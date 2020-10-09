Pete Buttigieg is a former Democratic presidential candidate and mayor of South Bend, Ind., and now a leading voice in American politics working to help former vice president Joe Biden win in November. He joins Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa to discuss the 2020 election and his new book, “Trust: America’s Best Chance.” Join Washington Post Live on Friday, Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Pete Buttigieg has served as two-term mayor of South Bend, Indiana and was a Democratic candidate for president of the United States in 2020. A graduate of Harvard University and an Oxford Rhodes Scholar, Buttigieg enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve and became a lieutenant when he was deployed to Afghanistan in 2014. In April 2019 he announced his candidacy for president and in February 2020 won the Iowa Caucuses, becoming the first openly gay person to ever win a presidential primary or caucus.