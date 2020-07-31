DR. WEN: Thank you so much. I'm looking forward to our conversation.

MS. SELLERS: So, with your op-eds, you wrote one today, that was published today, about the impact of reopening schools, and I'd like to ask you about that. Why now, why you wrote it now, and what you think that impact could be.

DR. WEN: Well, I'm a parent of two young children, and many of my friends and colleagues are having these conversations now about what's going to happen if and when schools reopen for in-person instruction. And I wanted to write about a scenario for what could unfold, especially in the states that are undergoing rapid surges.

And I think there are lots of these questions that we just have not thought about. So for example, if you have a community where 1 in 100 people have COVID-19, and may not know that they have the disease, because we know about asymptomatic transmission, you could be walking in on day one in a school where there are 1,000 students, where 10 people, on day one, have the infection and could spread it to others. So, there could be an outbreak within weeks.

I also wanted to talk about the issue that we're facing with lack of testing and how this would impact schools. Imagine if we continue to have this backlog of testing of up to 14 days, and let's say that a student develops a fever. What do you do? Do you keep the student home for 14 days while awaiting this test, and do you then also quarantine the entire class and ask them also to get testing? But that will take another 14 days to come back. And what about their siblings and their families?

I mean, I just fear that there are many of these concerns that we have not thought through, that school administrators will be facing political pressures in a way that many governors face, and will be tempted to take shortcuts rather than waiting until the surge is controlled, rather than waiting until we have the resources in place. And I think that, you know, we, as a society, need to decide what's important. And we've already bailed out banks and airlines. Maybe it's time that we put in the resources and the attention and the priority on our schools and our children and teachers and staff and their families, too.

MS. SELLERS: When you wrote you obviously realized that there are different risks, right, for older children than younger children, and I'd like to ask you about that. Should we be thinking differently for children under 10 who are less likely to spread the virus than for those older kids who react and seem to spread the virus more like adults?

DR. WEN: Yeah. So, I'm glad that you asked the question because I think it's important to clarify the science of what we know and what we don't know. What we know is that children do tend to get much less severely ill than adults. However, some children can get very ill. Some children have ended up in the ICU, and unfortunately some have died, tragically, due to COVID-19.

What we are seeing, what we're beginning to see, and again, the science is still in process, there was a large study done in South Korea where they traced nearly 60,000 individuals and found that children older than 10, 10 or older, have the same likelihood of spreading COVID-19 as adults versus children who are under 10 are less likely to spread it, maybe even half as likely to spread it.

The problem is this. Half of a lot of transmission is still a lot of transmission. And especially if there is so much asymptomatic transmission occurring and children tend to not get as sick, I fear that we'll get into a situation where adults, the families and grandparents of students, and the teachers and custodial workers and school counselors and others that are in the school, that they're going to be the canaries in the coal mine, that they're going to get sick first. And because we have limited testing and contact tracing capabilities, we could really get to a point where there are outbreaks that are occurring, super-spreader events that are occurring before we even know that there is spread to begin with.

MS. SELLERS: So, you've also written about three potential scenarios looking ahead: a complete shutdown, some sort of in-between message, and then this sort of whack-a-mole approach to tackling this virus. Tell me the implications of each of those and how they would play out, given your concerns about schools.

DR. WEN: Sure. I think that there are three scenarios, as you said. The one is the status quo. This is the path that we seem to be on right now, where there are piecemeal policy solutions that are, frankly, too little too late. I mean, in some of these states that are undergoing really rapid surge, we're seeing bars closed but not restaurants, where there are mandates for face masks in certain counties and cities but not even for the entire state. And I think we are seeing exactly what happens if you have that, which is even if we get to a place of a plateau, as has happened in some of these hardest-hit states, the plateau is at a very high level of infection that's unsustainable. I mean, our hospitals continue to become overwhelmed, and we have many more preventable deaths.

We have the opposite extreme, the second scenario is we could go into a full national shutdown, a full national shutdown in the way that we didn't do the first time around. Many states did the first time, back in March or April, but only half of the states had full stay-in-place orders. And we also saw, then, many of these states reopened too quickly, without the safeguards in place. And so, we could actually do a full shutdown for four to six weeks. Some public health experts are saying that this is the most effective approach, which I agree with, but I also worry that we will lack the political will to do that.

So, I think most likely what we'll get to is scenario number three, which is what I call whack-a-mole. And, in a way, it's the best that we could hope for right now without a coordinated national strategy, which is that the states that are undergoing explosive spread could limit their indoor gatherings, could close down bars and restaurants for the summer, so that we have some chance of getting schools to be reopened in the fall. And in the meantime, the other states that are on the verge of explosive spread could dial back reopening, think about reopening not as an on-and-off switch but as a dial. And they could reimpose some of the restrictions, monitor these trends very carefully, and we could actually get to a point where we're managing the surge in one place, understanding that the surge is going to happen in another, like waves. But at least we will not see the catastrophic effects that we would in scenario number one.

MS. SELLERS: Right. That's very interesting.

A lot of readers and listeners have sent in messages, and a lot reflect some confusion about how to take the advice from experts like you and make it practical. And I have a question here, I'm going to read it, from Kathleen Ingram from Virginia, who asks, "What is the truth about wearing masks? What does the data say? Do the countries with improved infection rates have national mask mandates?

DR. WEN: It's a great question and there is a lot of misunderstanding and misinformation about masks, including some that are perpetuated by our elected leaders. And so, it is really important, first of all, for us to have consistent messaging, but also that it's based on the science.

And so, I do want to acknowledge up front that the guidance around masks has changed. In the beginning, back in January/February, public health experts, including myself, were saying to the public, "Don't wear masks. We want to reserve it for health care workers." But the reason was we didn't know, at that time, about asymptomatic spread, that 40 percent of spread could be from asymptomatic individuals who are nearly as infectious as those who have symptoms. And now we also know about potentially aerosol transmission, that it's not just these large respiratory droplets that when you sneeze and cough, they come out. But also, the virus could be transmitted just by speaking and breathing through these much smaller aerosols.

So now there are dozens of studies that have indicated the importance of wearing masks, that, for example, there was a Lancet study that found that if everyone wears masks that we can reduce the rate of transmission by fivefold. And I just think of it like a medication. Imagine if we found a pill that could reduce your risk of transmitting or getting COVID-19 by five times, we would all want to take that pill, and we should think about the mask the same way.

On top of that there are economic projections as well, including by Goldman Sachs, showing that if we have a universal mask-wearing policy we will prevent a reduction in GDP by 5 percent. So, there is a public health reason, there's a moral reason--there's an economic reason, but I think on top of that there is a moral reason, that wearing a mask is our way of showing that we respect one another, that we care about one another in this time of a global public health catastrophe.

MS. SELLERS: Thank you. Another question that came up from Barbara Thompson in California, asking, "How long one can be asymptomatic with COVID-19," another question that I hear a lot.

DR. WEN: Yeah, so it's a really good question and it's a difficult one for us to measure, because, by definition, if you're asymptomatic we're not necessarily capturing you're asymptomatic until somehow you may get a test for that transmission.

So, the guidance generally is that if you are--if you have symptoms that you should remain away from others for about two weeks' time. And I would imagine the same type of guidance would be, or the same would extrapolate to those who are asymptomatic as well.

But again, the problem is you don't know when your asymptomatic period really begins, and so that's why, again, mask-wearing is so critical, because that's our way of protecting others from us, in case we happen to be asymptomatic carriers, and that we're protected from others if they happen to be asymptomatic as well.

MS. SELLERS: You've talked about the importance of public true in communicating the evolving science of the coronavirus, and it does change, as you've said, on masks and other things, and aerosolization. We're learning as we go. But how do you propose regaining that public trust? What are we not doing right in terms of communicating the science?

DR. WEN: Back in January, Frances, I wrote an article for The Post about how public health depends on public trust. And at that time, I was referring to the lack of transparency by the Chinese government and what we've seen before in other outbreaks when there is lack of public trust in the government and in science. And I think we are seeing that play out now, where something as basic as wearing masks has gotten politicized, where somehow public health has been pitted against the economy, instead of understanding that public health is the roadmap, is the pathway to opening our schools and reopening our businesses.

And so, I think a lot of this has to hinge on a clear, consistent messaging that is put out by everyone, that our elected leaders have to let public health leaders lead in this time.

MS. SELLERS: So, update me now on the science, particularly the science of the vaccine. Dr. Fauci has suggested that we might have a widely available vaccine early or in the early months of 2021. Given that unprecedented speed and the pressure on producing a vaccine, do you have any concerns about safety, long-term efficacy, side effects?

DR. WEN: So, we need to make sure that these studies are done carefully and rigorously, because we cannot take shortcuts here. The shortcuts would not only undermine the safety and efficacy, as you said, but it would also undermine the public's trust. I already have a concern about the name, Operation Warp Speed, because some people might take from that that somehow this is being done in a way that is not rigorous according to scientific protocol.

So, I think that two things have to happen. One, the science has to be rigorous. There cannot be political pressure that's put on in order to expedite the science, number one. And number two, we also have to very urgently launch a public education campaign about vaccines, because it would not be a good scenario if we have a vaccine that's developed and distributed that actually is useful but people refuse to take it because of vaccine skepticism. And to do that work we need to invest in the public education now. We need to be enlisting credible messengers and trusted messengers who are from the communities that they serve in order to do so.

MS. SELLERS: So, we had some big news last week out of Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and there's also advances with Moderna working with the NIH. What are the prospects that you see for these particular vaccines or any others on the horizon?

DR. WEN: I think it's very hopeful. I mean, we are launching into Phase 3 trials at record speed. We also potentially have multiple vaccine candidates, since I've heard of this as being referred to as "multiple shots on goal," which would be great if one or multiple, several of these candidates end up panning out and Phase 3 studies showed that they are, in fact, effective at preventing COVID-19 on a population level. That would be wonderful.

But I think there are other steps that we just also have to consider. We need to keep in mind that it's not the vaccine that's going to save your life. It's the vaccination. We have to do that public education. We also have to make sure that our supply chain is intact. I would not want to be in a situation where we run out of vials and syringes and needles because we have not had a national strategy for ensuring our supply chain, the way that we run out of reagents and swabs for testing. And we also need to keep in mind that the vaccine is still a long way off, and that there are steps that we have to be taking now, including physical distancing, mask-wearing, washing our hands, in order to get us to that point of getting a vaccine.

MS. SELLERS: Physical distancing, mask-wearing, and washing our hands. Thank you very much, Dr. Leana Wen, for joining us. I'll be back shortly to speak with Dr. David Skorton about the coronavirus and how to tackle it. Thank you.

[Video plays.]

MS. SELLERS: Good afternoon. If you are just joining us, I'm Frances Stead Sellers, a senior writer at The Washington Post. I'm about to speak with Dr. David Skorton. He is the president of the Association of American Medical Colleges, and he wrote an op-ed in today's paper, drawing on the expertise from many medical experts about how to tackle the virus. Welcome, Dr. Skorton.

DR. SKORTON: Thanks so much, Frances. It's an honor to be here, and that was a very interesting interview with Dr. Wen. Thank you for that as well.

MS. SELLERS: I'm glad you were able to join us for that.

So, tell us about the roadmap that you laid out this morning in The Washington Post, drawing on expertise, as I said, from medical colleges, academic institutions, and others.

DR. SKORTON: Well, over the last few months when we have been faced with the horror of this pandemic--there's no other way to describe it--there's been a lot of advice coming from various different quarters, a lot of good ideas, but we felt at the AAMC that no one actually put them together into one sort of cohesive, unified whole.

And so, we need to come together in two different ways. One is to bring all these ideas together, to separate those that are immediately urgent to those that are longer-term but still important, and then secondly, we have to bring people together. As Dr. Wen was talking about, we have to stay away from politicization of science and move in the direction that we know is right.

So those two things: come together on the evidence and come together across our differences. Those are the ways that we believe we can make forward progress, that we sorely need in this pandemic.

MS. SELLERS: So, one of the things that you mention in that op-ed is the need for a national strategy on face masks. Are you talking about a national mask mandate, or how can we do that and how can we overcome the political view that have come around issues like face mask wearing?

DR. SKORTON: Well, I wish I was smart enough to tell you how to get around politics in the United States. That one is a little bit above my pay grade. But I will say that part of the issue that we're facing, and face coverings is a very good example of that, is that we are a beautiful country that's beautifully decentralized, the United States of America, and just like in our K-12 school system, every community has its own way of looking at things. And that's been a great strength of the country in many times.

But right now, we need a unified national view of things like face coverings. So if we can promulgate data and have effective communication, which you were just discussing so importantly with Dr. Wen, then I believe that we can reduce some of the really wild variation that's occurring from municipality to municipality, from state to state, and from region to region, so that we're taking an evidence-based approach.

If there is an increase, a growing amount of community spread, we have to wear masks, and it should be mandatory. It should be mandatory and it should be enforced. If there are areas that are backing off on the severity of cases and hospitalizations and deaths, then perhaps mask-wearing doesn't have to be mandatory. But we have to have criteria and we have to all follow the same criteria.

Throughout the pandemic there have been some very well-, well-developed criteria promulgated, for example, by the CDC, but there hasn't been a way to make sure that people all over the country are listening to those ideas and following along in a unified fashion. And that is true for face coverings as well.

MS. SELLERS: So now on face coverings I have an interesting question from a reader. I'm going to read it to you. This is Marc Reeves from Georgia who asks, "Why aren't medical experts pushing people to wear N95s and governments and suppliers to mass produce them?" As we know, the N95s are far more effective at blocking the virus than the cloth masks most of us are wearing.

DR. SKORTON: Well, it is definitely true--it's a very good question--it is definitely true that different materials and different kinds of adequacy of fit of a mask will make a big difference in how effective they are. However, we're a couple of steps behind worrying about whether we need to go to N95s or use other kinds of masks. We need to get people to, as Dr. Wen said, see the face coverings as a sort of medication, if you will, a preventive measure for community spread of coronavirus. And so that's part of the issue right there.

The other point that was brought up is very, very important, and that is to talk specifically about N95 masks. These masks need to be fit expertly to the face, and there may come a point where we can go to those. But I think right now we are far from being able to have enough N95s and to fit them correctly.

The other point that the questioner, that the viewer brought up, which is a very important point, is about manufacturing. And in terms of supplies, in general, including but not limited to the supplies for face covering but also the supplies to do tests, the supplies to do the various different kinds of tests in laboratories and so on, we have yet to have a strong enough national stand to utilize things like the Defense Production Act, or perhaps other means, to negotiate with manufacturers and to make sure that we not only have what we need now but that we have what we're going to need in the future as these surges will come and go. We're far from being done with the coronavirus, and we need to pump up manufacturing so we're not always running behind in terms of supplies, for whatever the reason, including but not limited to face coverings.

MS. SELLERS: Well, let me dig a little deeper on this question of a national strategy, when the country is so varied. You know, we saw hotspots earlier on, one in New York, and it wasn't really affecting the rest of the country nearly as severely at that point.

Is there a concern that you have about a sort of one-size-fits-all approach, or can we manage a national strategy and mitigate locally?

DR. SKORTON: You know, I think actually, Frances, it's sort of a false choice. If we have a set of criteria, like the original CDC criteria for reopening, that requested, for example, that we have 14 days of stable cases and so on, then that can be adapted if it's followed carefully by any region in the country.

So I think there's nothing wrong with having some local determination made in concert with public health professionals in that locality or in that state, but we need to follow a national mandate to have an approach that everyone can follow, and then how it's followed, of course, will depend on the situation locally. So, some combination of a national agreement on what needs to be done and then the political and personal will to do that in a local area. And I don't want to plant my finger just at government. We all are responsible for the failure that we are having. We have to take on our own responsibility, as individuals, to listen to this advice, and as you were talking about with Dr. Wen, there is a problem sometimes with trust in scientific advice. But I believe if we did things--and I have some ideas how we could do that--to increase trust in scientific advice, I believe we actually could use national standards that are agreed upon at the national level and then apply them locally to whatever the situation actually is.

MS. SELLERS: So, one of the points, important points you make in the roadmap is the need to address inequities. Blacks and Latinos have suffered greatly in this epidemic, pandemic across the country. How do you propose to do that, and does this also involve increasing percentages of blacks and Latinos represented in medical schools?

DR. SKORTON: You've just hit on a very, very important point. Again, as I said in the op-ed, my first two words in the op-ed were "we're failing." I didn't say "you're failing" or "they're failing" but "we're failing."

I've had a career that's nearing 50 years in academic medicine, and I've done my share of failing to move the needle on the issue, for example, of black men in medicine, even though I've worked and striven hard in diversity, equity, and inclusion issues. So yes, it's very, very important. Why is it important? It's important for social justice. Why else is it important? It's important for trust. It's important that people can see, in the pool of physicians and our health care workers, a pool of individuals that look more like America than we look right now. So, I think that is a very, very important issue.

But let's talk about where we are right now. Even though we have failed to make the health care workforce as diverse as it needs to be, these health inequities that have really been uncovered by the coronavirus have not been caused by the coronavirus. But again, for generations, we have failed to deal with these health inequities. Some are based on the lack of health insurance coverage. Some are based on preexisting conditions that occur more in certain populations.

Many of them are based on what we call social determinants of health, such as, in certain communities, the lack of available healthy food, the lack of all kinds of things that many of us who are more fortunate in the socioeconomic stratum take for granted that many of the people living in our fine cities are struggling with as well. So, it's time that we got very serious about trying to do something, at long last, about health inequities.

Now one of the areas that we have to work on is trust in communities, and one way to, I believe, engage more trust in communities is to engage the communities themselves in the communication and collaboration. No one knows more about what's happening in a community than the people who live there, and experts that come in from the outside and don't take into account the points of view of patients and families and community leaders I believe are doomed to fail.

And so, what we're calling for is listening to the community, working with the community, bringing, of course, the knowledge of experts, but also listening to those who are trusted messengers in the community and work with them to get these messages across.

MS. SELLERS: Let me ask you a quick reader question. It's from Tom Stagliano from Massachusetts, who asks again about something that could lead to inequities. "Who is expected to receive the first major batch of coronavirus vaccine? Medical workers? First responders? School teachers? And who should receive it?

DR. SKORTON: Well thanks, Mr. Stagliano. It's a great, great question. The op-ed today referred to this roadmap that we put out that's on the AAMC website. If any of your viewers and listeners want to look at it you just have to type in AAMC.org. It's all over the website. And one of the areas that we're hitting for immediate action is to begin now to plan the very kinds of distributions of vaccine that Mr. Stagliano has brought up.

And so our own point of view, my own point of view, is that the first people who need it are those who are health care workers, but also those who are particularly vulnerable, that have preexisting conditions that make them more vulnerable to the coronavirus, not only to contracting it but to getting very ill, and not only to getting very ill but perhaps to dying from it. And also, people who are essential workers--ride-share drivers, taxi drivers, police, those who have to deal with things where they can't so-called work from home.

So yes, I think that needs to be done, and the first thing we need to do in planning and distribution of vaccines is to decide, and make it very clear and transparent publicly, around the country, which agency, which part of the government will be in charge of developing and enforcing those distribution rules. All are very important and I very much appreciate our viewer's question.

MS. SELLERS: So now that the virus is so sustained and diffuse across the country it's no longer possible, as it was when New York was affected, to sort of send in the cavalry of nurses and health care workers to help there. There's a much, much broader diffusion. What can we do to support and help sustain frontline workers at this point?

DR. SKORTON: It's such an important question. We have seen heartbreaking, heartbreaking stories of problems where people are faced with incredible pressures, long before the coronavirus pandemic. Concerns about physician and clinician well-being and well-being of all those who are on the front lines of disease, day in and day out, has been a problem for a very long time in medicine. Again, this is not something that was created by the coronavirus. But imagine the extra pressure on physicians and our health care workers who are basically, to this point, largely giving what we call in medicine supportive care. We don't have a vaccine. We don't have that yet. We don't have curative medications, antivirals that will wipe out the disease. We have some things that are promising, remdesivir and steroids, like the dexamethasone study. But we still don't have an antiviral that will be as effective as antivirals have been, for example, in HIV.

So imagine the frustration, the horror, and the heartbreak of a clinician who has been trained, as I was 50 years ago, to do everything you can for your patient and to have not very much that you actually can do, and therefore, to watch patient after patient after patient get sicker and sicker and sicker, go on a ventilator, and perhaps die. That's very, very hard because it goes against what we've all been taught that we want to do.

We have the heartbreaking story of the physician at one of the New York hospitals, just a few months ago, that showed people on the front lines are fragile. They're brittle. And we need to remove the stigma, not only in health care workers but around the country, remove the stigma for seeking help for depression, for seeking help from alcoholism, for seeking help from other addictions, so that people will not be afraid and not worry about the stigma of asking for help. And it's very, very important that we get to the point where we, in medicine, accept each other, and where we, in society, accept each other to ask for help when help is sorely needed.

MS. SELLERS: So, I know that you have some time pressure and we need to finish soon but I have one last question I really would like to ask you, if you can answer it briefly. You have been president of Cornell, you were the secretary of the Smithsonian, you've been at the head of big public institutions. You finished the op-ed today by saying that the greater good requires us putting aside our differences.

What roles do these big public institutions that you have been the head of have in helping us to combat the challenge we have ahead?

DR. SKORTON: Well there are so many wonderful public and private institutions in our country, but I have to say that public institutions, in general, have a little special angle in what they do, because it is in the public good, by definition.

Now I want to hasten to say that's also, of course, true of private university. Cornell is a private university and was very much active every day, day in and day out, in the public interest.

But public institutions of all kinds are made and oriented, in their bylaws and their ways of doing things are oriented toward the public interest. And so, I do think public institutions are very, very important, and I think that, for example, academic health centers, whether they be in public or private domains, not-for-profit, have a very important role to play in helping to get the word out and do things.

But again, I want to return to our earlier conversation, Frances, that we can't come roaring in as experts and tell people what to do. We have to work with communities. We have to gain and earn the trust that will be needed for these pieces of advice to be taken seriously, and we have to listen to those in the community, people of color, people of all backgrounds, so that we can understand what they need, give them what they need in terms of information, and then try very hard to all pull together. I think that's the way forward.

MS. SELLERS: Thank you. Meeting people where they are. And thank you for joining us today, Dr. Skorton.

DR. SKORTON: Thank you, Frances. It was a great honor and congratulations on all you're doing at The Post.

MS. SELLERS: Thank you, and thank you also to Dr. Leana Wen who joined me earlier.

MS. SELLERS: Thank you, and thank you also to Dr. Leana Wen who joined me earlier.