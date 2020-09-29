Oct. 2 marks the two-year anniversary of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death at the hands of Saudi operatives. The assassination sparked global outrage in 2018 and a follow up United Nations investigation, which found “sufficient” and “credible” evidence linking Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the murder.
“Kingdom of Silence” is a Showtime documentary directed by Emmy-award winner Rick Rowley and executive produced by Alex Gibney, in collaboration with Lawrence Wright, examining the relationship between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia as a backdrop to the murder of Khashoggi. The film also explores the history between the two nations in the decades leading up to today’s interactions between the Trump administration and Mohammed bin Salman and shines new light on Khashoggi’s remarkable journey – from the battlefields of Afghanistan to the halls of power in Riyadh and Washington, from the Arab Spring to the rise of Saudi Arabia’s new crown prince. Join Washington Post Live on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 3:00 p.m. ET for a conversation about the documentary with Rick Rowley and Lawrence Wright, hosted by Washington Post columnist David Ignatius.