What are the digital innovations that will help address the effect of the pandemic on manufacturing, the supply chain and customer demand? From our new virtual reality AI-based manufacturing to the data security challenges at the center of it all, Washington Post Live will explore what digital transformation looks like in 2020.

Speakers will address what’s happening now and what products are in development, as well as what tech innovations manufacturers are deploying as they adjust to the impact of COVID-19 across the globe. We’ll hear also hear from key policymakers on how regulating bodies are approaching safety concerns and other variables presented by new technology while working to make their states and communities attractive to job-producing, innovative development projects and businesses. Join the conversation on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 11:00 a.m. ET.