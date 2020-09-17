Speakers

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.)

Seth Moulton was first called to service when he joined the Marines in 2001, days after graduating from college and months before the attacks on 9/11. As the leader of an infantry platoon, he was among the first Americans to reach Baghdad in 2003. He served four tours in a war that he didn’t agree with - but he was proud to go, so no one had to go in his place. After returning home from Iraq, Seth earned joint degrees in Business and Public Policy at graduate school, and then worked in the private sector in Texas to build the country’s first high speed rail line. But it wasn’t long before he was called to serve once again - this time in his home district in Massachusetts. Seth ran - and won - on a platform of bringing a new generation of leadership to Washington, becoming the only Democrat to unseat an incumbent in a primary in 2014. In the two terms since he was first sworn in, Seth has worked tirelessly to uphold his commitment to bipartisanship. He has passed several bipartisan bills, including the Faster Care for Veterans Act and the Modernizing Government Travel Act, and was named the most effective freshman Democrat by the Center for Effective Lawmaking. He has also concentrated on spurring economic development in Massachusetts, creating the first intergovernmental task force focused on growing the economy of Lynn, the biggest city in his district. Today, as Vice Chair of the Budget Committee, Seth is focused on creating a new economic agenda that will make a difference for American families. He also sits on the House Armed Services Committee and co-chairs its Future of Defense Task Force. Seth lives in Salem, Massachusetts with his wife, Liz, and their daughter, Emmy.

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere

Mayor Harry LaRosiliere was elected Mayor of Plano in 2013. He was sworn in as Plano’s 39th Mayor and is the first African American to be elected to this office. In May of 2017, he was sworn in for a second term. Prior to this he proudly served his community for six years as a two-term City Council Member. Mayor LaRosiliere’s primary focus has been to create a robust economic development environment that will generate an upward cycle of prosperity for all. During his tenure, Plano has established itself as a regional employment destination. Quality job creation provides the resources to deliver outstanding services, revitalize neighborhoods and invest in City assets. Some of the successes in recent years include major corporate relocations such as: Toyota, Liberty Mutual Insurance, JP Morgan Chase and Co., Boeing Global Services, and FedEx Office to name a few. Mayor is also very proud of the many small businesses that are thriving and expanding in our city as well. Mayor LaRosiliere firmly believes as a premiere city, Plano rightfully deserves a voice on the national stage. He is an active member of the bipartisan organization, the United States Conference of Mayors. He serves as Chair on the prominent Transportation and Communications Committee where he takes part in meaningful conversations with mayors across the nation.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock