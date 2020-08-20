Congressman--I'm sorry, Mr. Chairman, welcome to Washington Post Live. There is a lot to talk about. And so, I just want to jump right on in and say let's go to the Post Office.

REP. JEFFRIES: Well, thank you, Jonathan. It's great to be with you. And certainly, you know, the Post Office and the attacks that we have seen by President Trump and his henchmen have been heinous and part of a continuing criminal conspiracy, in my view, to undermine our free and fair elections. It all started in 2016 when Russia interfered in our election. And as Bob Mueller documented, that interference was welcomed knowingly by the Trump campaign as part of Russia's effort to artificially place him at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The conspiracy continued when Trump corruptly abused his power by soliciting a foreign government, Ukraine, to target an American citizen, Joe Biden, as part of his effort to cheat in the 2020 election and withheld $391 million in military aid from a country under attack in order to do so. And now it's continued in the middle of a pandemic with the attack on the Post Office. And so, we've got to see the bigger picture to understand the severity and intensity of the diabolical scheme that has been in place. And we will stop it. We will push back against it. And as John Lewis would often say to us, we shall overcome.

MR. CAPEHART: Okay, you threw out a lot there in that first answer. And I want to talk about the forest before we dive into the trees, that is, what's happening at the Post Office. You called--you said that this is a criminal conspiracy. You just called this a diabolical scheme. You were one of the impeachment managers. President Trump has already been impeached. Do you think that what is happening, given what you just said, what's happening is treasonous or impeachable again of the president of the United States?

REP. JEFFRIES: Well, I don't want to use those phrases so close to an election because basically when the Senate Republican majority failed to do its responsibility, though we predicted on the floor of the Senate that more were to come if President Trump were unleashed by the Senate by failing to hold him accountable and throwing him out of office, we decided at that point, when the Senate failed and was missing in action in doing its duty, that this is going to be before the American people.

And so that's why this convention is so incredibly important. We're going to articulate a forward-looking vision for making life better for everyday Americans, for providing real leadership in the context of a pandemic. That's what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are going to do. That's what the Democratic Party and the House and the Senate will be about. But certainly, the attacks on our democracy are troubling because it seems like Donald Trump is intent on artificially ensuring his reelection.

MR. CAPEHART: And so, you think that what the president is doing--well, let me put it this way. Do you think that so far, the president has been successful in sowing doubt about the November elections given all of his attacks not only on the Post Office and mail-in voting, but just about the potential results themselves?

REP. JEFFRIES: Well, there's a fraction of the country that I believe that former Republican Senator Bob Corker described as a cult. That's his words, not mine. And I guess the cult-like quality is that you believe whatever the leader says. So, without question, there will be some segment of the country that no doubt will continue to follow Donald Trump down a rabbit hole. But the American people are fundamentally good, fundamentally righteous, fundamentally just. And I believe that the overwhelming majority of the American people believe in the peaceful transition of power, in the free and fair elections, in the integrity of our democracy. That's why, Jonathan, you're seeing so much outrage throughout the country--Democrats, Republicans and independents demanding that we stop the attacks on the Post Office and ensure that they can continue to function as they normally do, and also provide the opportunity for people to be able to vote by mail in the midst of a deadly pandemic.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, on Sunday you sent out a tweet. I want to read it. "The HEROES Act allocates $25 billion to save the Post Office. House Dems passed the bill on May 15th. Senate Republicans have been missing in action for three months. End your vacation. Pass the HEROES Act now." Now that the concerns of funding the Post Office has grown as a campaign issue, do you think Senate Republicans will step up and work with Democrats to get a bill passed?

REP. JEFFRIES: Well, that remains to be seen. I'm certainly hopeful. But as you know, Jonathan, we'll be back in Washington this weekend in an emergency session called by our speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to put legislation on the floor that we expect will secure support from all of the Democrats, and perhaps some Republicans, to put the Post Office back on the right track to guard against the incredible intrusion that is taking place and to work toward making sure they can be fully funded.

You raise an incredibly important point. On May 15th, House Democrats passed the HEROES Act, a $3 trillion-plus intervention to try to deal with the pain, suffering, and death that the American people are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic--both a public health crisis and an economic crisis that has cost the lives of over 165,000 Americans. More than 5 million Americans have been infected and counting. Over 100,000 small businesses have permanently closed. More than 55 million Americans have lost their jobs and have filed for unemployment for the first time. That's extraordinary.

And President Trump's response has been an unmitigated disaster. And so, has the Senate Republican response from Mitch and the boys. That's why we need competent leadership. That's why we need people like Joe Biden who recognizes that in the midst of an extraordinary pandemic, we need an extraordinary legislative response. That's what the House did three months ago. And so, we'll be back in session this weekend. The Senate should come back, and let's work this out on behalf of the Post Office, which is one of the few institutions actually mentioned in the United States Constitution.

MR. CAPEHART: So, Congressman, yes, you're coming back into special session. You're doing that on Saturday. The focus is on the Post Office, and the American people are concerned about what's happening with the Post Office. So, will there be any action taken on unemployment benefits and all those other things where, you know, those benefits have run out? You guys in the House, Democrats in the House and the president are at loggerheads over what to do and how much. In fact, the president hasn't even been at the negotiating table. So, what do you say to the American people who might be watching who say great about the Post Office, but what about me and my needs, I've got bills coming due, and my unemployment has run out?

REP. JEFFRIES: That's a great question. First of all, isn't it time for Donald Trump to get off the golf course? Like, really? How many times is he going to spend weekend after weekend after weekend, most recently in New Jersey at his golf club, promoting the lifestyles of the rich and shameless while the American people are suffering? This is not complicated. We acted in May to provide another round of direct stimulus payments to the American people of up to $6,000 per family of five. We extended the emergency unemployment insurance benefit of $600 per week into next year. We allocated approximately $175 billion in assistance for tenants and homeowners who are struggling to pay their rent and their mortgage. We set aside about a trillion dollars for assistance to state and local governments whose budgets are cratering. And as a result, that would jeopardize public safety, public health, public education, public transportation, public sanitation, and the provision of public services so critical to the American people.

And so, Speaker Pelosi has been clear. We believe a $3.4 trillion intervention is what is necessary, but we recognize that we're in an era of divided government. Senate Republicans are in control on the other side of the capital, and Donald Trump for the next several weeks or months will be the president of the United States of American, and so we've got to find common ground. We offered to come down by a trillion if they were willing to come up by a trillion. What we've heard from them is crickets, as if they want to wish this whole virus away.

Let's make it clear. Even if there were only 15 cases in February, which was probably one of the 20,000 lies that Donald Trump has told over the last three and a half years, it certainly did not go down to zero. It's over 5 million. And so, we remain ready to find the common ground necessary. I'm here in Washington right now. We just need negotiating partners who are serious about doing something for the people.

MR. CAPEHART: Now in the past the negotiating partners have been the speaker of the House, the Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer; the Treasury secretary, Steve Mnuchin; and the White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows. Should the negotiations now include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the president himself? Can the negotiations that you're talking about proceed without one, if not both of those men, certainly the president?

REP. JEFFRIES: Well, with respect to the president, his involvement is probably counterproductive at this point because he's always--

MR. CAPEHART: More counterproductive than Mark Meadows?

REP. JEFFRIES: Well, you know, Mark Meadows is a former colleague of mind, but he's never actually met an agreement that he liked. He has spent his time, as Speaker Pelosi has indicated, blowing up agreements. But to be fair, Secretary Mnuchin, on behalf of the administration, has been the primary negotiator on behalf of the Trump administration in the four previous agreements that we reached, including around the CARES Act, which was a significant intervention in March. And so, I have a reasonable degree of confidence that he is the appropriate person on behalf of the administration to be at the negotiating table.

To the second part of your question, I do think at some point Mitch McConnell needs to get off the sideline and commit to doing something. The problem is, for the last couple of months he's been throwing hand grenades from the floor of the United States Senate, saying things like states should just declare bankruptcy. Really? That's a morally bankrupt idea that would send the economy into a death spiral. It's ridiculous, and it was rejected out of hand.

And then of course he's been talking about giving corporations, multi-billion-dollar companies blanket liability protection while the American people are dying. That makes no sense, and we've rejected that as well. However, if Mitch McConnell decides to be a productive participant, then theoretically that could be a good thing. But as long as he's just interested in throwing hand grenades from the Senate floor to try and blow up agreements, then his involvement is probably not something that would advance the ball.

MR. CAPEHART: All right. Let me bring you back to the Post Office and back to the special session this weekend and the focus on the Post Office. What specifically will you be discussing in terms of the postmaster general and the actions that really have ignited fear among the American people in terms of removing post boxes and sorting machines around the country? Will there be discussions about curbing the actions of the postmaster general?

REP. JEFFRIES: Yes, absolutely. It's my expectation that the legislation will be reduced at some point in the next 24--or released at some point in the next 24 to 36 hours. And so, we'll be able to review the full contours of it. It's going to be led by Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney of the Oversight Committee, which has primary jurisdiction over the postal service, and we'll all have an opportunity to make the case with particularity to the American people. But we are going to constrain their ability to engage in a type of shenanigans that we've seen. That includes the removal of postal boxes. That includes the prohibition on overtime. That includes the removal of sorting machines. That includes the changing of work schedules to try to slow down the processing of the mail. Every single part of the systematic attempt to dismantle the Post Office in advance of the November 3rd election we will deal with decisively and constrain it legislatively.

We also are going to hear from the postmaster general on Monday. He has agreed voluntarily, avoiding the need to issue a subpoena, to appear before Congress and the American people on Monday, August 24th, where he will be compelled to explain his actions to the American people. That will be another important moment.

Lastly, I think as you know, Ted Lieu and myself--we're members of the Judiciary Committee--sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray yesterday asking the FBI to open a criminal inquiry into whether the postmaster general has broken federal criminal laws by deliberate interference with the delivery of the mail.

MR. CAPEHART: Will the postmaster general be under oath at that hearing on Monday?

REP. JEFFRIES: Yes, it's my expectation that he will be under oath along with--or as is the practice for every other member of the Trump administration who come before the House.

MR. CAPEHART: And then you mentioned the name of Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, who's leading the oversight of the Post Office. You know, she's been the focal point of--what's the word I'm looking for--criticism of her election, most recent primary election where the president says: Look at New York. Look at Carolyn Maloney. Her election should be redone because mail-in ballots was the reason why it took weeks for there to be a final determination in her election. Does the president have a point?

REP. JEFFRIES: No, he doesn't. You know, New York was the epicenter of the pandemic, and because of great leadership from Andrew Cuomo and the will of the American people of course, but certainly those New Yorkers who banded together to flatten the curve in an incredible fashion. But in the midst of the pandemic, the governor and the state legislature had to realign our election system in short order. And there was an overwhelming number of people who participated through the voting process that have been set forth in terms of mail and no excuse absentee voting. And so, it took a little time because the race was particularly close as it relates to the congressional contest that Chairwoman Maloney eventually prevailed in.

Let's take a step back from what the president is suggesting. He just requested an absentee ballot in connection with tomorrow's primary in Florida, where thankfully he's now a resident of that state. The president regularly votes by mail. The vice president voted by mail this year. The attorney general voted by mail. Why should we deny the American people the opportunity to do the same? We should not. And in the HEROES Act, we include $3.6 billion in election security grants that can be distributed to the states to ensure the smooth implementation of early voting, same-day voting with adequate poll sites, and mail-in voting that can be universally available to everyone. That is building upon the $400 million that we included in the CARES Act in election security grants.

MR. CAPEHART: All right, you brought up his name, Attorney General William Barr. And, you know, with all the talk about safety and security over the election, you asked him during a House Judiciary Committee hearing at the end of July about what happens if President Trump loses and then refuses to leave office on January 20th, 2021. Do you consider that a serious possibility?

REP. JEFFRIES: Well, I think that anything is possible with this particular president because norms do not constrain him. He is a wanna-be dictator with authoritarian tendencies. I mean, I think we've seen that over and over and over again during his tenure. And that's highly problematic.

And so, I think we all feel compelled to make sure that we ask every single cabinet official who comes before us what are they going to do if Donald Trump loses the election on November 3rd but refuses to leave office on January 20th. In particular, it's going to be important for the Department of Defense and for the military to be prepared to do the right thing because they've taken an oath to the Constitution, not to any one person. We are a nation of laws and not men. And so, I think we're going to continue to talk about the sanctity of the peaceful transition of power that is part of the character and essence of our democracy here in the United States of America. Democrat to Republican, Republican to Democrat, Democrat to Republican, that's who we are. And we can't allow Donald Trump to break that up.

MR. CAPEHART: Okay. And so, having said that, were you, then, surprised that Attorney General Barr, when you asked him the question, said, quote: If--well, if the results are clear, I would leave office. You were asking him, the attorney general, if he would leave office at the end--and the end of the term if the president lost the election. Were you surprised that the attorney general of the United States would not say unequivocally that he would?

REP. JEFFRIES: I was pleasantly surprised that he provided a somewhat direct answer that he would leave, although of course as the attorney general often does--he's a very slick character--provided himself some room that I didn't have the opportunity, unfortunately, to explore during my five minutes of questioning, that if the elections are clear. However, along with Chairman Nadler, we have sent him a follow-up letter and asking him tell us what circumstances you think would not be clear. We think the American people are going to decisively vote Donald Trump out of office and reelect Joe Biden. But we want him to tell us what circumstances he thinks aren't clear. And we're going to make sure we get an answer from him.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, let's talk about Joe Biden and his newly selected running mate, Senator Kamala Harris of California. Your reaction to her selection?

REP. JEFFRIES: Well, it was a tremendous pick. Joe Biden had a phenomenal group of women to choose from who were incredibly well-qualified, intellectually powerful, spiritually grounded, hardworking, and would have been great assets to the ticket. But Senator Harris was a phenomenal choice. She's got great experience at every level of government. You know, as a district attorney in San Francisco at the local level of course, as the attorney general in the largest state in the union in California where she did a tremendous job, and most recently as United States Senator.

I've worked closely with her on a variety of issues, including criminal justice reform, where she was instrumental in helping to pass the FIRST STEP Act, as well as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, where she was one of the primary architects. Those are just two examples of type of legislative acumen that I think Senator Harris will bring to a Biden administration. But I also think she's a dynamic presence on the campaign trail. She will help electrify the ticket in a way that will increase the likelihood that Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States of America.

MR. CAPEHART: And do you believe that because Kamala Harris is black--she identifies as black, but she's also Indian American—do you think that the participation among the Democratic Party faithful will increase because one of their own is on the ticket?

REP. JEFFRIES: Well, I think this is a moment right now where personal narrative really matters, authenticity matters in terms of one's own life experience. And Senator Harris has lived a life that many people within the African American, Caribbean American, South Asian community can relate to--you know, including her time at a historically black college and university, Howard University. I can't say that it's the top black college out there because my brother went to Morehouse and I'd get in trouble.

Mr. CAPEHART: I knew the rivalry was going to rear its head.

REP. JEFFRIES: But certainly, you know, an incredibly prestigious university regardless of race but one of the most important historically black colleges and universities. She's an AKA. And I just think that a lot of people can relate to her and her journey, and that can't help but excite people--not just to go out and vote, but to go out and volunteer and to encourage your family and your neighbors and your friends to participate in this election and vote like we never have before.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, that was actually one of the things I was seeing on my Twitter feed and reading in comments, that African Americans, particularly black women were saying you better pick a black woman, because that will be the difference between my putting pedal to the medal and not only just voting but phone banking, taking people to the polls. And if you don't do it, I'll just--I'll just vote.

You know, one--Congressman, one speed bump that keeps coming up, came up during the primaries, and the Trump campaign has been trying to make an issue of it, and that is Senator Harris' background as attorney general of California but also as district attorney, then her past as a prosecutor. Do you think--or actually what would you say to people out there for whom her record as a prosecutor is one that gives them pause?

REP. JEFFRIES: Well, you know, I'm not that familiar with the individual particular cases that seem to have been brought up by her political opponents--in this case Donald Trump--who tried to sully her record, because I believe overall she, particularly at the moment in which she was district attorney and then transitioned into the attorney general, is both the chief law enforcement officer for that city, or that state, and she's got responsibility. But I believe she did it in the best interest of those involved and was a fair prosecutor in all instances.

I think most importantly, when she transitioned from being the attorney general to a United States senator, if you look at her record, she has continued to stand up for communities of color, for the least, for the lost and for the left behind, for the poor, the sick and the afflicted, and the most vulnerable amongst us. And as I indicated, Jonathan, her leadership on both criminal justice reform and police reform has been extraordinary.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, there have been a lot of polls that have come out just in the last 24 or 48 hours. Some showing Vice President Biden's lead down to four points. Others showing that it's either 10 points or 11 points. For Democrats out there who are, you know, fraidy cats when it comes to polls and will freak out when inevitably those polls shrink, give them a bit of a pep talk for when that day comes, when the polls--all of the polls really do show a tightening of the race.

REP. JEFFRIES: Well, first of all, you know, in Brooklyn we say there are only two ways to run: run scared or run unopposed. And the fact that we are not unopposed, we should be running scared. And we saw what happened in 2016 if we do not proceed with the type of intensity necessary to defeat this existential threat that's currently sitting at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

But I will say that I believe that when we took back the House of Representatives in 2018 and we won governors' races in places like Pennsylvania and Michigan and Wisconsin, that what we have seen throughout the country and certainly in key battleground states, the American people began two years ago to say enough. And that was before Trump's corrupt abuse of power with respect to the Ukraine scandal that resulted in his impeachment. That was before the pain, suffering and death that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic and his response, which was an unmitigated disaster. That was before he failed to provide leadership at a moment of reckoning for systemic racism, which has been in the soil of America for 401 years, triggered by the brutal killing of George Floyd.

And so I think the case he continues to make by his own failures, and the case that Joe Biden and Senator Harris will make this week with a forward-looking vision for everyday Americans to create prosperity in every single ZIP code regardless of race, regardless of region, regardless of religion, will be enough if we put in the work to end our long national nightmare on November 3rd. And the American people will say two words to Donald Trump that we've all been waiting to hear: "You're fired."

MR. CAPEHART: Congressman, I can't let you go. In the minute that we have left, I introed you as a rising star in the Democratic Party. You know, next year there's a mayor's race. Mayor Bill DeBlasio is term-limited. He can't run for another term. Are you contemplating perhaps maybe running to be the mayor of the Big Apple?

REP. JEFFRIES: Well, you know, my mother doesn't get too much involved in the politics that I've been engaged in for the last couple of years, but she said under no circumstances am I to run for mayor. And so I think that, you know, I'm focused right now on winning these elections that are in front of us and growing the majority in the House and flipping the Senate and winning the presidency, and then getting to work by governing when there's a trifecta of alignment on behalf of the American people on January 20th.

MR. CAPEHART: All right, I'm going to keep my eyes on you. Congressman Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Chairman of the Democratic Caucus, thank you very much for coming on Washington Post Live.

REP. JEFFRIES: Thank you, Jonathan. Always great to see you.

MR. CAPEHART: Thanks. And coming up next, the co-chair of the Progressive Caucus, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

2020 National Political Conventions

Rep. Pramila Jayapal

MR. CAPEHART: Welcome back to Washington Post Live. I'm Jonathan Capehart, opinion writer for The Washington Post.

During the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of Washington State was a backer of Senator Bernie Sanders. Now that Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee, Jayapal is all-in for the Biden/Harris ticket to get them into the White House.

But there's still--well, actually, are there still lingering issues between the centrist wing of the Democratic Party and the progressive wing of the Democratic Party? We're going to find out. Because coming back to Washington Post Live is Congresswoman Jayapal. Thank you very much for being here.

REP. JAYAPAL: It's great to see you, Jonathan.

MR. CAPEHART: It's great to see you, too. It's been a little while.

But first, let's talk about Joe Biden's selection of Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate. You and she were both elected to Congress in 2016: You to the House; she to the Senate. You both were the first South Asian women to be elected into those bodies, and you both have familial contacts that go back to India. What does Harris' elevation as the first black woman and first Indian-American to vice presidential nominee mean to you?

REP. JAYAPAL: It's huge. I mean, it's a historic nomination and you don't have to agree with every single policy to know that this is important, not only for the expertise that Kamala Harris' diverse experiences and background bring to policymaking, but also in terms of how people see their futures.

You know, I always think about breaking ceilings, glass ceilings, whatever ceilings they are, as being important not only for what it brings to the position, but also for how women across the country, South Asian Americans across the country, immigrants across the country, and, of course, black women across the country see the possibilities for themselves to be represented and to be seen. And so, I think for all those reasons, it's a great choice. She and I have worked together on a number of issues. We both worked together on putting together a really fantastic national domestic workers' bill of rights, which Joe Biden has said he'll sign into law when he becomes president.

And we worked on a number of immigration issues. Our very first bill in Congress was a bill together, called the Access to Counsel Act, which we just passed in the House a couple of weeks ago.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, I want to get to policy issues in a second, but I want to stick on one other thing: Senator Harris' mother came from India, as we discussed. Her father immigrated to the States from Jamaica. And now, you have some on the right reprising the racist birther lie that was used against President Obama, that being they're not legitimate. He wasn't legitimate to be president; she's not legitimate to run for vice president because maybe they weren't born--aren't American citizens, which is not true and is a lie.

But what message do you have for the president and others who allowed that racist birther lie to fester?

REP. JAYAPAL: It's outrageous. It is absolutely outrageous. You know, I watched those clips. I'll tell you, Jonathan, they're scared. They're running scared and the president is going to pull out every trick in his book, including this racist--and there is no other word for this: It is a racist lie. He tried it on Barack Obama, and here we are again. And I think every Republican should stand up and call the President out and say this is outrageous. It is racist. Stop it. If you want to run for election, run in a way that honors who we are.

But of course, Jonathan, we know that's not the way the president does things. He is destroying the country, he is destroying the Constitution, and we've got to get him out.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, the last time you were here, you were interviewed by my colleague, Robert Costa, and you told him that you hope Joe Biden's running mate would be a, quote, "bold progressive."

Does Senator Harris meet your expectations?

REP. JAYAPAL: Well, she's certainly been very progressive on a number of issues, and I think she has evolved herself over time on a number of others, and specifically around the one that gives the most heartburn to people, her record as a prosecutor.

I think that, you know, she, I think, has learned a lot. She certainly was the lead on the justice in policing act. And I think we just have to understand that there is no perfection out here. You know, I supported Bernie Sanders. Bernie Sanders did not win. And so, we have two choices on the ballot: One is Donald Trump and one is Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. And there is no progress on any progressive issue that's possible with Trump in the White House. So, Senator Harris has a number of places where I think she is actually excellent, immigration being one of them.

But I also think that we just have to understand that we progressives are often the first to the best and most just idea, in my view; that's what it means to be progressive. And that means that we've got to keep building the movement to get our candidates to embrace our ideas and to get our candidates into office. And that is happening. We have made tremendous success and movement, and I believe that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, once we get them elected, will have to stay accountable to our base and we will continue to push in all the ways that we have done, even with Democratic presidents in the past.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, that's interesting. With that answer, you sort of leapfrogged to a set of questions I was going to ask you about that, in terms of, if the Biden/Harris ticket wins and they're governing starting next year, what are some of the things that you--give me three, if you can--three top priorities you would have that you would push a Biden/Harris administration to focus on within the first 100 days.

REP. JAYAPAL: Well, it's tough to get it down to three, but here they are:

Number one, I would say we've got to get money out of politics and take on all of the corporate corruption that's been happening, and corruption, really, in government, as well. That has to be central and there are a number of ways we can do that. Elizabeth Warren and I have a great anticorruption bill. John Sarbanes, of course, led the For the People Act. We have to make some structural changes on how elections are run, who gets to serve in office, and what accountability they have to the people.

Number two, health care. You know I am a Medicare for All fan, and I think that this pandemic has only shown us even more why we need to have a healthcare system that is guaranteed for everybody, that is provided by the government, that does not operate on a for-profit, market basis, and is not tied to employment. We made enormous steps in the platform to get some of those foundational issues into the platform. I hope we can talk about that a little bit, and I feel very good about the changes we made. But obviously, we are not with the candidate who is advocating Medicare for All. And so, we're really going to have to push to really make sure that those private insurance companies, for-profit pharmaceutical companies do not get their hooks into the system again. And we got to make sure that people have health care in this crisis and beyond.

And then, third, I would just say immigration reform. I think immigration reform is about structural power and immigrants have been a political football for far, far, far too long. And I think it's time that we reformed the immigration system and stop using immigrants as a political football.

And then, I just can't help but say we must pass real policing reform, criminal justice reform, and police accountability reform, because if we do not take up the legacy of white supremacy and anti-blackness in this country, in all of our institutions, we will not make progress.

I got in four, Jonathan. Sorry about that.

MR. CAPEHART: Good. Well, you got an "amen" from me for the fourth one, for sure.

So, let's talk about the platform. You were the Chair of Biden's Health Care Taskforce. You and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives worked on the platform this year.

But now, word comes that Congresswoman Ro Khanna, and also, I believe Rashida Tlaib have voted against the platform. What were you able to get on the platform that energizes the progressive wing of the party, if not Congressmembers Khanna and Tlaib?

REP. JAYAPAL: Well, first of all, I think that it's important that we have people that continue to hold out the vision that we are pushing for. That never worries me that much.

But what I will say is, on Medicare for All, the reason that I feel good about it is, you know, this was a tough issue for the Unity Taskforce. And when Senator Sanders asked me to co-chair it, understanding that I am the lead sponsor for Medicare for All, along with Debbie Dingell in the House, and this has been the thing I've been pushing for, for years now--really, for decades. And I wasn't going to change my mind about it, but Joe Biden had a stake in the sand around this issue. His legacy with President Obama is the Affordable Care Act. The Affordable Care Act helped tens of millions of people, but Jonathan, it simply did not go far enough because it doesn't tackle the for-profit nature of our health care system. And so, what we did is looked at the foundational pieces of Medicare for All that we could get into the platform. That's not necessarily saying the words "Medicare for All," but untethering employment from health care; that is huge, and that is what we did.

And if you lose your job, as is happening, and you have no choice, you would get automatically enrolled into the government option. That's a big, big standard piece of Medicare for All.

Number two, any public option that is provided--not my favorite choice, but the thing that was on the table--any public option, we got it in writing that it would be administered by Medicare and that it would not be administered by private insurers; so, that's huge.

Third, expanded coverage across the board and services. We fought very hard for long-term supports and services in the Medicare for All bill, first time that's been included in the House bill, and I was so proud of that. We were able to get a real investment from Joe Biden into 600,000 long-term supports and services jobs, $15 minimum wage plus benefits, and that would eliminate the 800,000-person waiting list for those long-term supports and services. So, that's huge.

We got a no-deductible plan option; that's huge. We got extended coverage on up to a platinum-level plan. That was not the case before. It was not a particularly good option, frankly, before; now, it is.

So, I feel like we were able to--and then, the fourth thing I would say is prescription drug prices. We have a fantastic platform around prescription drug prices, far better, frankly, than what we were able to get through the House earlier this year--or last year. So, I think we really do have some foundational elements here around cost-cutting, around coverage, and around really how people get access to these government plans.

MR. CAPEHART: Let's stick to the issue of health, not necessarily health care, and talk about COVID-19 and the pandemic that is just ripping and running across America. And it first hit in--yeah, Seattle was the first city to be hit by COVID-19. What's the status of the pandemic in Seattle?

REP. JAYAPAL: It's horrendous. And you know, we did a really good job early on with no models. We have a great governor, Governor Jay Inslee, who immediately was on it, took it seriously, addressed it right away, put in place restrictions almost right away. And so, we were able to contain it and we thought we were on a good path. But then, of course, this administration has been so intransigent, so cruel, as we have lost more lives than we lost during World War I and the Vietnam War in just a period of six months. No testing, no contact tracing, no PPE, no domestic production of the things that we really need if we're going to tackle this pandemic. And then, telling people that they don't have to follow the science, that they don't have to wear masks, that they don't have to socially distance, casting doubt on all the things that we know are the things that will control this virus.

And then, on top of it, you know, I proposed a paycheck recovery act that would subsidize salaries and benefits of workers, keep them tied to their jobs. That is the scale that we need to address and this administration has blocked us every step of the way.

So, what do we see in Washington State? The same thing we're seeing across the country: increases, spikes in our cases. We're having to slow down everything. Our schools are not going to be able to open in person. That is just lunacy at this point. So, they will open virtually, but we need the money from the federal government to be able to address it here in Washington, as elsewhere across the country.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, I mean, I'm going to ask you the question sort of that I asked Congressman Jeffries in the last interview, and that is Congress left town without a coronavirus relief bill passed. There's a focus now on the Post Office and securing the vote and mail-in voting. And yet, unemployment benefits have stopped. There are all sorts of things where people are being--they're feeling it. They're being jammed financially, their economic security, health security, food security is now in jeopardy. Why hasn't Congress moved to bring relief to the American people?

REP. JAYAPAL: Well, because the White House has refused to actually do what we need to do, even to the extent of just continuing what we did before. They want to slash unemployment benefits. Can you imagine, after giving a $2 trillion tax cut to the wealthiest in this country, when people need the government the most, in red states and blue, urban and rural? People are literally dying but also figuratively with so much anxiety, being kicked out of their homes, not having money for food, not being able to send their kids to school, no childcare. And this administration wants to cut unemployment benefits. That's outrageous.

They want to give money, Jonathan, only to schools that open in person. Can you imagine? Three-quarters of the largest school districts in the country are not reopening in person and it would be absolutely detrimental to public health to do that. And so, there are real issues at stake, here. Rent and mortgage relief, they don't want to extend the rent relief and mortgage relief and evictions moratorium. These are things that we must get done. And so, we're not talking about anything extraneous here, but Mitch McConnell is nowhere to be found. He's given up any responsibility. He's essentially made the Senate irrelevant, and everything is in the hands of Donald Trump and his White House, and they are blocking every attempt to help the American people, which is what Democrats are doing: standing up for the people.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, Congresswoman, as you were laying out sort of the case there, the thought just hit me, to my mind, I'm sort of--it's been breathtaking to watch the incompetence that has come out of this administration. And you know, I know I'm an opinion writer and I can express my opinion, but just objectively speaking, there is no national strategy for anything. And I'm just wondering, you are in your third term--second term in Congress.

REP. JAYAPAL: Second term. Just my second. It feels like maybe my third, but yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: Yeah, you're in your second term in Congress. Did you think it was possible for the United States to fail this badly in response to a global crisis?

REP. JAYAPAL: Never. Never in a million years would I have imagined that the president of this country would sink so deeply into cruelty, lack of caring, lack of leadership, and then fundamentally take us down a path to fascism, because that is what's happening with these latest attacks on the Postal Service.

And you know what, I came here when I was 16 years old by myself, Jonathan, as an immigrant with nothing in my pocked. And I came here because America signified something to the rest of the world that no other country in the eyes of so many people around the world could ever hope to get at: innovation, creativity, welcoming of diversity, resilience, but also goodness, goodness of heart and mind. And this president has destroyed all of that, destroyed it. And he is taking us down a path to dictatorship and, you know, I don't think any of else could have ever imagined it. So, when we get a Democratic president back, we're also going to have to look at our Constitution and look at all of the things that we need to do to strengthen the tools that Congress has with a person such as Donald Trump, that I don't even think the founders could have imagined this level of lack of caring and cruelty.

MR. CAPEHART: Let's talk a little bit about the Post Office and what's happening there in terms of mail-in voting and the president casting doubt on mail-in voting, even though he votes by mail himself, he and his wife and lots of members of his administration.

The postmaster general will be testifying before Congress on Monday. What do you want to hear from him when he testifies? What big questions do you want him to answer?

REP. JAYAPAL: Well, first of all, I want him to say, "President Trump, please give me $25 million--yes, $25 billion for the Post Office so that I can get my people back to work and I can assure the constitutional right--" It is in Article I of the Constitution that the Post Office should be funded, because it is so important.

Number two, I want him to stop these so-called cost-cutting measures that are an underhanded but blatant attempt to undermine the effectiveness of the Post Office. Donald Trump has already said that he doesn't want to fund the Postal Service because he doesn't want mail-in ballots to count. I want this Postmaster General to stand up and say that what he actually needs to do is ensure that people are working overtime if they need to, that they are using the wisdom of the longstanding Postal Workers Union, people who have been there, delivering mail for so long, to actually be able to get those ballots in.

And then, third, I want him to say that they will do everything in their power to ensure that every ballot is counted. Now, I understand that he's not going to do that. He's going to stand up for Donald Trump, but there is always a hope that the bigger picture and responsibility of our democracy can rest in part in his hands and that he steps up and takes actual leadership.

MR. CAPEHART: Would you be interested--I know you're in your second term, and let's say--and of course, I'm now projecting. I'm looking well beyond November. Let's say the Biden/Harris ticket becomes the Biden/Harris administration. Would you have any interest in being a part of the administration?

REP. JAYAPAL: You know, I've never been--I talk about this in my book. I've never been one to plan ahead. I always sort of focus on what's in front of me and I look at the opportunities that happen to arise, and I figure out if I can do a better job at whatever it is that's arisen or if I can do a better job where I am. And so, that's what I'm going to continue to do. You know, I really enjoy what I'm doing right now, and it would have to be pretty good for me to leave Congress, but I never say no and I never--you know, I never imagine what could be possible.

So, let's see. Let's see where we go. But the work at hand is to get them elected and get Donald Trump out of the White House and then push for the most progressive policies possible so that this country can resume leadership in the world.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, hold up. I noticed a little wiggle room, there. What would be a good position?

Like, when I asked Stacey Abrams, you know, what would she like to do, say, if she weren't vice president, and she said head of NASA.

I mean, so, come on. What would you want to do, pie in the sky?

REP. JAYAPAL: I really haven't though fully about that because there's just so much in front of me, you know? But yeah, Secretary of Labor. If we redo DHS completely and make a separate bureau, a cabinet-level position for immigration services, maybe that would be something.

But honestly, like, you're getting my in-the-moment-Jonathan-Capehart-Pramila-Jayapal thinking on it because this has not been a conversation that I have engaged in.

MR. CAPEHART: Sure. I know. I know. I'm pushing you because it's fun to think--it's fun to think, you know, sort of light at the end of the tunnel, if you will.

REP. JAYAPAL: Right, right.

MR. CAPEHART: In the little bit of time that we have left, you know, you are a diehard--you are progressive. As I said in the intro, you supported Senator Sanders. He is--we call it--there's the Bernie Sanders wing of the Democratic Party, the left wing of the Democratic Party. But yet, in your answers in talking about the road ahead in terms of now and the platform and the campaign and the election and then holding a Biden/Harris administration, if there is one, accountable, you still have your eye on the progressive ball.

And so, my question to you is, what do you say to those diehard progressives who really wanted Senator Sanders and are disappointed still that he is not the nominee, and might be disappointed or not enthusiastic about a Biden/Harris ticket? What do you say to your fellow progressives to keep them in the fold through November so that if there is a Biden/Harris administration they can get to work on holding them accountable for the next four years?

REP. JAYAPAL: Well, you know, I'm an organizer. I spent 25 years of my life before ever getting into elected office organizing on the ground for racial justice and civil rights and human rights.

And what I know is that strength comes in times of crisis. No change in the world that is deeply structural and big and bold ever happens overnight. It requires a movement and it requires us to keep our eyes on the prize, to keep our eyes focused on what we need to do to get there, because we're not going to make those kinds of changes overnight.

At the same time, I am not a fan of incremental change. I am a fan of really pushing hard for the big, bold ideas that we need. And so, I would just say, again, no progress is possible with Trump in the White House. If Trump is in the White House, say goodbye not just to Medicare for All, say goodbye to health care. If Trump is in the White House, anticipate that more drilling areas will open up across the country and more parks will be gone and more environmental justice will be undermined for our black and brown communities. If Trump is in the White House, say goodbye to democracy. That is what is at stake, and I am not exaggerating. And so, the only way that we win is to show the strength of progressives, to show that the turnout of our base voters who are going to vote for Biden/Harris but also hold us accountable for bigger and bolder policies, that those folks turn out and they become stalwarts in pushing for that more perfect union.

So, we need everybody's energy and enthusiasm, and we've got a lot of work to do and we are resilient. We do not just step back because our candidate didn't win for the presidency. We've got a lot more fight than that.

MR. CAPEHART: And now, my final question to you is this: As we know, the president is running a reelection campaign that is grounded in fear, among a whole host of other negative issues. He calls Vice President Biden a socialist. He's constantly harping on the Squad, particularly Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, saying that you guys are socialists and that socialism will be what will happen to America if Joe Biden is elected.

Should Americans be afraid that that would happen? What do you say to a Trump voter for whom that rings true who might be watching? Talk to that person.

REP. JAYAPAL: Well, I would just say that the term "socialist" has been used for many, many presidents in our history, going all the way back to Teddy Roosevelt, going back to Harry Truman, going back to so many presidents who proposed big ideas. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was called a socialist when he pushed forward the most exciting and important program--public program of Social Security and Medicare.

So, I think that this is a common fear tactic. But the reality is, if you look at polls across this country, there's a shrinking minority that responds to fear-based tactics. People understand that it's generosity and abundance, not fear and scarcity, that actually makes America great. And so, those are just labels, but they're going to use those labels no matter what we do. So, the reality is people need to look at the actual data. Look at what other countries around the world who have thriving markets and economies and businesses, but they provide universal health care. They provide universal higher education. They take care of people because they know, that at the end of the day--they know what COVID-19 has shown us again and again, that we are deeply interconnected and our future and our liberation are wrapped up together. Whether you're a white guy in some rural town in Idaho or whether you're a progressive immigrant, farm worker in California or whether you just a small business owner, wherever you are, the reality is we all matter to this country and we need government to be the great equalizer of opportunity.

MR. CAPEHART: Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of the great State of Washington, great to see you again. Thank you for coming on Washington Post Live.

REP. JAYAPAL: Great to see you, Jonathan. Thank you for having me.

MR. CAPEHART: And don't you go anywhere, because coming up next, my colleague, Karen Tumulty interviews one of my favorite people in Congress, California Congresswoman Karen Bass.

I'm Jonathan Capehart. Thank you very much for tuning into Washington Post Live.

2020 National Political Conventions

Rep. Karen Bass

MS. TUMULTY: Good afternoon. I'm Karen Tumulty and I'm a columnist here at The Post, and I want to thank you so much for joining us this afternoon for our conversation with California Congresswoman, Karen Bass.

Congresswoman Bass, welcome to Post Live.

REP. BASS: Thank you, happy to be on.

MS. TUMULTY: Congresswoman Bass, we have a very short time with you, so I say let's just get right to it.

You are somebody who has a very distinguished record as a public servant. You came from an organizing background. You were California Speaker of the House during a very difficult period. Here in Washington, you're the Chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus. You are somebody who is respected on both sides of the aisle and, even rarer, somebody who's actually liked on both sides of the aisle.

But I think that a lot of Americans first heard your name when you suddenly showed up on the shortlist for Vice President Biden's selection for a running mate. Could you describe what that experience was like, to suddenly find yourself on the national stage in this brutal political and media and partisan environment? What did you expect and what was it like?

REP. BASS: Well, first of all, it was such an honor to have been in [audio distortion] considered by [audio distortion]. And so, I was honored and humbled by the whole process. And all of the attention that was there was definitely interesting but I am very excited by the ticket that was chosen, and I think that my Senator, Senator Kamala Harris, will do a great job [audio distortion] and also making sure that we win in 80-some days.

MS. TUMULTY: Well, is there anything from your own experience that you might see as maybe a cautionary for both Senator Harris and the Democratic Party as they unveil this ticket? And also, anything that suggests kind of a, you know, responsibility here for you and your allies as you go forward?

REP. BASS: Well, absolutely. I mean, [audio distortion] important thing is staying focused on the issues and the [audio distortion] important issue in our country right now is the pandemic, the fact that over 160,000 Americans have died in the last months. And I have no doubt that we if we had better leaders in our country that this just would not have happened. And I think getting people adjusted to a new way of campaigning--I mean, even the convention is going to be so interesting, having it, you know, virtually, is going to be [audio distortion]. But I believe that people are so focused on this because this is just--not just the most important election of our lifetime, but this election [audio distortion] life and death.

MS. TUMULTY: So, you're right. We're going into a convention unlike anything we have seen before. How would you define success of a convention, virtually or traditionally? What would you like to see Americans, voters, diehard Democrats, swing voters, know or feel at the end of this week that they don't now?

REP. BASS: Hope. That is the number one thing, because over the last three-and-a-half years where we have been traumatized multiple times a day by this administration. We've been held up in our homes for months. It's very demoralizing. So many people have lost friends and relatives that I want them to come out of this convention feeling hopeful, feeling excited that this change, that the most important things we can do is making sure people vote in 80 days--but actually, not in 80 days. Vote as soon as you get the ballot. As soon as you get [audio distortion] need to vote, because we're not sure what the Republicans are going to do with the Post Office.

MS. TUMULTY: And we see Speaker Pelosi is now bringing the House back. You are, in fact, looking at a lot of these problems that are coming up in the mail system. How worried are you about this right now, for voters this November?

REP. BASS: Well, I am worried about it and I'm glad that we're going to be going back on Saturday and voting because we absolutely [audio distortion] separate bill to [audio distortion] the president has said he's [audio distortion] sign it. You know, let's see if that actually happens.

MS. TUMULTY: And you also come from the progressive wing of the party. One of the reasons, one of the rationales for political conventions is to sort of bring a close to the intramural primary season. Tonight, we're going to see Senator Sanders speaking. How are you feeling about the party itself? You know, Vice President Biden is not as progressive, not as liberal as a lot of Democrats would have liked to have seen. How unified does the party feel right now?

REP. BASS: You know what I think [audio distortion] it actually feels a lot better than it did four years ago. And I think that the primary ended earlier and also, we had such a dramatic shift in our lives. I just think that we're more united than we were four years ago.

The other thing is we're very clear about what to [audio distortion]. I mean, we had a hard time believing that, even with the infighting, Trump was actually going to win. After three-and-a-half years of this administration, I think that we're more united now than [audio distortion].

MS. TUMULTY: And I really thought it was interesting that you used the word "hope." Of course, you know, that was a lot of--President Obama's campaign in 2008 was "Hope and Change," and hope is a commodity that feels like it's in very short supply in the country right now, given the pandemic, given the economy, given a lot of the racial tensions that we're seeing right now.

How do you instill hope at a time when people are hurting and a lot of people are just very, very angry?

[Technical difficulties]

MS. TUMULTY: Congresswoman Bass, we seem to be having a little bit of trouble with the audio. Do you mind trying this again?

[Technical difficulties]

REP. BASS: I think the most important thing that we can do is show people that there is a pathway. There is a way to address the problems that we're all facing. And I believe our ticket can do that and I think all of the speakers that people hear [audio distortion] the convention will also show we can get back [audio distortion] the situation.

You know, as I said years ago, it's beyond our imagination that we would have a President Trump, but we know the consequences of that now, and I do think that showing people that there is a way to address these problems is the most important way to restore hope.

MS. TUMULTY: And do you think what people are looking for are detailed policy proposals or sort of a broader sense of vision, and how do you do that?

REP. BASS: A broader sense of vision. I don't think that the details of a policy [audio distortion], but I do think that several of the things that Vice President Biden and his campaign has put out, who was involved in the taskforce with Biden and Sanders around the economy. There are very specific solutions, very specific plans that can take us [audio distortion] out of this pandemic into a sense of normalcy. It's going to take a while because the administration mishandled it badly that, in a way, we have to do a reset.

MS. TUMULTY: And what about your own future, here? If this ticket that you will be nominating this week is elected there is going to be a Senate opening that the governor will be filling. Would you be interested in that or perhaps a position in the administration?

REP. BASS: Well, you know, I mean, I'm open to everything. But I have to be honest, the next 80 days, I have one thing on my agenda, so we'll see what happens [audio distortion].

[Technical difficulties]

MS. TUMULTY: I'm sorry, we are still having a little bit of audio difficulties, here. If you don't mind, if you could--of course, it wouldn't be a digital Zoom event if you didn't have some kind of technical difficulties.

Do you mind repeating that, about what your own ambitions are beyond these next few months, what they are beyond November?

REP. BASS: Sure. Well, for me, I have one focus for the next 80 days and that's regarding thinking or planning--but I do want to keep all of my options open. But I will tell you that really attacking the pandemic, the issue around policing that has been raised, systemic racism are issues that are near and dear to my heart. Doing a reset on the relations with Africa--so, the work I've been doing over the past number of years I plan to continue and [audio distortion] in what form that takes [audio distortion].

MS. TUMULTY: And what is your sense of, again, getting back to this ticket--you had described your own feeling when Vice President Biden and Senator Harris walked out. The word you used to describe it was "electric."

REP. BASS: Electric.

MS. TUMULTY: And tell me, what did you mean by that?

REP. BASS: Sure. I just--it was exciting. It was exciting to see the two of them come [audio distortion]. I had spent [audio distortion] the entire race for VP that I thought that she would be great. And I think that the way they rolled out the announcement was an example of that. And what's happened since them? I mean, Trump keeps trying to find ways to attack her, and he keeps failing. And I think that it's a very good sign.

I do think that we need to close ranks around her because we know that Biden is going to be attacked. We've seen that for the last, you know, two years, but I know the attack around here is going to be strong and fierce. And [audio distortion] are going to be directed towards African-Americans to suppress our vote.

Now, we didn't understand four years ago but we do understand him now and need to be on the lookout, those social media messages, the cry to tell African-Americans that their vote is not important.

MS. TUMULTY: Well, Congresswoman Bass, we would love to thank you so much. We know you're very, very busy these days, and for spending part of your afternoon with us today. And we would love to have you back. We apologize for the difficulties with the sound, here, but thank you so much for being with us.

REP. BASS: Absolutely. Thanks for having me.

MS. TUMULTY: And we hope we see you again soon.

REP. BASS: Absolutely.

MS. TUMULTY: You are here at The Washington Post. This is where you should stay this evening for a convention unlike any that we have ever seen before, that begins tonight with a whole lineup of interesting speakers: former First Lady, Michelle Obama; Bernie Sanders; Ohio Governor, John Kasich, who ran for the Republican nomination for president.

So, you stay right here and then, tomorrow morning, join us again at 9:00 a.m., where my colleague, Jonathan Capehart will be hosting First Look, a look at tonight's events and, going forward through this week, unlike any we have ever seen in politics. I'll be joining him, as will my colleague, Gene Robinson. And we have a lot of other interviews, a lot of other insights here coming up the rest of this week.

And so, we will have the whole array of people, including on Thursday I will be interviewing Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

So, once again, thank you so much for being with us this afternoon, and stay right here.