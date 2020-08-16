3:00 p.m. - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D)
New Mexico’s 32nd Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) joins Washington Post Live to discuss the historic Biden-Harris ticket and the future of the Democratic Party. Lujan Grisham was the only Latina on Joe Biden’s purported list for the vice president and she is slated to speak on the third night of the Democratic National Convention alongside former president Barack Obama, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), among others. Lujan Grisham will discuss why she believes Joe Biden should be elected president in November and speculation about potential roles she might play in a Biden administration.