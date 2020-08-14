Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Biden Campaign Manager
Jennifer O’Malley Dillon is the campaign manager for former vice president Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential run. A veteran at campaign organizing and management, having now worked on five presidential campaigns and numerous state and local races, she was named Biden’s campaign manager in March. O’Malley Dillon is the former deputy campaign manager for president Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign, served as executive director of the Democratic National Committee during his first term, and was battleground states director for Obama’s 2008 campaign. Pivoting from traditional to virtual campaigning is just one of the many challenges O’Malley Dillon has faced. Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa interviews O’Malley Dillon to preview the Democratic National Convention, from keynote speakers to possible surprises, to the party platform agenda. Join Washington Post Live on Monday, Aug. 17 at 11:00 a.m. ET.