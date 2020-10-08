The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical role of the family physician and primarycare providers in our health system. Doctors, nurses and other health care workers in hospitals and emergency rooms have responded with bravery and resilience to the pandemic. Less visible have been the thousands of primary care and family physicians who are the first point of contact for patients when they develop symptoms. Family physicians have had to innovate, make rapid changes to their practice environment for the safety of patients and staff
, and pivot to telemedicine to ensure patients have access to uninterrupted care. These issues are compounded by a looming 50,000 primary care physician shortage nationwide.