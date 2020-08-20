3:00 p.m. - Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)
He’s working for President Trump’s reelection, and hoping Republicans can maintain control of the Senate in 2020. Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, the chairman of the influential Republican Policy Committee, joins Washington Post senior Congressional correspondent Paul Kane to preview the Republican National Convention and discuss the issues that will drive the election in November.
3:30 p.m. - Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), co-founder of the Freedom Caucus, has been one of President Trump’s top lieutenants on Capitol Hill, and he hopes to keep playing that role for four more years. Jordan joins Washington Post Live to discuss how Republicans can carry Ohio again this year, and the legislative priorities his conservative colleagues have for the 117th Congress.