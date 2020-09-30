On Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 11:00 a.m. ET, The Washington Post speaks with educators and key government leaders about distance learning in the age of the coronavirus, the disproportionate impact of the digital divide on communities of color and the policy solutions being proposed to answer the problem.

Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.)

Congresswoman Donna Shalala represents Florida’s 27th District, which includes the City of Miami and surrounding municipalities. She has dedicated her life to public service and is the longest-serving Secretary of Health and Human Services in U.S. history.

In 2008, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian award. She has been inducted to the National Women’s Hall of Fame and she has more than five dozen honorary degrees.

A distinguished scholar and academic administrator, she served as President of Hunter College, Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin—Madison, and President of the University of Miami.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.)

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers is serving her eighth term representing the 5th District of Washington. She is a senior member on the Energy and Commerce Committee and leads as the top Republican on the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce. The Energy and Commerce Committee has jurisdiction over telecommunications and rural broadband policy. Cathy is a working mom of three and an ability advocate for her son, Cole, who has Down syndrome. She is the most senior Republican woman in Washington state, the 200th woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, and the first woman to have given birth three times while serving in Congress.

John B. King Jr., president and CEO of The Education Trust

John B. King Jr. is the president and CEO of The Education Trust, a national nonprofit organization that seeks to identify and close opportunity and achievement gaps, from preschool through college. King served in President Barack Obama’s cabinet as the 10th U.S. Secretary of Education. In tapping him to lead the U.S. Department of Education, President Obama called King “an exceptionally talented educator,” citing his commitment to “preparing every child for success” and his lifelong dedication to education as a teacher, principal, and leader of schools and school systems.

Before becoming education secretary, King carried out the duties of the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education, overseeing all policies and programs related to P-12 education, English learners, special education, and innovation. In this role, King also oversaw the agency’s operations. King joined the department following his tenure as the first African American and Puerto Rican to serve as New York State Education Commissioner.

King began his career in education as a high school social studies teacher in Puerto Rico and Boston, Mass., and as a middle school principal.

Apjit Walia, Global Head of Technology Investment Strategy, Deutsche Bank

Apjit Walia is a Global Technology and Macro Investor. He is currently the Managing Director & Global Head of Technology Investment Strategy at Deutsche Bank. Apjit spent a decade as a Senior Portfolio Manager running Technology focused Macro funds at some of the world’s largest hedge funds including Caxton Associates and Moore Capital with Capital Allocation in excess of $1 Billion.Prior to being a hedge fund manager, he was the Managing Director and Lead Technology analyst at RBC Capital where he was ranked Number 1 globally in each year of coverage and cited as the bank’s most impactful analyst on Wall Street. Apjit has won several awards including the Wall Street Journal’s “Best on the Street”.He has been widely featured in print and visual media including the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, the Financial Times, Forbes, CNBC, Bloomberg, BBC and cited as "Walia is the Ax on Intel', "Apjit Walia is usually the first to call the Semiconductor and Tech cycle', “Apjit is uncanny with his calls on Tech”, “Walia connects Tech to the Economy better than anyone on Wall Street”.Apjit grew up in three continents and is fluent in four languages. He majored in Aeronautical Engineering from the University of London with focus on Aircraft Propulsion. Apjit is Vice-chairman of the Mehar Trust that focuses on girl empowerment in rural parts of the world.

Dalila Wilson-Scott, President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation

Dalila Wilson-Scott serves as Senior Vice President of Community Impact for Comcast Corporation and as President of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation. In this role, Dalila works collaboratively across Comcast to provide strategic leadership throughout all aspects of the company’s community impact and corporate social responsibility initiatives. In addition, Dalila oversees efforts to leverage various assets, resources and platforms throughout the company to extend the reach and impact of philanthropic partnerships. In 2017, Comcast NBCUniversal provided nearly $470 million in cash and in-kind support to nonprofit partners sharing Comcast’s commitment to improving communities and enriching lives. Comcast proactively seeks out ways to leverage the reach of its media and technology platforms to strengthen communities in meaningful ways.

Dalila joined Comcast in 2016 after more than 16 years at JPMorgan Chase & Co., where she most recently served as Head of Global Philanthropy and President of the JPMorgan Chase Foundation. She led the firm’s philanthropic initiatives, including employee engagement and volunteerism, while helping to set the company’s overall corporate responsibility strategy. Prior to joining the Office of Corporate Responsibility, she served in the firm’s Corporate Merger Office as an integral member of the team managing the integration of JPMorgan Chase and Bank One.

