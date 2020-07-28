MS. TRUMP: Thank you so much for having me. It's a pleasure to be here.

MR. COSTA: Mary, before he was elected, I used to go to Trump tower as a reporter from time to time to interview President Trump. And every time I was there, I noticed a black and white picture of his father Fred staring at him on his desk right next to the phone he used all day. We saw that in the introduction of this program tonight. He later took that picture to the Oval Office. You saw that father-son dynamic over the years. Are you surprised he keeps that picture there every day?

AD

AD

MS. TRUMP: Not a bit of it. In fact, it's--I think--I think one of the reasons Donald keeps it there is sort of as a reminder of how to behave in order to stay on his dad's good side, which seems weird because my grandfather has been dead for over 20 years.

MR. COSTA: Why does that relationship, the Fred Trump/Donald Trump relationship, matter in terms of his own presidency?

MR. TRUMP: I think the simplest way to put it is to say that Donald continues to need to prove to his father that he's the tough guy, the killer, the best, you know, that he's winning all the time, and above all, that he's not weak. And the ways to be weak in my family were to be kind, to admit mistakes, and to apologize.

AD

MR. COSTA: You used the word "tough" there, Mary. Is that a word you heard a lot growing up? Is President Trump echoing his own father? Because we hear him use that word "tough" when he talks about world leaders. What he values, people in politics, it always comes down to that word "tough" more often than not.

AD

MS. TRUMP: Yeah, yeah. And it's one of a few words that we hear repeated all the time, you know, strong, the best. You know, any word that conveys, you know, quality or strength or some sense of superiority.

MR. COSTA: The passage in your book about President Trump's time at New York Military Academy is interesting. Do you think that whole period in high school--it really started in eighth grade, I believe--shaped him in a deep way, and also shaped how he sees the military?

AD

MS. TRUMP: You know, I can't speak to the latter. I think that might have had more to do with my--the way my grandfather saw the military as something that was not worth spending time on. You know, my dad was a second lieutenant in the Air National Guard Reserve, and my grandfather wasn't particularly happy about the time it took away from the family business.

AD

I think one of the crucial things that happened during his years at the New York Military Academy was, on the one hand, it's when the bond between my grandfather and Donald started to deepen. By then, my dad was in college, and then later, you know, an adult working in my grandfather's company. And I think my grandfather already had some doubts about him, and over those--that five-year period he realized that Donald was a kindred spirit. And it was also a place that he learned the very crucial lesson that is the people with the power who get to make the rules, no matter how they may have gained that power.

MR. COSTA: Mary, you write about the parents' decision to send him to New York Military Academy. You say Mrs. Trump, the president's mother, was not able to control him. He was out of control.

AD

MS. TRUMP: Yeah.

AD

MR. COSTA: Was there a specific event, however, that led to that decision in the Trump family?

MS. TRUMP: I think it was a series of things. From a fairly young age, Donald was--had a really hard time reading social cues. You know, the rules in the house, my grandparents' house were very different from the rules in school. So, he had a difficult time adjusting to that.

And as he grew older, he became more bullying and started getting into more physical confrontations, which obviously his school had a big problem with. And it was a combination of that and the way he was behaving in the house, particularly towards my grandmother, who just couldn't control him. And, you know, he didn't--he acted very disrespectfully towards her and was a slob and never listened. So--and my grandfather at the time was working a lot, so Donald's misbehavior didn't really affect him at all. So, he wasn't particularly interested in intervening, but he wasn't particularly interested in dealing with it either. So, sending him away probably seemed like a pretty good solution.

AD

AD

MR. COSTA: Yet on one level he's portrayed throughout your book as this cold figure, though there is this one line I found intriguing, where you said Fred Trump, Sr. went to visit Donald Trump almost every weekend, but Donald Trump's mother Mary Anne did not. Who told you that story?

MS. TRUMP: My grandmother. And it was--I mean, you know, it was common knowledge in the family that my grandfather visited frequently. And, you know, I can only speculate as to why. But I do believe that it probably had to do with the fact that, you know, my dad just wasn't turning out to be the kind of person my grandfather believed he needed to be his heir apparent. So otherwise, though, I did--my grandmother told me that she didn't go very often because she was quite frankly relived when he went away.

MR. COSTA: And in the beginning of your book, you talk about the president having to be told to put a picture of his mother up in the Oval Office.

AD

AD

MS. TRUMP: Yeah.

MR. COSTA: How would you have described the relationship between the president and his mother?

MS. TRUMP: It was--it was very complicated. But, you know, it started off badly. When he was two-and-a-half, she became very ill and was unavailable to him emotionally or physically for close to a year. And as a two-and-a-half-year-old at a very crucial developmental period, he of course experienced that as abandonment even though it was of course not intentional and not her fault. But when she did recovery to the extent that she did, she never really did enough to heal the rift that had occurred by her absence. And I think when she didn't lift a finger to keep him home instead of sending him away from [sic] school, he probably considered that the final betrayal.

AD

And, you know, there was no real affection between them. And there was almost this sort of condescension. You know, I think part of it was just that was the time. You know, it was sort of sexism. The way he and my uncle treated my grandmother is sort of a little bit of infantilizing, like the--you know, she was this fragile creature, at least emotionally that they had to protect. But it was--it didn't seem particularly deep or sincere, unfortunately.

AD

MR. COSTA: We hear so much about the president and his father. If you had to pick one quality President Trump shares with his mother, what would you say?

MS. TRUMP: The sense of the façade being important to keep up.

AD

MR. COSTA: What do you mean by that?

MS. TRUMP: Well, you know, my grandmother was very interested in the show, you know, and how she came across and how she presented herself. And Donald certainly got that from her. You know, I think it was very important that my grandmother be perceived a very particular way in terms of being charitable or generous. I don't--I don't think Donald cares about those two things necessarily. He has his own version of what he wants the world to see. But just in terms of, you know, the idea of who they want to be seen as, as opposed to who they really are. I think he did get that from her.

AD

MR. COSTA: Mary, your book is not just a prism into this family, your family. It's a prism into a time, a city, New York, the 1950s, the 1960s. Take us inside a Trump family dinner table conversation, because as a reporter, I'm always trying to understand, did President Trump have his views on trade and immigration shaped by his father, or was this something he came to later? What do you remember about politics and what was discussed at that table?

MS. TRUMP: I'm afraid I'm going to disappoint you. There was a sameness--and I think this is true in a lot of families. You know, there's just like a sameness to how people interact and how holidays are celebrated, et cetera. But, you know, what I--what I can say is that my grandfather had absolutely no interests outside of his business and the things that impacted his business. So generally speaking, all of the conversations were about New York politics, the New York--the state of New York real estate, you know, connections, things that needed to--deals that were in the works or ways to get tax rebate, you know, by giving away something to a particular charity. So, it was always that kind of things, politics in terms of--I'm sorry?

MR. COSTA: What about race, though? I mean, this is the 70s, the early 80s. How did they talk about race, specifically your grandfather and your uncle, Donald Trump?

MS. TRUMP: Yeah, you know, it's a similar answer in the sense that it was--there was such a sameness to it that, you know, I can't really pick out any one thing. But, you know, certain racist language was used rather casually and frequently. You know, I can't pick out one instance because that would suggest that it was different. You know, it was just sort of commonplace. And the same could be said of anti-Semitic slurs and certainly there was a lot of misogyny as well.

MR. COSTA: Did anyone ever speak up and say that's wrong, you shouldn't say that, that's offensive?

MS. TRUMP: Oh, no. I mean, because I'm not suggesting it was only Donald. You know, it was accepted, and anybody who disagreed or had a problem with it kept their mouth shut.

MR. COSTA: Let's talk a little bit more about your book. We have a question from our audience. Mort Glassberg [phonetic 0:16:49] from Virginia, he wonders, quote, "A lot of your book relates to events that took place before you were born." What are your sources for those anecdotes?

MS. TRUMP: Yeah, it's a great question. I--a lot of it is sort of family lore, you know, things that I've known forever, like the mashed potatoes story for example. You know, that's been told so many times by so many people. And I know it's true also because of how Donald reacts to it. He hates--he hates that story. But generally, you know, outside of things I just heard from other family members, you know, I've spoken a lot with my dad's friends from growing up and from college. You know, obviously I have other people in my life who were around at the time, who have been able to confirm certain things for me.

So, I was very careful not to put anything in the book that I wasn't quite confident I could--that was--actually had happened. Even if, you know, I can't--I don't always have documentation, but for the most part I don't think it's necessary. You know, when you're talking about a mashed potatoes story, I don't--I don't think we need a document proving that it happened.

MR. COSTA: Right. And if you haven't read the book and you're watching this, Mary's referencing her father, her late father, Fred, poured a bowl of mashed potatoes over Donald Trump's head at a family gathering. She writes about how, in her view, it humiliated Donald Trump, and he remembers it to this day in a negative way.

But, Mary, let's pause on what you just said about your confidence in your family folklore, what you've been told.

MS. TRUMP: Sure.

MR. COSTA: You recently told ABC News that you were absolutely confident, your words, that someone else took the SAT for the president, but you never met the man you named Joe Shapiro, and simply know it from a quote "source" close to the president. As you know, Pam Shriver, the former tennis star, has said it wasn't her late husband, Joe Shapiro. And you said it's now a Joe Shapiro from the neighborhood. Who is it? Is it--have you done any more reporting? And if you were so confident in it, why did you put it in if it wasn't necessarily clear which Joe Shapiro you were referring to?

MS. TRUMP: Well, quite honestly, because I don't think the identity of the person--and I want to clarify something. What I said was that Donald paid somebody named Joe Shapiro to take his SATs. So that to me was the more salient fact, that Donald paid somebody. And as for the identity of Joe Shapiro, I--as far as I can tell, it's definitely not the Joe Shapiro who was married to Pam Shriver because they met when Donald was at the University of Pennsylvania and he paid to have somebody take his SATs when he was still at Fordham trying to get into the University of Pennsylvania.

And as far as finding out who it is, one, I never would have met him because I don't think I was born yet, or I was very, very young. And two, you know, the name Joe Shapiro is not uncommon in New York City. So, the reason I'm confident is because I have been told this story by somebody who was there at the time and was well aware that this happened.

MR. COSTA: Was that person Judge Maryanne Trump, the president's sister?

MS. TRUMP: I prefer not to say who it was, honestly.

MR. COSTA: Why not? You know, the person may have misled you, though, at this point. It's unclear if the anecdote is spot-on with the Joe--

MS. TRUMP: Sure. But I guess one question would be why. And the second thing is, it's somebody who would have had absolutely no reason to make it up. It's a story I've heard before over the years. It's not like I just heard it, you know, a few months ago to be salacious, you know? So, I honestly--and to be honest, I also didn't think people would be all that surprised by it or interested in it. But I absolutely stand by it. And, you know, I would be curious to hear what other people in the family would have to say if they were asked about it.

MR. COSTA: So, you stand by it, but has anyone corroborated this story since publication?

MS. TRUMP: Not that I'm aware of. And by the same token, I don't believe anybody's debunked it either.

MR. COSTA: I was struck, Mary, by Judge Barry, Maryanne Barry, the president's sister. Her quotes in the book, very candid. She is critical of President Trump. It's clear you've had some private conversations with her. Was she aware when you were having these private conversations that they would end up in your book?

MS. TRUMP: No, I mean, most of those conversations took place before I was aware there was even going to be a book. So, no. And, you know, I wasn't--the conversations I had with her were usually very--you know, we talked about all sorts of different things. So, you know, the things that are in the book are just sort of distillations of much longer conversations that have taken place over the years.

MR. COSTA: Have you spoken to Judge Barry since the publication?

MS. TRUMP: No, I have not.

MR. COSTA: Any plans to?

MS. TRUMP: I don't, and I would not be surprised if she never contacted me, and I think that's fair. I understand why she would not want to.

MR. COSTA: So, part of the release of this book, there's been a debate about your credibility as a witness to family history because of the dispute over your grandfather's estate in 1999 and 2000. Can you help us understand more of what happened at that time? Do you believe millions in the Trump estate right now are still rightfully your own?

MS. TRUMP: I think what's most important to understand about what happened at that time was that the lawsuit was--started as a lawsuit over the estate, over my grandfather's will. But the settlement was much more a--having my aunts and uncles buy me out of my shares of certain interests I held in some of my grandfather's properties. So, you know, at the time I accepted their valuations of these properties, not just because they were my aunts and uncles but because they had also been my trustees after my father died when I was 16. And it wasn't until, you know, The New York Times, Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner published that extraordinary piece of journalism in October of 2018 that I complete--well, not completely, I still don't completely understand the extent of what happened--what, you know, in 2000 I was told my grandfather's estate was worth $30 million. And in 2018, I discovered that it was closer to a billion dollars. So, it's very difficult for me to calculate because, again, I didn't have a share in the entire empire. But I think it's safe to say that there is a huge discrepancy between the numbers I was presented with 20 years ago and the numbers that we see now.

MR. COSTA: When you say huge discrepancy, can you give us any guidance? How much was the settlement?

MS. TRUMP: I can't discuss that, sorry.

MR. COSTA: It would just help give context. Because if you say that Fred Trump, Sr. was worth a billion dollars and you had X amount of the settlement, it would be helpful to understand the gap.

MS. TRUMP: Yeah, well--

MR. COSTA: We've never heard--

MS. TRUMP: I'm sorry. I just--I think the simplest way to do it is, you know, the difference--if we're talking about a percentage of something worth $30 million or a percentage of something worth $970 million, we may not know the exact figures, but I think we can--we can intuit that it's a pretty big difference.

MR. COSTA: Do you have any update on where this non-disclosure agreement, legal fight stands between you and Robert Trump and others, your uncle Robert Trump, the president's brother?

MS. TRUMP: I don't. I haven't heard anything since the last ruling, which I--hopefully is good news.

MR. COSTA: So, you are a psychological professional. You describe your credentials throughout the book in making these assessments of President Trump. Do you know, however, if he has ever sought advice in terms of his own health or psychological well-being?

MS. TRUMP: I don't. It would surprise me, but I don't have any inside knowledge about that at all.

MR. COSTA: You also just accuse him of--describe him, more likely, of drinking too many diet Cokes and he can't sleep. You also note that his own mother had trouble sleeping. Do you have any details about what was going on with President Trump's health as a younger man in any definitive way, based on evidence?

MS. TRUMP: His physical health?

MR. COSTA: Physical health or mental health.

MS. TRUMP: You know--

MR. COSTA: Beyond observation.

MS. TRUMP: Sure. No. You know, as his niece, I saw him frequently, and he always seemed like he was perfectly healthy. And there was no reason for me to suspect that there were any other--there were any psychological issues at the time. You know, I was young. So, there was--nothing stood out to me back in the 70s or 80s. But that could potentially be because he was, you know, quite protected by my grandfather, his wealth, and his power and his connections.

MR. COSTA: So, there's no concrete detail--I'm just trying to understand. So, you're observing as a medical professional. But do you feel that you're taking any risk on making these assessments since he's not actually a patient of yours?

MS. TRUMP: No, I mean, I don't diagnose him directly. And I also don't think the diagnosis matters that much. What I try to do in the prologue--and I also want to make it clear. I'm not currently a practicing psychologist. I've been out of the field for a while. But, you know, I went through six years of training. I taught graduate school. I saw many patients in clinical settings. So, I'm quite confident in my ability to render certain judgments.

But mostly what I was trying to do early in the book was to give people a sense of things that might be going on, to give people a picture of some of the symptomology that we're seeing, and also point out the idea that there really is probably no single diagnosis. It's--there's so much overlap. It's--his behaviors are often complex and often seem self-defeating that, you know, we need to dig a little deeper. And the way to do that, other than, you know, obviously looking at his current behavior, is to look at his family history, which is something I believed I had some insight into. And as far as a diagnosing, that's just something that I've heard many times. He drinks around a dozen diet Cokes a day. That's not healthy, no matter who you are.

MR. COSTA: You got access to some of these settlement files that were then shared with The New York Times. As a reporter, I'm really curious. Does Fred Trump, Sr. have papers? Does your father have papers? Could these be accessed by the public or the press at some point?

MS. TRUMP: You mean beyond the documents I have?

MR. COSTA: Right.

MS. TRUMP: I don't know. I would imagine that anything belonging to my grandfather and grandmother outside of what I had access to would be, you know, in somebody else's hands. You know, one of my aunts or uncles or one of their cousins. I don't know. And as far as my dad, you know, he died so long ago. And when he did die, he really wasn't a part of any of the business dealings anyway. So, like I certainly never saw any documents that belonged to my dad. He didn't even have a will.

MR. COSTA: Did you keep a journal or diary? Some of these conversations are so verbatim in the book about early experiences.

MS. TRUMP: I have a really good memory, first of all. And secondly, I've had many conversations that confirm a lot of the information. So, you know, it's easy to hang onto that stuff when it's important and relevant.

MR. COSTA: And one of the things, for anyone who reads the book, is it's not really about President Trump. Of course it's about him, but it's really about your father.

MS. TRUMP: Yeah.

MR. COSTA: And it's a sad book in many ways. Your father had a short life. And what was that experience like for you to dig into those memories and to tell his story, really for the first time in this way?

MS. TRUMP: It was awful, I have to say. Partially because the man who was the professional pilot for TWA at the dawn of the jet age, the man who was so beloved by his friends and who, you know, would fly them out to Bimini for the weekend to take them fishing, or out to Montauk to take them out on his boat, didn't exist by the time I was born. So, I never met that man. And, you know, I had a very similar view of my dad as the one that was perpetuated by my grandfather, which was that he wasn't accomplished and, you know, quite honestly--and I say this to my shame--that he wasn't worthy of respect and he was basically the sum total of his disease of alcoholism.

MR. COSTA: And there was that scene with your father pointing a gun at your mother, horsing around I guess. I don't know what else--other phrase to use. And you've recalled that was your first memory. Is that correct?

MS. TRUMP: Yeah. Yeah, and the reason I--I know it's my first memory because it's the first thing I remember, but I know it happened because many, many years later I mentioned it to my mother and she said, I can't believe you remember that. You were only two-and-a-half. So she obviously remembered it. And it wasn't--you know, he wasn't horsing around. He was--he was quite drunk. And he was--it was a very bad time in his life. He was under a lot of stress. And he was lashing out in a way that was terrifying and, you know, unforgiveable, honestly.

MR. COSTA: Final question, Mary. Will you campaign for Joe Biden?

MS. TRUMP: I don't know. You know, not officially. You know, I haven't spoken to anybody on the campaign. But I'll do everything in my power to make sure that Joe Biden gets elected. That I will do.

MR. COSTA: Mary Trump, thank you very much.

MS. TRUMP: Thank you.

MR. COSTA: And thank you all for watching this conversation this evening and for sending in your questions. We'll get to more questions whenever we can, but we did the best we could.

Tomorrow my colleague Eugene Scott will host a program on the reopening of K-12 schools. And on Thursday, two contenders for the vice presidential pick, Senator Tammy Duckworth and Representative Val Demings, will stop by Washington Post Live for discussions. I'll chat with Senator Duckworth. And on Friday, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will join me for a conversation about the campaign. But for now, have a good evening.