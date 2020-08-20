12:00 p.m. - Jason Miller, Senior Adviser, Trump Campaign
He helped get President Trump elected in 2016, and hopes for a repeat this November. Join Washington Post Live for our coverage of the Republican National Convention, beginning with Jason Miller, senior adviser for strategy to the Trump 2020 reelection campaign, in conversation with Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa. We’ll hear the Trump campaign’s strategy to win swing voters in crucial states, and the key issues they believe will fuel the President’s reelection.