Speakers will address what’s happening now and what products are in development, as well as what tech innovations manufacturers are deploying as they adjust to the impact of COVID-19 across the globe. We’ll hear also hear from key policymakers on how regulating bodies are approaching safety concerns and other variables presented by new technology while working to make their states and communities attractive to job-producing, innovative development projects and businesses. Join the conversation on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Guests

Joanna Coles, Investor and Entrepreneur

Joanna Coles is the chairwoman and CEO of Northern Star Acquisition Company, and Executive Producer of ABC Freeform’s highly acclaimed The Bold Type, now in its fifth season and inspired by her career. She is the former Chief Content Officer of Hearst Magazines, responsible for 300 magazines globally. She sits on the public Board of Directors of Snap Inc. (Snapchat) and Sonos; and private companies Density, a hard and software company which monitors use of physical space, Blue Mistral, a clean beauty company, and the non-profit Women Entrepreneurs New York City, an initiative to expand female entrepreneurship, with a focus on underserved women and communities. She advises several companies including Cornell Capital, a private equity company; the Swedish payment disruptor Klarna and Bustle Digital Media. She has a production development deal at ABC Studios creating TV shows across Disney’s streaming platforms including FX and Hulu. She has two sons with the author Peter Godwin.

Scott Galloway, Author, Investor, Podcast Host; Professor, New York University

Scott Galloway is a Professor of Marketing at NYU’s Stern School of Business and a serial entrepreneur. In 2012, he was named one of the world’s best business professors by Poets & Quants. He has founded nine companies, including Prophet, Red Envelope, L2, and Section4. He is the bestselling author of The Four and The Algebra of Happiness and has served on the boards of directors of The New York Times Company, Urban Outfitters, and Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. His Prof G and Pivot podcasts, No Mercy / No Malice blog, and Prof G YouTube channel reach millions. In 2020, Adweek named Pivot Business Podcast of the Year.

Content from Hitachi

Brad Surak, President, Digital Solutions, Hitachi Vantara

Brad Surak oversees Hitachi Vantara's Digital Solutions business unit, where he drives the global expansion of digital solutions, increases alignment with Hitachi's vertical business units and expands the company's global delivery and co-creation capabilities.

AD

AD

Surak was previously chief product and strategy officer for Hitachi Vantara, which, in 2020, was integrated with Hitachi Consulting and organized into two lines of business: Digital Infrastructure and Digital Solutions. In this position, he oversaw the development of Hitachi Vantara's edge and multicloud solutions portfolio that allow customers to store, enrich, activate and achieve maximum return on their data.

Surak has more than 25 years of success as an "intrapreneur" and over this time, he has helped non-traditional companies through significant digital transformations. Prior to joining Hitachi Vantara, Surak led the formation of GE Digital, a General Electric business, where he served as the company's chief operating officer. Before this role, he served as GE Digital's first chief product officer, where he was responsible for the company's global IoT solutions and digital industrial product portfolio. Before joining GE, Surak served as the general manager of Mobile Analytic Applications and was the chief operating officer of the Business Analytics Solutions unit at SAP. He has also held executive positions with DayNine, Cambridge Technology Partners, and Ernst & Young's technology practice.

Surak holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Purdue University and was awarded the title of Distinguished Science Alumni in 2017.

Bryan Jones, CEO, JR Automation

Bryan Jones first joined JR Automation in February of 1996. He served as Vice President of Sales and Chief Technology Officer before becoming Chief Executive Officer in 2015. Prior to working at JR Automation, Mr. Jones spent four years in an engineering role at Automatic Spring Products, and seven years in manufacturing and engineering roles at Prince/JCI (now Yanfeng). Bryan has over 30 years of industry experience and has worked at JR Automation for just over 20 years. He received his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Elise Labott, Adjunct Professor, American University