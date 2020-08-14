Tom Perez, Chair, Democratic National Committee

Tom Perez is the chair of the Democratic National Committee and the former U.S. Secretary of Labor under President Barack Obama. When Perez took over the DNC, the party was reeling from the loss of the White House. It has been his job to bring together diverse factions to help keep the House, flip the Senate and win the White House this November. Due to the pandemic, a virtual campaign season has been challenging. The Democratic National Convention is a more scaled down version than originally planned, with the committee deciding not to have speakers and delegates travel to the host city Milwaukee, Wisconsin out of safety and health concerns. Washington Post reporter XX interviews Perez about the planning process, previews the lineup of speakers and entertainment, and what steps the DNC is taking to prepare for GOP attacks on the validity of mail-in ballots. Join us on Monday, Aug. 17 at 10:45 a.m ET.

Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Biden Campaign Manager

Jennifer O’Malley Dillon is the campaign manager for former vice president Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential run. A veteran at campaign organizing and management, having now worked on five presidential campaigns and numerous state and local races, she was named Biden’s campaign manager in March. O’Malley Dillon is the former deputy campaign manager for president Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign, served as executive director of the Democratic National Committee during his first term, and was battleground states director for Obama’s 2008 campaign. Pivoting from traditional to virtual campaigning is just one of the many challenges O’Malley Dillon has faced. Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa interviews O’Malley Dillon to preview the Democratic National Convention, from keynote speakers to possible surprises, to the party platform agenda. Join Washington Post Live on Monday, Aug. 17 at 11:00 a.m. ET.