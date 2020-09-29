Former U.S. national security advisor H.R. McMaster joins Washington Post national security reporter Ellen Nakashima on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss his forthcoming book, “Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World,” how the global pandemic affects the most pressing foreign policy challenges and America’s standing in the world today.

H.R. McMaster, Former U.S. National Security Advisor

H.R. McMaster is the Fouad and Michelle Ajami Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and Stanford University. A native of Philadelphia, H.R. graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1984. He served as an Army officer for thirty-four years and retired as a Lieutenant General in 2018. He remained on active duty while serving as the 26th Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs. He taught history at West Point and holds a PhD in history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.