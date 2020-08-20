12:00 p.m. - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R)
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) was reelected in 2018 and has been to the White House several times to join discussions about the coronavirus, health care, Medicaid and education issues. Hutchinson served three successive terms in the House and was director of the Drug Enforcement Administration for President George W. Bush and later first undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Washington Post politics reporter Eugene Scott interviews Hutchinson on the challenges of combating the coronavirus, his efforts to get people back to work and school and what he will do to make sure the elections are safe in November.