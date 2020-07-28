MR. ROGERS: Great to be here.

MR. CAPEHART: So, you founded Ariel Investments in the early 1980s and grew it into the largest minority-owned investment firm. You've been in finance and in the corporate world for a long time. Generally speaking, what needs to be done to see more diversity in upper management and in the c-suite?

MR. ROGERS: Well, I think we have to as--one thing is, we are a money management firm and a mutual fund company, and we own shares and many, many publicly traded companies. I think it's one thing, it's--it's very important for owners of stock to insist that corporations have diversity in the c-suite and on their board of directors. It's kind of us--up to us as shareholders to put them to do the right thing and hold them accountable.

Secondly, those of us that are fortunate to be in the board room, those of us from the progressive community, we also have to hold management accountable to live up to the values that they say they believe in and that they talk about all of the time.

MR. CAPEHART: And so, given that, and in the tenor and tone of the times that we're in now, it seems as though folks are more open and are hearing. But given your experience, your decades' long experience in the corporate world, how likely is it that this sort of wokeness that we see now can be maintained?

MR. ROGERS: Well, I'm optimistic. As I've talked to the CEOs of the companies that I'm engaged and involved and more people seem to be very, very serious this time, reaching out to have more diverse boards and do the right things. And I'm really optimistic. The other thing that I'm optimistic about is that we have really progressive political leadership now in Congress that now that we're in the leadership there, we're really able to make a difference with the most diverse Congress in history. When we have a leader like Maxine Waters of the House Financial Services Committee, and Congresswoman Joyce Beatty chairing the Subcommittee there, they're pushing these corporations to do the right thing, not only the diversity of their teams, but pushing them to do business with African American firms. You know, it's one thing to give us microloans. It's one thing to give us donations. But the really--it's really, really important that they commit to doing business with black-owned businesses.

MR. CAPEHART: And so, I found it interesting you mentioned how we have the most diverse Congress that we've had in history. But as, you know, some of the stats that were shown in the opening video, you know, that diversity doesn't extend itself to corporate America, and certainly to corporate boards. You know, Pamela Newkirk in her book "Diversity, Inc.: The Failed Promise of a Billion-Dollar Business," you know, she writes about the pipeline of African Americans for board memberships, or actually the lack thereof, and about how the same black people seem to be nominated and passed around from one board to another. And from your experience, do you think that that's a lack of imagination on those--the part of those boards, or a lack of contacts, or both?

MR. ROGERS: I think it's both. There is a lack of imagination. People are not stretching out and looking broadly for all the African American talent out there. As Reverend Jackson always says, baseball got to be a better sport once we started--once Jackie Robinson started to play, and he was quickly followed by Ernie Banks and Hank Aaron and Willie Mays and all these extraordinarily talented players who weren't allowed to play. The owners back then said that blacks weren't good enough to play baseball. But of course, we showed that once we're on the playing field and the rules were clear, we were going to be superstars. So, the talent is there. It's not a pipeline issue. There are many, many talented folks who can be in the c-suite, be on the boards, and contribute mightily to making our companies stronger and making our countries stronger.

MR. CAPEHART: Okay. And so, the pipeline is there. You sit on corporate boards. I named some of them. In your experience, when you come to the table and say, look, here are these companies and firms that are run by people of color who are excellent and they should be given some of our business, or they should be allowed to participate in some of our business, what kind of reaction do you get? Is there resistance, or is there openness?

MR. ROGERS: Most of the time--you know, because I've been on companies that kind of known my values--people have been open to hearing and discussing it, and that's been terrific. I think one of the challenges we face as African American entrepreneurs the last 30 years or so is that all the well-intentioned programs revolve around what they call supplier diversity. And our country, as you know, has become more of a professional services, financial services and technology-based economy. That's where the wealth and jobs and power is created today. And we haven't evolved to that world of using African Americans in everything that we do.

At the University of Chicago, where I'm the vice chairman of the board, we coined a term--instead of being a supplier of diversity we call it business diversity to really--we only showcase that we want to do business with everybody in everything that we do. And currently there at The University of Chicago they work with 90 professional services firm, everything from law firms to accounting firms to advertise agencies, public relations firms, money managers for the endowment. It's been extraordinarily well-received, and it's only the right thing to do. It's made the university stronger, and they're very proud of it. And it's given these African American entrepreneurs opportunities to build really larger and larger businesses because they have the university as an anchor customer.

MR. CAPEHART: So, I mean, what we're talking about here broadly is systemic racism, the big wall that that is. And I would love for you to talk about your family history and--because it is a prime example of what happens when systemic racism fueled by white supremacy takes hold. You, your family originates or had strong roots in Tulsa. Talk about Tulsa and how that figures prominently in your story.

MR. ROGERS: Well, I've been very, very fortunate to have some really dynamic leaders in my family, all entrepreneurs, people who are willing to stand up and fight for justice. And so, my great-great grandfather, J.B. Stradford, owned the Stradford Hotel in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was burned down in the famous Tulsa race riots almost a hundred years ago. He was an extraordinary leader in the community, and he was ultimately one of the wealthiest entrepreneurs in the nation at the time. His hotel was one of the largest in the country. So, to have that destroyed, it was a heartbreaking time for our family. It was just so, so wrong on so many levels. He had to escape Tulsa because there was rumors that he was going to be arrested after the riots, be blamed for the riots, and then possibly lynched. So, he escaped, got to Chicago, where my grandfather, his son, used his legal skills to stop Tulsa from extraditing him back to Tulsa.

So, my mom often says that she was inspired to be a lawyer because she saw her father save her grandfather's live. And it was just very, very inspiring. My mom ended up being the first African American woman to graduate University of Chicago law school, where she met my dad on the first day of school. And he was a returning Tuskegee airman. And so, I was fortunate to have these pioneering, you know, parents to also be part of my life.

And then finally my grandfather, who saved his father's life, he was also a very extraordinarily talented civil rights lawyer and was involved with Lorraine Hansberry's case around restrictive covenants and actually helped argue a case in the Supreme Court to be able to relieve those restrictive covenants. So, I've had these dynamic, strong pioneering family members who inspired me to speak up and to try to fight for economic justice as well as social justice.

MR. CAPEHART: And I ask you to tell that story because you testified before, I believe it was Financial Services Committee, last week, and you told--you talked about this. You talked about your family history. Why were you there testifying before Congress? What was the purpose?

MR. ROGERS: Well, the purpose was really to help build support for the HEROS Act, because we know that because of the discrimination that we face in this country over--since, you know, 1619 of course, but looking at the challenges that we've had whenever we've gotten a little bit ahead, our African American businesses get destroyed, and then we have had Jim Crow. We've had outright racism. We've had all the challenges that we've faced in our society--again, the restrictive covenants that I asked about earlier. So now when we get into this pandemic, of course African American entrepreneurs don't have generational wealth and deep pockets to help us to weather this extraordinary storm. We don't have family members who can write a check from their inheritances to help, because we didn't have an opportunity to build wealth in prior generations because of historical discrimination.

So I was there to really talk about the challenges that we as African American entrepreneurs face in this country today and why it's so important that things that are being pushed from the Democratic Congress were so critical to being able to get the cashflow into the hands of African American entrepreneurs to keep our businesses alive, to keep those jobs flowing, to have our own local communities be strong or stronger, which of course is tied to so many of the social issues that we face in our society. So, this is really, really important, that we pass this HEROS Act.

MR. CAPEHART: You mentioned--you mentioned generational wealth, and that sounds like a very, sort of long-term strategic endeavor. But what is the best way to start accumulating that generational wealth for African Americans?

MR. ROGERS: Well, it's a couple things. I think one of the most important things it to start to invest early. You know, when you graduate from college and you get that first job, doing your 401(k) plan and invest with a long-term perspective. That is critically important. We have often in our community not been comfortable in the market. Because we didn't have multigenerational wealth, we didn't spend as much time learning about the stock market. We didn't have a grandfather, often, or a grandmother or an aunt or uncle coaching us about the market and teaching us how they had invested their money, because they hadn't done that.

So, one of the things we've done at Ariel, over 20 years ago we started Ariel Community Academy with former Secretary Arne Duncan. And Arne and I and his sister Sarah helped to create a small public school where we would teach kids about the stock market. And we think it's very important for financial services companies to partner with urban public schools, to not only teach kids about the markets and how to invest, but also to be role models so these young people can think about financial services careers for the first time. And that's worked very well for the Ariel Community Academy. We've love, again, to see other institutions partner with urban public schools in a similar fashion.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, as a result of the Black Lives Matter protests that have been going on around the country since late May/early June has led to an awakening. We have seen companies say, proclaim that black lives do indeed matter. We've seen companies change their logos. We have seen companies change their names. We have seen companies put the little black square on Instagram and show solidarity. And I bring all of this up because we have a question from Leigh Beaman from California who asks how can we maintain a sense of urgency so that we actually see changes beyond corporate statements?

MR. ROGERS: Well, I think we have to support civil rights organizations that are out there fighting for economic justice. You know, Marc Morial, the National Urban League, Reverend Sharpton, Reverend Jackson, many others that are doing the right thing, that they put pressure on corporate America to keep--they keep the pressure on. Also, we have to support the progressive political leaders that believe in this mission, because often, you know, corporations, as well as anchor institutions, hospitals, universities, who spend a lot of money and hire a lot of people, they respond to their local congressperson. They respond to their local senator. They respond to their local mayors. You know, I grew up in a time when Maynard Jackson was the mayor of Atlanta and Harold Washington was the mayor of Chicago; Coleman Young, Detroit. They pushed hard and forced corporations and anchor institutions to do the right thing. And so that mindset, that spirit I think is critically, critically important. Former President Obama, when he was in State Senate, he pushed hard to make sure the state was willing to work with minority businesses, and the same time push the anchor institutions to do the right thing, large corporations, and again hospitals, universities, et cetera.

MR. CAPEHART: You just mentioned at the beginning of your answer about donating to organizations that are in the racial equality space, and that actually dovetails nicely with the second question that we have, this one from Minnesota from Edward Skelly. And he asks: Do you think large, publicly announced personal contributions made to social/racial justice organizations by well-paid executives have a significant impact?

MR. ROGERS: Well, it's interesting. You know, we have a conference for African Americans and corporate board. It's been around now for about 18 years. Charles Tribbett and Russell Reynolds helped to start the conference with Mellody Hobson and myself. And what we've done there is we've told everyone that comes to the conference, all the African American directors, we'd like them to model three P's. One is philanthropy. We want them to go to their corporate boards and push those executives and those organizations to give more to black institutions that care about economic justice.

So philanthropy is important. But I mentioned this in my testimony. It's not enough. Not only do we have to, what we talked about earlier, have to hold accountable the executive people. We want to make sure that we're measuring the executive ranks of the corporations that we're on, and that we're measuring the people that work for all the suppliers who work for large corporations and large anchor institutions.

And then finally, the third P is purchasing. If we really want to bring change and close the wealth gap, we have to push large institutions to work with black businesses in everything that we do, as we talked about. And that's why this P, the third P is critically important. And keep track of the spending by category.

So, it's just not--and one very important construction contract can sort of sound really great, but then who's getting the investment banking contract? Who's getting the legal contract? Who's getting the accounting contract, the technology contract? So, we want to be included in everything so that we can close the wealth gap, because we know in today's society--I mean, look at where the wealth is: large private equity company, large hedge fund firm, large businesses in Silicon Valley, et cetera, et cetera. And that's the areas where we have been the most excluded from over generations, generation to generation.

MR. CAPEHART: I want to get you to be clear on something, especially given the last answer you gave. You're not asking for some kind of quote-unquote set aside or quota. You're asking for, hey, give us a seat at the table and we can show you what we can do.

MR. ROGERS: Exactly right. It's so critical. You know, one of the things that Bob Zimmer talks about at the University of Chicago--and other corporations are doing this really well; Exelon does a great, great job. McDonald's does a great job. Some of the other institutions. The Federal Home Loan Bank here in Chicago does a great job in these areas. Everyone believes that once you're going and searching for talent everywhere, you're going to make the organization stronger. You're going to have diverse perspectives, diverse points of view in the board room as you're making decisions.

And at the same time, any time you're building a team, the further you look at for talent, the better the team's going to be. You know, if I'm building a basketball team, my former love--you know, I love basketball--if I'm only, you know, picking players from Hyde Park where I grew up, my team's only going to be so good. If I can go out nationally and recruit talent, my team's going to be better. If you can search out throughout the world for talent, your team's going to be better. So, we understand that we have talented, gifted entrepreneurs out there and gifted African American leaders out there that just need the chance to show that they can really shine and be superstars in the business world.

MR. CAPEHART: I like the fact that you bring up--bring up talent and looking for talent, and you mention someone, in particular Mellody Hobson, who is your co-CEO. You met her when she was 17, and she followed in your footsteps. She also--she also went to Princeton. And that made me wonder about the value and importance of mentorships. Can you talk about the value of mentorships in everything that you're doing?

MR. ROGERS: Well, thank you for saying that. I met Mellody as a prospective Princeton student. I was volunteering to help recruit minority students to Princeton. And it was kind of like a nice thing, because what Coach Carril always taught me, my coach at Princeton, was if you're thinking about your teammates first, good things happen. So, I met my most valuable player by volunteering to help Princeton recruit minority students. So, it worked out extraordinarily well, and I was an early mentor to Mellody. I think now she's one of my mentors. She's been so extraordinarily successfully, so dynamic and such a great leader.

But mentors have been very important to me. When I grew up here in Chicago, you had a John Johnson who had built Johnson Publishing, Ebony and Jet. He was this great role model. George Johnson, who created Afro Sheen and Ultra Sheen haircare products, started Independence Bank, the largest black bank in the country. Extraordinary, you know, role models for me and mentors. When I would go having trouble with my business, I would go see them, ask them for their advice. So, I was lucky to have people like that in my life who would help along the way.

And of course, some of my business leaders in town also were helpful. And most of--what I remember most readily was Ned Jannotta, who was the managing partner at William Blair, when I started there in my career, and I was there for two years before I started Ariel. And he was always still there for me whenever I had ideas or concerns or something I was thinking about as I was building the first African American-owned money management firm in the country.

MR. CAPEHART: Speaking--talk more about mentorships, because I'm sure there are people who might be watching this livestream now or who might watch it, you know, days down the road or even months or years down the road who might be wondering, well, how--what makes a good mentor? How do I get one? Has anyone ever asked you that question? And if so, what do you tell them?

MR. ROGERS: We get a lot of--Mellody and I get a lot of requests from people wanting to--you know, us to mentor them. And I think that, you know, what I tell people, join non-profit organizations. Get involved. Roll up your sleeves. Show you care about people beyond yourself. You know, you're going to be a good teammate. You care about your country, you care about your community, and that's important.

Get involved in a political campaign. You know, it transformed my life to be able to work for Carol Moseley Braun when she became the first black woman senator, to work for President Obama when he became the first African American president. Getting into the trenches, working hard on a campaign that's important is something where you meet lots of great people, and then those people may see you working hard on behalf of a team, then it's easy to call up those other leaders that you've met along the way and say can--I need some advice here. I need some help, and they're like more willing to help, more willing to be there for year because they've seen you contribute to a broader cause and they've seen you live up to the commitments you make to others and to see how hard you can work, and then they're willing to help you to get to that next stage.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, I want to bring you back to diversity in corporate America on boards, within organizations. You know, one of my other hats is as an MSNBC contributor, and we now have a new NBC Universal News Group Chairman, Cesar Conde, who announced a couple of weeks ago new diversity goals, 50 percent women, 50 percent people of color. And the thing that I thought was interesting about the announcement is that he put some teeth behind it by tying those diversity goals to management and pay, to evaluations and compensation. Is that--is that the way to ensure that these goals, if not are met, are taken seriously?

MR. ROGERS: I think, you know, that's important. I think if you hold people accountable with their pay to do the right thing, it's going to move the needle. But I also still think you have to have unconscious bias training, implicit bias training, because of this--you know, the history that we've had in this country, people often come with a perspective that we're not ready for some of these tough jobs. As I've said earlier, nothing could be further from the truth. So, I want to make sure we don't forget about that kind of training. That's critical. But again, holding people accountable is important. And that's why it's so important to not only have African Americans on corporate boards but have those that are willing to speak out and fight for justice once they're in the board room.

At our black directors' conference, every year we bring speakers to remind those of us that are privileged to be in the board room, we have a responsibility to fight for justice. So, over the years we've had Harry Belafonte. We've had John Lewis. You know, he was terrific of course, and very inspiring. We've had Andy Young and Reverend Jackson. You can go on and on and on. Valerie Jarret. People like that. Eric Holder. To remind people that, you know, we have a responsibility to fight for each other. And if you're in that board room and you're not pushing social and economic justice goals really strongly, it gives that management team an out to not do the right thing.

MR. CAPEHART: And so, then what do you advise, you know, folks are at your conference that get those marching orders, I can imagine folks leave that conference and feel inspired. How could you not feel inspired given the names you just named? But then they go to their--the boards upon which they sit, and they try to be that social advocate but hit up against the brick wall. What advice do you give those folks who are sitting on those boards who want to do the right thing, but it's falling on deaf ears, or also they're being ignored, like openly and willfully ignored?

MR. ROGERS: Well, two things. One of the things we truly try to do is have speakers, people like Bruce Gordon and Kneeland Youngblood and others who effectively fought in the board room and made change, to show people how to do it. But what I try to do when I'm in that board room, you know, one of the things my father always taught me is you live up to the commitments that you make to others. So if these institutions have commitments to diversity and inclusion, and they talk about it all the time, it's in their annual report, it's on their website, the CEO is talking about it, you know, I feel as the director I can tell them I am helping you to get your job done, to live up to this commitment you've made by reminding you consistently and often that you have to do these things you've said: have more black executives, do more business with black firms, have more black board members. You've got to do the job. Otherwise you're making promises to others you're not keeping, and that's morally wrong.

And that was just the way that I was brought up. So, I pound away at that. At the end of the day, if I can't make change and I can't get the board members around to sort of come along, meet me partway, well, then it's time to resign from that board. You know, you can't just sit there and collect the fees and feel good about yourself if you're allowing all the economic opportunities to only go to white men. It's just not right.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, we're in an extraordinary time in this country, not only in a political season, a presidential election season, but again due to the protests that have been ongoing on American--on streets of American cities all across the country with Black Lives Matter protests. As my final question to you, what do you make of these times that we're in? It's very fraught, but it also in some ways is a little hopeful. From your perspective, how do you view where we are as a country right now?

MR. ROGERS: Well, all I can do is, you know, say that as I talk to my friends in the civil rights movement, my friend Arne Duncan, when I talk to my friend Father Mike Pfleger here in Chicago, they're saying this is the worst they've ever experienced in their lives. The heartbreak is the most wrenching, to see these young children being shot needlessly, it's just heartbreaking and just something that we all should never have to live through in our country.

So, this has brought the worst of America onto national television, made it a worldwide event, and it's brutal. I think the only shining light is that there's some hope now that we can tell our story and more people are listening than ever. And hopefully, this will be an opportunity for us to transform America and get us back on the right track, where we can all respect each other, believe in each other, and create equal opportunity for everyone.

MR. CAPEHART: One more question for you. In terms of the momentum that we're seeing now, from your perch as a member--board member, corporate board member in the c-suite, this momentum that we're seeing now, can it be maintained? And if so, for how long? In short, are we at an inflection point, in a positive sense?

MR. ROGERS: I think we are at an inflection point. This is the most hopeful I've been. When I talk to my friends and my board members at Ariel Investment and Ariel Mutual Funds, you know, I tell them I've been talking about this for 30 years, literally. And now it seems like it's really resonating, and that's exciting. And I know there are many, many other leaders that are out around the country marching, having the tough conversations, and also feeling they're having--they're seeing change; they're seeing opportunity that just wasn't there six months ago. So, we're moving in the right direction. And I am getting more and more hopeful.

MR. CAPEHART: That is a great note to end on. John Rogers, thank you so much for coming to Washington Post Live.

MR. ROGERS: Thank you.

Thanks again for tuning in to Washington Post Live. I'm Jonathan Capehart, opinion writer for The Washington Post. Have a good afternoon.