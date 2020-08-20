GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: Eugene, thank you for having me this afternoon. It's always a pleasure, so thanks again.

MR. SCOTT: We can't have you here without starting with a reflection on last night's roll call. You know, we saw a very unconventional approach to getting Joe Biden to the nomination, 57 states and territories announcing their delegate allegations. It just wasn't governors or senators. You know, we saw parents and teachers and students and auto workers. And I just can't help but to acknowledge how diverse it was, and I know that's been a topic that is of high priority and interest to you in New Mexico. What was your reaction to it?

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: Well, two things. One, you know, we certainly weren't advising or controlling how that worked. So, I want to give real kudos to the Biden-Harris campaign, who were really clear about showcasing--right?--incredible diversity around this country in ways that people could relate to. And in New Mexico, I was very proud to see Derrick Lente. He's a state representative, a member of Sandia Pueblo. And you could see showcased right at the pueblo that beautiful view of our beloved Sandia Mountains. And I was delighted not just to have traditional wear and to really recognize our sovereign nations, our relationship here, but people really did respond to the natural beauty in this state. And of course, that made me proud. But like you, Eugene, I really enjoyed that approach to the nominating in the virtual convention. I think they did a really great job.

MR. SCOTT: You know, so we heard last night from other people beyond just state representatives. We heard from people like Colin Powell and, you know, we heard the voice of the late John McCain. And it was--it was a night that in many ways emphasized voices that, you know, have passed and have gone before us. But it also emphasized new voices, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the congresswoman from New York. But there was a lot of discussion about the fact that she didn't even mention Joe Biden's name. Are you concerned about how the party is identifying itself with so many older voices, some that aren't even with us, some conservative ones, as well as some really young voices and new ones that may be more progressive than the nominee?

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: There's been a lot of criticism that I have heard and seen written about, about the approach of this particular Democratic nominating convention, the National Committee's efforts here. But I want--I think it's really important to talk about where we are as a country and the fact that we--it's so divisive and hateful and angry and that there is so much fear--not just related to COVID but what any future could look like.

Here's what I'm seeing and here's what I felt last night. You know, I had a unique opportunity to get to serve with Senator McCain. Now by no stretch of the imagination did I have the kind of relationship that we got to learn about and see last night during the convention. But if you want--and I desperately want this, not just for my state and my family and our constituencies, but for America and the world--if we're going-- if we're going to deal with this divide, if we're going to unify the country, then it's not just what we've identified as a progressive platform or our new leaders--who are fantastic. Look, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest member of Congress ever elected. She's remarkable and a force of nature.

But we also want to know where we've come from. And you and I, before this show started, had a chance to catch up with each other and talk about race relations and teaching history in this country. What the Biden campaign, the Biden-Harris ticket is doing is showing us what civility, dignity, respect and all kinds--right?--the confluence of different ideas and strategies. And I think that's valuable when people are feeling left out or left behind, that big tent, everyone. And it is a limited amount of time. And when people don't see themselves or, you know, one of their icons reflected or another, I can see how people can maybe feel a little disappointed. I feel optimistic about the opportunity to unify our country. And as, you know, Joe will tell you, he's fighting for the soul of the nation, and to do that, you've got to talk about your extended family, not just the closest family members. And I think they've done a really good job at reflecting that.

MR. SCOTT: We've seen some polling here at The Post following Harris' announcement, and it's largely been well-received by many voters on the left. And we know that you, too, were on the shortlist for the VP slot on this ticket. Why do you think it was so important for Biden to consider women of color when trying to decide who would be his number-two person?

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: Well, again, if you're going to reflect who we are as a country--and we want--you know, people want to see themselves in their elected leaders--and when you think about your security, your future, your opportunity, if nobody who's talking about that, who's working to deliver that looks like you or that you can relate to, then it already feels like you're left out.

And the fact that Vice President Biden said it would be a woman on the ticket as vice president, that he embraced and lifted so many women of color, was another effort, I believe, at showing that we have an enormous amount of growing incredible talent in this country. And I was really proud to be part of that team, and I think that Americans, by and large, are seeing Senator Harris as an incredible, talented, optimistic, you know, visionary leader who can say to every little girl--right?--and every woman who is engaging in her community and in a leadership role that that's the future of our country. Joe Biden said that he wanted to build a bridge to future Democratic leaders. I think the way in which he has chosen his running mate and showcased so many other women in this country, he is already true to his word. And I think it's really going to enhance our country's leadership standing in the world.

MR. SCOTT: Speaking of future leaders, we talked earlier about the moment that America is having right now, a bit of a reckoning in trying to rethink and our history with race and what we want America to be moving forward. And for so many of these conversations about race in this country, the discussion has been limited to black and white. And I know that New Mexico, like many states, has populations that go beyond black and white but are very much a part of this conversation. Can you talk a bit about the need to expand the conversation about race relations and systemic racism beyond just black and white?

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: Absolutely. We have to first, as a country, recognize that structural institutional racism is real, has been real in this country. And pretending that you can work around the edges of that public health crisis is wrong. It was always wrong. It's just as wrong today.

And a state like New Mexico is in a very unique position given our multicultural identity to recognize. And we've got a landmark case out of our New Mexico appellate court that occurred before I was elected governor. It says that we're leaving behind children and families and our educational system that come from every cultural, racial, diverse background in the state. And it is another recognition that we have a real problem with discrimination and racism in this country. And New Mexico's going to take that opportunity to transcend that while we recognize that we haven't done right by our black brothers and sisters in New Mexico, that when we address that we must also simultaneously talk about our tribal brothers and sisters, our Indian American community members, our Asian American New Mexicans, every single community of color, that because of the color of their skin or whether you're another community that we have tried to leave behind in this country when we talk about equality, that regardless of your sexual orientation, you know, your religion, your gender, or the color of your skin, all things in this country can and should be equal, but aren't.

And so, in New Mexico we've got a Council for Racial Justice. We're going to tackle this from education to economic security and healthcare. And we do that also by addressing environmental inequities in communities of color. And that's something I'm going to get a chance to talk a little bit about tonight. So, I really appreciate that.

And this is--right?--a ticket that it is clear that this country must do not just better, that we have to take this on as the public health emergency and the crisis that it really is. And that means dealing with it from public safety issues to education in every context possible. And we can't heal as a nation until we address this head-on.

MR. SCOTT: That's awesome. That's really awesome. You gave us some idea of perhaps what it is that you may discuss tonight as you speak at the Democratic National Convention. Can you give us a little bit more? What are the main takeaways you're hoping people leave with?

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: Well, there are so many crises that we are all dealing with. So, you and I have touched on racial injustice. We certainly--no one in this country or anywhere around the world isn't clear about the pandemic crisis and the healthcare emergencies that we're all grappling and coping with. And as a result, now, we've got depression-level economic issues that are significant. And the decisions that we make today will either make or break our opportunities to support and protect each other going forward.

But there are other existential crises that are exacerbated by the problems we're engaged in today but are no less important, and that includes us saving the planet from ourselves. Climate change is one of those threats. It's another worldwide emergency. And I want to talk about how diversity, showcasing a state like New Mexico who has enormous potential in renewable energy and who's now a climate change--right?--we're an activist state, really making a difference in any number of ways, setting some of the most aggressive renewable portfolio strategies in the country. So, I get to showcase New Mexico's leadership and remind voters that the choice couldn't be clearer if we're going to address every single crisis in the context that it deserves. They are all priorities. And it takes real vision and leadership, and that's--in two minutes, I'm going to put all of that together in what I hope is a pretty powerful package.

MR. SCOTT: Awesome, awesome. We will be watching for that. But since you brought it up, talking about the choice, can you tell us how you believe Joe Biden can help New Mexico in ways that Donald Trump just hasn't?

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: Well, you know, here's the easiest way to describe that. And honestly, you know, I worked for three different governors as a cabinet secretary or a high-level nearly cabinet official. One of the agencies that I worked for wasn't cabinet level at the start of my career. But by and large, two Democratic governors, a Republican governor, and any number--right?--of Republican and then Democratic White Houses.

You need a leader. So, I'm going to talk about two things. The current occupant in the White House, in my opinion, only cares about himself. He is not reflective of the priorities of the country or of this state, not interested in helping us make it and seizing every opportunity in creating--right?--fair opportunities for this country. I've seen other Republican presidents do a much better job in that context about making clear and making sure that they represent--even if we have policy differences--the whole country. So start there. We have someone in the White House that is abdicating a federal presence and federal responsibility, somebody's been racist, misogynistic, and unfair and really just about self-serving issues and priorities. That requires an immediate change.

Joe Biden as a Democratic leader for our future recognizes--right?--we can put $2 trillion into infrastructure investments that would be a game changer, from education to healthcare and renewable energy. If we don't do something about our broken roads and bridges, about our broken spirit, about the dignity of working families and a good day's, respected dignified day's work, you can't rebuild this country. I need broadband and connectivity. Two billion dollars in New Mexico would change the face of our healthcare system and our education system. These two components mean that I'd lift families out of poverty into a brand-new opportunity. He believes in that future for this state. He believes in that future for the entire country.

And quite frankly, I think our worldwide leaders are hungry for a return in the White House where they see a partner in tackling any number of these issues fairly and productively. And that's why I am so enthusiastic about supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. This is a really exciting ticket. We can tackle the crises and build a future for every single American. And I'm going to do everything in my power to seize this moment and to make sure we restore justice in the White House.

MR. SCOTT: That's great, that's great. And as we talked about earlier, you were on the shortlist to be VP for Joe Biden. And we just want to get a bit of insight into what that process is like. Did you get to meet with the former vice president? And if so, what did you learn about him and his team that might be news or surprising to most American?

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: Yeah, you know, I don't know if I've got something that's going to be news or surprising, particularly given his distinguished career, where most of us have had a sense about Joe Biden. What we're getting now is a confirmation he's who we always thought he was and believed he was.

So, one, the process was excruciatingly painful. Imagine having to go all the way back to nearly high school and think about every decision you made, every activity you were engaged in as a 17, 18-year-old. I'd like to think I've matured a bit as a 60-year-old in the different opportunities that I've had, both representing a district of New Mexico in Congress and representing a county and also representing the state in a number of incredible positions.

But here's the story that I want your viewers to know about. So, I can relate to Joe Biden in a number of ways. You know, I lost my husband unexpectedly, found myself as a single mom of two incredible daughters. But that is a horrifying experience, and so many Americans find themselves in these tragic circumstances.

Now it took me a lot longer in life to find another partner--maybe that partner found me--but my fiancé, a lovely guy named Manny Cordova, lifelong Republican--and he accompanied me for the second inauguration of the Obama-Biden White House. And Vice President Biden came to an event that was hosted for new members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. And here's my guy who's never been in any kind of context like this in his life, and somehow the vice president sort of singled him out, walked right over, engaged in a conversation, talked to him about his life, his business, took a real interest in what his issues are and concerns were. And from that day forward, my fiancé refers to the vice president as Joe, believes--and it's true--that they've got a special and unique relationship, and he changed his party affiliation--not for me, but for the vice president. He is that guy. He relates to each and every one of us. He cares about all of our stories. And these personal tragedies are a constant reminder ab the joy and love in his life today that all things are possible, that bad things happen to good people. And if you have good earnest people with integrity and vision and leadership in positions of power and influence, that can make a difference for all of us.

And I do think you're seeing that represented in--you certainly saw it in the way in which they talked about Jill, Dr. Biden and the vice president. That warmed my heart, and I related to their story in so many ways. And I think that happened for most of us in America last night.

MR. SCOTT: Indeed. I think that certainly has been part of the reaction I'm seeing coming from people, following and hearing more about the personal stories of Joe and Jill Biden.

But I want to switch gears a bit to speak with you about something that you are uniquely positioned to speak about for multiple reasons, and that's the Latino vote. My first question is about Hispanic representation on stage at the Democratic National Convention this year. You're speaking tonight. But Julian Castro, who was the only Latino candidate in the Democratic Primary, was not asked to be one of the keynote speakers. Was that a mistake at all?

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: It's really hard to engage in and speculate about those decisions. Here's what I can do. I can reaffirm that as someone you need to reach out to Hispanic and Latino voters on behalf of the Biden-Harris campaign, that I have a great deal of regard for Secretary Julian Castro, and I got to serve in Congress with his remarkable brother, Joaquin Castro. We don't want to forget their participation, their stories, their outcomes. They've made immeasurable difference in lifting up particularly younger leadership styles and families across America. They can highlight immigration. You know, my family's been in New Mexico for more than 400 years. It's a different story, a different set of hurdles to overcome and different set of opportunities.

And so, I think it's maybe a little too easy to try to frame this as what could they have done better. COVID has changed the way in which we do any of these--right?--campaign either local or national environments. I've had the opportunity to have been on, you know, local state-to-state campaign--they're all virtual--efforts with the secretary, and I would expect that I'll get to do more of those. He's a powerful voice. And I intend to use that powerful voice and others just like that to engage the Hispanic and Latino vote all across the country. And I hope that whatever small effort I have tonight, that I can reassure every community of color that this is the right choice for you and to re-recognize there are so many more leaders across the country that have made a difference that are supporting this ticket and to make sure that folks don't feel left out.

But rather big tent, limited time. And with, you know, just 70-plus days to go, we can't waste any more moments debating--right?--how many of us can discuss what a great ticket this is. But it's all of us in every moment that we have, whether it's nationally televised or just at the kitchen table. We've got to deliver and make sure that we have a Biden presidency. And I couldn't be more excited to cast my vote for Vice President Harris at the same time.

MR. SCOTT: Awesome. You know, we have recent news showing that the postmaster has announced that the Post Office is suspending their cost-cutting operational changes that could jeopardize mail-in voting, something you were just talking about in terms of people getting out to express their support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Is there any concern that the current approach to mail-in voting coming from this administration and the Post Office leaders is going to have a negative impact on voters in the election?

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: I do want voters to be really clear that there's not massive fraud, that that's a made-up effort to really suppress voters and the democracy in this country. And I'm appalled by the debate about that. That has zero evidence that that's really the case, because it isn't the case. But I am concerns that there have always been voter suppression efforts. And to see those actually managed and supported and led right out of the White House is nothing short of appalling.

I am confident that Congress is going to act because constituents, irrespective of party affiliation, have made very clear what the Postal Service means to them, right? Everything from prescription drugs to in a COVID world this is how we're getting basic necessities, like food. So, there's no way. We need to make sure that the credibility and the workforce is managed, maintained and supported today and through the election.

Here are things that New Mexico is doing that I hope other states do as well, right? Our congressional delegation and others are inspecting our Postal Service operations, making sure that there's not a reduction in force and that all of their major mail-sorting equipment is intact, that they aren't reducing--right--mail boxes, that we're putting vote boxes out so that you can return your ballots. We barcode our absentee ballots so we can track them all the way through the process. And we encouraged and had a 1,000 percent increase in absentee voters in our primary, and we expect that trend to continue. So, we're COVID-safe. Every vote matters. We protect those votes. We track them. And we're making sure that the Post Office will maintain its current operation. And any place that we can support those operations fairly and effectively, they should expect this state to do so. And I think other states ought to be following in the same suit.

And a message to Congress. I thank Speaker Pelosi for bringing everybody back. The Senate should do the same. They need to do everything they can to both prevent any future reductions in effort at the Post Office and to make sure that needed resources get to the Post Office to continue its operations and make it very clear we're ready for our November elections.

MR. SCOTT: You talked about COVID a bit. Can you give us an update on where New Mexico is with COVID-19 right now?

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: New Mexico is actually in a really great place. But I want to be--I'm always cautiously optimistic, because we don't have a national strategy to combat the virus, you end up--right?--one day is good, one day is a little less good, the next day is stellar. Here are the realities. I have learned that safe, smart, slow, prudent work is the way in which you can introduce some risk so that you're building economic recovery. But I'm really clear that if we're going to do any in-person learning--and given that what's gone on around the country doesn't look good so far--that I have to have the lowest positivity rates possible, the lowest rate of infections possible.

And we have a very strict gating criteria. We are meeting that. Frankly, we're crushing that. We went from when we saw the outbreaks in our neighboring states that were horrific, New Mexico went from, you know, about 100-plus seven-day average of cases to well more than 400 daily case count. We're back down now to a hundred or below, and we're seeing our positivity rate fall below two and a half percent. And we've been one of the lead states in the country for testing, so that you can go to an outbreak and deal with that proactively, which is the only way you can take a safe, smart, very limited approach.

We're going to do a hybrid, so two days for one small group of kiddos, K-5, and then another two-day pod, small groups, mask-wearing, social distancing, no group settings so that we protect our students, we protect our educators and we protect their families. We think we're going to be able to do that just after Labor Day. New Mexico has to stay the course to achieve that. So far, so good. And I can tell the nation: Face coverings work. Social distancing, all those public health measures work. The more New Mexicans do, the better our outcomes are.

And we never, even with some serious containment strategy problems--because the federal government doesn't have the right--they've never met their treaty responsibility, never provided the adequate funding or healthcare to sovereign nations, their testing results were taking five to 14 days to come back. You know, we do that in 24 hours and less. We've got a supply shortage. We've been really good. Well, they didn't have that opportunity in sovereign nations. And if that hadn't been the case, we would have had fewer deaths by far. And we never really overwhelmed our healthcare system, but it got dicey in small rural hospitals that just don't have the personnel to support ICU and critical care needs.

And so, I'm really proud of New Mexico. But it could have been better. It could have been different, and there's no reason this country has to grieve more than 170,000 lost lives. That is federal government malpractice. Nothing short of that. And we will do better, because we're going to have Joe Biden in the White House.

MR. SCOTT: Yeah. So much of that was avoidable, very much so. And you spoke about hospitals and healthcare, and we know that you have a background in health. You served as the secretary of the state Health Department in New Mexico before you were governor, and expressed interest, I believe, in maybe being secretary of Health and Human Services in a Biden administration. Is that something you would still perhaps want to do if the former vice president became the president?

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: So, I'm going to reverse that. Wonderful people like you have said incredible things about my background and career. I'll take that all day, every day. And as that information has--and including in the vetting process--made its way to the vice president and Senator Harris, I'm thrilled by that.

Here's what I expect. I expect that--not just me--but all of the other folks who have real healthcare expertise because they're clinicians and on the frontlines, and folks like me who have delivered on any number of healthcare policies around the country, need to be at the table talking about what happens next for COVID, what we do about getting treatments and a vaccine that's safe and credible, that really confers immunity for America. And then we have to deal with the healthcare crisis in and of itself. We've got to build our rural hospitals. We have to invest in all of that infrastructure. We need to increase quality. We need to reduce cost. We need to have the healthcare that's at the right time, right place, right system, right care. All of that has to be addressed. I feel pretty confident that I'll get an opportunity to talk about those priorities with a Biden administration.

Eugene, how lucky am I to be a governor--frankly the governor of the best state in the nation? I'm going to keep my fingers crossed that New Mexicans will invite me to stay as governor in 22, and I think that's the best way to serve America and to serve New Mexico.

MR. SCOTT: Awesome, awesome. In addition to you speaking tonight, former President Barack Obama is going to speak. Can you share your thoughts on how important it is for him to be very vocal as he has been about getting voters to support the Biden-Harris campaign?

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: Well, look, he's an incredibly popular president. I think most of Americans now really understand the impact that President Obama and Vice President Biden had on our economic success and recovery after the 2008 recession. It is incredibly powerful and important for him to remind folks in this context, with these sets of incredible dire emergencies, you need somebody who's ready on day one, who walks into the West Wing, he knows exactly what you have to do first, second, and third, who's willing to serve in that capacity, who's fearless, strong, and independent, but who's empathetic and compassionate and really understands, because he's lived that life, what all of us do in our working-class American families and really embraces the diversity and differences, the nuances of each of those families. But we're all reaching for the same American dream. Nothing better than hearing that from a former president who can point to the partnership that he had in that White House, the successes that Vice President Biden delivered in that context, and how ready and eager he is to restore credibility and faith in the United States of America and in federal government itself.

And the truth is this. While states are incredibly--and I'm proud of that--independent, if we have a federal government that's competing with us, that works against us, that doesn't care or grieve with us when we lose members of our states, when we're holding up our families and navigating this crisis without their leadership and support, it's a catastrophe. And this country deserves to be reminded in a productive, fair and incredibly motivating way. And nobody better than Barack Obama to do that.

We can and will do better again, because we're going to put the most capable, most prepared candidate into the White House with a vice president who is ready, willing, able, and quite frankly is one of the most qualified, if not the most qualified women in America to undertake a response to all of these critical issues. And I'm really looking forward to hearing that, because while I'd like to think I don't need to be reminded, being motivated and inspired are two things that are valuable to each and every one of us in this effort with just a couple of months to go.

MR. SCOTT: Indeed, absolutely that is the case. And we just want to thank you, Governor, for taking time to speak with us. We're out of time, but we wish you the best and much success tonight as you deliver you speech.

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: Eugene, I'm expecting to hear you clapping somewhere in the distant background.

MR. SCOTT: Yes, I will be there. I certainly will be watching. Thanks a lot for joining us.

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: Thank you for having me. It's always an honor and a pleasure.

And we have more interviews scheduled throughout the day tomorrow as well, including with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Bernie Sanders, and Ambassador Susan Rice. Head to WashingtonPostLive.com for all of the details. I’m Eugene Scott. Thanks for watching.