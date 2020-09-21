“Agents of Chaos” is a two-part HBO documentary film on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, with revelations confirmed by the recently released Senate Intelligence Committee report, and an urgent warning to Americans in the lead-up to the 2020 election. With interviews from lead Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe and former CIA director John Brennan, Gibney and François explain how the Russians worked to weaken democratic institutions and create chaos through social media. Join Washington Post Live on Monday, Sept. 21 at 4:30 p.m. ET for a conversation hosted by Jonathan Capehart.

“Agents of Chaos” premieres on HBO on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Guests

Alex Gibney, Director

Director Alex Gibney called “the most important documentarian of our time” by Esquire Magazine has a signature cinematic style that lends itself to penetrating, gripping, and deeply insightful documentaries. His work has been the recipient of an Academy Award, multiple Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, several Peabody Awards, the DuPont-Columbia Award, The Independent Spirit Award and The Writers Guild Awards. In 2013, Alex was honored with the International Documentary Association’s (IDA) Career Achievement Award, in 2015 the inaugural Christopher Hitchens Prize, the Robert J. Flaherty Award in 2019 and Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival Career Achievement Award in 2020.

Some of Gibney’s notable films include the triple Emmy and Peabody award-winning Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, the most-watched non-music HBO documentary; the Academy Award winning Taxi to The Dark Side, the Oscar nominated Enron The Smartest Guys in the Room, the multiple Emmy Award-winning Mea Maxima Culpa; the Peabody award-winning Zero Days; No Stone Unturned which was nominated for WGA Award for Best Documentary Screenplay and an Emmy award for Outstanding Investigative Documentary; Sinatra: All or Nothing at All, a two-part special on legendary entertainer Frank Sinatra, and Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge, co-directed by Blair Foster. He executive produced, and directed the first episode of The Looming Tower, a popular Hulu drama series based on Lawrence Wright’s book of the same name. His film The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley was nominated for an Emmy Award for Best Documentary and won the WGA Award for Best Documentary Screenplay and Citizen K world premiered at 76th Venice International Film Festival in 2019 and was released theatrically this year. His recent films include: the well-received Crazy, Not Insane, at the recent Venice Film Festival which will air on HBO in November, Agents of Chaos, a two-part documentary about Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections (HBO, 23rd & 24th September), and Totally Under Control, a searing look at the administration’s failure to contain the COVID 19 pandemic releasing in October.

Camille François, Chief Innovation Officer, Graphika