Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is a rising star in the Democratic Party. As chairman of the Democratic Caucus, he is the fifth-highest ranking House Democrat. Elected in 2013, the four-term congressman represents New York’s 8th Congressional District in Brooklyn and Queens. Jeffries has been fighting for a new stimulus package to help Americans on a number of issues brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, including enhanced unemployment benefits, small business assistance and renewing the eviction moratorium. Jeffries spearheaded the First Step Act, the nation’s first criminal justice overhaul.Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart interviews Jeffries about the stimulus bill, criminal justice reform and his concerns over the U.S. Postal Service and election security. Join Washington Post Live on Monday, Aug. 17 at 3:00 p.m. ET.