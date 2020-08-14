12:30. p.m. - Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
At 12:30 p.m. ET, Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) will join Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart for a one-on-one interview. Coons holds the seat that once belonged to Joe Biden and is part of Biden’s inner circle. He has been given a prime speaking slot on the final night of the Democratic National Convention, along with the Biden family and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). Capehart will speak with Coons, a member of the Senate Judiciary and Foreign Relations Committees, about his outreach to faith-based communities, election security and the critical role he will play in advancing the Biden-Harris agenda.