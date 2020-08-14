Aug. 20, 2020

12:00 p.m. - Ambassador Susan Rice, Former U.S. National Security Advisor

Former Obama administration national security adviser, diplomat and author Ambassador Susan Rice joins Washington Post Live as leaders of the Democratic party gather for the National Convention. Rice was on Joe Biden’s shortlist for a running mate and has worked closely with the former vice president. She will discuss the dynamics shaping this historic presidential election, her thoughts on the Biden-Harris ticket and any future role she might play in a Biden administration with Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty.

12:30. p.m. - Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

At 12:30 p.m. ET, Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) will join Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart for a one-on-one interview. Coons holds the seat that once belonged to Joe Biden and is part of Biden’s inner circle. He has been given a prime speaking slot on the final night of the Democratic National Convention, along with the Biden family and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). Capehart will speak with Coons, a member of the Senate Judiciary and Foreign Relations Committees, about his outreach to faith-based communities, election security and the critical role he will play in advancing the Biden-Harris agenda.