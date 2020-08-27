REP. SCALISE: Hi, Bob. Good to be with you.

MR. COSTA: Representative, there's a lot going on in your own state this afternoon, some tough news with Hurricane Laura. What's the latest in your own district and how is Congress going to respond?

REP. SCALISE: You know, we saw two storms coming in last week. You had what ended up being Tropical Storm Marco, which was initially projected to hit kind of right around the west end of my district, and then you had what is now a major hurricane, Laura, which was initially projected to hit around the east side of my district. And then, as we know, storms change over the days, and Marco kind of fizzled out, fortunately, but now Laura is now a massive storm, Category 3, potentially a 4 when it hits ground.

It's shifted a lot to the west so it's literally going to come in right at the Texas-Louisiana border. So, you know, my prayers are out for my friends in Lake Charles and in the Galveston area. There is definitely going to be a lot of storm surge. We're seeing in Lake Pontchartrain, in my district, some storm surge, you know, where the water levels are rising, but they're not projecting any house flooding or anything like that right now. Hopefully, you know, we say our prayers. But you are going to expect and see a lot of damage, wind and rain, out in southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. And it is a fast-moving storm, so it should be moving in and out pretty quickly, so at least it limits the damage. But there's going to be--we've got to expect a lot of rain, a lot of flooding.

And we've talked to FEMA. The president issued an emergency declaration that our governor requested on Sunday. So, I know FEMA's been on the ground in Louisiana, ready to go, and shelters are already set up, and I know a lot of people have evacuated the low-lying areas. And the president is ready to help however he needs, and FEMA is ready to help, and have been working very well with our governor. I've been in touch with our governor and all of our local elected officials, and they're taking all the necessary precautions and making sure people know and are taking this storm very seriously.

MR. COSTA: Beyond those executive actions and the executive branch, what about Congress? Are there any discussions among you and other Republican leaders about a possible relief bill for Louisiana and Texas at some point before the election?

REP. SCALISE: Well, right now we have checked the disaster relief fund and it's got well over--there will be at least $25 billion in the disaster relief fund, which is the first place that you go to when FEMA needs the resources to both come in at the beginning to help local governments prepare and evacuate people, and then if there is damage, whatever the damage is--clearly there will be damage in this storm--then FEMA is ready to step in, and they have the money they need right now. Obviously if they need more, we will have that conversation and have to move legislation. But right now, there is over $25 billion in the disaster relief fund.

MR. COSTA: Speaking of negotiations, what about COVID relief discussions? It was reported earlier today by Politico that Chief of Staff Meadows has at least made some kind of overture, in some way, to House Democrats. What exactly it is it's not clear. Is there any behind-the-scenes activity that's notable and that you can share with us this afternoon?

REP. SCALISE: Well, Bob, there's been a lot of negotiations, really for weeks now, on different components. What I would like to see is us focus on helping families who are struggling, helping small businesses. You know, the Paycheck Protection Program was probably one of the most successful and effective programs Congress has put in place in relief packages that I've ever seen. I mean, millions of small businesses are still alive today because of that relief.

Now if you look, a lot of those businesses--and, you know, I see the restaurants in New Orleans--you know, the customers just aren't back like everybody was expecting. In retail, a lot of retail stores, especially storefronts, are still experiencing because, you know, you might be at stage 2 at many states, not yet to even stage 3. So, they're struggling as well. And some businesses are up. Grocery stories might be up 30 percent, but restaurants might be down 50 percent.

And so, what I'd like to see us do is go look at all of the money that's out there. I've already identified over $500 billion in relief package money that we passed in the CARES Act and other packages that are not spent yet, that are still out there. For example, Paycheck Protection Program, there's over $130 billion still in that fund that can't be spent anymore because the program expired. I'd like to see us work on making that money more flexible so that you could have a second round, for example, for certain businesses. You pick a threshold, you know, maybe if you're under 75 percent or 50 percent of your revenue, you could go back and get another round of paycheck protection relief. That would help a lot of these small businesses that are trying to figure out, will they even reopen, because that question is being asked by a lot of these businesses, and unfortunately, we've heard some of them already say they're not coming back. We want to limit that.

So, I'd like to see us focus first on the money that's still out there. You know, states still have a lot of the $150 billion we sent them. Over half of that money is unspent. Let's make sure it's flexible enough, for example, to reopen schools safely. If schools say that they need sanitizer and masks, there's money available today for those needs. And if they need more, let's go back to the table and look at making that more flexible.

So those are the kinds of things I'd like to see us do. Obviously, we've put a lot of money into vaccine development. You saw President Trump with Operation Warp Speed really putting all the weight of the FDA on working with the drug companies who are in stage 3 testing of vaccines. This is incredibly revolutionary scientific research that's being done, really because the president got red tape out of the way. And sometimes, you know, they're not putting any corners on safety. They're testing over 250,000 Americans who signed up and said, "We want to be part of the test." That's revolutionary too, because it's a new virus but it's affected so many people, it spread so widely that you have a lot of people that can be tested and want to be part of a test on a vaccine.

And what the president decided was we're going to take some federal money, number one, help these companies that are at the stage 3, but also start making the vials of the vaccine today for those that have made stage 3. Clearly, if they don't get approved by the FDA, all of those would get thrown in the trashcan. However, if you got a drug approved today that's a vaccine that's proven, that it actually stops the virus, you don't want to wait and say, okay, now let's start producing it and maybe two months later people could get it. Literally the next day after FDA approval, we're at a point where there will be vaccine available that next day for people who want to take it. Your doctor would obviously have to have that conversation with you.

But that's the kind of work that's being done. We've put real federal money out there to get us to this point, and I hope that we're able to see an FDA-approved vaccine, or multiple vaccines in maybe the next few weeks.

MR. COSTA: Let's turn back to the convention, Representative Scalise. You spoke Monday. You offered a personal story reflecting on the time when you were shot, in 2017. Why did you choose to have that message at the convention?

REP. SCALISE: Bob, I wanted people to see the side of Donald Trump that a lot of people don't get to see. You know, I worked with him closely on policy, and clearly when you're in a meeting with him on policy, you know, whether it's the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, or you're working on a foreign policy initiative, he's very engaged. He seeks input from everybody. You better come to the room prepared because, you know, he's going to challenge. If you have an idea that you want to see in the package, if you can make the case then he's very open to those kind of ideas and he'll engage with you as well.

But it's the human side of him. I mean, you literally get to see how much he cares about people and how much he fights for those forgotten men and women that Washington had really left behind for so long. You know, when you see his rallies, why are so many people out there? Why are there more people outside who can't get into the arena, who just want to be there to see him? Because he's fought for those forgotten people.

And I get to see it, and again, I shared the story when I was in the hospital. I mean, this is maybe the lowest moment in my life and for my family. They didn't know if I was going to make it through the night. And on his birthday, President Trump showed up with the First Lady to just come and see how I was doing that first night and to console my wife. I mean, it was incredibly tough for Jennifer. She didn't know if I was going to make it and if our two young kids were going to have to grow up without a dad.

And so, he would just call and just randomly check on me throughout those next few months that I was in the hospital. And it's that side of the president that I think a lot of people don't get to see, and I wanted to share that.

MR. COSTA: When you talk to House Republicans or House GOP candidates, are you encouraging them to embrace President Trump as a symbol in their own campaigns, in terms of their literature and their message? Should they run as Trump Republicans this year?

REP. SCALISE: Well, first of all, when you're talking to candidates, you want to make sure that they're identifying what they stand for first, you know, and you have to run for a reason. And you're seeing these candidates, some of them have military backgrounds, some of them have legislative backgrounds or business backgrounds, they are people that know what's at stake, that this is literally a fight for the direction of our country. Are we going to continue to be a country that believes in the individual freedom and fights for those free market principles, where you control your own destiny, or are we going to move towards socialism, where government makes those decisions for you? That's what's at stake in the election.

So, the first thing you've got to do is identify why you're running and what you're going to do to help fight to make this country even stronger and more secure. And then, obviously President Trump, he is our president, he is the leader of our party, and his agenda and the things that he's talking about are going to be things that you're going to have to have an answer for. Whether you support everything that he's doing or not, you have to definitely answer.

And I think, frankly, if you look at all our candidates, they support what this president has done. They want to come fight with President Trump to rebuild this economy. He built it back once. We had the hottest economy in the world before COVID--nobody denies that--and it was because of President Trump's policies. Well, if we get through this in these next few months, which we will, we're going to have to rebuild that again, and there's nobody better suited than President Trump to do it. And frankly, these candidates want to be a part of that.

So, I don't see anybody running away from President Trump, frankly. I see them embracing the idea that we can work together to make this country even stronger.

MR. COSTA: Representative, where do you stand on this QAnon issue. If a candidate has espoused any sort of support for it, what do you believe the party should do?

REP. SCALISE: Well, you know, this is one of those issues where I had never really heard of it before the last few weeks, really, when some people in the media started asking about it. So, I went and looked it up and, look, I don't engage in these conspiracy theories. You get stuff emailed to you all the time, and frankly I'm focused on addressing the problems in front of us today, and, you know, dealing with COVID, dealing with getting businesses back up, helping families get through these tough times. I don't get any calls to my office on that.

So, you know, whatever somebody runs on or believes in, at the end of the day it's 435 different districts. I serve with a lot of people with very different philosophies, and even Republicans that I serve with, we don't all agree on the exact same things, and you can see how that plays out on the Democrat side. They don't agree with each other on a lot of things. And, you know, you saw some incumbents. AOC literally took three sitting Democrats out in their primaries because she doesn't agree with her own members. So just because we're in the same party doesn't mean we all agree on everything, but you have to work with everybody that's up here to achieve what you want. Some days the person on the opposite side of you on an issue is going to be your ally on the next issue.

And so, what I have tried to focus on is let's talk about the policies that are important to the hard-working families who elect us. I try to stay out of personalities. I don't engage in conspiracy theories. I deal with the real-world things that are facing us today.

MR. COSTA: Right, I wasn't asking you to engage in it. It's just it's a challenge, clearly, for leaders in both parties, if you have candidates that are going to an extreme or to a fringe idea. So, I was just curious about how you think that the party should handle that.

REP. SCALISE: I think, you know, when you talk about specific things--and again, you know, rather than being vague about it, if somebody says something inflammatory, if somebody says something racist, if somebody says something bigoted or, you know, the anti-Semitic views you see up here, those are the times I speak out, on both sides. If a Republican or a Democrat does something like that I'll speak out, and I think everybody ought to speak out. But, in general, you know, if somebody's got a different philosophy than you, I try to respect people's differences.

I try to work with people where I can help solve problems and get this country back on track. And there are a lot of problems we need to solve, and I enjoy working with this president on those problems that he wants to confront. And frankly, he's laid out a lot of really important things that he wants to deal with. He's already done a lot, when you look at what he's done to create jobs.

Bringing back jobs from China, Bob, is going to be a big, big challenge for us, and confronting them. And it's been tough because previous presidents, Republican and Democrat, let China just kind of do their own thing, and, you know, they were taking a lot of our jobs, but they steal a lot of our intellectual property. Right now, we're working feverishly to create a vaccine for COVID. They're working feverishly to steal our vaccine from COVID.

So, we've got to confront that, and frankly, you saw what they did with PPE, for example. They hoarded all the PPE when they were lying to the world, saying it's not contagious, it's doesn't transfer from humans. And so why should we be relying on them? We couldn't get any PPE because they make almost all of it. So, it hurt our doctors and nurses that we didn't have that capability in America. That happened over decades. President Trump said let's bring those jobs back here. Let's make those products in America so that our national security is stronger and we don't have to rely on China for things that are important like generic drugs. Ninety percent of the ingredients in generic drugs are made in China. We need to bring those back to America.

So, I think you're going to see a big focus on that, and whoever wants to work with me and the president to do that, I'm ready to work with them, because that will solve a major problem for our country.

MR. COSTA: So, what is the first issue Republicans would want to tackle in 2021, whether or not you win the House majority? Is it trade? Is that the issue? Voters are hearing a lot about President Trump's character, but on policy, what's the number one thing they should expect Republicans to do in 2021, if they have power in any chamber?

REP. SCALISE: Jobs, Bob. It's very clear. Look, if you look at--you know, let's say we win the House back, which I think we will, President Trump gets reelected, and we hold the Senate, the first thing we have to do is strengthen our economy. We already built the hottest economy in the world, and we did it with smart, conservative policy, lower taxes. We had the highest corporate tax rate in the world and we were losing some of the best companies in America who were leaving to go to those other countries. Why would we want to give our jobs away? So, we said let's lower our taxes. We didn't want to be average. We came down to now one of the most competitive tax rates in the world, and the best place to do business in the world, and because of that we're bringing jobs back to America.

COVID has definitely interrupted the whole world supply. I mean, global demand is down for everything, and that's because there are shut-ins all across the world. That's going to eventually end. We're going to start getting back out again. We'll have a vaccine and then we will confront and beat this. Then we have to rebuild the economy. So that's going to be front and center. Clearly getting through COVID, but I think before January we will have at least one, if not two, vaccines approved, and so you're going to continue to work on global pandemics, but you need to rebuild the great economy that we had.

We need to continue rebuilding our military. President Trump put a real focus--we were losing men and women in uniform more to deaths in training, Bob, than in combat. When President Trump took office, by a 5-to-1 margin, you had a higher likelihood as a military servicemember of dying while training than if you were in Iraq or Afghanistan. That was because they weren't providing them with the proper tools to do their jobs safely. President Trump said we're going to fix that, and we've started to. We've made tremendous progress at rebuilding our military. We raised the pay for our men and women in uniform. And so, we're taking care of our troops and we can't lose that ground either.

Continue to strengthen America on trade, obviously confronting our enemies like China is something the president has already started. Then you look at what he's doing in the Middle East, for example. We just got an agreement that President Trump helped broker between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. That's the first time in 25 years that Muslim country has said, "We want to have normalized relations with Israel." It's a major development, and there are other countries as well. I've talked to the UAE ambassador recently. I've talked to other ambassadors in other countries that want to sign on as well.

So, this is something that President Trump has brought an incredible leadership, and it's because he stood up to Iran. In the Middle East they do not want to a nuclearized Iran, and look, Joe Biden helped that policy where Iran can get a nuclear weapon. No Middle Eastern country wants to see that. And so now they're actually signing up agreements with Israel. It's revolutionary that President Trump has got us in the position, but there are a lot more of those kinds of victories we can achieve in foreign policy as well.

So, I think you'll see all of those addressed, but clearly jobs and tackling COVID will be front and center.

MR. COSTA: What about the Postal Service? House Republicans so far have been reluctant to work with the House Democrats on their package to provide additional funds. One, why is that, and is there any chance Republicans in the House get behind more money for the Postal Service in the coming weeks?

REP. SCALISE: Well, the first and most important thing to recognize, and the Postmaster General himself testified under oath, they've got more than enough money to operate through the middle of next year. If we don't give them another dime, which, you know, we're going to have an appropriations process in October, but if they didn't get another dime they have more than enough money to run through the middle of next year, and they will have all the capabilities to carry out a safe and fair election.

There will be, you know, whatever the percentage is, maybe 25 percent of all votes will be cast by mail. We shouldn't be just mailing ballots to anybody on a roll, legally or illegally. That's a concern. But if anybody wants to request a mail-in ballot, the post office has said they have everything they need today to ensure that those ballots are delivered through the mail, through the Postal Service, on time.

In fact, they have the ability to get an additional $10 billion in loans from the federal government that they can't even access right now because they have too much cash in the bank. Under the terms of the loan, they can't even get the money until they drop below $8 billion. They've got about $12-plus billion in the bank. I know a lot of businesses today who are about to fold because they don't have any money in the bank, and Speaker Pelosi wouldn't bring us back to solve that problem, so she's trying to create this issue.

Look, the idea that the post office has problems, is that really the first time you've ever heard it? We've been hearing that for decades. President Trump has been trying to make reforms, but they've already said they have more than enough money to do the job through the middle of next year. This idea that they're going broke and they're going to fold is a hoax. It really is, and they've said so themselves. They literally can't take the money that we gave them. If we gave them $25 billion tomorrow, that Pelosi wants to give them, borrowed from China, by the way, they can't even use it because they've already got enough money to run through the middle of next year. Let's all put the facts on the table. Those are the facts.

MR. COSTA: Do you have faith in this election process that it will have integrity in November?

REP. SCALISE: If we stick to the rules of the game then yes, this idea that we should change the rules, you know, and block states, for example--Pelosi wants to do this. She wants to block states from allowing picture ID. In Louisiana, you can request an early ballot. You can vote early, for two weeks prior to the election. I think about a fourth or more of all votes will be cast before Election Day.

But the integrity of the vote is important. If I vote legally and somebody else is allowed to vote illegally because they require you to do same-day voter registration, which has a lot of problems, and they take away the ability to have picture ID requirement, that is ripe for voter fraud. We don't want to see that. In Louisiana, we put an election commissioner in jail when I was in the state house because he stole elections, and he went to jail for it. And we cleaned up that office. We should not go back to those days.

So, for people that don't think there's voter fraud, I will show you where it was and I'll give you the name of the guy who went to jail for it in our state. And so, let's not go back to those days. Let's have a fair and free election. This idea that you should change the law to make ballots, millions of ballots just be out there on the streets, mailed to people who moved or who are not on the rolls legally, and then tell a state they can't even require a picture ID? That's not the direction we ought to go.

MR. COSTA: The Washington Post, if you're watching this, has had extensive reporting on mail-in voting. I would encourage you also to look at our reporting on voter fraud. We have reported that there is not evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Representative Scalise, when you look at the map--

REP. SCALISE: I'll show you the cases, what happened. I'll show you what happened in Louisiana.

MR. COSTA: No. I take your anecdotal points. Representative, when you look at the map you said you could win back the House majority. Where exactly do you think you could win this fall? Where is that path to the majority, in your view?

REP. SCALISE: Yeah. The path is really through those districts that President Trump won four years ago. So, there's about 30 congressional districts that are held by Democrats today that Donald Trump won four years ago. And when we went back and looked at the data, look, the people that were against President Trump showed up two years ago, there were about eight million voters who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 who just didn't show up in 2018. And obviously that cost us in a lot of those races. Most of those were 51-49 races, so very close races.

And we need to flip 17 seats to win the House back, and to get to those 17 seats, you start in the 30 districts that Donald Trump already won four years ago. Clearly, if the people that voted for him four years ago show up again, he's going to win, and I think they will show up, because they love what he's done. He's fought for those forgotten men and women. He's delivered for those forgotten men and women. And if they show up, he wins re-election, but then that helps us and those 30 seats.

In addition to that, there are about 15 seats held by Democrats that Hillary won by 1 or 2 points, very close races, swing districts, at a time where you had much lower Republican turnout. So, you get higher Republican turnout--there's going to be high Democrat turnout; we have no doubt about that. But the drop-off two years ago was on the Republican side. I think you're going to get back to a high turnout on both sides. That benefits Republicans, it benefits Donald Trump, and that's our path to getting the House back.

And we have great candidates, by the way, in these seats. I mean, you can look, seat by seat, just incredibly high-quality people that are running, that are going to add a lot to this country, make this country even stronger.

MR. COSTA: You've said recently that Vice President Biden supports defunding the police. Biden himself has said that's not the case. How are Republicans going to handle this issue, moving forward?

REP. SCALISE: Well, the problem with Joe Biden's recent comments is that just a few days before that he's on video, he was asked, by a left-wing person, I think, would he be for defunding the police. And what Joe Biden said was he would be for reallocating money away from police. Now if you really think people are foolish enough to buy the difference--I mean, do you really think--if I'm going to reallocate money out of your bank account, I have defunded your bank account.

So, Joe Biden said, on video, he is for reallocating money away from police.

MR. COSTA: Right. But reallocation--

REP. SCALISE: If anybody things that's not different than defunding--

MR. COSTA:--and defunding are different.

REP. SCALISE: Reallocating away and defunding are the same thing. So, you're taking money away from police, if you're reallocating money away from police. Look up the definition. It's the same thing. So, he's trying to play both sides of this and he got caught.

And look, I mean, pick a side. Donald Trump has been very clear. He stands for law enforcement. If there is a bad cop, if there is a dirty cop, go get rid of that dirty cop. And, by the way, Chauvin, who killed George Floyd, who murdered George Floyd, shouldn't have been on the streets. He should have been removed a long time ago. Go take a look and research who the first person was that let Chauvin off. It wasn't the first time he was a dirty cop, killing George Floyd. He had multiple encounters where he crossed the line, and Minneapolis wouldn't remove him, and the prosecutors never took him out. Go see who the prosecutor was that let him off. If they did their job, George Floyd would be alive today.

Root out the dirty cops, but to tar every single cop and act as if they're all dirty is just a lie. The idea that you should defund them, or reallocate money away from them, is dangerous. You will make them less safe. Every good cop ought to have the right to be able to go home at night and see their families, and they're under attack. You've seen it. Look, how many cops have been bludgeoned, beaten, murdered, and blinded in these last few weeks? I mean, just two days ago a cop had a brick thrown at his head and was unconscious. This is happening every day on our streets. They ought to be able to protect themselves as well.

And so, look, this is going to be an important issue. The safety and security of families in their home is critical, and President Trump has been very clear that he's for keeping communities safe. And these mayors that want to let their towns be burned down by mobs, I don't know why they let that happen. But President Trump doesn't want it to happen and he's not going to support defunding or reallocating money away from police. It's the same thing and it's wrong. It's a dangerous approach.

MR. COSTA: I understand your point about the violence, but what's your message as a leader in Congress to peaceful protesters on the racial justice issue, who look at what happened in Wisconsin and wonder if Washington is going to respond? What's your answer to them?

REP. SCALISE: Well the first thing is that needs to be investigated, as it is being investigated. But if you talk about peaceful protests, I strongly support peaceful protests.

Look, I marched arm-in-arm with John Lewis across the Edmund Pettus Bridge a few years ago. It was a moving, emotional experience. We just lost a giant. John was a friend. You know, he and I might not have agreed with each other on every issue, but he believed in peaceful protests. And look, when he was the head of SNC, that was the Student Nonviolent Committee that he headed up, back when he and Martin Luther King, Jr. were marching and protesting against racial oppression, there was a split. There were some who said, "Let's go the violent route," and he adamantly said, "No." And there was a division within the Civil Rights Movement and he clearly supported the same MLK approach of nonviolence.

And he still preached that to his death, and that's the approach we all ought to take. This idea that, you know, if you feel that you can just go and burn down a building because you don't like what's happening, that's not the way our system works. Go fight for justice peacefully, the right way. That's how we've gotten change that we've gotten. I mean, John Lewis, because of what happened to him, and the way that people saw what happened to him, that really did help change this country for the better, because, you know, he really did spark a movement.

And George Floyd sparked a movement, but let's take it the right way. You know, it shouldn't be taken to condone violence. It should be taken to address police brutality and rooting out dirty cops. That's where the focus needs to be. And I think Tim Scott had a really good bill, that he worked with with Pete Stauber, who was a cop, by the way, in Minnesota, and then he came to Congress, and they worked on really good reforms that will address that problem, not, you know, tainting every cop as a bad cop but going after the dirty cops.

MR. COSTA: Representative Scalise, I first got to know you as a reporter when you were running for whip years ago, and so for the final couple of minutes here I will just put on my congressional reporter cap. Regardless of whether the Republicans win back the House or not, are you personally planning to run for the whip position again this fall?

REP. SCALISE: You know, I guess we had this issue two years ago when we were in the majority and everybody was trying to speculate who's going to run for which seat, and I was very clear back then, you know, our focus needs to be on getting the majority back here. Two years ago, we were trying to hold the majority. Obviously for a lot of reasons, and especially the big drop in turnout on our side, we lost the majority. So, anybody who thought they were going to run for something, you know, the world changes. You don't know where it's going to be in November.

My main focus right now is doing my job [unclear]--

[Overlapping speakers]

MR. COSTA: I understand

, but do you like the--do you like being in the leadership and would you like to continue to serve at some level?

REP. SCALISE: Yeah, absolutely. I'm honored to have this position as the Republican whip, and, you know, it definitely takes a lot more responsibility, but it also gives me the opportunity to battle even harder for the things I believe in and try to fight for the conservative values I believe in. And I want to still do that, if my colleagues would have me.

But I've always said do your job, focus on your job, and the rest will take care of itself. If you're worried about the next thing, go look at all those people that have a job today and they're trying to get somewhere else, they're not doing their main job and it doesn't turn out well.

MR. COSTA: I just thought after covering the Speaker Ryan experience, you always need to check in once in a while with congressional leaders and ask them.

REP. SCALISE: It's always a good question to ask, but, you know, I really do love this job. It's challenging times. And look, I was a state representative during Hurricane Katrina. We dealt with incredibly challenging times then, and, you know, what I learned then is when you're in the middle of a crisis just keep your head, listen to smart people, and make the best decisions you can, and help as many people as you can. And that's what we're doing right now, and let's get through this. And when we get through it, I think we're going to be an even stronger country.

MR. COSTA: Representative Scalise, I appreciate your time this afternoon. Thanks for being here.

REP. SCALISE: Bob, always great being with you. Good seeing you.

MR. COSTA: Good to see you. And thanks, everyone, for joining this conversation. I hope you stick with us. Don't turn off this livestream. In a moment, my colleague, Frances Stead Sellers, she will be talking with Linda McMahon, the head of the pro-Trump Super PAC, American First Action. That's Linda McMahon. So, stay tuned. That will be a good conversation. And I'll be back at 4:00 on Thursday with the president's senior counselor, Kellyanne Conway. That should be an interesting conversation as well.

But thank you for joining us. I'm Bob Costa and I'll see you soon.

Linda McMahon, Chair of America First Action

MS. SELLERS: Welcome to Washington Post Live. This afternoon, I'm joined by Linda McMahon. She's a longtime business associate and trusted advisor of President Trump.

She and her husband, Vince, ran and built World Wrestling Entertainment into a billion-dollar business. She then headed the Small Business Administration under President Trump, and she left that position last year in order to head the super PAC, America First Action. It's the largest PAC supporting the president in his reelection campaign. So, on this third day of the Republican National Convention, please join me in welcoming Linda McMahon.

Thank you for joining us, Linda.

MS. McMAHON: Thank you, Frances.

MS. SELLERS: Well, it's a great pleasure to have you. And you know the president probably as well as anybody else. When you're thinking about tomorrow night and his speech, what do you, as an old-time friend and longtime business associate think his most compelling message will be?

MS. McMAHON: Well, I think the president is going to continue to talk about the things that he has done while he has been president, first of all; then, I think he'll look forward. But he will talk about his successes in lowering taxes, rolling back regulations, better trade deals, and unleashing the energy sector. Those have been his strong suits. He's created so many jobs. Unemployment was at an all-time low. African-Americans and Hispanics had the best unemployment record in history. And women, I think, had their best employment numbers going back 70 years. He's going to tout those accomplishments, and he should, because they are very, very worthwhile. He's been absolute--excellent president in keeping the promises that he made.

I think going forward you're going to look to hear him talk about more tax increases--I don't want to get ahead of him, but I think he's already released some of these things. He's going to be talking about more tax reductions, especially for the middle class. And he really does want to bring more manufacturing jobs back into this country. And if he's going--he may incentivize large corporations to come back. We want our supply chain to be here. We want things to be made in America. We'd rather be exporters than importers of all of the things that we need from manufacturing. And he wants to continue to create more jobs and have the United States being independent and not reliant upon countries like China and others for the very basic things that we need. And I think we saw during the COVID epidemic how important that is. So, I think he's going to be talking about all of those forward-looking things to continue to get back to, if you will, the robust economy that we had prior to COVID and even to do better with that.

MS. SELLERS: Well, yes, we have seen some jobs coming back, although millions remain unemployed. And also, stocks have rebounded. But what does that mean for the men and women who work on Main Street, the working and middle class people who are on our main streets across the country?

MS. McMAHON: Well, there are a lot of those people who have not been able to go back to their jobs, simply because they're still closed. Some of those states still haven't reopened. Some have tried reopening, COVID had a surge, they've had a partial shutdown again. So, there--there just aren't those businesses, obviously, that have not been able to reopen 100 percent the way they were.

I know just here in my hometown, and I live here in Greenwich, Connecticut, many of the restaurants have not reopened. Some are still closed. They have carryout, they have curb service service, but they're not, you know, fully open and functioning.

Hair salons are really coming back, though, because we do have a lot of influx of people coming in from New York who'll come over to Greenwich and who are moving into Greenwich from New York.

So, some areas, some cities are seeing that, but Main Street America in the Midwest, where they haven't been hit as hard, so far, they are still open and flourishing, but we have to watch out for the rural areas, as well. But there are still a lot of people whose businesses just haven't been able to reopen, even those who had some help from PPP, who kept employees on board for a good while, now, that ended at the end of July. So, they're in a little bit of a flux, again.

So, there still are people that are out of work. But I think what we've seen, oh, my goodness, look at--what, how many jobs have been created in the last three months? I mean, July, 1.8 million, and over the last three months, over 9 million jobs. And if you reflect on history a little bit and look back to the Great Recession, it took four years to create nine million jobs after that. And we've done it, this administration, President Trump, has done that in the last three months. So, I think you are seeing that economic rebound and we are going to get back pretty quickly, I think, to our full employment numbers. And but everybody just has to keep working at it.

MS. SELLERS: Yeah, so the Census Bureau has released information suggesting that small business owners think the recovery is going to be slower, that many will not be able to come back at all, and others will remain in a slow process of recovery way into next year.

What should the president be doing now to reassure those people and to counter that?

MS. McMAHON: Well, I think what he is doing is asking for Congress to come back and pass that next stimulus round. I mean, he did sign his Executive Order to get unemployment back into the hands of those that were still out of work, about $300 on top of their weekly supplement from the states. I think 30 states have come in on board with that. He's hoping for more that will come in. So, that is helpful for those people who are still unemployed.

But you'll have--you know, restaurant owners who took PPP and they're trying to get their employees back and to keep them on board; but yet, if they can't have their customers come in, after a while it just doesn't make any sense because they still have to pay all of their rent. They have to do all of the things that they normally would have to do, and so the stimulus hasn't been sufficient.

So, the president really would like to pass another stimulus package. I don't know all the details of that, but he clearly thinks that's important. He thinks that's the work of Congress and would like them to come back and pass that next stimulus package because it is so important to keep this economy growing.

MS. SELLERS: So, America First just announced this massive ad buy, 18.6 million, I think, targeted at some of the battleground states, North Carolina and Florida among them. And it's critical of Biden's plans--Wisconsin included, yes--it's critical of Biden's plans and tries to put the emphasis on the economy rather than the pandemic.

Do you truly believe the economy can recover unless we--or before we conquer the pandemic, conquer the coronavirus?

MS. McMAHON: I don't think they're mutually exclusive. I think what we have seen is--and what the president did at first, he shut everything down. He had to. We didn't know what this virus was. It came out, it was rapidly spreading, people were dying, and so it was just a total shutdown for I think approximately two months.

And then, when we started learning more about it, we started seeing some therapeutic treatments, not many so much at first, but understanding that wearing masks and social distancing were being effective. And so, now this slow reopening of our businesses, of more of our main streets, has really shown that they can be effective and that we don't have to totally shut down everything.

I think the next hurdle is going to be schools and to see how our schools are going to reopen throughout many different states. Some have all online, some have partial online, partial in-person. Some have split--you know, split classes during the day. Some students come in the first half, some come in the second half, and it's pretty much up to the states. But you know, we really have to get our kids back in school.

And one of the ways that the economy is impacted is that many women had to leave the workforce because they needed to be at home to help with homeschooling or the fact now that their kids weren't in school so they had to give care to their children. And what we have found is that when women leave the workforce, the longer they're out of the workforce, the harder it is for them to come back in. So, we clearly wanted to make it able for women to return to the workforce, as well.

So, I think that, yes, we need to get COVID under control, and I think the president, boy, through his Warp Speed program for vaccine development which, you know, includes different kinds of vaccines--you know, the antibody vaccine, the other kinds of vaccines. And I'm not a medical expert. I really can't speak to those as well. But also, as we look at therapeutic remedies, you know, remdesivir. And I know there's been some controversy about, you know, some--a couple of the other drugs but they have proved effective in some ways when used early.

And so, I think there are many ways to attack this pandemic and I think we're doing it really well in the United States. And so, that is going to help get more and more control over COVID, more wide openings. And our hospitals now are not at maximum capacities. And that's what we needed to do: We needed to make sure, first and foremost, that our medical facilities were not overrun. They are not, now. They have capacity and they have the PPE equipment that they need. And so, all of these things combined, getting control over COVID, reopening safely, with the scientific data involved, is the way we're going to bring the country back, and we're seeing that it's working.

MS. SELLERS: Well, let's talk a little bit about a part of the country where Joe Biden may have more appeal than Hillary Clinton did in 2016, and that's the Rust Belt.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said--thanked Biden for rescuing the auto industry there. What should Trump be doing in those parts of the country to persuade voters that a Trump administration, another Trump administration, is the way to go for them?

MS. McMAHON: Well, I think the president's doing that. I mean, clearly--well, first of all, it's like a little bit of law and order with the unions for the--you know, the police departments that are so much backing the president. And we have so much that's going on in our country, now. I mean, I honestly think the Democratic Party has to be careful as--because right now, it's being looked at more as the lockdown party and the anarchist party, if you will. Because look what is going on in so many of these big cities across the country, and it's just continuing and continuing, and the governors and the mayors aren't really doing anything about it. Even at the Democratic Convention, they didn't even mention--they didn't have one word about what's going on in these big cities.

MS. SELLERS: So--

MS. McMAHON: Now, when you look at the police or the first responders or the workers and the small businesses who are out of--you know, they might have just rebuilt from COVID and now, their business is burned or they--destroyed and they can't go back, I mean, these are all things that I think are not being well received relative to those would-be supporters for Biden.

MS. SELLERS: But tell me, from your experience, as SBA Administrator, what did you see Trump do specifically in these Rust Belt states to help workers.

MS. McMAHON: Well, as the SBA Administrator, I mean, I toured--I actually went through all 50 states. I went to every 68--all 68 district offices throughout the country. And the main thing with small businesses was tax reduction and regulatory rollback. Those two things helped more for small businesses to grow, to spend their money within their businesses, to hire new people, to have more innovation in what they were doing. And I was told throughout the country that tax relief meant so much to them and that they were able to reinvest and to hire more in their businesses.

MS. SELLERS: So, you referred at the beginning of our discussion to raising taxes and lowering taxes.

On your website, you're very critical of Joe Biden for proposed raises in taxes. Now, those taxes could cover things like cheaper or free health care for people, college tuition relief, those sorts of things. What is Trump proposing to do to help people who have been burdened by debts in those areas if he's not going to raise taxes?

MS. McMAHON: Well, a robust economy creates a lot of money to pay for--you know, to repayment of loans, to give people jobs. I do think that he wants to--he has provided some relief by postponing college payments. So, I think the president is really looking at all of those areas so that economic recovery will continue to be strong.

MS. SELLERS: The other issue you raised at the beginning is one I wanted to ask you about--is China, of course, bringing jobs back from China. Again, your website is very critical of Biden, saying he helped bring China into the World Trade Organization at the cost of American jobs.

But tell me about Trump. How should he move forward in relationships with China? Do you want him to play hardball or do you think a softer approach is appropriate at this moment?

MS. McMAHON: I think the president has the best sense of how to deal with China, and he's clearly been successful in what he's done before.

You know, the first round of the trade agreements, they are, according to the latest information I've heard--they are complying with that first round. They are buying billions of dollars' worth of crops from our farmers, which was really a significant part of the trade agreement. I think as we move forward, we want to look at more IP protection. And that is very important to small and large businesses, is to have the products that they are inventing and the processes of being created, the innovation that they're showing, that they are protected. And I think that's something the president will continue to want to solidify with these negotiations. I think the president has shown that he's incredibly angry at the fact that China actually released this pandemic on the world, not just the United States, but over 180 countries. And I think he's been very clear about how angry he is about that and how it did not have to happen. Thank goodness he did close the borders to China and then to Europe and to save, you know, millions of lives at the beginning of the pandemic.

But I think the president will have the right approach with China. He has shown that he has, I think, his finger on that pulse. And he will change. There are some things that he will be more agreeable about and there are some things that he'll take a very hard line with. The secretary--I mean, the negotiator, Lighthizer, has just been tremendous in his negotiating with China, and that will continue, as well.

MS. SELLERS: So, another area that you're highly critical of Biden on, on your website, is what you say--his sacrifice of jobs in order to advance I think you called an extreme environmentalist agenda.

Do you see a--prospects for increasing green jobs, green energy jobs?

MS. McMAHON: From--from--

MS. SELLERS: Under a Trump administration, would you--yeah.

MS. McMAHON: I'm sorry, under a Trump administration or a Biden?

MS. SELLERS: Okay. Would you advocate increased numbers of green energy jobs or not at all?

MS. McMAHON: Well, I think where it makes sense. And I think the president clearly has not said he is against green jobs or against anything like that. But what he does realize is that fossil fuels are a critical part of, right now, the economy and the energy sector of not only the United States but the world, where we would export to.

So, he is a strong proponent of fossil fuels and he knows that we can't just eliminate them as we move forward for other forms of energy--he would definitely support that, but he's not going to totally sacrifice all of the jobs in America and not being able to satisfy the needs of the rest of the world by simply moving to an all-green agenda, as certainly Vice President Biden--has indicated he wants to get to.

MS. SELLERS: I can't--I can't help but thinking, as we talk about this, of the wildfires blazing in California and the hurricane impending--about to hit the Texas and Louisiana coast, both climate-related disasters. How do you evaluate the human and economic costs of disasters like that?

MS. McMAHON: Well, I can tell you, I do think that we all, as human beings, and countries do contribute, you know, to the environment changing. And I do think the environment does change and we have to all be aware of that and do what we can to make sure that we're protecting it, on a global basis.

I think the United States is certainly willing to do its part. But look, the carbon footprint in the United States has been reduced. And you know what? The private sector did it. Industry did it. They put their own regulations on it. And I think that's what we will continue to do and to see that it makes good business sense to reduce the amount of carbon, you know, that may be released.

And industry is going to continue to look at ways, you know, to control that carbon that's released and to bring it down and even get it to the point where it might be zero carbon. And industry will do that because it does make sense and it's good business.

MS. SELLERS: So, you foresee a future where the lower carbon footprint in this country--a smaller carbon footprint.

MS. McMAHON: Yes, as businesses continue to innovate on how to continue to create the energy that we need and to continue to decrease that carbon footprint. They'll do it.

MS. SELLERS: So, we're in this peculiar situation with a virtual convention, and your--the Trump campaign has struggled to attract big donors. Do you see this convention as a way of reigniting and energizing those big donors, and how do you propose to do so?

MS. McMAHON: Well, I don't know that I would say that Trump has not been able to attract big donors. I don't know how you're defining that. I mean, we've had $5- $10 million donors. You know, in our July numbers, you know, were really good. There are a lot of donors that sit back and wait until the final months, and some of them don't come in until after Labor Day. And our donors are coming now.

And in fact, we are probably going to have an incredibly successful month in August; we did in July, as well. And so, I'm pleased at where our donors are coming in. They're stepping up to the plate and we're getting some good numbers.

MS. SELLERS: And how confident are you that this convention will galvanize those big donors?

MS. McMAHON: I think the convention is really--I think conventions--Democrats and Republicans pretty much address the base, though I do think there are swing voters that do watch. So, I think that as we continue to put our numbers out, that we see polling, you know, getting very, very tight. As a matter of fact, in our own--in our own polling, we have the president up in a couple of our states and we have a couple races where they're tied. So, we're definitely seeing our internal polling showing that this is a very, very tight race. And I'm very confident that, on November 3rd, Donald Trump will be reelected as President of the United States.

MS. SELLERS: So, we talked about some of the struggle--go ahead.

MS. McMAHON: I'm also a donor. So, I'm very convinced that he's going to be.

MS. SELLERS: We've talked a little bit about small business owners and their struggles, but tell me about corporate CEOs. What do you do to convince people who run big corporations that Trump is the right person to reelect?

MS. McMAHON: Well, I think you've seen that, you know, companies have come back. Manufacturing has come back. There has been more onshoring, if you will, of jobs under President Trump. And I also believe that, as he looks at incentivizing other, bigger companies to come back, especially pharmaceutical companies--to give them incentives to come back and to produce product here. I mean, you know, he's come down hard on Big Pharma. He has talked about the favored nation clause and policy that he believes is right for the United States to bring costs down to be on par with the rest of the world, that United States citizens shouldn’t have to pay more, you know, than the citizens of other countries.

But the way that the pharmaceutical companies then can make up for that is to make their product here in the United States and let's all work together to make sure that we can bring down the cost of that manufacturing by making the regulatory environment the right regulatory environment for production and for manufacturing and not overly regulate. And I still think there's room to go for our manufacturing processes so that we are not overregulated.

MS. SELLERS: So, as we move into this fall and winter season and we potentially have a recurrence of COVID, and also flu and cold season, how optimistic are you about keeping small businesses like restaurants open?

And a second part to that question: What's happening with WWE, with your own business? What precautions are you taking?

MS. McMAHON: Well, I'm really not a spokesperson for WWE anymore. I'm not an officer there, I'm not even on the board. I'm a shareholder, so I watch what WWE does, but I'm really not a spokesperson for WWE.

But in terms of where businesses are going to be in the fall, I think it's just--we're going to have to wait and see. I am optimistic that businesses are going to continue to be able to reopen and to stay open because we will have more therapeutic drugs to treat coronavirus. I think it will last--and it will last a shorter period of time. It won't be as deadly as it's been. Our hospitals are prepared. The president, you know, really went to great lengths to make sure that we had ventilators that we are making now in this country and shipping to other countries. He wanted to make sure that we had all the PPE equipment.

You know, when he took over from the Biden--from the Obama-Biden administration, I mean, you've heard him say, you know, the cupboards were bare in terms of PPE equipment and ventilators. And it was almost really gearing up and starting and even using, you know, the defense provisions to make sure that companies would step up to the plate and manufacture these. He didn't have to use it often, but he did some, and he didn't hesitate where he needed to, to make sure that we could resupply our stockpiles, be able to ship to hospitals and to make sure we didn't get in that situation, again.

So, I think the therapeutic treatments and remedies--hopefully we're going to have a vaccine in the fall. I mean, it's going, to quote, "warp speed." FDA is really fast-tracking things, you know, like the antibodies vaccines. I know that was walked back a little bit this week in terms of, you know, it's overall success, but I think there's real hope for that. And as we look at ways to treat and control COVID, if we all continue to practice social distancing, wearing our masks in areas where we can't social distance, we've learned a lot and I think we're going to be better served in the fall, obviously, then we were when this pandemic hit and nobody knew what it was and how to get a handle on it. But we've learned a lot, now.

MS. SELLERS: I'd like to spend the next few minutes talking about a group of voters, women, and suburban women, in particular.

You've known President Trump for a long time. What has he done to help a successful woman like you model a career as a woman for other women who are out there, and ambitious women?

MS. McMAHON: Well, if you look--if you go back to small businesses, women, you know, create more small businesses. Sometimes it starts as a cottage industry or whatever, and so they start to grow these small businesses. They hire five, six, seven people. And I'm not just talking about some of the small businesses that you would think about that we might stereotypically look at with women, like hair salons and nail salons. I'm looking at tech companies and tech businesses that they'll start in their home and that they'll be able to--you know, to branch out and to hire new people.

So, when you had tax relief come in, when you had regulatory relief come in, when you had the SBA, which is on the ground with its 68 district offices having women's business centers that women could go to and understand how to pitch their business, how to approach banks, how to get loans, all of these things under the Trump administration, I saw them, firsthand. I've met with many of the women in the bus--they're called WBCs, women business centers, and they were actively interacting with young entrepreneurs. You know, sometimes entrepreneurs can be geniuses in what they're creating or the business they're developing, but they really don't know how to write a business plan and they don't know how to pitch their business to banks.

So, you know, relieving banking regulations and freeing up money supply to businesses that were starting, all good things that help grow the number of businesses and jobs. You know, two out of three net new jobs are created by small businesses, and half of our GDP in the country are really from small businesses. So, it's incredibly important. Women are a huge part of that workforce and that's one of the ways that women were incentivized to grow.

MS. SELLERS: So, both--apologies--both at the SBA and at the super PAC, you meet women from all sorts of walks of life. How do you persuade never-Trumpers to consider voting for Trump? What's your line?

MS. McMAHON: Well, you have to continue to look at what he's accomplished. How did--how much better did the economy get? How many jobs were there created? And you know, it's not, believe me, as big a leap as it might have been at one time. And I constantly--hey, everybody doesn't like the president's personality. I think the First Lady even indicated last night that you're never--you always know what the president's thinking, even sometimes when you might not like it.

And I think I always look at what has he delivered. Look at substance over style, sometimes. I've known him for a long, long time, and I wish, actually, that more people would get to know kind of the other side of Donald Trump, one that's not seen so much in his public view.

MS. SELLERS: Well, talk to me. He's known for his epithets, many of them--and nicknames, many of them directed against women, "Nervous Nancy," "Evita," we know them all. Do you think they hurt his prospects with suburban women, in particular?

MS. McMAHON: Maybe some. You know, there are a lot of people that don't like nicknames, or "epithets," as you call them. But you know, that's him, that's his personality, and I think you take some of that--you take some of the good over the bad. But I think that it is clearly substance over style, and what he's accomplished. No one, I don't think, can argue with where our economy was before COVID came in and the steps that had been taken in our country to really--you know, to raise all of our living standards, you know, across the country.

You know, we saw wage growth at the lower 25 percent of income levels. We saw--as I mentioned before, Hispanics and African-Americans having jobs at records--well, beyond what was recorded in the record books, and women back as far as 70 years. These are all accomplishments. We had a solid economy. People were at a great, optimistic level about where the country and the economy and their business was going to be next year. We took a backstep with COVID. We're regaining that ground and we're regaining that economy on the V-shape, as we've talked about, and we're going to see it come back strong.

MS. SELLERS: And one last question, I think: At the end of the day, how important to Trump's reelection is this group of suburban women, in your view?

MS. McMAHON: Well, I think, you know, all voters are clearly necessary for him to get elected. I do think suburban women--and you know what suburban women--we have found a couple of things they're very concerned about. One is suburban women do not like the idea of socialism. They are very much against socialism. They believe in capitalism. They believe if you are working hard you ought to be able to reap the benefits of your work.

And the other thing suburban women do not like and become very concerned about is safety, safety for their children, for their home, for their environment. And when they're looking at what's happening in many of these large cities around the country, we're very concerned about that.

And we're seeing more and more of, you know, some shifting in attitudes. And when we shift attitudes, then we start to shift the poll and ballot numbers, and we're seeing that start to happen.

MS. SELLERS: So, you believe a law-and-order message could work for suburban women.

MS. McMAHON: I think it's part of the messaging that does work for suburban woman, for sure.

MS. SELLERS: Well, thank you very much for joining us today, Linda McMahon.

MS. McMAHON: Thank you. Thanks for having me.

MS. SELLERS: That's all we have time for today with you. It was a fascinating conversation.

Tomorrow, our guests will include White House Counselor, Kellyanne Conway, and Family Research Council Senior Fellow, Ken Blackwell.

You can find out details and register on WashingtonPostLive.com. I’m Frances Stead Sellers, and thank you very much for joining us today.