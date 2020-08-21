3:00 p.m. - Erin Perrine, Director of Press Communications, Trump Campaign
A veteran Capitol Hill staffer, she has navigated the halls of Congress, and is now working to keep President Trump in the White House. Erin Perrine, the Trump campaign director of press communications, joins Washington Post senior writer Frances Stead Sellers to preview the message that Trump will deliver at the Republican National Convention, and to the voters this fall.
3:30 p.m. - Grover Norquist, President, Americans for Tax Reform
Grover Norquist is a prominent conservative anti-tax activist and supporter of President Trump. As founder and president of Americans for Tax Reform (ATR), he has led the conservatives’ push for curtailing government spending and reducing the burden of taxes on businesses and homeowners.