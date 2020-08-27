MS. PERRINE: Thank you for having me, Frances.

MS. SELLERS: Delighted to have you. So, let's start with a little about last night. Just briefly, tell me what were a couple of high points in terms of attracting new voters, from your point of view?

MS. PERRINE: There were so many great things about last night, but I really think a lot of what we saw last night, that was a stark contrast to the Democrats' doom and gloom was really the hopefulness of a direct message from so many Americans. You saw Mr. Alvarez out there talking about how he was a Cuban immigrant to the United States and how he's seeing, you know, the underpinnings of socialism popping up in the United States and how scary that it is for him, his emotion. You really saw Jim Jordan talk about the heart of President Trump, when he was getting choked up talking about the loss of his nephew and the president reaching out to not only him but to his family to have that really heartfelt conversation. You heard from Natalie Harp, who thinks the president's right to try legislation being signed into law--who had stage-two bone cancer, who hadn't responded to radiation and was able to try breakthrough medications and breakthrough treatments, and it saved her life. And she credits President Trump with that. It was really a story highlighting of the great work that the president's been able to do in his administration. You saw the president sit down with hostages that he brought home from overseas, really the American story about the leadership of President Trump. There were a lot of really good highlights, but those are a few of the ones I'd point out off the bat.

MS. SELLERS: Thank you. Thank you, thank you. So, the president has just released his agenda for a second term, and I want to read to you what he stated, that he--about his boundless optimism reflected in his second-term goals that stand in stark contrast to the gloomy America rejected by Joe Biden and the Democrats. What did he mean by that, that contrast he's drawing?

MS. PERRINE: Well, it's clear that the contrast is an America First vision for this country. Democrats last week really wanted you to feel bad about being an American. They talked about, you know, during the day how they really did want to defund the police and really talking about what they wanted you to believe is a country in tatters. But President Trump was talking about a bold America First vision for the future, 10 million jobs in 10 months, more opportunity, allowing parents to choose the school their children goes to so that children's educational opportunities aren't solely based on a zip code. You see all of these bold aspirational America First policies, stronger trade deals, all of these great things the president can do to boost the economy, to help all Americans.

And Democrats really pointed out last week how they see our country right now. And what we're pointing, what the president's pointing to is a strong America First agenda. And that's really the stark contrast.

Don Jr. touched on it last night--right?--is it chaos in the streets and violence and rioting and looting and socialism versus an American First agenda with President Trump, and that's the contrast that you're seeing in this outlines of an agenda for four more years for President Trump.

MS. SELLERS: And he's calling it "fighting for you." Is that a deliberate echo of "fighting for us" from Hillary Clinton four years ago?

MS. PERRINE: No, President Trump has always been fighting for every American. He has had an America First--an American first strategy since day one. Make America Great Again is about giving Americans opportunities. And when it was Keep America Great, it's the same idea. This is a president who before he became president of the United States, lived a very beautiful, comfortable lifestyle. But he put all of that aside to serve this nation and her people, to step up, to step in and say I understand what it's like to create jobs, I know what it's like to sign the front of paychecks, I know what this looks like, and I know how to negotiate. I know how to negotiate trade deals. I know how to bring our people our home. We saw that a little bit yesterday. But you see all of this.

And it's a bold America First strategy. We're not going to be beholden to other countries, whether it's for our energy independence, whether it's for our pharmaceuticals. This is a president who wants it made in America by Americans every single day. And that's really what you're hearing in that fighting for you message, because he's fighting for every American, those unborn and all the way to the senior citizens in this country. Every American deserves an opportunity, and President Trump wants to fight for that.

MS. SELLERS: So, these goals which range from jobs to taking on China and things like that sound great, of course. Help me through and talk through a little bit how they would work. Creating 10 million jobs. Where do they come from? How do you--how do you go about going from this aspirational goal to actually--the actual reality of more jobs?

MS. PERRINE: Well, we've seen President Trump bring 9.3 million jobs back online in three months here in the United States, and that's because of a concrete economic foundation. So, when we look at a second term, it's about getting government out of the way. It's about getting bureaucracy out of the way. It's about lowering taxes for the American people. It's about allowing businesses to exceed [phonetic] without government getting in the way.

Joe Biden's agenda since day one, he will raise taxes on 82 percent of Americans by eliminating the Trump tax cuts. And it includes increasing our corporate tax rate to that. That would be higher than communist China. You look at the start contrast that exist. More government doesn't create jobs. We've seen what an economic renaissance and boom looks like with President Trump. We know what that looks like and what it took to get there. The person who can bring back the booming Trump economy is President Trump. We saw what an economic recovery looked like under Joe Biden. We don't have to guess. We know that it was stagnant wages. It was people not being able to find jobs, people staying out of the workforce. We saw what it looked like. We don't have to guess. We know President Trump knows how to create jobs, how to get government out of the way. And that's what we're looking at when we look at four more years.

MS. SELLERS: And does it require eradicating COVID, which is another one of those goals? How will he propose to go about that, balancing speed and efficacy and safety?

MS. PERRINE: President Trump has done an exceptional job balancing speed and efficacy and safety. You've seen it with Operation Warp Speed, with the announcement this week on the Emergency Use Authorization for Convalescent Plasma, lowering those morbidity rates that we've seen. It's a great treatment. And why did that happen? Because President Trump--again, marrying safety and efficacy with speed--was able to get government out of the way and allow the market to work to bring solutions forward. The United States has an incredible amount of ability to treat coronavirus more than any other nation, and that's because President Trump is allowing that to happen. He is doing things like we are already in phase three for multiple potential vaccines here in the United States. The president's already got over 600 million of those on order, ready to go when we get to a final stage for an approved vaccine. We've seen what this looks like. We know that this is a president who wants to be able to deliver for the American people, and he wants to be able to do so safely. He's marrying the two beautifully.

And again, we don't have to guess what a pandemic would look like under Joe Biden. We've seen it. We saw what happened under H1N1, a complete depletion of the national stockpile. President Trump has rebuilt that. We also saw him stopping testing and stop reporting new cases, because as his own people even admit, they knew it was a pandemic, so why put the effort behind it and why put the resources there. President Trump is delivering for the American people on this. And we know with him at the helm we're going to get there faster than we've ever been able to before.

MS. SELLERS: So, you used the word "exceptional" now and you've used it before about his coronavirus approach. But I'm a little puzzled. He has belittled and sidelined a number of public health experts on this. Where does this exceptional approach come from? What do you actually mean by it? How does he evaluate how to move forward? Is it market-first all the time?

MS. PERRINE: No, President Trump is taking a lot of different opinions into account. But that's what leadership looks like. He talks to top medical experts. He's talking to Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci. You're hearing from all sorts of different medical experts, the surgeon general. But you're also--he's having conversations with the pharmaceutical companies, with the insurance company--

MS. SELLERS: Welcome back and apologies for that brief interlude with some difficult technical difficulties. Erin, hope you can hear me there. Glad to see you again. So, my next question is about Thursday night when President Trump will accept the nomination. What--it's been a tough four years. This last year has been a difficult one with the coronavirus and this enormous job loss. What will he highlight as his successes over these past four years in the speech on Thursday night?

MS. PERRINE: Well, I certainly never want to get ahead of the president on anything. And, you know, I'm really sorry about the technical difficulties. That's the fun of being in the internet instead of in-person on these kind of events. But, listen, President Trump is going to talk about the success of the first three and a half years of this administration. It means the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. It's talking about the incredible deregulatory agenda that President Trump got out of the way. It's talking about things like his investment in historically black colleges and universities, opportunity zones in this country which have helped pour investments into lower-income communities in the United States. Before coronavirus, we saw record low unemployment for women, for veterans, Asian Americans, black Americans. You name it, there's a great story to be told here about what President Trump has been able to deliver.

And let's remember, he's been able to deliver these things, including historic criminal justice reform, renegotiating, getting rid of NAFTA, bring forward USMCA, a strong, 21st century trade deal with our top-two trading partners. He's been able to do all of this with really a very combative House of Representatives and Congress at his feet. They haven't been necessarily the strongest partners for him, and instead you've seen him still be able to lead through all of the media noise, through all of the Democrats' obstruction. I mean, we're looking at about 95-96 percent negative coverage of this president, and he has done an exceptional job delivering through all of that noise and really being able to deliver to the American people. And it's been pro-America. It's been America first. He said that as a candidate, and it is going to be absolutely exceptional all along. And you will see, as he stands up and points toward what four more years would look like.

And really what's at stake in this election, you know, I've been on the road. I've been crisscrossing the country for this campaign for this president. And we really say it. We thought '16 was really a serious election. There was a lot at stake. But now with the radical left who are dictating to Joe Biden really what his policies should be and how he should handle things, there's so much more at stake right now. It includes eliminating all of that economic growth that President Trump was able to deliver, putting our corporate tax rate higher than communist China, making us beholden to other nations by eliminating our energy independence. And we're talking about the [audio interference] nation.

MS. SELLER: Well, let me ask about one of the issues that has been a constant Republican theme: Obamacare. There's no mention of that in the goals. How does President Trump propose to make insurance more affordable for people, a very key issue now that so many are suffering with the coronavirus?

MS. PERRINE: President Trump has delivered short-term, limited duration options for the American people. But again, he doesn't believe that the federal government needs to dictate to you what kind of health insurance you need to carry and that it's your option. So, he is again--he's--he wants to have those conversations with Congress. But you've seen Nancy Pelosi and her negotiating tactics. It's all or nothing for her. It's about political points for the Democrats on Capitol Hill, while the president stands up and delivers for the American people. You've seen him fight to lower prescription drug prices in this country, and he's making that an even bigger goal. You've seen the work he's been doing on prescription drug prices recently, making sure that they are more affordable here in the United States for every American. I mean, when it comes to healthcare, this president has been very clear. He will protect people with preexisting conditions. Democrats want to fearmonger. President Trump wants to step up and do the tough work. So, you will see him absolutely in four more years tackle that head-on.

MS. SELLERS: There was plenty of fearmongering last night, no?

MS. PERRINE: Which part of last night do you think was the fearmongering? The part where a Cuban immigrant came to the United States to get his chance at being an entrepreneur in the American dream? Was it Natalie Harp when she said that she got a chance to live thanks to President Trump and right to try legislation? Was it the small business in Montana that got a PPP loan and was able to keep people on their payroll? I don't know which part of that seemed the darkest. But to me, it seemed like an America First story because of President Trump's leadership. Really, the media and the Democrats are saying that was a dark evening for America. I've never been prouder to be an American than I was last night, watching that hopeful, aspirational message.

MS. SELLERS: You felt there was an aspirational message that came out and the Loch Ness Biden and other things were not fearmongering that?

MS. PERRINE: Joe Biden is a swamp creature. That's a fact. Forty-seven years as a D.C. establishment figure, absolutely. And we're fair to point that out and still deliver an aspirational message. The two don't need to be mutually exclusive. You can absolutely talk about the hope and the greatness of America. You heard it from Tim Scott himself, an exceptional senator from South Carolina, about how his family went from cotton to Congress. You heard that aspirational message about what America can offer, what America can deliver, the freedom and opportunity that exists here. And you can still call out the radical left, the chaos in the streets in these Democrat-run cities, and what that means.

Not once during the Democratic Convention did you hear them say enough is enough, you need so stop with the violence and the chaos in our streets. We stand proudly with the men and women of law enforcement on this campaign. We stand proudly with those who serve exceptionally in their communities with an aspirational message, and you can still call out the rest of the nonsense that's going on with the Democrats at the same time.

MS. SELLERS: So, a group that you're clearly competing over is suburban women. How do you plan to bring suburban women into the Trump camp in the ongoing months?

MS. PERRINE: Well, there are a couple of things I would point out here. One, we don't necessarily look at voters by gender and by things like that. We look at their ability--what's their turnout likelihood, what's their persuasion likelihood, because a vote in the city of Philadelphia is--one vote there is just as much as one vote in the suburbs and one vote away. People care about safety. It doesn't matter if you live in an urban, suburban or a rural community, and that's a message that resonates with everybody.

But here on this campaign, we do empower women across the board. You see myself sitting here in this chair, and that's because I work for a president who has women in leadership roles across both in the administration and here. And so, we'll have conversations with women. We have our exceptional Women for Trump coalition that is empowering women to talk about the safety and security that President Trump has been able to deliver, about Operation Legend standing up federal resources, about allowing parents to choose where their kids can go to school, doubling the child tax credit, making it easier for parents to save for their children's education and college. Whatever it is, we're going to have a conversation. And, you know, if you're in the city, if you're in the suburbs, if you're in the country, there's a message for President Trump for everybody. Gender isn't necessarily the defining factor on that.

MS. SELLERS: And Melania Trump will be speaking tonight, of course. What bigger picture can she bring to the Trump that you are telling us about now?

MS. PERRINE: She can really speak to the heart of this president. Nobody knows President Trump better than the first lady herself. They are raising a son together at this point in the White House. She has her great Be Best program, that campaign to really help children. You see what she's been able to do as a first lady and how she is understanding this president better than anybody. So, she'll really be able to touch on all of that, on the work that's being done and how this administration would deliver for four more years. But she's going to be able to do it because she's part of this family. She's part of the Trump family, and so she's going to be able to talk about President Trump in a way that a lot of people can't. And while the media wants to try and paint him one way, his family understands him better than anybody, and that's some of the strongest people for us when it comes to getting that message out there.

MS. SELLERS: So, you're the granddaughter, I think, of a police chief. Your parents are attorneys. You know about the criminal justice system. And I think you said--and I'm going to read this--on Fox News in August, "This is a president who's willing to take justice in the United States and make it blind, the way it's supposed to be." What did you mean by that, and how is president justice--President Trump going to make justice blind for all Americans?

MS. PERRINE: I like calling him "President Justice." I think I might take that going forward, here. It's exceptional that you know so much about my background. Yes, I am the child of two attorneys. One of my sisters is an attorney and the fourth generation in our family. But justice truly should be blind in the United States, and President Trump has stepped up in order to be able to make this a more just nation. You've seen that with criminal justice reform that this president was able to sign into law something that hadn't been able to be done before him. And other presidents had talked about it. Those who are first-time nonviolent offenders getting an opportunity to go back and pursue the American dream in their communities, that's because of President Trump. He's talked about wanting to do more with that, about, you know, the Second Step Act or however they want to call it, about allowing this justice system in the United States to make sure, because you see the scales of justice.

You see Lady Justice. Her eyes are covered. That's what I was talking about, is that we want a blind justice system. It doesn't matter who you are or where you come from in this country, it's about the criminal justice system being fair and balanced. And this is a president who has actually really fought to do that in a way that nobody has before.

MS. SELLERS: And how is he planning to reach out to minorities to achieve the kinds of depth of voting he needs to bring in from those groups?

MS. PERRINE: Well, I would point to a couple of things. One, our largest coalition here on the campaign is our Black Voices for Trump coalition. And why is that? Because this is a president who has really delivered for black Americans. And while Democrats think, like Joe Biden has said, that, quote, "you ain't black," if you're considering voting for anybody else, President Trump is unafraid to share his message directly into communities across the United States.

We have our Black Voices for Trump community centers which are in communities across the United States, brick and mortar buildings where we can have a conversation about the funding the president has done for historically black colleges and universities, how last month the president was able to work and get the black unemployment rate to drop almost a full percentage point as jobs have come back online in the United States. Criminal justice reform like I just mentioned, 90 percent of those released are black Americans. This is a president who has fought for the Americans across the board, and so you've certainly seen him be able to deliver for black Americans. And that's a conversation we're happy to have.

The same with Latinos. And those who've immigrated to the United States we've seen here on the campaign, they want to make sure that those who come do so legally. There's no president more who has cared about making this a better immigration system than President Trump. He cares about securing our country, about our nation's sovereignty, and about those who've come to the United States being part of our community, part of our nation. And Latinos really respond with that.

And for women, when it comes to our conversation with them--I touched on it a little before--we've got a diverse coalitions board here at the campaign, and we're going to be able to have conversations. We have our Black Voices for Trump community centers. I mentioned we also have Latinos for Trump community centers. We're unafraid on this campaign because our boss is unafraid, President Trump, to have conversations in communities.

MS. SELLERS: Erin, last night you invited the McCloskeys, who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters, onto the stage. Why did you invite them, and does the president care about black lives matter?

MS. PERRINE: President Trump cares that all lives matter in the United States. And we invited the McCloskeys to have a conversation because the First Amendment is just as protected in this country as the Second Amendment. And this is a president who, when these people had their neighborhood, their gate broken into, and people--we played audio before they came on of what they were being told about how people were threatening to kill them--they stood their ground to defend their home. And we're supposed to apologize for that? Absolutely not.

This is a conversation that should be had. Yes, if people are upset, you have every right to peaceably assemble in this country. It is one of the guaranteed rights of being a United States citizen, and it's part of what makes us an exceptional nation. But that does not include vandalism, it does not include violence, it does not include threats of violence.

And so, they stood their ground because what happened, that chaos you've seen in those Democrat-led streets, truly could happen anywhere in the United States. And so, they were making the point, and vividly so, about how we need to be able to have a conversation in this country without it turning to violence. And they were defending their ground, and rightfully so.

MS. SELLERS: They were charged with aiming an armed weapon.

MS. PERRINE: Yeah, that's a conversation you're going to have with the courts when it comes to their ability to be able to defend their selves and to defend their ground.

MS. SELLERS: So, what do you say to the critics who say that inviting them means that you are tone-deaf to the needs of black lives matter and social justice?

MS. PERRINE: Well, that's a completely false accusation to levy against this campaign and against this president. No one has done more for the black community in this country than President Trump. His record, which I have touched on here, has delivered for the black community in a way nobody has before. And you've seen the opportunities that exist in the United States. But you can have a peaceable conversation in this country without violence and without socialism and Marxist threats to this nation. So, we are happy to allow--I mean, this country allows people to peaceably assemble. That's the great part of it. But this president has a message for the black community because he knows he has delivered for them like no president before.

Want to talk about black lives matter? Have a president who has actually delivered for the black community--not Joe Biden, who was an architect of the '94 crime bill, which even his running mate, Kamala Harris, has said led to mass incarceration in this country. We have a great picture to be able to paint here because the facts on our side.

MS. SELLERS: So, thread that needle. He's both blamed for mass incarceration, also for potentially defunding the police. Where's the line there?

MS. PERRINE: I'm sorry, it broke up a little. Who--

MS. SELLERS: He's blamed--you're blaming him--sorry, maybe I broke up--both for mass incarceration and also for potentially defunding the police. Where's the line between those two?

MS. PERRINE: So, Joe Biden has--Joe Biden has talked about Democrats during their platform committees. We're talking about defunding the police means defunding the police in this country. We're talking about safety and security in this nation. President Trump has fought for the safety and security of every American. He has rebuilt our military. He is surging Operation Legend in this country into crime-riddled streets and communities to make sure that we have the best of the federal resources available to fight violence and gangs and drugs in this country. Safety and security is a top priority for President Trump.

Under Joe Biden, the COPS Program funding was cut. And Joe Biden, when asked directly would you redirect police funding, said yes, absolutely. Okay. Let me redirect your paycheck to mine and see if that looks like a cut. We need to make sure that when we talk about policing in this country, we actually have a conversation about how to make it better, how to make it safer and how to make it stronger. President Trump signed the Safe Policing, Safe Communities Executive Order while Democrats in the Senate blocked Tim Scott's policing reform legislation, because again, with Democrats, it's all or nothing. Dick Durbin had the audacity to call that token legislation. I mean, it's unbelievable what Democrats say they stand for and then what they actually do instead of trying to score political points.

MS. SELLERS: So, talking about what people have said about things, tonight president--sorry, Vice President Pence is going to be appearing in Baltimore at Fort McHenry. Why Baltimore, a city that Trump has been overtly critical of?

MS. PERRINE: So, the vice president will be tomorrow evening. Tonight is the first lady. And what you'll see is that's where our national anthem came from. It's about the pride of this country and Fort McHenry and what our history stands for, what America stands for. We stand for our flag, we stand for our anthem and we stand for the freedoms that those who have laid their lives down have afforded us to be able to have as citizens of the United States. It's a patriotic message. It's an America First message.

And it ties in with everything this president has been talking about. Yes, we are stronger as a nation together, and President Trump has been able to do that in a way no president before has. And the vice president is absolutely going to be able to tap into that, shine a beautiful light on that in a beautiful setting at Fort McHenry.

MS. SELLERS: And Trump himself will be speaking on Thursday from the White House. Critics have said that's a potential violation of the Hatch Act. Did you think about that before deciding upon that location?

MS. PERRINE: I mean, that's a question for the lawyers and for White House counsel. I'm sure that there were multiple conversations that were had about regarding the legality of that, obviously. But listen, this is--with what is going on in this country regarding coronavirus and the footprint that exists when the president travels, this is a safe and secure place to be able for him to deliver what will be an exceptional message to the American people about the first three and a half years of his administration and what four more will look like.

MS. SELLERS: Well, I have time for just one more question. What are the most important things that need to happen for Trump to win in November, from your point of view?

MS. PERRINE: It's our ability to get our message out there. We're crisscrossing the country. I'm off to Nevada tomorrow to have a conversation with voters. Joe Biden wants to stay in his basement. And if he thinks he can run the same playbook Hillary Clinton ran in Wisconsin by not going there, that's up to him. But we've got a message to share. We've got a pro-growth, pro-American message that President Trump's been able to deliver, and looking ahead to four more years, what that means. And the contrast between that pro-American message and the Joe Biden message of socialism, of taking over your choice of healthcare and medicine in this country, those are stark contrasts. Raising taxes, that's a stark contrast. He's talking about raising taxes over $4 trillion. We're going to tell the American people about that.

We have an exceptional ground game we've been able to build out on this campaign, the best any presidential campaign's ever seen. So, we're going to be able to safely knock doors and make phone calls, register voters and volunteers, know where our voters are, because we're a data-driven operation, and being able to turn them out on Election Day for President Trump.

MS. SELLERS: Thank you for joining us, Erin. That's all we have time for today. I appreciate your coming on. Please stay with us, everybody. My colleague Karen Tumulty will be back, and she'll be with Grover Norquist. And in the meantime, Erin, thank you very much for being with us.

MS. PERRINE: Thank you.

2020 National Political Conventions

Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist

MS. TUMULTY: Good afternoon. I'm Karen Tumulty. I'm a columnist here at The Washington Post, and I write about politics. And thank you for joining us this afternoon and our guest for our discussion is Grover Norquist, who is the president of Americans for Tax Reform, and a very influential conservative voice here in Washington. So good afternoon, Grover.

MR. NORQUIST: Hi, Karen, good to see you.

MS. TUMULTY: Good to see you, too. So, tell me, how'd you think that first night of the convention went?

MR. NORQUIST: I think it went well. They're starting to make the case on policies. The Democrats are trying to say vote against Trump and not focus sufficient--not--or trying to avoid focusing on what Trump has accomplished or what Biden would do. I run Americans for Tax Reform. We ask people to make a commitment not to raise taxes, to reform government instead of raising taxes. Biden's entire campaign is raising taxes in order not to reform any of the existing programs that work or don't work. You've seen he wants to abolish the entire Republican tax cut of 2017, and Senator Harris has said the same thing. That would do a number of things. For the median income family of four, it would cost them $2,000 a month--a year, $2,000 a year in higher taxes. Median income single parent with one child, it would cost them $1,300 a year, each year into the future. This is a very expensive--

MS. TUMULTY: What do you mean by median income.

MR. NORQUIST: Medium, it's the middle. Middle income. Not the average, but the medium income. It's $70,000 for a family of four and about $40,000 for a single parent. But it's the dead-center middle, which belies the argument that sometimes Biden says that he would never raise taxes on people who earned less than $400,000 a year. Remember, Biden and Obama said that in 2008, and they proceeded to raise taxes on many people who earn less than $250,000 a year. Their tax, their penalty if you didn't buy Obamacare--which hit 5 million Americans were hit by that penalty--about $700 per person. And that two-thirds--I'm sorry, three-quarters of the people who paid that tax made less than $50,000 a year. So that was a tax directly aimed at middle and lower-income people, the kind of tax that Biden said he would never tolerate and that Obama said they wouldn't tolerate.

So we're now looking the new promise by Biden, that he won't tax anybody who earns less than $400,000--although he wants to get rid of the tax cut that the Republicans put in, which particularly help middle-income people--again, this center, family of four will cost $2,000 a year, and for a single parent, one-child $1,300 a year. Add to that, looking at--pardon?

MS. TUMULTY: What do you think, though--Biden has some other ideas for tax credits, for instance, for childcare, for energy efficiency measures. What do you think those of those?

MR. NORQUIST: Well, I think the key thing to look at is the big picture. He said he's going to raise the capital gains tax on every single American--his words--not just rich people. Ask yourself if you've ever held a capital gain, sold a house, anything like that in the United States in your life and whether you might in the future, or own a stock in your 401(k) or IRA. He wants to take that to 40 percent, which is twice the capital gains tax in communist China. It takes you back to Jimmy Carter, 1977, when the Democrats forced him to cut the capital gains tax in half because of how bad it was for the economy.

And on the corporate income tax, Biden has said he wants to get rid of the Republican tax cut. That would take the 21 percent corporate income tax that people pay now and take it up to 35 percent. That is higher than communist China, higher than Germany, higher than any of our European competitors. During Obama's eight years, Biden's eight years, we saw American companies leave the United States because our corporate tax was so much higher than other countries. People actually had companies leave, certainly investment fled, and we lost jobs. Biden wants to go back to that period.

MS. TUMULTY: Do you think--do you think the president is talking enough about these issues as opposed to, you know, Biden--that Biden is going to get rid of the suburbs or, you know, there's violence in the street. I mean, there's a lot of kind of scare talk going on as well. Do you think that Trump ought to be framing his election message differently?

MR. NORQUIST: Well, there are two things. There's what the White House says and what the president says, and they are focused on the tax issue. If you see the material the campaign puts out, if you see the president's statements, the establishment press can choose to go after any shiny thing they want to. But when we look at the ads between now and Election Day, I think you'll see that the American people will be focused on the actual damage that will be done to them. If you--one second. A hundred million Americans have 401(k)s, IRAs, pers--savings accounts that are defined benefit. And if you had $10,000 or $50,000 or $100,000 in your 401(k) or IRA--and 80 million households have one or more of those--you're looking at during the Trump recovery, your life savings went up 50 percent. During COVID, they went--they went down.

MS. TUMULTY: Grover, I've got to tell you, though, I mean, I've listened to the president's statements. I follow him on Twitter. I do not hear him talking about these issues all that much. I hear a lot of "the China virus." I hear a lot of "hoaxes." I hear a lot of nicknames. But I don't--I really don't hear him drawing these distinctions that you're talking about.

MR. NORQUIST: Well, if you watched the discussion last night, people brought this up. If you look at all the material put out by the campaign, you'll see it, and if you watch the ads. But you're quite right that CNN is allowed to choose any shiny thing they want to talk about. They do not talk about the growth in the economy. They do not talk about how the stock market has rebounded. When the stock market was hit by COVID, it never went as low as it was on the Election Day when Obama and Biden were in charge of the economy. Their policies were worse for American than COVID. We're now back to the higher value of the stock market and investments.

So people--this is 50 percent of your life savings. I mean, you can talk all you want about left-wing criticisms of the president or tweeting or something. You go to the American people and say how much do you have in your life savings, your 401(k), your IRA, and I know that Biden thinks that only 1 percent of Americans evidentially have that when he talks about raising taxes and only hurting 1 percent. When you damage the value of the American economy, you take people's life savings down. As we've seen, it went up 50 percent with the tax cuts. It'll go back down again when you take those away.

MS. TUMULTY: But, Grover--

MR. NORQUIST: Yeah.

MS. TUMULTY: --so where do you think the race stands right now?

MR. NORQUIST: Right now, the president--

MS. TUMULTY: The president is behind in the national polls and in most of the swing state polls, too.

MR. NORQUIST: A couple of things. One, we've now had two months of the virus going down in terms of deaths and people getting it. We'll have more going forward. We've seen half of the jobs lost to COVID come back, watched the August numbers. Those should do as well.

I think we're looking at an election in a few months the president will be fine, and for a couple of reasons. One is, there will be what you're saying--you don't think there's been enough focus. I would agree. There should be more focus. When you say to 100 million Americans your life savings, however much that is, will be cut in half with Biden's policies--and we know that because we saw them go up when we moved away from Biden's policies--but Biden's policies are worse than that. He and Senator Harris both support a carbon tax. That's an energy tax. That's a gasoline tax not just on the gasoline for your car but how you heat your house or cool your house during the winter and summer. We're looking at doubling the capital gains tax not for the rich but for every single American, to quote the president.

MS. TUMULTY: Well, Grover, you know--Grover, you and I have known each other a long time, before either of us was in Washington, in fact. And I do know that really what drew you into politics, you were--you were helping run the organization organizing young people for Ronald Reagan in the 1980 election in the Northeast. And there's a lot of things that this administration has done that you like--tax cuts, regulatory rollbacks. But there are other things like, you know, restrictive trade policies. You know, it's been a conservative principle that the federal government ought to defer to state and local government. How--do you believe that Donald Trump has transformed what it means to be a conservative?

MR. NORQUIST: No, absolutely not. I mean, his greatest successes are where he follows Ronald Reagan's path of lower taxes and less regulation. And we talk about younger people, the gig economy, the sharing economy, independent contractors--13 million Americans work in the independent contractor business. People know about Uber and Lyft, but other people who write for several magazines or several newspapers--all of them found their job made illegal by the Democrats in California when they passed a law called Assembly Bill 5. Now there's a measure to repeal most of that that is on the ballot this fall in November, and it should pass. We should repeal the effort to kill all independent contractor jobs in California. The scary thing is that Biden and Harris both endorsed repeatedly that bill to kill independent contractors--13 million-plus Americans who are independent contractors, many of them young people who like the freedom of working for many different companies or many different people or structures rather than having a boss.

MS. TUMULTY: Well, Grover--

MR. NORQUIST: What Biden and Harris say--one second, this is very important and answers your question about young people. The idea that everyone should have a boss and so you should be forced to join a union--remember, the Democrat legislation, which passed the House and which Biden and Harris endorsed, repeals, abolishes the right to work in 27 states. If you go to a company, they can make you join a union, they can make you pay union dues, you have no choice, and Biden has said he wants to give the unions that power over your life and your income. I don't think a lot of young people think that's a very good idea, or old people for that matter.

So, it's not just a question of how much that President Trump has moved things in the right direction. Biden is going to go back to a period before 1948 when people didn't have the right to say yes or no to unions, but you could be forced to join a union. That ended with federal legislation which has been protected by Republicans and Democrats ever since. But Biden's way to the left of anybody who's run for president of the United States on making you have a boss. I don't think people necessarily want to have a boss.

MS. TUMULTY: Grover, another issue is immigration. You for many, many years were a staunch advocate for actually bringing more immigrants into this country. What do you think of the Trump administration policies on that?

MR. NORQUIST: Well, I am a strong advocate of more immigration, both for high-end immigration H1B visas and for less skilled workers as well. A strong economy needs both. And I think it's very interesting because Trump said, just as we were coming before the COVID, he spoke to a conservative group and he said, you know, we have a problem. We have too few workers in the United States, because he had gotten the economy so strong, wages coming up and people who had given up looking for work--one of the reasons unemployment went down a little bit under Obama--and I mean, the painful thing to remember about the Obama-Biden years was that was the weakest recovery since World War II that this country has ever had. Much weaker than Reagans, but even weaker than the others as well. And as a result, people were very grumpy. And when the economy does poorly, as it did under Obama and Biden's policies, they lash out, sometimes at immigrants, sometimes at trade. And when the president brought that level of growth forward, you started to see farmers and high tech people and other industries going we need more people, which is the door to a more open immigration policy.

So as the president said, he's the president of everybody in the United States. And I think that more immigrants help everyone in the United States. But that's obvious when you have Trump growth, and it's not at all obvious when you have Biden-Obama lack of growth.

MS. TUMULTY: So, you think that in a second-term if Trump could get the economy sort of back on its feet, that he might drop his proposals to have more restrictive immigration quotas and that he might liberalize trade again, or would we still see these trade wars?

MR. NORQUIST: I think you see two things. The trade war with China was a strategic question and a negotiating effort to get China to stop stealing our intellectual property. We were making some progress. We came close, but it didn't work. Now China is trying to ride it out and hope to get somebody other than the president there. If they have to face another four years of Trump, I think you'll see a good agreement--better than we have. You know, nothing's perfect. We don't have--we don't have everything we want with Japan, and they're an ally. But progress with China on their stealing our intellectual property and treating our exports more fairly, yeah, I think we could get a better deal there. And that gets you to why a wider and more open trade.

If we can return to the president's policies on growth and not go backwards as Biden wants to, not only will the president change his mind, the Republican House and Senate are largely--recognize the importance of more immigration in farming, in the whole high-tech industry as well. These are very, very important issues.

But, you know, on the economic issue, the other big one of course is that Biden and Harris are critics of charter schools and federal funding of charter schools, and the president is a strong advocate. There are 3 million Americans--kids, students--in charter schools, a million hoping to get into them. And the Democrats have changed their mind and have started to attack charter schools instead of recognizing that they allow excellence and more competition. I live in D.C. They're making it quite hard for charter schools.

MS. TUMULTY: Does it bother you that this is the first convention in memory that doesn't have a platform, that all of these things that you're talking about weren't spelled out in a statement of principles, this is what the party stands for? I mean, they passed out a one-page document that said basically our agenda is whatever Trump's agenda is.

MR. NORQUIST: Well, it doesn't for the following reason, and that is we've seen where the president is on taxes, on spending, on judges that take property right seriously and take the Constitution seriously, and his leadership. I worked for the last 20 to 30 years on criminal justice reform. We got nothing under Obama, and we actually made progress under Trump--not everything I'd like, but real progress in the right direction. And across the states, the Republican red states did criminal justice first, and now the blue states are kind of thinking about it in some case. But some real progress done. Very, very happy at the progress there.

The Republican Party's position on these issues by their votes and what they've done is clearer than where you might simply have a platform. I am--I've been to platform meetings, and it's like 30 people in a room and bunch of lobbyists trying to stick stuff in. I'm much more interested in what actually people do with the legislation that they put forward. And just for the record, what they did actually at this convention was they reupped the 2016 platform. So, all of the issues are right there to be spelled out on 2016. The 2016 platform was fine. It was a strong statement of support for limited government, for serious judges. And all of the issues that people are dealing with now, we are--we were dealing with in 2016, including the Democrats' plan to raise all sorts of taxes and to give the labor unions power over independent contractors and other people who might prefer to work independently. We didn't get rid of a platform. They adopted the 2016 platform.

MS. TUMULTY: Well, so for the foreseeable future, I don't think anybody thinks there's much of a change that the House is going to flip. And in fact, there's a reasonable chance that the Senate might flip this fall. What do you think about Trump's use of executive power, especially if he's being stymied by Congress? One of the things that we have heard or that has been reported they are discussing, is trying to figure out some way to implement tax cuts without having to go through Congress. What do you think about that idea?

MR. NORQUIST: Well, there are a couple of things. I'm old enough to remember when Richard Nixon was "King Richard Nixon" because he was being president and the Democrats and the press didn't like him. Whereas Kennedy and Johnson--

MS. TUMULTY: Yeah, I'm old enough to remember when people said that about Barack Obama, too, I mean, in your party, but go ahead.

MR. NORQUIST: Well, different people, remember. The Democrats--and you did see under Clinton the old statement, a signature and law of the land from his I think chief of staff, pretty cool. That was viewed as fun and interesting when a Democratic president did it and horrifying when Trump did it. So, there's a lot of silliness. There are legitimate powers a president has. Those spelled out by the Constitution and the courts. And with limits placed, thankfully, by Congress, we have some things the president can do and some things he can't.

You're asking about can the president unilaterally cut taxes. The answer is he can do some of that. One of the ones that I was certainly supportive of, remain supportive of, is going forward and indexing the cost basis for capital gains. So, you'd no longer pay capital gains taxes on inflation. If you bought a house and you sold it later, the real value increase you'd pay capital gains on, but not the inflated gain, or stocks. Forty percent of what you pay capital gains on when you sell stocks is actually inflation over time. And the Supreme Court ruled, in a ruling the Democrats generally like that independent agencies and the IRS--specifically in this case the IRS--can use the word to mean what it says if there are multiple meanings. And "cost," as the Supreme Court said, pre-Trump Supreme Court, 2002--2012, rather, 2012--when they had that decision, they said that cost could be real cost, what you paid for--I'm sorry, historic cost, what you paid for, or real cost, cost plus inflation. So, the Supreme Court has made it clear that the IRS could say when we mean taxing income, we mean real income, not inflated income. So that could--

MS. TUMULTY: But couldn't a Democratic president do the exact same thing and raise taxes?

MR. NORQUIST: Sure, they could.

MS. TUMULTY: What about entitlements?

MR. NORQUIST: Look, the powers the president has or doesn't have--and only silly people get mad at one party or the other for using that power. You can argue that policy or you can argue you shouldn't have that power, in which case you go to the courts and speak to it, or you get Congress to react to it. Over time, if a president overstates his power, you get things like the War Powers Act, and Congress will call those back, or you know, if it's beyond something in the Constitution, you want that taken care of. But the president's not been terribly aggressive on executive orders in that zone compared to his predecessors [audio interference].

MS. TUMULTY: Well, what about entitlements? When George W. Bush was reelected, the first thing out of the gate that he wanted to do was give people an opportunity to invest some of their Social Security in the markets. That didn't get very far. What--I mean, the fact is, entitlements are a long-term problem for this country, paying for them. Would you--what would you like to see? What do you think is doable these days, and what do you think you'd like to see Trump do?

MR. NORQUIST: Well, it's quite correct that the growth in spending is driven by entitlements. It's not driven by the defense budget, which is less than it was when we won the Cold War, 6 percent down to about 4 percent. That's not changing. If anything, it's going to be roughly the same, or even go down a bit under either president as a percentage of the economy. But half of the federal budget is entitlements. And what you're looking at is you can reform the entitlements so that over time they cost less. This is what Bill Clinton did when the block granted aid to families with dependent children--classic welfare--out to the 50 states and the states were able to handle it much better than Washington did. They reduced the total cost. They actually got aid to people who needed it. All of the left-wing fantasies about people starving in the streets were nonsense. We actually got the aid to people who need it and didn't waste money, and states were able to bring that down.

The solution to the entitlement problem is to take the means-tested entitlements--not Social Security, which you pay into, not Medicare, which taxpayers pay into, but all of the others, from food stamps to Medicaid and so on, and block grant them to the states. Let the 50 states look at them, figure out how they want to handle this. They made significant savings when we did this with aid to families with dependent children. It was one of the few successes of the Clinton administration, was welfare reform. And he said he was going to do it. Of course, he got--vetoed when the Republicans passed it twice, but did sign it at the end of the day, and it worked out well. We should do that with the various welfare programs, means-tested programs--not to cut them, but just to have them grow no faster than the incomes of taxpayers. And if you do that, you actually save trillions and trillions of dollars going out, and it's the beginning of a reform that I think you'd see a lot of the states would have a much better handle on their income.

And the Trump administration was in favor of doing that, and then they didn't have enough votes to be certain that they had a majority to do it, because McCain's vote was uncertain. So it's unfortunate they weren't able to do it in the first term but hopefully could in a second put a limit on the total spending on the welfare programs, but then give the states the flexibility so that you could more efficiently and effectively target those people in need and who can get off welfare and get jobs.

The key thing is jobs, and that's what the president was delivering on and is once again doing so. The underlying policies of lower taxes, less regulation are actually quite helpful. But the new regulatory explosion that Biden's looking at--banning independent contractors, making it a crime to work as Uber drivers or Lyft drivers do today, not having a boss, or people who write for several newspapers or magazines, or work for several movie studios in California--they want you to have one boss so that you can be unionized.

Getting--the president--watched the president just the other night focus on school choice, giving to every American parent the ability to go to the school of their choice. We damaged a lot of neighborhoods, a lot of families by not letting people have school choice. I live in Washington, D.C. Republicans forced through, against what the--our friends the Clinton people wanted, was some school choice vouchers for kids to go to school, low-income kids, 3,000-4,000 kids. Unfortunately, when Obama came in, he tried to kill that, to take away that choice from those parents. Those parents rose up, and we kept that program. It's why the Democrats lost the governorship in Florida. Their Democratic candidate said he would ban school choice programs, and the Republican--right-wing Republican was the guy who said, no, I'm going to protect it. And you saw specific voting groups and neighborhoods voting not the way they used to, but voting for their kids' futures.

I think the Democrats will lose this election because they will cut your life savings in half by their taxes and regulations, making your 401(k) or IRA worth less. And I think they'll lose because they're going to go to poor parents and say you will have no choice. All the rich kids of senators and congressmen and presidents, they have choice. You won't have choice. And I think the party that says they're against school choice is going to lose, and the party that supports school choice will get mothers and fathers and uncles and aunts to vote for them, because they're voting for their future. That's the real vote for the future. The civil rights issue of this decade and the next three decades is getting parents the right to educate their kids and not to have them locked up in inner-city schools that are run not for the kids, not for the parents, but for the teachers' unions.

MS. TUMULTY: So, Grover, we just have a few minutes left. Look, I mean, you've been to a lot of these conventions. What do you think--

MR. NORQUIST: Not this one.

MS. TUMULTY: Not this one, I know. But so, what do you think that the Trump team needs to do between now and Thursday to seal the deal, and especially in the states that they are going--I mean, he basically drew an inside straight in 2016 when it came to the Electoral College. What does he--what do they need to accomplish with this convention, and beyond that maybe with the debates?

MR. NORQUIST: Sure, I think it is to lay out the issues that I talked about. Your life savings is at stake. Your income is at stake. Your job is at stake. All of these things will be impacted by the taxes and regulations that Biden threatens to put on. And those are the ones he'll tell you about. Never mind the ones he hasn't told you about. I think you go to all the small businesses in the world and say they're going to get rid of the right to work. They're going to get rid of independent contractor laws--that's 13 million Americans, every Uber driver, every Lyft driver, and tell them we're going to take away your flexibility, the way you earn your livelihood. The Democrats want to take that away from you, and Trump and the Republicans will protect it.

If you go to Minnesota, where mining is important and the Democrats are trying to kill mining, that will cost them Minnesota. Close enough already, but their efforts to make it impossible for once-Democratic miners to keep their jobs or expand them, is something that's very, very expensive for people who are trying to work for a living, and the Democrats are just committed to killing those jobs.

And then the last one is school choice, charter schools, home schooling, all threatened by the Democrats out loud and in private and the teachers' unions, which serve not teachers, not parents, not students, but their own union dues-collecting leadership. That's a very clear contrast. Do you want your life savings to go up as they have, or go back to where they were under Biden and Obama, if you want to have the ability to be an independent contractor, the flexibility to work that way, and if not, you know, what about the idea of right work? You want to be forced to pay union dues and forced to join a union, whether you want to or not, and do you want your children to have a future, the choice of a future?

There's a very, you know, big fight going on now to protect Pebble Mine, which is an almost trillion-dollar mine, half a trillion to a trillion-dollar mine with minerals that we now buy from China, and there's an effort by some to try and slow that down. The president's EPA has pointed out that it's safe.

MS. TUMULTY: Well, Grover, I'm afraid we're out of time. And it's been great to have you here. I hope that you'll come back soon, because we always have a lot to talk about. So, again, thank you very much for being with us this afternoon.

MR. NORQUIST: Karen, wonderful to see you. Are you allowed to tell them where we met?

MS. TUMULTY: I guess so. We went to grad school together.

MR. NORQUIST: Yeah, absolutely! Nice to see you.

MS. TUMULTY: And I can vouch for the fact that you were just as passionate back then as you are now.

MR. NORQUIST: I've always been dead center of the reasonable people.

MS. TUMULTY: Right. Anyway, thank you very much for being with us.

MR. NORQUIST: Take care, Karen.

