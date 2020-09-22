She’s been a teacher, an author, has done three tours of duty with the U.S. Air Force and now wants to represent Texas in the Senate. Join MJ Hegar in conversation with Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart to discuss how her military experience formed her view of public service, and how she hopes to win the Senate seat currently held by three-term Sen. John Cornyn(R-Tex.).

MJ Hegar, Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate

MJ Hegar is a decorated combat veteran, working mom, and Texan taking on the fight against Senator Cornyn. No stranger to tough fights, MJ served three tours in Afghanistan as a combat search and rescue and medevac pilot, and then successfully took on the bureaucrats in Washington to open up jobs for hundreds of thousands of women in the military. MJ’s tired of politics as usual and is fighting to bring Washington a healthy dose of Texas values — and she’s energized by Texans across the state who are joining the mission.