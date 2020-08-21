3:00 p.m. - House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.)
He’s a key Republican congressional leader, and a valued Capitol Hill ally of President Trump. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) joins Washington Post national political writer Robert Costa to discuss the issues driving the 2020 campaign, and why he believes President Trump is on his way to reelection.
3:30 p.m.- America First Action Chair Linda McMahon
Linda McMahon was an early supporter of President Trump and became his administrator for the Small Business Administration, a role for which she traveled the country to promote small business and Trump’s economic agenda. Now, chair of the pro-Trump super PAC, America First Action, McMahon is the co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment along with her husband, Vince. Washington Post Live will sit down with McMahon to discuss her efforts to support President Trump’s reelection and the state of small businesses across the country.