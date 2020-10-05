As the nation reckons with long-standing issues of race and inequality, some of America’s most powerful philanthropic organizations are shifting their missions to focus on social justice. Elizabeth Alexander, president of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, joins Washington Post Live on Monday, Oct. 5 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss a new multi-million dollar investment as part of the strategic transformation of the arts and humanities foundation. Alexander will also share her overall vision for harnessing philanthropy for social justice in conversation with Washington Post opinions writer Jonathan Capehart.

Elizabeth Alexander is a decorated poet, playwright, essayist, and educator. She is the president of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, as well as a chancellor of the Academy of American Poets and a member of the Pulitzer Prize Board. She has also held distinguished professorships at Columbia and at Yale, where she served as the chair of the African American Studies Department. Her books include the poetry collection “American Sublime” and the memoir “The Light of the World,” both of which were Pulitzer finalists.