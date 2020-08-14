Tom Perez, Chair, Democratic National Committee

Tom Perez is the chair of the Democratic National Committee and the former U.S. Secretary of Labor under President Barack Obama. When Perez took over the DNC, the party was reeling from the loss of the White House. It has been his job to bring together diverse factions to help keep the House, flip the Senate and win the White House this November. Due to the pandemic, a virtual campaign season has been challenging. The Democratic National Convention is a more scaled down version than originally planned, with the committee deciding not to have speakers and delegates travel to the host city Milwaukee, Wisconsin out of safety and health concerns. Washington Post reporter XX interviews Perez about the planning process, previews the lineup of speakers and entertainment, and what steps the DNC is taking to prepare for GOP attacks on the validity of mail-in ballots. Join us on Monday, Aug. 17 at 10:45 a.m ET.