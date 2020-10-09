Guests

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar is the first woman elected to represent the State of Minnesota in the United States Senate. Klobuchar has built a reputation of putting partisanship aside to help strengthen the economy and support families, workers and businesses. Since arriving in the Senate, Senator Klobuchar has worked with Democrats and Republicans to get things done. She led the effort to pass landmark pieces of legislation to end human trafficking and to combat the opioid epidemic. She fought to pass the most significant consumer product safety legislation in a generation, keeping foreign toxic products off our shores and out of our stores, and pushed the cell phone companies to enact more consumer-friendly policies. Additionally, her efforts to protect consumers have resulted in the largest furniture recall in American history as well as millions of defective airbags being taken off the road.

Jay Timmons, President & CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers

Jay Timmons is president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers and chairman of the board of The Manufacturing Institute, the NAM’s workforce and education partner. The NAM is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector, and Jay is a leading advocate for the nearly 13 million men and women who make things in America.

AD

AD

Since Jay took the helm, the NAM has nearly doubled in size, dramatically expanded its issue advocacy and enhanced the organization’s influence and mobilization efforts outside of Washington, D.C. He led the NAM to offer new services for its members, create the Manufacturers’ Center for Legal Action and acquire the Manufacturing Leadership Council.