Sebastian Junger

Sebastian Junger is the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of “The Perfect Storm,” “Fire,” “A Death in Belmont,” “War,” and “Tribe.” As an award-winning journalist, a contributing editor to Vanity Fair, and a special correspondent at ABC News, he has covered major international news stories around the world and has received both a National Magazine Award and a Peabody Award. Junger is also a documentary filmmaker whose debut film, Restrepo, a feature-length documentary (co-directed with Tim Hetherington), was nominated for an Academy Award and won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance.

Restrepo, which chronicled the deployment of a platoon of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan’s Korengal Valley, is widely considered to have broken new ground in war reporting. Junger has since produced and directed three additional documentaries about war and its aftermath. Which Way Is the Front Line From Here? which premiered on HBO, chronicles the life and career of Junger’s friend and colleague, photojournalist Tim Hetherington, who was killed while covering the civil war in Libya in 2011. Korengal returns to the subject of combat and tries to answer the eternal question of why young men miss war. The Last Patrol, which also premiered on HBO, examines the complexities of returning from war, by following Junger and three friends — all of whom had experienced combat, either as soldiers or reporters — as they travel up the East Coast railroad lines on foot as “high-speed vagrants.”Junger has also written for such magazines as Harper’s, The New York Times Magazine, National Geographic Adventure, Outside, and Men’s Journal. His reporting on Afghanistan in 2000 — profiling Northern Alliance leader Ahmed Shah Massoud, who was assassinated just days before 9/11 — became the subject of the National Geographic documentary Into the Forbidden Zone and introduced America to the Afghan resistance fighting the Taliban.

Junger’s duPont Award-winning film Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS was released by National Geographic Documentary Films in 2017 and chronicled Syria’s descent into the unbridled chaos that allowed the rise of the Islamic State.

Nick Quested

Nick Quested is executive director and owner of Goldcrest Films, where he has built one of the premiere documentary brands in the world, winning two Emmys for his work. Quested has served as a producer on over 35 films, including Sebastian Junger’s The Last Patrol, Korengal, and the PGA- and twice Emmy-nominated Which Way Is the Front Line From Here?; the Oscar-nominated Restrepo; and National Geographic Doc Films’ duPont Award-winning Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS.

