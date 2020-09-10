Guests
Bishop T.D. Jakes
Senior Pastor, Potter’s House
Bishop T. D. Jakes is a charismatic leader, visionary, provocative thinker, bestselling author and entrepreneur who serves as senior pastor of The Potter’s House, a global humanitarian organization and 30,000-member church located in Dallas. Named “America’s Best Preacher” by Time Magazine and CNN, Jakes’ voice reverberates from the world’s most prominent stages from the White House to the Aspen Institute to Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. Beyond the pulpit, his impact is also felt through high profile conference series such as MegaFest, which drew tens of thousands to Dallas in June 2017, “Woman Thou Art Loosed” which sells out every conference and the annual “International Pastors & Leadership” conference, a standard bearer for ecclesial learning. A new model for the 21st Century Renaissance man, Jakes is a committed philanthropist who gives back on an ongoing basis to the communities that he serves worldwide. As a business leader, his media and entertainment empire spans film, television, radio, music and best-selling books, and includes an award winning music label. Among his trademark films are “Miracles from Heaven,” the follow up to “Heaven is for Real” and a made-for-TV-film, “Faith under Fire,” which aired on the Lifetime network in 2018. Jakes is The New York Times bestseller author of dozens of books, including “Instinct,” “Destiny” and “Soar.” Married to Serita for more than three decades, he is the father of five and a proud grandfather of eight.
Ralph Reed
Founder, Faith & Freedom Coalition
Ralph Reed is founder and chairman of Faith & Freedom Coalition, a pro-family public policy organization with over 2 million members. He has worked on 11 presidential campaigns and currently serves on the Pro-Life and Evangelicals for Trump committees for President Trump’s reelection campaign. He chaired the Georgia Republican Party and was a senior advisor to both George W. Bush presidential campaigns. He was the Executive Director of the Christian Coalition from 1989 to 1997. The Wall Street Journal has called him “perhaps the finest political operative of his generation.” He is Chairman and CEO of Century Strategies, a public relations firm. Reed earned a B.A. from the University of Georgia and Ph.D. in history from Emory University. He and his wife, Jo Anne, have four children and one grandchild and reside in Atlanta, Georgia.