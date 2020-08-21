4:00 p.m. - White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway is senior counselor to President Trump and was his 2016 campaign manager, the first woman to ever run a successful presidential campaign. Conway is one of the president’s staunchest and longest White House advisers, now serving as senior counselor to Trump. Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa interviews Conway on the latest efforts to combat the coronavirus and safely reopen schools and businesses, the 2020 Republican Party platform and what we should expect from a second Trump administration.