MJ Hegar, Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate
MJ Hegar is a decorated combat veteran, working mom, and Texan taking on the fight against Senator Cornyn. No stranger to tough fights, MJ served three tours in Afghanistan as a combat search and rescue and medevac pilot, and then successfully took on the bureaucrats in Washington to open up jobs for hundreds of thousands of women in the military. MJ’s tired of politics as usual and is fighting to bring Washington a healthy dose of Texas values — and she’s energized by Texans across the state who are joining the mission.