. We still have a lot of bad cancer that doesn't have a good treatment. But at the same time, then make those new therapies and new ways of diagnosing and preventing cancer available to everyone, regardless of the ability to pay.

And it is a real challenge. I think we want to, you know, provide the innovation for which the United States has been so successful in the pharmaceutical drug discovery side, but at the same time, you know, really be fair to patients and recognize that these drugs are preclusively expensive. Just the co-pays for these drugs can be preclusively expensive. And so, I think we have to collectively do better.

But I will say it is a true statement that having no therapy for a disease, no approach to it, is a much worse problem than having an effective therapy that is too expensive, because an expensive therapy can be made more cheaply someday, but having no therapy at all can be scientifically intractable.

So, I'm overly--overall I am optimistic that we can both take better care of our patients and bring the prices down of these drugs where they are affordable.

MS. SELLERS: You were acting FDA commissioner for about eight months in 2019. If the pandemic had emerged then, how would you have approached it differently?

DR. SHARPLESS: I mean, you know, it's impossible to Monday morning quarterback a situation like this. As I mentioned, there has never been really a public health emergency in the United States like this, and there is no playbook for this. I want to compliment the professional staff at the FDA. You know, the people that work there are brilliant and creative and committed to public health, and I think that they moved with great swiftness in agency to try and address the pandemic using the authorities and knowledge they had, although, of course, you know, information initially was quite imperfect.

But I think it's a really talented group of people. I have been very impressed how they have risen to the challenges of vaccine and drug development during the pandemic, as well as the development of new diagnostics. And, you know, I can't say that I would have done anything differently. It's impossible to predict.

But I think the pandemic has stretched that agency, as it stretched all areas of government, because it has really been a tough situation, and we don't have prior experience on which to base our actions.

MS. SELLERS: And what's your best guess on when we'll get a vaccine?

DR. SHARPLESS: You know, I think when we'll get a vaccine is the issue. You know, what I learned about vaccines, as FDA commissioner, is that they have to be very safe. They are among the needs for them to be the most safest medicines that we use, because you want to give them to lots and lots of people, many of whom aren't sick, you know, who don't really feel like they need it, right? So that's the social compact of herd immunity is you need to vaccinate a lot of people, though not everyone feels like they need that medicine.

So, safety is paramount, and that's really hard to predict. You know, if these many different vaccines that are in trials right now turn out to have great safety data, then this could go pretty quickly. You know, the pace of the drug development, the development pipeline here, has been unprecedented, to get human phase III trials going so quickly is really amazing. But if the safety has an unexpected surprise, this could take a while.

I think the data I've seen thus far, from the few vaccines that have published much, look very encouraging in their ability to induce immune response, and I think they have to be effective, but we'll have to stay tuned. I think predicting a process like this is just very hard to handicap.

MS. SELLERS: So just before we finish, I'd love to ask you about the biggest and most ambitious or change that you see coming. Where do you place your hope now in cancer treatment? What's the next thing that you think could make a big advance, despite the coronavirus?

DR. SHARPLESS: Well, I mean, I think the overwhelming change in cancer research during my lifetime as a cancer researcher and cancer doctor has been related to this new paradigm that cancer is not one disease or ten diseases but it's hundreds of diseases, or thousands of diseases, and that each one of those kinds of cancer needs its own therapy, its own treatment, its own method of preventing it.

So I think that this move to not think of cancer as, you know, one big entity, the way we think of other diseases, but to limit it to, you know, lots and lots of different heterogeneous diseases, and then treat them one by one, has been really effective. It is working. That paradigm has allowed us to make great progress.

And so, you can't really say, you know, what's the one thing that's going to work for those like million different things, because liver cancer is going to need something different from breast cancer and colon cancer. And even within something like breast cancer there are many, many different kinds of breast cancer, and they are all going to need their own specific therapy. And so, figuring those out, one by one, and working on treatments for each specific entity, that has been very successful, and I expect that paradigm to continue for a while.

So, I think the progress we've seen in cancer over the last decades will continue, although as we started at the beginning, the pandemic is going to set things back for a little while.

MS. SELLERS: Dr. Sharpless, thank you very much for joining us today. I really appreciated that, and we all learned a lot from your comments.

We will have a short sponsor break now, and then I will be back with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to talk about his own experience with cancer, as well as some of the challenges of governing the blue state of Maryland.

DR. SHARPLESS: Thank you so much for having me today.

MS. LABOTT: Good morning. I'm Elise Labott of American University, and I'm joined by Andy Schmeltz, global president and general manager of Pfizer Oncology. And we're going to broaden the discussion out now to talk about some of the barriers and inequities in the current healthcare system and how we fix them to build a stronger, more resilient system. Andy, thanks for joining me.

MR. SCHMELTZ: Thanks, Elise. Very pleased to be here.

MS. LABOTT: Now everyone's been discussing how COVID-19 has been this, you know, defining event that disrupted every aspect of our lives. What, in your opinion, is the most important thing it's taught us when it comes to the healthcare system?

MR. SCHMELTZ: COVID clearly has been a watershed moment. It's exposed and exacerbated major shortcomings in our healthcare system. It's had a disproportionate impact on older people, lower-income communities, and people of color. And this unfortunate pandemic and the rise of deadly diseases like cancer show that what we need is a strong healthcare system. And the reality is, unfortunately, while we've seen great advances in science and technology that are moving at hyper-speed, our healthcare is woefully outdated. Change is what's needed. And it's my hope that this unfortunate global pandemic will be a catalyst for change that's longer overdue.

MS. LABOTT: Okay. So woefully outdated. Change is needed. But what are the biggest challenges, in your view, that prevent the healthcare system from working?

MR. SCHMELTZ: I think there's two major problems. First, the current incentives in today's system are all about more: more physician visits, more tests, more pills. What we need is a mindset shift that incentivizes value or volume and quality or quantity. What really aligns everyone across the healthcare system is the patient. So, we need incentives that can be realigned around outcomes for the patient.

And the second problem is that today there simply is inadequate access to, and affordability of, healthcare services and treatments. Too many people can't afford their treatments or face barriers to timely and optimal care due to their age, their race, or where they live. For example, black Americans have the highest overall cancer mortality rates compared to other racial or ethnic groups. And age is the greatest risk factor for developing cancer, yet many older people with cancer don't even receive guideline-based care. So, at a time when racism is at the center of our national conversation, change must come. We need to strive for the highest quality outcomes for everyone, regardless of their circumstances.

MS. LABOTT: Okay, so there's a lot to unpack there. There's age. There's race. There's also, as you and I have discussed, location. You know, rural patients versus people in urban areas where there are more advanced care. What are some of the solutions that you're talking about at Pfizer and just among your colleagues in the industry to fix the current system?

MR. SCHMELTZ: So certainly, there are many ways we can tackle this problem. But there are three solutions that are top of mind for me. One, we need to rethink health plan benefit designs that currently push more and more of a medicine's cost onto the patient. For example, when people go to the pharmacy to pick up their prescription, many are being asked to pay 10 to 20 percent more out of their own pockets. So, we need to enact reforms that cap out of pocket costs to remove the financial burden from patients.

Two, we need to embrace lower cost biosimilars. We need to expand their use in the U.S. Biosimilars, which are really generics for biologic medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, have the potential to save U.S. patients and taxpayers $54 billion over the next 10 years. And despite support and availability of biosimilars, the U.S. still lacks a viable marketplace because use of these biosimilars simply is not incentivized.

And three, we need to tackle inequalities in care so everyone can have access to the same quality medical care. So, a person shouldn't have a greater chance of surviving cancer just because they happen to live near Memorial Sloan Kettering or the Cleveland Clinic.

MS. LABOTT: Right.

MR. SCHMELTZ: We need to be doing more to develop local programs for prevention and treatment in underserved areas. For example, Pfizer saw greater success in improving breast cancer screening rates for diagnosis and access to quality care for women of color in Chicago.

MS. LABOTT: Right.

MR. SCHMELTZ: So that's where we partnered with the Metropolitan Chicago Breast Cancer Taskforce to create community engagement programs. So, we need to see more programs like this at scale.

MS. LABOTT: So, I mean, look, we're talking about big pharma here, insurance companies. These are big businesses. So how do you incentivize value over volume and make care affordable for all and also embracing these lower-cost treatments while also being mindful of the fact that you have shareholders and they're looking at the bottom line?

MR. SCHMELTZ: Look, our role in society for Pfizer and for the biopharmaceutical industry, is to bring breakthroughs that change patients' lives. But the reality is, if the patients can't get access to or afford these medicines, then they're not going to realize their potential. So, we certainly recognize that we have to be part of the solution, that we have to come together. And it's really about putting the patient at the center. That's what's the common denominator across all these organizations. For-profit, not-for-profit, government, public private, we have to keep the needs of the patient front and center and allow that to guide us.

MS. LABOTT: Okay. So how do you move forward with that? These are, you know, ideas I don't think anybody would argue with, but how do you get started?

MR. SCHMELTZ: So, we need to get all the stakeholders in the healthcare system around the table: biopharma, insurance companies, health plans, PBMs, the provider organizations, policymakers, patient advocacy organizations. We need to, together, find sustainable ways to bring medicines to people and also eliminate waste in the system. Pfizer is certainly committed to being part of the solution. That said, it's going to be messy. It's going to be hard work. But we can't be deterred. Now more than ever we have to unite to fix the broken healthcare system.

MS. LABOTT: Okay. Well, that's an invitation right there if I ever heard one to everyone in all of these industries and all of the stakeholders. Andy Schmeltz, thanks for joining me, Global president and general manager of Pfizer Oncology. And as you said, time for long overdue changes. Stay tuned. There's more of the program coming up with Frances Stead Sellers.

MS. SELLERS: Welcome back. I'm Frances Stead Sellers, a senior writer at The Washington Post, and this is our second installment of Chasing Cancer 2020.

I'm now delighted to welcome Patrick Dempsey, one of Hollywood's leading men, and the founder, also, of the Dempsey Center, in Lewiston, Maine, which is a cancer treatment center.

And along with Patrick Dempsey will be the Executive Director of that Center, Wendy Tardif.

Welcome to you, both.

GOV. HOGAN: Well, thank you very much for having me.

MS. SELLERS: You've just--you have a book coming out--coming out called "Still Standing" about not only cancer but also dealing with a pandemic, with the rioting following the death of Freddie Gray, and also with the toxic politics in the country. You were diagnosed with cancer five months after taking office. How did you receive that diagnosis of such an aggressive form of cancer?

GOV. HOGAN: Well, it was--it was kind of a big surprise. I had just won, I think, the biggest surprise upset in America. I went to our first legislative session. We had survived--we had gone through the riots in Baltimore. I'd been governor for five months. We were on our first trade mission, a trip to Asia where we went to Korea, China, and Japan. And I noticed a lump in my throat. The first time I realized anything was wrong, I came back and had doctors tell me that--three doctors walk in a room and told me that I had very advanced cancer, that it spread all over my body from my neck to my groin, and that began a long saga.

I first had to tell my wife and my family and then my staff and those close to me, and then I had to tell the 6 million people of my state who had just put the state in my now fairly shaky hands that--what I was going to be dealing with. And I was able to share that with folks to let them know exactly what was happening.

MS. SELLERS: So, let's take those steps, step by step. You had to tell your wife, your South Korean wife, Yumi, and your three daughters, and you chose to do that before, obviously, telling others. And that was following a biopsy. Tell us about telling your family. It was an intensely difficult experience, I imagine.

GOV. HOGAN: Well, you know, I think a lot of people that go through this experience with cancer, the people around them, they also suffer. And I was actually more worried about my family and how they were going to feel. I wasn't so worried about myself at first when I got this diagnosis. My first thought was, you know, how am I going to explain this to the family and how do I keep them from being too worried. I had some pretty scary news from these doctors, and the prognosis was pretty tough. You know, I had I think 50-some tumors all over my body, which was a complete surprise to me. I had some aches and pains and I'd been feeling a little run down, but I had no idea about this growing cancer in my body.

And, you know, so I first--I first went home and told my wife and, you know, talked about how we were going to get through this together. It happened to be Father's Day weekend. And so, my three daughters and my son-in-laws were happening to be coming over, and we kind of shared the news with everybody. It was kind of a group hug and a little bit of tears and, you know, we all--they said what can we do. And I told them we're going to get through it together.

And then, you know, my dad who was in his 80s was coming over that weekend for Father's Day. And I told him and, you know, it's--when you get this kind of news, it doesn't matter how old you were. I was still his little kid. And, I think he felt a little helpless. There was nothing he could do about this. But, you know, I think people go through these kinds of battles with cancer. You often don't think about how it impacts the rest of the family. And so, I have so much compassion for not only the people that go through these very difficult battles with cancer but the people that support them and are fighting right alongside them.

But after I told my family I then, you know, had to tell the rest of the folks on my staff, the lieutenant governor and my cabinet, my--the folks that had worked so hard to put us in office and to get us off to a good start. And then I actually had to do a biopsy surgery. And after the surgery, they told me I should just go home and get some rest, and instead I held a press conference. I was still a little loopy from the medication. They advised me not to do a press conference. But I went out and told the people of Maryland exactly what was happening, that I was going to--like everyone else who battles cancer, I was just going to fight through it and work as hard as I could and continue to do the job that they had elected me to do--yeah--

[Overlapping speakers]

MS. SELLERS: And I was going to ask you--my apologies, Governor. I didn't mean to interrupt. But I was going to ask you about that meshing of political and personal messaging. And you went out--it's an extraordinary passage in your book. You went out to do this press conference. How did it rally people behind you? What was the response from not only the press people but those who read about and heard about or watched your press conference?

GOV. HOGAN: Well, I was incredibly moved, you know, by--obviously you have the love and support of your family, but I was moved by the way that, you know, some complete strangers, you know, really rallied behind and encouraged me throughout the way. But I gave this news to the public at a packed press conference filled with reporters. You know, sometimes reporters can be a cynical bunch, and they're not often, you know, cheerleaders or big supporters of people in elected position. They usually just ask the tough questions. In this case, they did ask me some tough questions about, you know, was I going to have to resign, you know, was I going to survive this, or what would happen. Was the lieutenant governor going to take over, things like that. And I just tried to give them all the answers as straight as I could. But when I finished--when I finished the press conference, you know, I actually noticed a few of the reporters and cameramen had tears in their eyes and the whole room gave up and gave me a standing ovation. I'm not sure--I'm pretty sure I have never seen that happen again since that from a room full of reporters. But it nearly brought me to tears. And that was just the start of having tens of thousands of people out there encouraging me.

MS. SELLERS: Right.

GOV. HOGAN: And I've tried to do the same thing for so many other people who didn't have that kind of support or maybe people didn't know what they were going through.

MS. SELLERS: Right. You write in the book very movingly about your experience in hospital. You went in for these very intense bouts of chemotherapy. And in many ways, of course, you had a very privileged approach. You were able to contact the best doctors in the state to start with. But after that, you were being treated among everybody else. And you met people--you write about the people you met, a young man with Down syndrome, a woman from the area of Baltimore that Freddie Gray came from. How has that experience affected your governing style?

GOV. HOGAN: It was probably one of the things that had the biggest impact on me. I was--you know, it didn't matter if I was governor or not. I was a fellow cancer patient. And I was in--I did these very intensive rounds, I think five different types of chemo that I was getting, you know, 24 hours a day in the hospital. And I really couldn't stand laying in the hospital bed. Even though I wasn't feeling so great, I just wanted to get up and move around. You have a chemo pole with bags hanging down, and I had decided to drag that pole that had wheels on it around and do some laps around the floor of the cancer ward there. And I got a chance to meet so many of my fellow cancer patients. And, you know, one of them was a young man named Jimmy Myrick Jr. who was a young man with Down syndrome who had an incredible personality. And one of them was a woman who was from West Baltimore. But I met literally hundreds of other cancer patients. I even went down to the pediatric oncology ward to try to spend some time with the kids and their families to see what they were going through.

And it's--you know, it's really made a difference in my life. And, you know, I had always cared about the issue of cancer and I had been to cancer fundraisers and supported the cause. But I really got to know some of these folks. I met some incredible kids. We did a number of events and took young kids out to some football and baseball games. We got them to meet the players, and I went and visited them in the hospital. And it's an experience that, you know, I'll never forget and I'll never stop, you know, fighting to raise awareness and raise money until we can find a cure for some of these terrible diseases.

MS. SELLERS: One of the other aspects of the book I couldn't help noticing was that you were obviously left with a very comprised immune system and came out of hospital unable to shake hands readily with people. You tried the elbow bump. And in some ways, this experience was a preview, as I read it, of what we're going through now, the inability to reach out and touch people. How has that experience informed how you're managing personally and talking to other people about the pandemic, about social distancing.

GOV. HOGAN: Well, I hadn't thought about that until you asked the question, but you're absolutely right. It was--it was the precursor to this. You know, this was back in 2015. And I'm a guy who really loves to get out and meet people, and I would go to crowds at, say, the Baltimore Orioles baseball game, and I'd shake hands with thousands of people and I'd hug them and I'd go to huge events. And I thrived on that and enjoyed it very much, getting out among the people across the state. And I had a very comprised immune system, not only had a cancer of the immune system but then with all the chemo driving down my white blood cells, the doctors were scared to death of me going out. And I kept ignoring their advice and going out and shaking hands and taking pictures.

And I remember a time when none of the--Adam Jones, who was an outfielder for the Baltimore Orioles, gave me some batting gloves. He went in the dugout and gave me some batting gloves so I could go out and shake hands with that. But I was trying to give people elbow bumps. And this was long before the coronavirus. But now I'm doing everything I can to message to people how important it is to wear masks and not shake hands, to stay as much as you can six feet away from each other and avoid large crowds. And I hate not being able to be out in crowds, and it's very--it's still awkward to not want to shake somebody's hand when you see them, or have that kind of interaction, but it's critically important to us as we're battling the spread of this coronavirus.

MS. SELLERS: You have written and published this morning this harshly critical op-ed about the way the administration has handled the crisis so far. What was your goal in telling this story, which is a combination of personal experience and political experience? Are you intending to galvanize Republicans in an anti-Trump movement? You say that the president's lack of leadership was so hopeless, and I'm reading here that it was condemning citizens of the state to suffering--more citizens of the state to suffering and death.

GOV. HOGAN: Well, the--I wasn't trying--didn't have any intention at all or purpose of galvanizing anybody. I was just recounting and telling the stories as I saw them as directly and honestly as I could. I wrote most of this book and turned it into the publisher back in February, and it was due to come out several months earlier. I put it on hold and asked them to stop because we're in the middle of a crisis, and then the publisher asked--they wouldn't delay it any longer until July 28th--asked if I would add some of the--some new chapters about what we're going through right now, what we're dealing with on the coronavirus and what I've been dealing with as a governor and as chairman of the nation's governors. And this is just a very factual and honest account of my perception of what's going on.

And the Washington Post ran an excerpt of that in this morning's paper. But this was early on in the crisis, where I just believed that the federal government could have and should have had a national testing strategy and that they could have taken action sooner, that the president could have been communicating more directly and more honestly with the people of America, and it would have put us in a better position.

But look, I--that's a snapshot in time. We are--they have made strides. We are doing better. They are doing better on testing. They've done a good job of communicating with all of us as governors. And, look, we're all in this together and we are doing better. The federal, state and local government, we're all in this and are all trying to serve the same people and all trying to keep people safe and get our economy back on track.

MS. SELLERS: I know we've reported this before, but you actually took--went to the steps of protecting supplies that you had imported to this country from the potential of their being used by the federal government instead of for Maryland citizens. How does that sit with you now? I mean, can you trust the federal government to--not to take away supplies that you had imported?

GOV. HOGAN: I don't think we have that issue anymore. But, you know, in the really early stages of this crisis, there was tremendous demand for all of these lifesaving things like tests and personal protective equipment, ventilators, and very constrained supply worldwide. There was no real national strategy on any of that, and the federal government basically--I'm paraphrasing--but they basically said the states are on their own and the governors have to go out and fend for themselves. And so, we had 50 states and the territories all out there competing with one another and competing with the federal government on a national and international market trying to desperately acquire things that were very hard to find, and there wasn't enough of.

And so, we took an unusual step of having to just go out on our own and acquire some tests from South Korea. And we were making sure to protect those tests. We're continuing to work with South Korea on a number of things. We've acquired some great testing machines. We just built a big lab at the University of Maryland Baltimore. We're actually getting, you know, upgraded and new and improved testing from South Korea. We have a great relationship with them. But every state was fighting for all these supplies. We were actually competing with the federal government. And in a few instances, the federal government basically stole supplies from other places. There was a situation where Governor Charlie Baker in Massachusetts had bought I think, you know, 3.6 million masks that were coming in and the federal government took the airplane and took them and shipped them somewhere else after they'd already paid for them, negotiated for them and flew them into the country. And then he had to do it all over again. I think he had to use the New England Patriots' plane to go and get another supply and bring them into his state without getting confiscated. So, we--

MS. SELLERS: So, Governor Hogan, these are extraordinary, extraordinary experiences. What are the implications for your support in November 2020? What does this mean for you? Will you be supporting President Trump? Biden?

GOV. HOGAN: Well, I think we're--this is really not about politics. I'm just really sharing the experiences about what we've been through, because I think people will find it interesting and I think it's important for people to have another perspective and an honest discussion about some of the things that we had to deal with. But this is not really about politics. There's been some speculation about that. We have an election to get through between now and November, but I'm really busy. I'm focused on doing my job here as governor and dealing with the twin crises of the coronavirus and our economic collapse. And I've still got a very important job to do here in Maryland until January of 2023. I think we're going to have plenty of time to talk about after November. Both parties I think are going to reexamine where they are and where we go and what we can do to move the country in a better direction.

MS. SELLERS: Do you plan to run in 2024?

GOV. HOGAN: I think it's far too early for that. I mean I--like I just mentioned, we shouldn't even talk about 2024 till we get past the election of 2020. And it's a long way off. Again, I've still got until 2023 to be governor and there will be plenty of time to talk about those things later. But it's really not about me trying to run for higher office. It's not the purpose of the book. I just thought I had some things to share. I hope people will find it interesting. I hope people who have been through cancer battles will find it encouraging. And maybe people will find these stories interesting about how we overcame some adversity and won some pretty big upsets and maybe accomplished some things as a Republican in the bluest state in America, through bipartisan compromise. And I just think people will find the book interesting. It wasn't any ulterior motive in writing the book.

MS. SELLERS: So, going through cancer has given you an experience of the healthcare system. How do you think--and you've also had this intense experience of working with it through the coronavirus pandemic. What kinds of changes do you think are needed going ahead to make sure that we can provide the kinds of personalized care that you experienced from cancer, but also avoid the public health crisis that we've been going through?

GOV. HOGAN: Well, with respect to the public health crisis, I think we've certainly learned a lot as we've gone through this. And it's not time to, you know, spend a lot of time just Monday morning quarterbacking, but I think when we get through this, we ought to look to how do we prepare for the next time that this happens, because I think being better prepared is going to help all of us. I don't think the federal government was prepared. I don't think the states were prepared. The hospital system--hospital systems weren't prepared. And we were all caught. We didn't have the--any of the necessary equipment and supplies, and we really didn't have a plan for this. And it's interesting. I mean, we kind of all knew that there was a possibility of a global pandemic, and there were some smart people that were thinking about it and planning for it, but I don't think we were ready. And hopefully next time we will be.

With respect to access to quality health care, it's critically important. You know, I was lucky. I'm--not only am I governor of the state, and as a state employee we have a good health insurance plan, but I happen to be in a state where we've got some of the best health care in America and some of the best hospitals. And I was blessed with some incredible doctors and nurses and a team of people that were, you know, some of the best in the world. And not everybody has access to that, and especially where this is a discussion on cancer. When people are going through something like this, we've got to make sure that they're all able to get the treatment that they need.

MS. SELLERS: Another group of people who have struggled in the past few months have been healthcare workers. What should the government be doing to better support healthcare workers?

GOV. HOGAN: Well, it's really important. First of all, my very sincere appreciation goes out to those frontline healthcare workers. I've gotten a chance to thank some of them personally, and I want to thank any of them that are listening on here today, for the incredible sacrifices that they made. They really are the heroes of this entire pandemic, and have working under incredibly trying circumstances, not only sometimes without the protective equipment that they need, working around the clock with--under very trying circumstances with overloaded hospital systems and overflowing ICU units and sometimes without the proper equipment. They're also dealing and worrying about how to keep themselves safe and their families safe. You know, I think we've got to do everything we can to protect them.

One thing that we're really concerned about, that these states just like many of the small businesses and the economy has taken a tank--is being tanked, the states are having tremendous shortfalls, perhaps as much as 30 percent loss in revenues. We're pushing the federal government to try to make sure that we get some assistance to state and local governments. We don't want to be--we've already lost 1.6 million state and local government workers. These are frontline, you know, workers that are needed more than ever, like people in the healthcare system, like our teachers, like firefighters and police officers and people that are out there providing services at unemployment offices and helping people in need. And so, we need that federal stimulus package. We need the fourth stimulus bill, and that's what we're pushing hard to do.

MS. SELLERS: So, you have a state, as you mentioned, with some of the most important hospitals in the country, University of Maryland, where you were treated, and Hopkins. What more can be done to bring together the needs of the general public--the public health needs and the services provided by those hospitals?

GOV. HOGAN: You know, one of the things is just making sure that we have--everybody has access to the health care. We've done a couple of interesting things. And during my term as governor here in Maryland, you know, we've had this issue of trying to--how do we make sure that we give health care coverage to as many people as we can and people that were left out of the system. So, I fought hard to protect and maintain and make sure we kept hundreds of thousands of people able to access their health care. But there was a problem in that health care costs were skyrocketing out of control and health insurance premiums were skyrocketing every year, putting health care coverage out of reach for a number of people. And we did a couple of innovative things here in our state, working together with our legislature in a bipartisan way where we did a reinsurance program for higher-risk things, where the state invested some money. But we were able to lower health insurance premiums two years in a row. And I think after 10 years of going up--and provide, you know--providing coverage for more people, providing better access and lowering costs. And I think, really, we should be addressing these things at the federal level. And there's been a lot of debate back and forth, but we've got to get the administration and the leaders in Congress on both sides of the aisle to come up with a way to provide coverage, to provide the access, but do it in a way that's more affordable.

MS. SELLERS: Are we talking about a version of Obamacare?

GOV. HOGAN: Well, the problem--Obamacare did a great job on expanding access, but Obamacare did a terrible job on cost, which is why the cost drove up. And Republicans said we have to get rid of Obamacare without a plan to replace it. The Democrats said Obamacare is great without a plan for how to reduce the costs. We, as usual, took the approach of let's look at fixing the broken system. Let's not throw out the people that need the coverage, but let's lower those costs and so that people, you know, aren't making decisions about do I pay my health insurance premium or do I feed my kids or pay my bills.

MS. SELLERS: I think I have time for one last question, which is one of the most important ones I think for working parents around the state. What's your plan for reopening schools in Maryland this coming year?

GOV. HOGAN: It's one of the--we've dealt with so many important questions and challenging decisions throughout this crisis, but this is one of the most difficult. We are--our state superintendent of schools and our state school board is going to be making those decisions. They put together a plan about a month ago, very detailed and thoughtful plan that laid out some guidelines. They are now--and they've also taken into consideration the guidelines from the CDC. And they're getting input from all of our county schoolboards and local school systems so to make sure that we make the right decision. The--we want--everyone wants to get our kids back to school as soon as we can. But we also want to make sure that we only do it in the way that's the safest possible way to keep our kids and our teachers safe. And we're going to figure that out here in Maryland. We're going to come up with--we're going to listen to the public health experts, we're going to get all the stakeholders' input, and we're going to provide some flexibilities to our local jurisdictions and our local schoolboards to be involved in the process.

MS. SELLERS: Great. It sounds, if I'm hearing the message from you, that you're putting the public health advice from the scientists first. Thank you very much.

GOV. HOGAN: We've been doing that from the beginning.

MS. SELLERS: Thank you very much for joining us.

GOV. HOGAN: Thank you so much. I appreciate it.

MS. SELLERS: Thank you very much. We really appreciated hearing from you on such a wide-ranging set of topics and appreciate your taking the time, and congratulations on being five years out from your cancer diagnosis in 2015.

GOV. HOGAN: Thank you.

MS. SELLERS: I'm going to be back in a few minutes with actor Patrick Dempsey to talk about his foundation of the Dempsey Center in Lewiston, Maine, and the executive director of that center, Wendy Tardif. Thank you.

MS. SELLERS: Welcome back. If you're just joining us, I'm Frances Stead Sellers, a senior writer at The Washington Post, and this is our second installment of Chasing Cancer 2020.

I'm now delighted to welcome Patrick Dempsey, one of Hollywood's leading men, and the founder, also, of the Dempsey Center, in Lewiston, Maine, which is a cancer treatment center.

And along with Patrick Dempsey will be the Executive Director of that Center, Wendy Tardif.

Welcome to you, both.

MR. DEMPSEY: Thank you very much for having us.

MS. SELLERS: We're delighted to have you.

My first question is for you, Patrick. You have a personal reason for founding this center in Maine, and could you tell us a little about that and how you came to make the decision to not only cure people as you do on television, in Grey's Anatomy; but also, with our philanthropy at this center in Lewiston, Maine.

MR. DEMPSEY: Right. My mother was diagnosed in 1997 with ovarian cancer. Over the next 14 years, she had 12 reoccurrences. So, our family was profoundly impacted by that diagnosis. My mother was incredibly brave, very strong, a big fighter. And through her cancer journey, right around this time, I got involved with the Amgen Tour of California and the Breakaway from Cancer initiative. And at this point, that was where the inspiration for the cancer foundation came from, was working with Amgen, the Tour of California, and the Breakaway from Cancer initiative.

Integrated medicine really hit me as something that has to go hand-in-hand with someone who's diagnosed with cancer; it's the way to go. And we began the program over 14 years ago, now.

MS. SELLERS: So, we heard--we just heard Governor Hogan talk about being a cancer patient himself and the difficulty of talking to his family about that diagnosis.

You were a son. What was it like from your perspective, understanding what your mother was going through, and what to expect?

MR. DEMPSEY: It's very hard to understand what it is that you can do as a caregiver. And thank God, my sister, Mary, worked in the hospital, Central Maine Medical Center. So, she was there and could understand what the doctors were telling my mother. So, she could interpret what was going on. So, thank God for that, that we had a patient advocate that was there that happened to be my sister and my--you know, so, we had some inside knowledge and it really helped us tremendously. So, she could help us.

And then, it was what we can do to really keep my mother's spirit up. What is it that she likes to do, and she didn't want to lay down. She had to stay active, so gardening, things like that. So, how do we keep people positive. How do we stay engaged and give them something to think about outside the treatments, and where to place the anxieties and all those questions, mentally? How do you channel that energy, and that's where sort of how this Center evolved, is how do we make life better for people? What are the questions that they're going to ask us, and how do we give those answers back that will, hopefully, give them some sort of comfort in this.

MS. SELLERS: So, if you can describe just very briefly how that affects the programs you develop at the Center. And then, I'll turn to Wendy and ask her if she can describe to us how that she makes that vision come to life in the Center.

MR. DEMPSEY: Right. A lot of our stuff is really high touch, right? So, how do we engage with someone emotionally and physically? And I think this is the real challenge with COVID right now, is because we have to have the social distancing. And in all of our centers, really about human contact, love, nurturing, the psychological, emotional development. So, we've had to transition now to be virtual. So, a lot of our programs are up and running, other than the acupuncture and the reiki.

And to answer your question is we really ask our clients when they come in is what can we do to improve our services. And specifically, how do we customize the care for that individual? And I think this is really important, because the patient knows really what they need, and we need to listen and empower them, and give them the strength and dignity they deserve. And that's where we try to come from and meet them where they're at when they come in.

And it's a very scary time when a person comes into the Center, because they really are admitting, you know, on a deep level, that they have cancer and that they need help, and we need to be there for them in a loving, nurturing, understanding way. And that's our goal, is how do we make life better and manageable, not only for the patient, but for the caregivers, for the children, and everyone around them. It's a remarkable experience and something I think is really needed.

As soon as someone is diagnosed, I think this treatment should go in hand-in-hand, because you're looking at maybe one to two weeks before you get the information back. So, we could start with nutrition, with the mental attack on this, and getting the team organized on what the strategy will be moving forward. And I think this is something that we really want to do here at the Center, is have a good connection with other likeminded centers throughout the country so we can work together to have a standardized level of care moving forward.

MS. SELLERS: Well, I'd love to hear from Wendy about how she makes these policies come to life in the Center in Lewiston.

MS. TARDIF: Yeah, thank you, Frances. So, in terms of making them come to life, we have a really fantastic team at the Center, and we've really had a fantastic team right from the beginning. So, what I would say is that, you know, we really look at what are all those services that we can provide to cancer patients and their families, including caregivers and children, as Patrick just mentioned, and be able to envelope that family in services that are impactful to their life and complement the cancer treatments that they're receiving from their treatment team.

And so, from that, we've really developed a program around, as Patrick mentioned, integrative medicine or complementary therapies, as we call them at the Center. We do massage therapy, acupuncture, reiki. We also have several licensed counselors on staff that provide one-on-one counseling, as well as group support.

We have a family program called The Healing Tree, which, again, really envelopes the family as--you know, around that cancer patient. Usually, then, when a young person gets cancer that has young children, the first thing they think about is, "Oh, my gosh. What about my children?" And so, our program really helps parents to talk to their children about their disease and their treatments and help them to develop a plan for support for those kiddos. And then, we have a lot of programs around that, that really support the kids, something called Support for Seedlings, as well as a teen support group.

And then, we also have a whole nutrition program where we show people how to cook in our demonstration kitchen and teach them how to cook healthfully. And then, they get to taste the food, go home, try some of things that they learn in the program, and then come back the next week, ask questions, and learn some more.

And then, we have a whole fitness--fitness area where we do yoga classes, tai-chi, chi-gong, fit and flexible, trying to really help people gain--really gain more control over their lives and feel like they have--they're able to do more of the activities that they're interested in doing and improving areas of their life that really make life better for them.

And during this--

MS. SELLERS: When--

MS. TARDIF: Frances, go ahead.

MS. SELLERS: When I listen to you describe these complementary issues, it brings to--it feels heartbreaking to think about all these things you can't possibly do in this age of social distancing. Tell me just quickly how you've adapted, and then I have a question for Patrick. How can you possibly do all these things without being able to touch people?

MS. TARDIF: Yeah, the touch piece is hard. But what I would say is that we have transitioned everything to virtual. So, we're doing one-on-one counseling virtually. So, our counselors are actually connecting with people one-on-one. We don't have the touch, but at least people have a way to get the therapy that they're looking for, depending on where they're at in their journey.

We've transitioned our exercise classes to be virtual. Even our cooking classes we're doing virtually. And we have a lot more planned towards the future.

The other thing I would say, too, is that, like, our massage therapy and our acupuncture, what we've done is we've transitioned those services to actually be classes now so that people can learn more about how they can do, like, acupressure, for instance, or self-massage or couples massage to help people with some of the sort of debilitating aspects of cancer treatments.

MS. SELLERS: Patrick, you have been able to provide these extraordinary services free of charge, which is enormously important when people are facing often very high bills from their treatment. How will this continue during these tough economic times? Are there pressures on that?

MR. DEMPSEY: Oh, there's absolutely pressures on that and we've done a good job managing our money. We have had to have--had to make some tough decisions and lay some people off.

But we've kept our programs up and running. We've made the transition. I think the staff has done a fantastic job under Wendy's leadership, and the board, as well. I want to thank them for making the transition to virtual and to be able to connect people virtually very quickly.

We have work to do. We are usually doing our bike event in the fall that helps us run--you know, really generate a lot of income. This year, we're doing it virtually for the first time, we switched. So, this is a new experience for us. So, we are going to be challenged this year in the challenge to raise enough money.

Thank goodness we've been working with Omaze, which has been an amazing organization, where we're giving away an all-electric Porsche car, and the proceeds help us keep our doors open. So, get involved in that program. That can help us. And then, also, register for the Dempsey Challenge that's coming up very soon and help us in that way so that we can continue to provide these services at no cost to the patient. I think this is key. I mean, when people come in and they hear that news that we're there for them. We truly care and love and want them to feel good and we're not going to charge you.

And we are able to do that because of the community and the people in our businesses, not only locally but nationally that have supported this cause, and we can't thank them enough and we're asking them this year to be incredibly generous. And there's a lot of people asking, there's a lot of need in the world. And I think the biggest need from all of us, and what we can give each other, is love, understanding, and patience right now, because the fear is going to overtake us if we're not careful. And people will act irrationally, and this is when we need to be loving and patient and not fall into the fear, which is going to be challenging for all of us. And the financial fears are there and they're real--

MS. SELLERS: Right.

MR. DEMPSEY: --and we want to sort of relieve that. Sorry, go ahead.

MS. SELLERS: Well, you have developed an extraordinary model here in Lewiston, Maine. Do you see other cancers [sic] turning to you, asking your advice about how to set up similar programs around the country, or do you feel pretty much unique?

MR. DEMPSEY: No, we want to be connected to other likeminded centers.

And also, Wendy, will you also talk about what are the other--within the State of Maine, there are other likeminded centers, and we've worked very hard at being able to work together. Wendy, could you explain what we're trying to do, there?

MS. TARDIF: Sure. So, we've set up an organization called the Association of Maine Cancer Support Centers. And I don't--when I say, "we," I don't mean Dempsey Center, personally, but we're part of this group and we're trying to work collaboratively, together, to provide our services to everyone throughout Maine. And we're hoping that we can then take that model and really transition it into a national-level model. And one of the things with that is that all of the cancer resource centers that we have do the same thing we do, which is we don't charge people for the services. And one of the big reasons for that, Frances, is that it really empowers people that come through any of our doors to be able to make decisions on the services that they want to use based strictly on what's best for them. It's not about what they can afford; it's not about what their health care covers; it's all about what do they see as the most need for themselves and their families.

MS. SELLERS: Patrick, you visit the Center regularly, I know, and you're obviously very personally invested in it. We are, as you just mentioned, at this moment of extreme fear and divisiveness and distrust.

What is the Center meaning for you personally, and how do feel you can help imbue the sentiments of love that you mentioned in a place and keep the spirit going?

MR. DEMPSEY: Yeah, I think it's really not falling into the fear, right? I think there's so much unknown in the world, the lack of leadership where we can trust what's being said to us. We have to double-check everything, unfortunately. And I think, you know, that is an emotional cancer. That is a cancer in our society we have to get rid of, and we have to be very holistic in our approach and collaborative in being able to overcome this disease.

And I think that's what the Center represents within our community in many ways. It brings the community together and it centers it, and we need to be centered in our society right now. We're not. We're too on the extremes. We need to find our center and I hope that's what we can provide the patients who come in, who are facing something that is absolutely overwhelming, and now to have COVID on top of it, and the isolation when we need to be together is something that's going to be quite challenging moving into the fall.

MS. SELLERS: Indeed, when we could see a second wave or more extreme--or a continuation, I guess, of this wave.

What do you think your mother would have made of the Center? Was she aware of it before she died, I believe, in 2014?

MR. DEMPSEY: She loved going there. She volunteered. She really enjoyed it. It was very therapeutic, and I think this is a good point that you brought up.

And I think in survivorship for her--and she had such a long battle that there was a lot of guilt in the survivorship and it made her feel really good about herself to go back in and to be with other newly diagnosed patients. And the mentoring program that we have at the Center I think is really good that way.

So, I think she would be--she would be sewing masks. She would be yelling at people to put their masks on. She was a strong woman and I think she would be in there working very hard, and certainly out in the garden right now this time of year in Maine.

MS. SELLERS: You--right. You raised an interesting point about survivorship. We heard Governor Hogan talk about beating cancer, and a lot of people have talked about beating cancer. There's a whole new dialogue about living with cancer, which your mother did for so many years.

Maybe Wendy can respond to this, about the sort of use of--or the treatment of cancer as a chronic disease or a long-term disease as opposed to one that one fights through a series of battles in a hospital.

MS. TARDIF: Yeah, because it is--it really is a chronic disease, as you say, Frances. And in terms of, you know, kind of working through that, it's really important that centers like ours are offering people services and programs that they can utilize throughout survivorship.

And when you think about, like, lifestyle changes, things around exercise and diet and the mindfulness, the things that we know can help with preventing chronic disease or reducing the intensity of a chronic disease. And so, those are a lot of things that we really focus on at the Center, as well, in terms of helping people through survivorship.

And it's--you know, honestly, people are living longer now with cancer. So, we see--what we're seeing now is kind of the latent effects. So, if someone's diagnosed as a young adult and they're, you know, moving into their 50s and 60s, they're seeing some health effects that were caused by their cancer from many years ago. And so, you know, being able to help people through some of those situations, as well, is really important to us.

MS. SELLERS: And I guess, getting away from the use of language as a battle that you might win or lose instead of one where you live with a disease that might be with you for a long time.

MS. TARDIF: Absolutely. Yeah, that's absolutely right. And you know, the fact that--you know, when people are surviving cancer and they're--they haven't had a recurrence of it or anything like that but ending up with symptoms that were caused by the treatments themselves, it is really important that we're there for people and really helping them to move through some of that and finding ways to make their life better in those ways.

MS. SELLERS: Wendy, a quick question for you, and then I'll come back to Patrick. But you have the Dempsey Center Challenge coming up. I believe you've raised $1 million--is that right?--in the past years. What's the plan for this year, and how are you going about it?

MS. TARDIF: Yeah, that's a great question. Thank you for asking for that, actually. We have a pretty ambitious goal. Our sponsor is Amgen Oncology. This is the 12th year, actually, that Amgen has sponsored our event. People have the opportunity to run, walk, and cycle, generally, when we're in person.

This year, people have even more opportunities to get out and be active, but our goal is to get people moving. Our goal is one-and-a-half million miles of movement, and then $1.5 million raised. So, that's what we're looking to do through the month of September.

We have some different events leading up to that. We're using two platforms, Strava and Zwift, to do much of our activity tracking, if you will, with a lot of really exciting things that go along with that. And people can find out more if they log onto our website at DempseyChallenge.org.

MS. SELLERS: So, Patrick, you have said you have a few new projects in the works. Can you tell us a little bit more about them and where they fit in your philanthropic work?

MR. DEMPSEY: Yeah, I have a show that's going to be on--it's a financial thriller that will be premiering this fall on the CW, and that's exciting.

And then, I was about to start a project called Ways & Means, a show set in D.C., but unfortunately that's on hold until we get a better understanding what's happening with the COVID virus. So, like everyone else, I'm waiting to see what happens and just trying to stay at home, and when I do go out, I wear my mask and I try to respect people around me. So, that--we'll see.

MS. SELLERS: So, you're feeling the impact in your working life, as well, of this coronavirus, that you cannot shoot in the way you were able to in the past.

MR. DEMPSEY: Right. I think you're seeing a lot of people now in development mode, writing to shoot. They're starting to shoot in Europe, now. They're starting to test that process and there's some production happening here, but it's going to be a long time before we're back up to speed. And most people are looking at end of this year and maybe 2021, spring, before we get back into real production.

MS. SELLERS: So, one last question for you. Given your druthers, a year from now, what would you like to see at the Dempsey Center? What's the next stage? What's your biggest ambition for the place?

MR. DEMPSEY: Well, you know, our goal is to reach everyone who has been diagnosed with cancer in the State of Maine, and if we could achieve that and be able to give them the care and the attention that they deserve, then I think that is a goal that's possible. It's basically having the awareness and the opportunity and the means to support people.

I hope we have our doors someone and when we greet someone, we can go up to them and hug them and hold them, and say, "Welcome."

MS. SELLERS: Patrick Dempsey, Wendy Tardif, thank you very much for your time today and for telling us about the Dempsey Center.

MR. DEMPSEY: Thank you.

MS. TARDIF: Thank you.

MS. SELLERS: It was wonderful. It was wonderful to have you both on.

MR. DEMPSEY: Thanks for having us.

MS. SELLERS: That's all we have time for, today. So, thank you to Patrick and Wendy;

Thank you to Governor Hogan;

And thank you to Dr. Ned Sharpless for joining WashingtonPostLive.com.

Please sign on to the website to look for details of upcoming programs, including my colleague, Mary Beth Albright, who will be interviewing the chefs Wolfgang Puck and Marcus Samuelsson for us next. WashingtonPostLive.com is where you’ll find the details. Many thanks for joining us today.