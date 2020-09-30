On Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 2:00 p.m. ET, Washington Post Live launches “Voting Matters: Activating the Vote" the first event in a special series focused all things voting and election law. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman will talk about the finer points of mail-in voting and efforts in their states to support voting this fall. Fashion designer Tory Burch will also join to discuss her decision to close all stores and offices early on Election Day and encourage employees to volunteer as poll workers with a paid day off on November 3.

Guests

Fashion designer Tory Burch

Tory Burch is the Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of Tory Burch LLC, an American lifestyle brand.

Tory launched the company in 2004 with a small boutique on Elizabeth Street in New York City as well as an ecommerce site. The brand has since grown into a global business with more than 300 boutiques from New York to Paris and Shanghai.

In 2015, she launched Tory Sport, a collection of performance activewear that balances cutting-edge functionality with classic design.

Social responsibility was built into Tory’s business plan and has been a part of the company from its inception. In 2009, she launched the Tory Burch Foundation to advance women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship in the United States by providing access to capital, education and digital resources, as well as a Fellowship program. To date, over $57M in loans have been distributed to over 3,500 women entrepreneurs through the Foundation’s Capital Program powered by Bank of America.

Tory also serves on several boards including the Society of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, the Barnes Foundation and the Jay H. Baker Retailing Center at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. In addition, she is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold

Jena Griswold is Colorado’s 39th Secretary of State and the youngest Secretary of State in the country. She grew up working class in rural Colorado and knows how important it is for everyday Americans to have their voices heard in our democracy. In 2019, Griswold spearheaded and passed into law one of the largest democracy reform packages in the nation. This year, she is a leading voice in expanding mail ballots to every eligible American.

Before assuming office, Griswold had practiced international anti-corruption law, business law, election law, and ran a small business. She also served as the Director of the Colorado Governor’s DC Office, where she helped bring back hundreds of millions of relief dollars to help the Colorado communities hit by the 2013 flood. In 2018, Jena was elected as the first democratic Secretary of State in Colorado since 1958, the first democratic woman Secretary of State in Colorado’s history, and only the 10th woman in Colorado’s history to hold current statewide constitutional office.

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman

Kim Wyman is Washington’s 15th Secretary of State. She was first elected in 2012 and is currently serving her second term. She is the second female Secretary of State in Washington’s history.

Prior to her election, she served as Thurston County Elections Director for nearly a decade and was elected Thurston County Auditor from 2001-2013.

As head of one of the most diverse offices in state government, Secretary Wyman is responsible for overseeing state and local elections, corporation and charity filings, the Washington State Library, the Washington Talking Book & Braille Library, and the Washington State Archives.