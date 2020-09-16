Guests
James Comey, Former FBI director
Jeff Daniels, Actor
Jeff Daniels is a five-time Emmy® nominee, winning in Best Lead Actor for The Newsroom and Best Supporting Actor for Godless. He has also received Golden Globe® nominations on the big screen for his performances in The Purple Rose of Cairo, Something Wild and The Squid and the Whale, as well as one for The Newsroom. Daniels is also a three-time individual Screen Actors Guild® Award nominee. His other major screen roles include the Dumb and Dumber franchise, The Martian, Looper, Good Night and Good Luck, Gods and Generals, The Hours, Pleasantville, Gettysburg, Radio Days, Terms of Endearment and Ragtime. As the founder and director of the Purple Rose Theatre Company, Daniels is also a three-time Tony® nominee, for To Kill a Mockingbird (the highest grossing American play in Broadway history), Blackbird and God of Carnage.
Billy Ray, Director
Billy Ray wrote the Oscar®-nominated screenplay for Captain Phillips, for which he won the WGA® award. Ray’s films as writer, co-writer, or writer-director include The Hunger Games, Richard Jewell, Shattered Glass, and Breach. His current feature projects include ’68: the true story of Olympic medalists Tommie Smith and John Carlos, and The Silent Wife for Nicole Kidman. Ray is a member of the AMPAS Board of Governors. He believes in democracy, justice, and the Dodgers.