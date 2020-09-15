Sen. Marco Rubio (R)

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio was first elected to the United States Senate in 2010, and set one objective for himself while in office: to help bring the American Dream back into reach of those who feel it is slipping away. That’s the goal line Rubio strives toward with his every effort, and it’s the measure he uses to keep score. Rubio is passionate about the American Dream because he’s lived it himself. His parents came to America from Cuba in 1956 and earned their way to the middle class by working humble jobs. Through their loving and powerful example, he learned the importance of work and family, and developed the belief that all things are possible in America. Now more than two years into his second term, he continues that important work to make the American Dream achievable for all. Rubio is Chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, where he has advocated for modernizing and reforming the federal government’s programs that help small businesses grow and succeed in the 21st century economy.