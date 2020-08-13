Former two-time mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, won the Iowa caucuses in February during his run to be the Democratic nominee for president. A Navy veteran who served in Afghanistan, he is the first openly gay person to ever win a presidential primary or caucus. Since suspending his own presidential campaign, Buttigieg endorsed Joe Biden, a critical move that helped bolster his campaign. Buttigieg has also been one of the most prolific fundraisers for the former vice president’s campaign. Buttigieg is slated to speak at the Democratic National Convention. Join Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa for a one-on-one interview on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 4:00 p.m. ET.