Speakers will address what’s happening now and what products are in development, as well as what tech innovations manufacturers are deploying as they adjust to the impact of COVID-19 across the globe. We’ll hear also hear from key policymakers on how regulating bodies are approaching safety concerns and other variables presented by new technology while working to make their states and communities attractive to job-producing, innovative development projects and businesses. Join the conversation on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
October 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT
