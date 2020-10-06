Join the conversation moderated by Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)
Ted Cruz, a U.S. Senator from the State of Texas, has dedicated his life to upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution. After graduating from Harvard Law School, he clerked for Judge J. Michael Luttig and Chief Justice William Rehnquist and became the youngest and longest-serving solicitor general in Texas history. Senator Cruz and his wife, Heidi, live in his hometown of Houston with their two young daughters, Caroline and Catherine.