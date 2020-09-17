MS. O'BRIEN: Thanks for having us.

MS. GOLDRICK-RAB: Thank you.

MS. SELLERS: Well, I'm delighted. Soledad, I'd like to start with you. This is a stunning statistic that comes out of this movie, that something like 45 percent of college students experience hunger at some point in their career on campus. How can that be in the wealthiest nation in the world?

AD

AD

MS. O'BRIEN: Yeah, and that statistic came from the work of Sara Goldrick-Rab and her colleagues. And we thought the same thing, like that can't be right. That can't be accurate. And what does food insecurity actually mean to these students?

The reason we got into this documentary was because we started seeing these stories about students who were hungry, and very much like Sara says in the documentary, we first thought, "Wow, it's the sad story of just a handful of students for whom it's just a juggle to be able to afford things."

But then you start realizing that it's more and more and more, and then when Sara started doing her study, which is sort of how we begin the documentary, and, to some degree, wrap up the documentary, as she does the study over time, you begin to realize that you have a systemic problem. This is not, in fact, the sad story of a handful of students who are struggling. This is the story of a system that has failed students because there are so many obstacles for them to be able to both pay for college, that is very, very expensive, and also be able to eat, regularly, like what I, as a mother of four children, would call eating a normal meal, two or three times a day.

AD

AD

So that's really how we got started in all of this, and that, I think, that research was so shocking, it's what kicked it off for us.

MS. SELLERS: So, I'd love to ask you, Sara, about the research. Tell me a little bit about the data that took you to this shocking statistic, and then a little bit more about the conditions that you have personally experienced underlying this huge number.

MS. GOLDRICK-RAB: Well, the data comes from students all over this country, and initially, when my team first began to hear about this issue, we were learning about it in Wisconsin, where I was then a professor. A student in another study that I was doing, which was about paying for college more broadly, when she was asked, "How are you?" she literally responded, "I'm not okay. I haven't eaten in two days."

AD

And at the time there were no studies on this, and this wasn't something that colleges were talking about. There were some students who knew about it. There were some advisors and professors who might have seen it. But there wasn't much out there that indicated this was even a thing.

AD

So, we proceeded to do survey after survey after survey. In fact, this spring we released our fifth report before the pandemic hit. Our fifth report has data in it from almost 500,000 students across the country, collected from more than 400 colleges and university. And we, in fact, do see these really consistently high rates of food insecurity across community college students and across public university students. We don't know as much about what's happening at private colleges and universities because they don't tend to do the survey. And, you know, it's hard to know what's going on in higher ed if you're not actually asking the questions.

The conditions that we see, it's all over the place. It's students who can't get enough work so they can't make ends meet. Financial aid is very rarely enough. There are students who grew up on the free-and-reduced-price lunch program, and then find themselves graduating from high school, going to college, and finding that that program is no longer there for them. There are a lot of different ways that this can happen.

AD

MS. SELLERS: Sara, there's a very striking scene when you talk to your grandfather in this middle of this, and he talks about a betrayal of the younger generation. Are you saying students who are truly, to put it bluntly, making a decision between eating and staying in college?

AD

MS. GOLDRICK-RAB: I am, and, you know, not only am I now seeing that in my research, and I've seen it among the students I have interviewed, I am now seeing it in my own class. I'm currently teaching 35 students at Temple University, mostly sophomores, juniors, seniors, some in their fifth or sixth years, and from the very first welcome survey that I gave them, when I just asked them what challenges you're facing this semester, several of them literally said having enough money to eat.

You know, it is really hard to get students focused on learning at a time when they don't know where their next meal is coming from.

AD

MS. O'BRIEN: You also have to imagine now, with coronavirus, right, it's gotten much worse. I mean, all of the students you see in our documentary, it started with Izzy as she's walking through campus, and you saw Eve, with the blonde hair, talking about like she's not sure college is for her. Every day they make the decision. It would just be easier to quit. It would just be easier to stop, because then at least the pressure would stop.

AD

So, with coronavirus I know that our students have really now--they're not on campus, or they've gone back home, so some of the support they were getting from the campus, even if it was very little support, they have none of that now, in many instances.

MS. SELLERS: Soledad, one of the questions I had for you is about the range of students, which is very striking to me, from a young man who wants to be a pilot in the ROTC to a homeless young woman. Was that surprising to you, for somebody who has been doing a lot of work on humanitarian issues and looked at a range of other areas where there are huge inequities. Does this range, does it surprise you when you were doing the reporting and the coverage?

AD

MS. O'BRIEN: You know, I think at first, yes, but then I realized pretty quickly that actually no, right? I mean, when we look at our different groups of students, what was so interesting was that they were so diverse. It wasn't that there's this number of homeless students who are struggling, or there's a number of students who are putting themselves through college who are not homeless who are struggling. It's actually just a lot of students where there is this gap where they just don't have easy access to the funds to be able to either take on a ton of debt or be able to pay for, you know, what is not, I don't think, a luxury, but their meals.

AD

So yeah, and you realize pretty quickly it's all demographics. Not necessarily socioeconomic, obviously, but racially, ethnically, and even a higher socioeconomic class than you might imagine. For students who would be considered, in New York City, middle class, often that means paying for college and just go figure out how you're going to eat.

MS. SELLERS: Sara, you have talked, and I hope you can hear me--we may have trouble here with the sound a little bit. Good, you can hear me. Sara, you've talked about students sharing their secret with you. Tell me a little bit about the role that shame can play in perpetuating this issue?

AD

MS. GOLDRICK-RAB: Yeah, it's a big issue. You know, many of these students come to college in search of a better life. Some of them come from poverty. Some of them come from a middle-class struggle to just kind of not fall downward, something a lot of families can identify with right now. And when this challenge happens for them in college, they are embarrassed. This isn't who they thought they'd be in college, the student who, for example, might be shoplifting in order to make ends meet, or the student who might have to get an extra swipe from her friends in the dining hall so she can have something.

AD

This is stigmatizing for them. It makes them feel ashamed and it makes them hide. And one of the things that's so important for everyone to know is that we all have a role to play here. Because if we can help them know that they are not alone, that, in fact, there are so many students affected, then they begin to understand that they did not cause this problem individually. This isn't the small problem of a number of individuals making bad decisions. These numbers can only be this large when there is a systemic failure.

MS. O'BRIEN: Yeah, and what's interesting for us, as well, you know, when we were trying to book the documentary, it was really hard, right? You're asking students who are already embarrassed that they are at a food pantry, you know, "Will you take part in talking about every facet of your life very openly?" It was really, really hard to get them to talk about not just their hunger but their entire lives and their circumstances.

AD

And then, in many cases, the students didn't want to tell their parents, especially if their parents also were struggling. The students felt that they were adding to the burden of their parents if they said, "Listen, I'm hungry." So, they would make--I mean, talk about being incredibly isolated, it wasn't anything you could share with anybody, because they felt, I'm only going to add to the burden of my struggling mom, or my struggling parents, if I tell them I'm hungry, so why would I possibly tell them?

AD

MS. SELLERS: Soledad, you've been about among food banks. There has been a 40 percent increase, I believe, in the number of people suffering food insecurity beyond campuses, across the whole country. Tell me what you're seeing on the front lines and what if any [audio distortion].

MS. O'BRIEN: It's insane now, and I'm sure you've seen this coverage too, right? The long lines--they are not even lines. I mean, a line is sort of a bunch of people standing up waiting to get into the facility. Now there are blocks and blocks and blocks of cars lined up in some places where they are trying to get access to a food bank, and certainly in New York City we see lines just going around the block, of people who need access to food.

Obviously, coronavirus has made the situation for people who, in many cases, have lost their job, have lost their support, have moved in together because they are losing their housing, it's made it much, much more difficult. Plus, at the same time, for many of these food banks, who rely on charitable donations, you know, in many cases that too has dried up, because in the economic outlook no one is exactly certain of what the future is going to bring. And so, anybody who runs a nonprofit, and I run a small nonprofit, all the funders are saying like, "Well, let's slow it down a minute and let's see."

And so, it's kind of a double whammy for these food banks, and they're trying to figure out how do you give people enough support. While the problem grows, the need grows, but also your funders aren't really sure how much they can really help.

MS. SELLERS: Sara, Temple University, in the last couple of weeks, had an outbreak and shut down in-person classes, I believe. That had huge repercussions for all students. But tell me, in particular, what that means for food-insecure students.

MS. GOLDRICK-RAB: Well, look, any disruption, any big change falls the hardest on people who don't have wealth to fall back onto. So, look, students are struggling in many, many ways. Some of them may have used the campus food pantry. We are working to keep that open, but let's be honest. That kind of food is never enough for people to get by on.

Anybody who had to make a change to their housing, some students are locked into leases and unable to get out there. Those pressures from rent, the way they affect regular people also affect college students and then crunch their budgets so they can't afford to eat.

You know, it is a terribly difficult situation, and unfortunately, you know, a lot of the students get very angry with the university without really seeing that one of the big causes, as the documentary shows, of this situation is the systematic defunding of public universities like Temple, and failure of congressional action to really step in here and to help these students.

[Overlapping speakers]

MS. SELLERS: [Unclear] Soledad, if I may, and the CARES Act I wanted to ask you about specifically with Temple. Billions of dollars have gone into that. Is that not enough, Sara? Is it having the right kind of impact or not?

MS. GOLDRICK-RAB: You know, it was wonderful that it happened, but after years and years and years--decades, frankly--of defunding higher education, it is amazing how big the hole is. So essentially that money was thrown into a massive hole where it began to fill up a little bit of the need. Our students have massive needs for support, financial support, and we do not have a large endowment to cover it. It's easy for people to look at, say, a $600 million endowment and say, "Wow, I can't imagine having $600 million." But that really amounts, on a per-student basis, to about $12,000 to $16,000 a year--sorry, total, which only throws off maybe $500 a year in support for an individual student.

So, we're talking about students who owe may be $10,000 on their bills, and what Congress provided to them was just a tiny drop in that bucket. So yes, there is much more needed here.

MS. SELLERS: Soledad, let me come to you know because I would really like to ask you about the bill, the legislation that Kamala Harris introduced last year, the BASIC Act. Is that a good way? Are you hoping for federal dollars to help these problems or do you see other solutions?

MS. O'BRIEN: I think the solution has to be in some kind of payout to students, and also in giving them more access and more flexibility. And I was going to say that Izzy is a very good example of what you were just talking about, right? So, Izzy, who you saw in that little clip there, she remains on campus but her college then went digital. So, she's paying rent but her off-campus job now has dried up, because of the coronavirus. So, she has no income to try to help pay her rent. The campus food bank is open but they are only stocked now with mac and cheese. That's it. So, she's eating mac and cheese day after day.

She makes the decision to move out West in order to live with her sister, in a trailer on her sister's property, and now she's trying to decide, do I just drop out of school and get two or three part-time jobs to try to make up for this hemorrhaging of money that she basically has, all this money that she owes on her loans. Her loans will immediately start coming due the minute she drops out.

So, you can see this dilemma, which goes back to your original question. Yeah, there has to be some kind of federal response that really helps these students. The system is kind of like this house of cards, and if you pull out a card you can see how a student like Izzy, who is a good student, who is a dedicated student, who is a hard worker, who has done really everything right in spite of some very difficult circumstances, she just can't get ahead. How does a student like that survive? What usually happens is she will drop out, she will owe $35,000 in debt because she's taken out loans, and now she's a girl with no diploma, who has a $35,000 debt to start her career.

MS. SELLERS: Sara, to go from this broad federal approach to more locally, there is a student in your documentary who talks about taking food from, you know, leftover food from restaurants and other sources around the city. Philadelphia is known for having some really sort of remarkable initiatives. Are you seeing local initiatives that can help these issues, or is that a sort of hopeless approach?

MS. GOLDRICK-RAB: Well, there are a few, and they help small numbers of people. So, they're useful and we want to have them, but the real questions here are about scale. And when we look at the places where we don't see as much food insecurity, and rates are much lower, it's clear what works. What works is having institutions that have a great deal of money on a per-student basis, and students who come from families that are well-resourced. So, if you want to put together a perfect situation where this isn't happening, we would be doing more to ensure that every student and every family has a living wage and is able to actually make ends meet. And we would send them to colleges and universities that have sufficient per-student support to be able to help the students.

Unfortunately, right now, American higher education is financed such that the places with the most money are those with the wealthiest students, not the students with the most need. And these smaller nonprofits can't do much, unfortunately, to level that inequality. They can't deal with the fact that the Community College of Philadelphia gets far less support than the University of Pennsylvania, despite it having its big endowment. MS. SELLERS: So just one quick question for the two of you before we finish. You probably have about a minute each. But do you see any causes for optimism that could come out of this crisis, with some sort of reshaping of the inequities, some sort of overhaul that could potentially change things? And as I said, I'd love to hear from both of you but a quick answer each, please.

MS. O'BRIEN: Sara, I'm going to go first because I think you're the one with the $64,000 answer, as the researcher. What inspires me is these young people are actually moving into activism, and you could see it in the process of the documentary. They began to realize, it's not me, there's a systemic problem, and they wanted to jump in and actually figure out how to fix the problem, not just hide because of shame, and not just say, "Well, if I can get through that's good enough."

MS. SELLERS: Thank you. Sara, go ahead.

MS. GOLDRICK-RAB: I'll give you two reasons for optimism. The first is that we're seeing faculty and staff all over the country recognizing their needs, recognizing their students' needs, and doing their darndest to step up and support them. And to the extent that they learn how to do that, they are going to be able to take care of some folks during some really difficult times. Of course, that's not a systemic solution.

So, the other bright hope is that in the last several weeks, for the first time ever in a presidential campaign, we heard one candidate's team utter the words "homeless community college students," acknowledging their existence. And there is a platform that includes supports for food and housing insecurity. And we have a vice presidential candidate, as you noted earlier, Kamala Harris, who has introduced legislation to address these challenges.

To the extent that these issues are elevated to that level of policy discussion, and people go to the polls and vote based on those issues, then we can really begin to see change.

MS. SELLERS: Soledad O'Brien, Sara Goldrick-Rab, thank you both very much for joining me and for such an eye-opening documentary and discussion of this troubling issue.

MS. O'BRIEN: Thank you.

MS. GOLDRICK-RAB: Thank you.

MS. SELLERS: We are delighted to have you. After a short break we will be back. It will be my colleague, Mary Beth Albright, who will be talking to the legendary owner of Ben's Chili Bowl in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere, and also the executive of the Food Tank, Danielle Nierenberg. So, stick around. We will be back soon with that upcoming program.

[Video plays]

MR. SUAREZ: Hi. I'm Ray Suarez, along with Luis Guardia, President of the Food Research and Action Center. Luis, even before COVID-19, American had a hunger crisis. It wasn't often front page news. But now the pandemic has made matters worse, and hunger is getting growing national and global attention. Every day we are hearing about more people facing decisions, really horrifying decisions, of whether to pay bills to keep the lights on, or buy food for their families, as unemployment rises along with grocery prices.

What are you hearing about people's struggle just to put food on the table?

MR. GUARDIA: Well, thanks for the question, Ray, and we are hearing from hundreds of state and local anti-hunger groups across the U.S. that we work with. I'll start by sharing one story from our two initiatives in this region, the D.C. Hunger Solutions and Maryland Hunger Solutions.

Soon after the pandemic hit, we found a young couple who were independent contractors. They were seeing their business dry up quickly. Money got tight and they wondered how they would continue to pay for groceries and everything else. They live in a rural part of Maryland where food banks are few and far between. Fortunately, they were able to connect with us, and our staff were able to help to get them on SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, to help put food on the table.

Ray, they had never heard of SNAP before, and we are hearing a lot of stories just like this from around the country.

MR. SUAREZ: You have released a new report called "Not Enough to Eat," and there are some shocking data in that report. I recommend to the audience that they seek it out. It shows that the sheer volume of people who are literally foregoing food is rising rapidly. Tell us more about how the public health and economic crisis of COVID-19 is increasing the number of hungry households across the country.

MR. GUARDIA: Yes, it is shocking to see the depths to which the pandemic has impacted people in just a matter of months. So, I will share some of these key findings, but I want everybody to remember that behind each of these data points there are real people, our friends, family, neighbors, people who are struggling against hunger.

The first thing I'll mention is that hunger rates in the Black and the Latinx communities are disproportionate. More than one in five Black and Latinx adults with children reported that they sometimes or often don't have enough to eat. This is double that of White and Asian households.

Second, across every group, households with children are more likely to report that they don't have enough to eat.

And lastly, I'll mention that we sadly still have gender gaps. Women have been more likely to lose their jobs during COVID as compared to their male counterparts, making them and their children more susceptible to hunger. And older adults without enough to eat are also likely to be women. So, more work to do here, Ray.

MR. SUAREZ: Well, as the pandemic as deepened and made the economic crisis worse, one of the most frequent images you now see as a sign of what's going on in America are long lines at food banks, that snake on for block after block. Other efforts, trying to keep up with by the charity sector, but are they equal to the task? Can the charitable sector do this on its own?

MR. GUARDIA: Well, the charitable sector is doing their best, and they continue to play a critical role in fighting hunger. You know, we work very closely with those communities and so we know firsthand how hard the magnitude of this problem is for them. And this is why strengthening our existing and proven federal nutrition programs are so important, like the ones I mentioned earlier, like SNAP.

And, for example, for every one meal that the Feeding America food bank network puts out, SNAP can provide nine. And this is the kind of scale we really need to address hunger in the U.S. At the same time, it's important to note that for every $1 spent on SNAP benefits, it generates $1.50 to $1.80 in economic activity, very quickly and very locally. And, Ray, this is something our country raises right now.

MR. SUAREZ: You know, a lot of people, Luis, will recognize the name SNAP. They may have even been on it or remember the old name was used to call it, food stamps. But many people may not realize that school nutrition, breakfast and lunch at school, are also federal nutrition programs. How is the government ensuring that millions of low-income children, who rely on free and reduced-price school meals, are getting the nutrition they need when so many schools are closed or not opening regularly?

MR. GUARDIA: That's absolutely right. At the onset of the pandemic, we worked really closely with policymakers and helped put together some policy innovations to address this issue of the school closings. One program that's been really effective has been to provide families with children an EBT card, with money to purchase food, to cover the school means that their kids are missing due to the closures. This is called the Pandemic EBT Program, and it alone has lifted between 3 to 4 million children out of hunger.

We've also urged Congress to give the USDA greater authority to help children access school meals in new ways, like the Grab-and-Go meals people may have seen also in the media. And thirdly, we've asked the USDA to keep moms, infants, and their children under five safe by allowing moms to remotely enroll in the Woman, Infants, and Children nutrition program, known as WIC. But there's still more we can do.

MR. SUAREZ: Well, as the president of FRAC, I hope you have a call to action. Are there things Congress, the administration, people who are watching this conversation, can do to make sure that these and other nutrition programs reach the people who have need?

MR. GUARDIA: There are, and we have been having these positive moments. These have all been things in the right direction. But there is more we can do.

At FRAC we've been asking people to join us in calling to Congress to increase SNAP benefits. We've also been pressuring, and continue to pressure USDA to extend flexibility for the child nutrition programs beyond December, for the entire school year, so kids can continue to get the food that they need for their health and their learning. And then finally, we have a lot of research on our website, FRAC.org, for people to learn more about and even contribute in the fight against hunger.

So, there is much more we can do, Ray, and the fallout from COVID-19 will probably be likely to continue, and hungry people simply can't wait.

MR. SUAREZ: That's Luis Guardia, of the Food Research and Action Center. There's no shortage of food. Let's keep America fed. I'm Ray Suarez.

[Video plays]

MS. ALBRIGHT: Hello and welcome back to Washington Post Live. I'm Mary Beth Albright, on-air food anchor at The Washington Post, and I am so pleased to welcome co-founder and owner of the legendary D.C. eatery, Ben's Chili Bowl, Virginia Ali, and co-founder and president of Food Tank, Danielle Nierenberg. Thank you so much, both of you, for being here.

MS. ALI: It's a pleasure. Thank you.

MS. NIERENBERG: Thanks for having us.

MS. ALBRIGHT: So, Ms. Ali, we are going to start with you. In 1958, you started what became a landmark D.C. business, Ben's Chili Bowl, and Ben's Chili Bowl was immediately a vibrant community center on U Street. We see a picture of it right there, when that area was known nationally as "Black Broadway." And you were there in 1968, with the unrest--oh, there you are--when you started out at Ben's Chili Bowl. Yeah, you were there in 1968, with the unrest after Dr. King was assassinated, and you're here now for the anti-racism protests. What do you attribute your success to?

MS. ALI: You know, we worked very hard to [audio distortion] around guests. We always want folks to walk in that door and feel like they were coming to Grandma's kitchen. And the food's delicious. It's kind of a gathering place for people. It's, you know, where you meet and greet, and that's worked for us over the years.

MS. ALBRIGHT: And you've been there since--through good trouble and other kinds of trouble. How have you sustained the business and kept it such a vibrant community center?

MS. ALI: When we opened, of course, this was a segregated city. African Americans weren't going downtown for dinner or for movies or that kind of thing. But as you said, U Street, we called it Black Broadway. So, we had three state-of-the-art theaters along that corridor, and people there from all walks of life. You know, our own doctors, lawyers, professional people. Howard University was in walking distance. So, we had this strong community, number one, that definitely looked forward to our new establishment in 1958. It was all colorful and bright and welcoming, and we provided the good food.

And then we were able to go through the Civil Rights Movement, with all that was happening during that time, and as you said, the 1968 uprising when Dr. King's life was taken. That was very difficult. It was a time when the street was literally destroyed. There were three nights of curfew. We were the only place that was allowed to remain open during those three nights of curfew. That was really frightening.

MS. ALBRIGHT: I'm sure. You're so much a part of that community, and a lot of times that's a way to see food insecurity on the front lines. I mean, you either see businesses shuttering around you or, you know, problems with the food system. What are you seeing now in terms of food insecurity in that area?

MS. ALI: Well, the area has changed drastically. It's now a high-end area. It's a very expensive community now, because after the riots and back in 1968, the area began to go downhill, and it did for 20 years. But now it's a thriving community, and we don't have, you know, the kind of things that we had to support so strongly early on. We now have to go past our immediate community, I think.

But we do all we can and we do see people that are having problems getting food. It's just devastating to see that at this point in time. That a great deal of that has to do with the pandemic, because so many businesses are not able to stay open. So many businesses are not able to survive. And we are doing our very best. We have had to decrease our hours, decrease our staff, and all of that, which is very different. And we have more than one store. We have a place at Nats Park. Well, that is not even doing anything because there are no fans in the stadium.

MS. ALBRIGHT: And that brings us to sort of the national concern of it, and Dani, you're the president of Food Think Tank, and you have deep experience in food and food policy nationally. What are you seeing--when you are hearing within the context of Virginia's experience what she's seeing on the ground, what are some of the policy solutions we can develop, nationally or locally?

MS. NIERENBERG: Yeah, that's why, again, it's such an honor to share the stage with you both, especially Ms. Ali, who has done so much. She's a national treasure.

I think, you know, what Ben's Chili Bowl is seeing is really happening across the country. You know, we're seeing community-based restaurants that are centers of activism and growth. You know, they are having to shutter their doors, and we need more support. You know, these are restauranteurs that have worked really hard to stay in business.

And I think, you know, the Restaurants Act of 2020, which was endorsed by the Independent Restaurant Coalition and others, could be really a step forward in revitalizing those restaurants, keeping them in business, keeping food workers in business. This is a really hard time. Those lines that Luis and Soledad and Sara were talking about for food banks are filled with a lot of food workers who have lost their jobs during this pandemic.

So, you know, it's not just the responsibility of nonprofits and community members to make sure that those folks are fed and that they can find jobs now and post-pandemic, but it's really the job of the federal government, and we need them to step up and take some action here.

MS. ALBRIGHT: Well, this is interesting, Dani, because you started Food Tank almost a decade ago, and so you've seen a lot of the programs that the federal government has done, and also internationally. Can you talk to some of the things that you've seen advocates doing that are working?

MS. NIERENBERG: Well, I mean, I think, you know, what's happening right now is we're seeing so much action at the local level, right, that could trickle up and help at the federal level. You're seeing, you know, nonprofits like Wholesome Wave make it easier for people to use their SNAP benefits, you know, using mobile devices, or even ordering food.

Those are things that the federal government should really latch onto, because they work. They are effective. They help those community members spend money in their own communities. They keep other businesses in business and keep other people working. And I think it's those kinds of policies and advocacy roles that really need to be built up.

MS. ALBRIGHT: And Ms. Ali, a lot of people talk about how just general economic security is a way to defeat food insecurity, of course. You've been at the same--running the same business since 1958, and as you discussed, through the Civil Rights Movement and now through the anti-racism movements that we're going through today. Can you give us some perspective on that period of time versus this period of time?

MS. ALI: Well, in that period of time, first of all, we didn't have to deal with people being ill, because of this pandemic, so that makes this one very unusual and very different from anything else we've had to deal with. But back in those days we did not have this kind of unemployment. We didn't have--well, we did have the racism and then we fought for it in the '60s, and we are still fighting for the same systemic change for now. That's not happening.

But I think that we really just have to realize that the federal government has to do a great deal more, and we've got to up the education for all people. We've got to get the wage benefits different than they are now. We've got to find jobs and employment for people. And as I said, I think it's the role of the federal government to do a great deal. We and small businesses like Ben's Chili Bowl have always donated food to the needy, and still do, to this day. But it's something where we've all got to come together and work together.

But right now, I think it's much worse than it's ever been. In my 87 years I'm seeing it more difficult than I've ever seen it before, and the challenges are much larger.

MS. ALBRIGHT: We have a couple of questions from the audience. One is from Aisha Green from Virginia, and this is for you, Ms. Ali. "Do you think you could start Ben's Chili Bowl today. What would be different? How has the community around you changed?" And I would add to that, specifically we've heard so much, advocacy about Black-owned businesses, and can you speak to it also in terms of that?

MS. ALI: I think Chili Bowl would definitely be successful if it started but it's got to wait for this pandemic to end. I believe that's the unfortunate part.

You know, it's not easy to get the funding. Back in the day it was literally impossible. We would have franchised back then, in the '60s, if we had the funds to do so. Today I don't think it's much easier, particularly for African Americans, to do that. And there again goes the role of the federal government. But I believe that given the right location and the right time, after this pandemic is over, that the Chili Bowl would certainly do beautifully.

MS. ALBRIGHT: And Dani, this is one for you. Terrence Emerson from Wisconsin asks, how can city-dwellers without easy and safe access to urban gardens help reduce dependence on big agriculture and big-box shopping for groceries?

MS. NIERENBERG: I mean, I think that's such a good question, one we've all been thinking about, is supporting your local CSA. You know, I live in Baltimore, Maryland, and I have a great CSA that serves many parts of the city. There are so many other options. There are community gardens. It's growing what you can on your windowsill or your balcony.

But it's really, you know, I think a lot of onus is place on us as eaters to really find those resources. Food Tank, you can visit and find many of them, but it's really learning what's happening in your own community, literally in your own back yard, with urban farms and gardens that, you know, have been life-savers during this time, especially at the beginning of the pandemic, when supply chains were disrupted.

So, you know, I think the longer this pandemic goes on, you know, the more we'll become dependent on those local and regional sources of food, so that we can support farmers who have lost business. We can support food workers who are obviously losing business. It's really up to us, as advocates, to take the lead on that.

MS. ALBRIGHT: Well, is that a national question? Is that a local question? I mean, we look at, when you're talking about urban agriculture centers, that's obviously something that people have been working towards. Not obviously, but it's something that people have been working towards for a while. Is there something that the federal government can do to encourage communities, and local communities to help businesses such as Ben's Chili Bowl, or to partner and create an urban agriculture system?

MS. NIERENBERG: Absolutely, and I think this speaks to the need for federal policy that just doesn't address a crisis or address, you know, one part of the system. You know, a few years ago food leaders like Michael Pollan and Mark Bittman and Ricardo Salvador called for a national food policy in this country, not just a farm bill, not just legislation that picks up pieces of the food system or the agriculture system and tries to stitch them together, but a real comprehensive policy.

And, you know, we haven't seen farm bills that support local agriculture that much over the last few decades, so maybe that's one part of it. But we need comprehensive legislation that really helps both eaters and farmers and really produces healthy, nourishing food for us all, that's healthy, accessible, affordable, that, you know, it's not so hard to get. So many people are struggling right now to get fresh, healthy produce into their lives because of the pandemic and because of the high cost of these things.

If we can reduce those costs, if we can go back to this idea that was brought up before, the idea of a living wage--imagine that in this country--you know, paying food workers and farm workers what they're worth, respecting them. This is a whole set of things that's really needed to improve the system.

MS. ALBRIGHT: Well, it sounds like both of you are speaking to points of financial empowerment within communities, to help with food insecurity. And this is a question for both of you. How do you think that women entrepreneurs, and just women in the food section generally, in the food sector generally, are drivers of prosperity, especially during this time and especially within communities and underserved communities?

MS. ALI: I think that women can certainly do that very effectively. I think they need the support of the community. We have so many strong women leaders today. I don't think that's a problem at all. And someone did ask a moment ago about the change in my community. It's a totally new community. It's now a gentrified community.

But getting back to the women, given the support, women can make this work. They have learned how to do it effectively. They are strong. They are mothers, of course, and that takes a great deal of sacrifice, when you are going to have to go to work and have your children there. But women can do that, and the federal government and the communities give their support to women, and I'm sure that would work just fine.

MS. ALBRIGHT: Dani?

MS. NIERENBERG: Yeah, I think there's no doubt that women have really been leading a lot of the work that's done around the food system, especially right now. And they've done it with challenges that men don't often face. You know, it's easier for male entrepreneurs in the food system to get funding. That's been the case for a very long time. And I think making sure, as Virginia said, that women have the investments that they need, that they have the resources that they need to do their jobs well in improving the food system is key. But we have to recognize their role. We have to encourage it and really support it.

MS. ALBRIGHT: Do you think that things like WIC--I mean, things that we've been discussing for the past half hour, do you think that things like that--benefits will play into the community-building aspect and the financial empowerment?

MS. NIERENBERG: Absolutely. Without those things, whether it's WIC or SNAP or any of these other federal assistance programs that are constantly in jeopardy, those are the things that will help women not only perform their role as mothers but also be the business leaders that we need so desperately right now, the entrepreneurs who can make real innovation in this space, and do things that, you know, we can't even dream of right now, but that will make the food system safer and healthier for everyone.

MS. ALBRIGHT: Dani, are you seeing people who have--you know, you said things that we can't even dream of right now. I mean, are you seeing somebody out there who is a dreamer, working in financial and community empowerment right now that you see as a success story?

MS. NIERENBERG: I mean, I think Karen Karp and the work that she's done with her firm in New York to really raise and kind of spotlight on how women in the entrepreneurial world are under-invested in has been a key person in this role, you know, to really strengthen the role of women. I think there are so many others that go unnamed. And, you know, it's BIPOC women entrepreneurs in these communities who are continuing to feed them. You know, people like Virginia who are continuing to donate food.

[Off camera]: I'm trying.

MS. NIERENBERG: I think those are the real leaders.

MS. ALBRIGHT: Sorry about that. This is the last question and it's a big one, but right now we have to ask the big questions, which is how do we fight food insecurity and how do we make the food system a little more just in this country, and how do we promote a racially just food system right now?

MS. ALI: I guess we start with voting. That might help if we get the right people in the office, and we have to make sure that our representatives from every state, those representatives that will do what they need to do to make our country more just. You know, we've got to pay the farmers, as you said, properly. We've got to be able to invest in our entrepreneurs, particularly women. And we just simply have to do that.

We can make it, I think we can, but it's frightening for me at this point in time because of the pandemic. But this can't last forever. We can get through this, I think, together, and when we do that, we will start with trying to support each other and get the investment that we need for entrepreneurs and for farmers, and just make this work. We've got to get food secure for people. There are so many people suffering today. So many.

MS. ALBRIGHT: Dani, what do you think of that, about especially, consumer dollars are important for Black-owned businesses. But what, on the policy level, are you seeing?

MS. NIERENBERG: I mean, I think I agree with Virginia that we have to really hold our policymakers and our legislators accountable. We have to really advocate this year, more than any other year, because of the pandemic, because of the really inspirational uprisings around the murders of so many Black folks this year. We really need to use those as a catalyst for making change. It's up to us to make that change. We really need to advocate. We have to vote like the lives of farm workers and food workers and entrepreneurs really depend on it.

And I think it's, you know, investigating what your local, state, and national representatives who vote for you in Congress are doing, and making sure that they're voting for the food system that you believe in.

MS. ALBRIGHT: Well, unfortunately that's all the time we have for today. It's a big subject and we've just sort of scratched the surface here. But Virginia Ali, Danielle Nierenberg, thank you so much for speaking with me today.

MS. ALI: You're very welcome.

MS. NIERENBERG: Thank you.

MS. ALBRIGHT: And thank you for joining us. You can head to WashingtonPostLive.com to check out our upcoming events, including tomorrow’s program on Innovation and Infrastructure with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, and Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moultin.

Once again, I'm Mary Beth Albright from The Washington Post. Thank you for joining Washington Post Live. Have a good afternoon.