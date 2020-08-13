Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) represents Washington state’s 7th Congressional District, which includes Seattle. She is the first South Asian American woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, and supports the choice of Kamala Harris as the vice-presidential nominee. Harris is the first Black and South Asian woman chosen by a major political party for national office, and is also the first Democrat from the West Coast to be on a presidential ticket. Jayapal, who is the elected co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, was a top 2016 and 2020 surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I.Vt.). She endorsed Joe Biden for president in April and was the co-chair of the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force on health care. Washington Post reporter XX interviews Jayapal about her commitment to work with Biden to craft and implement a more progressive agenda. Join Washington Post Live on Monday, Aug. 17 at 4:00 p.m. ET.