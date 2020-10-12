MR. SCOTT: I'm sure you will be great. Thanks for joining me.

MS. COLES: My pleasure.

MR. SCOTT: So, for the last six months at least, most Americans have been social distancing to some degree, many working and learning from home, like myself, some even using technology to socialize. The way you see it, can you tell me how people are connecting differently now than they were prior to the pandemic beginning?

MS. COLES: Yes. I think the people are connecting, unfortunately, much less productively than they were before COVID began, and I think of us as coming from a 3-D world into a 2-D world, not trying to communicate on Zoom meetings.

I mean, in one way, it's very interesting how it levels people out. I think the hierarchy of the tall pale male, as I think of them that run Corporate America, is probably over now because everybody gets the same size square box on Zoom, and it's much larger to do the sports chat at the beginning of the meeting because you can't really have that informal communication on Zoom.

So, I do think when someone gets the box to talk on Zoom, harder to interrupt them, which happens to a lot of women and minorities, when you're in a meeting in real life, and actually, that's been equaled out a little bit on Zoom. But it's much less creative, I think, and you don't get the serendipitous comments that you get in real life.

And, of course, the tremendous trends in retail, I think, are really interesting, what's going on there, how we've shifted from going out to stores to doing all our purchasing online or a good chunk of our purchasing online. I think it's super interesting.

MR. SCOTT: So, you're talking a bit to some degree about, like, perhaps a change in priorities in terms of the conversations that we usually would see happening in a more traditional workplace environment. Who is that benefitting, and who is that possibly hurting, this new direction and focus?

MS. COLES: Well, I think for small young businesses, this is a very interesting change, and I think you see--you know, retail, in particular, this is a wonderful opportunity to get in front of people, and I think particularly in terms of the beauty business, think about the beauty business and how makeup and cosmetics used to be sold. It used to be sold in department stores. You know, Estée Lauder would buy a desk or a space in Macy's, and they would rely very much on their person having communication with customers wandering by, wanting to be inspired or maybe wanting a makeover. And what you realize is nobody is going to go back to doing that anymore. Nobody is going to try lipstick samples with the sort of weird wiping off with a tissue, which you think is cleanly, but it's probably not very clean. No one is going to try a mascara brush that someone else has tried. No one is going to use a lipstick that's already--or not a lipstick--an eye shadow that's been smudged by somebody else.

And we already know that Gen Z would prefer not to actually have to talk to real live beings in a shop. They don't want communication with an actual shop person, and so you see all the circumstances aligning for, you know, new beauty companies to launch, which are pure plays. They've never been in a retail space. There's no communication other than digitally with the customer, and the customers maybe never even sample the product. And they're fine with that.

So, I think they're breeding this source of lack of human communication between seller and with the purchaser, and it's a really interesting megatrend, I think, which has been accelerating hugely by COVID.

And I think what we're losing is the humanness of our transactions, and I think when you look on Twitter in particular, which I know isn't the real world, but it's part of the real world, and you see the animus with which people shout at each other across social media, I think a lot of that is because we don't have the softening part of real human communication.

So, I used to find it extremely tedious listening to guys in meetings swapping sports scores or talking about the Fortune 500. I realize that it did have a sort of softening of the edges for people. That kind of casual conversation can build, build trust and build relationships, and I think we're seeing that frame.

MR. SCOTT: I would agree. There's certainly--it seems like fewer opportunities perhaps to find common ground with coworkers that would naturally be found on an elevator or around a water cooler, and I think people are now putting themselves in a position where they have to find a new way to do that.

And you mentioned the human connection that some people have when making makeup purchases, and I feel like that's a great segue to an area of expertise for you. I mean, you ran women's magazines for quite some time, and I'd say your sweet spot is communications and relations. Would you agree with that?

MS. COLES: Well, it's one of my sweet spots, yes. I mean, I think understanding audiences and understanding consumers is probably my super power, and I'm really interested by what e-commerce has managed to do during this time.

I mean, I was, you know, ashamed to say one of those people who was stockpiling toilet tissue during the pandemic, partly because I had seven teenagers living with me, and I did not want to run out of toilet roll. And who knew that I would get it from China? Chinese toilet roll is very different to American toilet roll. It doesn't have a tube in the middle to put somewhere. It just comes in incredibly tightly packed, and it's quite difficult to find a place for it in the bathroom.

I'm getting off track, except that you discover all sorts of things about yourself as a consumer, and I do think that, again, playing into Gen Z's extreme facility with digital and the lack of wanting real communication, they have no interest in going and trying products in the way that my generation thought it was fun to go and try every single mattress in 1-800-MATTRESS store or Sleepy's. No one does that anymore. They just order from Tuft & Needle or they order from Casper. The thing comes, you know, compressed in a box, and they think nothing of sending it back if they don't like it. It's a very different--it's a very different retail pattern.

MR. SCOTT: It is. It's a very different shopping experience, and I wouldn't say there's an absence of relationships or communications, and I don't think you'd say that either. But it just looks very different from perhaps what it looked like prior to this moment.

And I just want to use a personal example of mine. I recently made a purchase from Fenty Skin.

MS. COLES: Mm-hmm.

MR. SCOTT: And that is something--right? That's a brand that historically I would have gone in to figure out how to use this product and what--which product works best for me, but, you know, I'm a millennial, an elderly millennial, but a millennial nevertheless. And through Instagram and digital media, I think a lot of Gen Z shoppers and consumers feel like they actually do have a relationship with the brands and the brand ambassadors that are trying to get them to consume products.

Would you say that's also the case?

MS. COLES: Yeah. I mean, that's undoubtedly true, and obviously, digital advertising sophistication now with a camera, you think of Snapchat, you think of Instagram as these platforms, TikTok now, how our influences can reach consumers in a completely different, much more informal fun way. It's what's clearly driving a lot of this, and as we've seen all sorts of businesses that are purely--that exist only on social media, so absolutely.

And I'm going to say that the Fenty Skin is working. You look very dewy, Eugene. Very dewy.

[Laughter.]

MR. SCOTT: I appreciate that. I have learned, as you know, that you have to invest in quality products if you want good responses. But something else--

MS. COLES: Well, you've certainly done that.

MR. SCOTT: I appreciate that.

You talked about sharing a house with seven teenagers? Did I hear that correctly?

MS. COLES: You know, it was like living in a permanent focus group.

[Laughter.]

MR. SCOTT: Can you talk a bit about, like, how relationships have changed in a pandemic? How are we doing life together differently than we previously were?

MS. COLES: Well, I think we're all going crazy, right? We're all craving company. People are getting very bored with the people they've been cramped together with.

But just think--that you made a really interesting point about how things are changing in the office, and I do think that having meetings on Zoom or whatever, Microsoft Teams, whatever your type of choice is, has changed a little bit the hierarchy in the office. And I think it's going to make corporate hierarchy. I think it's going to challenge traditional corporate hierarchies, and if you think of big corporate meetings, which I'm sure many of us have been to far too many of, even the chatter at the beginning is always focused around the most powerful men in the room. I say men because, traditionally, these meetings are led by a man, and it will be about those sports things or it will be about a kid trying to get into college. But whatever, they will dominate that conversation, and everybody else will be trying to sort of chip in with their relevant experience.

There is none of that now because it's not really possible to do that, and so as a result, you end up listening to people's contributions more seriously, much harder to interrupt people. And women and minorities in particular are used to being interrupted, and once you've got that box on you, your level of contribution is exactly the same as everybody else's. And your voice has the same authority as other people's voices, and I do think that there will be a subtle shift in Corporate America because of the technologicalization, if you like, of meetings.

I think it will be really interesting when companies go back to work together to see that there is more equality in the air time that people get in meetings, and there will be less of the sort of male, frat-boy, corporate chattering, which has really dominated the beginning and the ends of these meetings. I think it will disintegrate, and I think that's very good news for increasing diversity in companies. And, ultimately, as we know, companies with diverse management have much better results.

MR. SCOTT: I was going to say many people would say that that's a shift that's long overdue and quite unfortunately that it took a pandemic for us to get here.

MS. COLES: Sure. But it's one of the upsides of the pandemic, and I don't think Google--you know, I don't think Zoom, I don't think Google Meet, I don't think Microsoft Teams probably spent much time thinking about this because they were all taken slightly aback by the pandemic, the growth of these particular apps.

But it would be really interesting to see some sociological research around it and whether or not women feel more confident to speak up, whether or not junior people feel more confident to speak up, because it's also very visible when you only have one Black person in the room or one woman in the room. That suddenly becomes a much more visually stark reminder of the lack of diversity still we're dealing with.

And junior people end up having exactly the same platform as the senior person, which I think gives them more confidence.

MR. SCOTT: Absolutely. I imagine there are quite a few dissertations that will be written on this moment in time in terms of--

MS. COLES: Well, I hope so.

MR. SCOTT: --how we interact with one another.

MS. COLES: I hope so. I mean, it's incredibly interesting.

MR. SCOTT: Yeah.

MS. COLES: And it's almost as if--we're all so televisual now anyway. We're all so media literate, that I think you sit and you observe what people's backdrops are like, also extremely stylish. You mentioned before that they've been put together for you by a stylist remedy. You look fabulous.

MR. SCOTT: Yes.

MS. COLES: You look like you're speaking from Instagram somehow, and you begin to notice visual symbols in a way that we don't when we're just sitting around the table together.

MR. SCOTT: That's very true. I've definitely got to give a shout-out to my best friend David for doing this for me.

But I want to talk about--

MS. COLES: Well, it's very well done. I really like that there's a wonderful sort of beige or taupe. I think it's a stone, but it could be a pottery vase which just hints the artistic sophistication in a very cool way.

MR. SCOTT: So, David is a potter so, like, all the pottery, he made. So that's--

MS. COLES: Aha.

MR. SCOTT: It is very cool. Yeah, he's amazing. He's amazing.

MS. COLES: That you got a shout-out to David too. I'm sure it's available on davidpottery.com or whatever.

MR. SCOTT: Yes. No. It's on my Instagram. Please check it out after.

MS. COLES: I will.

MR. SCOTT: In addition to corporate relationships, I'm really interested in talking about personal relationships that you mentioned. You mentioned family with yourself.

MS. COLES: Mm-hmm.

MR. SCOTT: I mean, obviously, with the women's magazines you wrote for or edited, should I say lots of conversations about dating and friendships? What are some of those changes we're seeing?

MS. COLES: Well, one thing I think has definitely emerged from this is the enormous benefit of close family when you are stuck in a situation like this, and what I've heard repeatedly from people up and down the age change is how much they've appreciated their family, even when their family drove them crazy. And I think for a lot of people, COVID, especially if you haven't actually been impacted--and of course, if you've been impacted either personally by experiencing COVID or you've had a family member be ill or, God forbid, die from it, then your experience is clearly very different. But a lot of people have said to me how they have appreciated this time, how actually an enforced slowdown and attention having to be given to one's family has actually been an extraordinary gift.

I certainly felt that having my older son back from college and living with us in a way that we hadn't expected was--it was an exceptional gift, that I never anticipated living with him again, and it was absolutely terrific. And having his friends to stay and his brother and their girlfriends allowed us to have a big noisy dinner every night where everybody shared in the cooking, and I think that's an experience that, to some extent, has been borne out by other people whose kids have come back from college. And they've made the best of it.

And I think it's allowed people to enjoy a simpler time where you're just talking to people, but the flip side is that people who have been living on their own have been very isolated. It's super hard to date online. I mean, you read about people having Zoom dates online, but that gives you no sense of whether or not you actually have chemistry in real life. So, it's an incredibly complicated challenging time, and I think people are dying to get back to 3-D life and touching and hugging and, dare I say, kissing, but having much more fun.

It feels like we've all been forced to be chaste in a way that it can have some benefit, but we've experienced the benefits. And we're ready to get back out there again.

MR. SCOTT: Absolutely. I don't think I realized how touchy of a person I was until I wasn't allowed to touch at all. I have older parents and family members who I have to take precautions with to keep everybody safe, and being apart from that has been very difficult for many of us.

MS. COLES: Well, and I think that we don't yet know and the science yet hasn't been done on the extreme value of touch. We know it makes us feel better. We know that a relationship with a lot of hugging and touching and kissing--and if you're in a marriage relationship, lots of sex is actually very good for you because it releases all sorts of chemicals within the body that make you feel better and make you like the person more. And having a shortage of that, I think is playing out. I think it's added to our sense of feeling divided and at each other's throats. In this sense, that somehow America feels unstable at the moment, and I think if we were all able to communicate more and actually hang out and see each other, we would feel less angry and less anxious.

I think not being able to see people and spending too much time on your own leads to great anxiety. We know it's not good for us.

MR. SCOTT: Yeah. We do have studies to support that, and you were just talking about the importance of how we communicate and how we digest communication or, should I say, information.

When we look at how we're consuming content, how we're reading magazines, how do you see COVID-19 changing how we engage with news and entertainment?

MS. COLES: Well, I think there's a tremendous listlessness among people because we're all spending much too much time online.

I mean, I spoke to someone the other day who said they were halfway through 16 new shows on Netflix. They were halfway through the first episode on 16 new shows, and they couldn't commit. And I think when you turn all your attention to spending time on the screen, you're trying to multitask usually at the same time. Even if you're on a kind of corporate Zoom, you're probably texting under the table.

And I think that's it's bad for our attention span, and it makes people feel listless and jangly, and it's harder to commit your full attention to something.

MR. SCOTT: Understandable. And we have an audience question, I think, that's pretty consistent with what you're just discussing from Minta Phillips who lives in North Carolina. She asks, "How do we cope with all of the information we are getting now that we are spending even more time online? How do you separate the truth from the noise, especially when it comes to news?"

MS. COLES: Yeah. It's a really good question. I mean, there's no question we're being absolutely bombarded with information, and of course, this is a great time if you're a content maker, and I am. It's actually a great time because you know people are captive audiences sitting at home looking at the really good content.

I think you have to be disciplined. I don't think we've taught people really good hygiene around tech literacy. I think it should be a class at school. I think we should be thinking about it much more than we are. I think you have to give yourself breaks, and I think it's absolutely fine to say no. I think it's time to take a break from certain apps.

I've found that I'm using Twitter much less than I was, and I'll use it to communicate but very little because it gets me so wound up that it's not really worth it. And I think it's fine to take a break, and I think it's also fine to have a daily habit where you say, "I'm going to spend 10 minutes or 15 minutes or half an hour reading these three things. These are going to be my steady input of information. I trust these outlets," and then to cut off at the end of that.

I think there's this tremendous anxiety because the Web is constantly on. It never switches off. It's always tantalizing you with exciting new news or new information that it's very hard to pull away.

I mean, it's very interesting, "The Social Dilemma," the documentary on Netflix, which has caused an enormous amount of conversation and extremely interesting and thoughtfully put together, points to this, that we all need to--you know, we know that companies are very thoughtful about getting our attention. Everybody is in the battle now for our attention, and that we have to be able to switch it off and put it down. And that's the value of having real friends, and it's hard, though, when you don't have them around.

I don't want to have a Zoom dialogue. I want a proper dialogue with someone. I want to sit and have a real chat. I don't want to have dinner with friends over the internet. It's not nearly as satisfying. So, I think it's okay to switch it off, and if in doubt, just turn to books.

And the other thing is that we're now at this point--and this was one of the genius moves, I think, of Twitter to put out "3s" at the end of a tweet so that you know it's only three seconds old. They somehow tricked us into believing that we have to be on top of all information all the time, otherwise somehow, we're not a real participant in our world. And that, of course, is nonsense. It's absolutely fine to check the news twice a day. You probably don't need to do it more than that. It doesn't matter if you miss 30,000 of Trump's tweets. Your life is not actually going to change, and of course, you know, it makes it hard to relax, this sense of constant white noise in the background.

But I do think picking up a book is very helpful. I think it engages a different part of your brain. We know that tactile-y, touching the pages actually impacts the way you take the information into your brain, and there are so many great books out there. And if you can't find a good new one, turn to a classic that's stood the test of time. I find that very comforting.

MR. SCOTT: That's some good advice, and I think many an author appreciate you putting that out there right now to give people another option, another way to engage and be revitalized during this very challenging time.

MS. COLES: It's an extremely challenging time. You can, of course, watch "The Bold Type," which is the show that I executive produce, loosely inspired by my life, which is on Hulu and Freeform, if you need some lively entertainment. That will make you feel good about the world. I'm interested in how people seek out these scary, dark shows while we're living through a dystopian reality, but I think it's good to have fun stuff to do. So, I can highly recommend "The Bold Type."

MR. SCOTT: Awesome. Well, I have way more questions, but we are out of time. So, I'll have to leave things here. I'm so glad you were able to come and talk with us, and I hope we get to see you again very soon.

MS. COLES: My pleasure. Thank you for having me, Eugene. Keep using the Fenty. It's looking good.

MR. SCOTT: Awesome. Thank you. Thank you.

We have much more of our program coming up. I will be back with Scott Galloway in just a few minutes. Please stay with us.

[Video plays]

MS. LABOTT: Hello, I'm Elise Labott of American University, and we're talking about how to use technology to build resilience and to manufacturing in a way that both benefits the workforce and protects the bottom line.

I'm joined by Brad Surak, President of Digital Solutions and Hitachi Vantara, a subsidiary of Hitachi Limited, that specializes in digital industrial transformation;

And Bryan Jones, CEO of JR Automation, also a Hitachi Group company and a leading provider of automated manufacturing and robotic technology integrated solutions.

Bryan, let's start with you. We've seen that the COVID pandemic has really severely disrupted supply chains and manufacturing operations over the last six months and, with this whole digital transformation underway and an increased use of automation, how can you help the manufacturing industry build some more resiliency into their operations? What does that look like now, in the middle of COVID, and how do you see that evolving post-pandemic?

MR. JONES: Well, it's been an interesting time, certainly. And our response has been swift in really providing the equipment and the products that have been needed to get our critical infrastructure up and running as quickly as possible, whether it be mask, personal protection gear, those kinds of things.

But in that, there was also a level of responsibility that was brought into the situation or the solutions in the way of the technology that was being provided, the digital solutions, the connectedness, the flexible automation that was being provided so that the equipment would have life and provide value after the fact. And we're seeing that already as we transition a lot of those things from providing the initial needs to the ongoing needs, and then the needs that we perceive are going to be coming, yet.

MS. LABOTT: So, Brad, another element of this is workplace safety. How do you think the pandemic has changed the industry's mindset on, you know, what workplace safety is, and how are you at Hitachi adapting and using the technology to ensure safe conditions on the factory floor, not just for COVID and protecting people in health ways, but on other aspects?

MR. SURAK: Yeah, safety is always top of mind in our industry. I think the industry has always taken safety very seriously. And COVID has just added to the risks that need to be managed in a manufacturing environment.

Here at Hitachi, we operate more than 400 factories. 130,000 employees are working in those manufacturing facilities and we're very proud of the fact that even prior to the COVID pandemic, we have 75 percent fewer accidents than average in the industry, and we've been deploying digital technology to really drive that stellar safety record.

What we found is when the pandemic hit we could leverage that technology for additional safety-related use cases that now extended into social distancing, using technologies like LIDAR, which is laser radar, that can get a very good understanding of a space and can look at the distancing of the working population in the factory, find these choke points in the assembly line where maybe people are forced to violate this two-meter restriction. These are technologies that we've been using for many years for, you know, repetitive stress injuries and other types of use cases. But what we've done now is really apply them to some of the COVID-related areas, and we're seeing the results.

MS. LABOTT: So, Bryan, we're talking about all these remote operations and the use of automation. And I know you worry--and I do worry--especially in manufacturing that we're going to lose sight of the human element. And how can companies kind of drive the use of technology on the factory floor but in a way that puts the workforce first and creates new opportunities for the worker?

And I have to mention--I'd like you to talk about those collaborative robots that you and I have discussed.

MR. JONES: Yes, indeed. So, really, digital transformation is not the replacement of our workforce; it is the connectedness of our workforce. And what we're seeing time and time again, when we give our team members--when we give the overall team better information, real-time information, better decisions are made. And when better decisions are made, efficiencies--or, excuse me, inefficiencies are eliminated and the overall efficiency of the plant and the system improves greatly.

What we've seen is the things that Brad was talking about and then further implementations of digital solutions, the connectedness that occurs from the corner office to the shipping dock and everywhere in between. And when that team is connected and when their common goals are in place, you know, really, amazing things happen. And we continue to see that. We continue to see more and more of our customers using those things effectively. We're excited about that and we think it's going to be a real boost to economy across the United States.

MS. LABOTT: Yeah, such a good point that technology doesn't mean displacing the worker but how can we use it to complement and even improve the workplace.

Brad, as we close here, how did these decisions to introduce new technology today help transform the industry to be more human-centric? I know Hitachi has this Japanese heritage of, you know, the tradition of lifetime employment. So, you must be looking at ways to help your people evolve while continuing to keep an eye on productivity.

MR. SURAK: Yeah, absolutely. It's really not as much about lifetime employment as it is about social innovation and just a social contract where we're looking at the evolution of the industry and how it powers good both for society and for the bottom line.

And when you look at it, there's 12 million manufacturing workers in the U.S. alone, and manufacturing is more than 15 percent of GDP in developed economies. When manufacturing works, our economy works. What's good for driving the bottom line now with some of these technologies is great for the workforce.

The co-bots that Bryan talked about, a lot of the technology we're putting in, it's about really empowering the workers to be more innovative in the factory. That drives productivity; that drives output of the factories; that drives the economy. It's not about replacing jobs; it's about enhancing and empowering the workforce to continue to innovate. And that's the way we think about it, it's really something we like to call the "double bottom line." How can we deliver results for our shareholders at the same time as delivering results for society on a whole?

MS. LABOTT: You know, I think especially in the COVID pandemics, companies are really mindful of that double bottom line, not only productivity and profit, but also the worker.

Brad Surak, President of Digital Solutions at Hitachi Vantara; and Bryan Jones, CEO of JR Automation, also part of the Hitachi Group, thanks for joining me.

Back to The Washington Post.

[Video plays]

MR. SCOTT: Welcome back. I'm Eugene Scott, political reporter for The Fix and the Washington Post.

My next guest is Scott Galloway. He's a professor of marketing at the NYU's Stern School of Business, and he's also an author and well-known podcast host.

Scott, welcome to Washington Post Live. Thank you for joining us.

MR. GALLOWAY: Thanks, Eugene. Good to be with you.

MR. SCOTT: Awesome, awesome. I would like to start by asking you about this explosion in the use of technology that we have seen during COVID-19. Do you see this as an era of digital transformation? Is this something that we think could stick, or is this just pretty temporary?

MR. GALLOWAY: So, I think that almost when we talk about digital, it's a little bit talking about electricity, and that is it's now just such a fundamental component of everything we do.

I think technology is a tool. Obviously, it's helping us scale, just as the assembly line or the printing press helped us scale innovation, but really at the end of the day, what you have here, as largely facilitated by digital but also consumer, changes in consumer behavior, changes in regulations coming down, if we're going to talk about the acceleration in telehealth or remote medicine, but loosely speaking, COVID-19 is more of an accelerator than a change agent. I think a decent exercise for any organization to go through is to take the three biggest trends in your industry or your company, take the slope of those trend lines, and then extend them 10 years out or where they were supposed to be in 10 years, and ask yourself are we there today. So, I see COVID-19 as more of an accelerant.

Digital is obviously a key component of that, but more than anything, it's a burning platform. It's how we rethink our lives. It's us being forced to be at home more. It's us being forced to figure out new ways to adapt, but digital is a tool. But it's--there's a lot of converging forces here, Eugene.

MR. SCOTT: When you think about your own life, professionally and personally, what are one of the biggest ways in which you've had to rethink your life?

MR. GALLOWAY: So that's a generous question. I think if you're blessed, I think there's a meaningful opportunity and a profound opportunity as I think about the pandemic, and the meaningful opportunity is that if you're blessed with resources and access to technology and you're in an industry where you can continue to do what you do, you know, what we do can largely be distilled to zeros and ones, Eugene. So, there's no reason for us to slow our productivity.

And I'm very much into this idea of functional speed and variance. Jerry Rice, Hall of Fame wide receiver, never was the fastest guy on the field, but he could supposedly accelerate and decelerate faster than anybody. And if you think about NASCAR, races aren't won on the track. They're won in the pits, where if you shave two seconds off your pit time at 220 miles an hour, that's an eighth of a mile.

If you're blessed with the ability to work right now, I would argue that you want to take advantage of your functional speed and you want to work around the clock.

I'm blessed in that I have a supportive family. I'm economically secure, and what I do can largely be done remotely. I'm in Cabo San Lucas in a windowless conference room right now coming to you. So, I basically decided I was going to work 24 by 7 until there was a vaccine, and to be blunt, it's getting exhausting. But I think I will win my race, whatever that race is, because I'll shave some seconds off in the pits while there's greater variance. That's a meaningful opportunity.

I think the profound opportunity and something I'm trying to do and it's a struggle for me is if you think about it, we're in a crisis. This is a crisis of our generation, and we give medals to young men and women in uniform who demonstrate real grace and courage during times of crisis.

I think there's a lot of people out there in our own lives that are struggling economically, intellectually, emotionally, and so I think this is a real opportunity to extend some grace and some generosity to people who need help and reestablish or cement and catalyze relationships in weeks that would otherwise have taken years. So, I think there's a meaningful opportunity to lap the competition by working very hard right now because of the variance.

But I think the profound opportunity and something I'm trying to do, but I have trouble because I'm oftentimes to insecure to really express my emotions--is to reach out and demonstrate grace and generosity, and the profound opportunity is the repair and cementing of relationships. And that's something I'm trying to do. I'm better at saying it than doing it, but I think there's a professional and a really profound opportunity for relationships.

MR. SCOTT: I would certainly agree. I've seen the reconciliation happening during this pandemic between families and friends and other individuals who have had broken relationships, just because they realize how precious life and time is in ways that aren't always as clear when you're not in such a crisis.

MR. GALLOWAY: Yeah. Agreed.

MR. SCOTT: Can you talk a bit about how companies could do a better job of valuing the individuals and connecting with their employees and the ways that you think matter most based off of what you just described?

MR. GALLOWAY: So, I advise a lot of very big companies, and I've decided I'm going to try and spend more time with small companies. And I'm bragging right now only because I'm rabidly insecure, but I advise the CEO or the CMO of seven of the ten largest companies in the world in the last five years. And I've decided that I'm kind of done with the old and the powerful, and I want to spend more time with the young and the possible. So, I've been talking to a lot of small businesses, and I think that small businesses need to do a few things. And one is as an enterprise and one is as a manager.

As an enterprise, I think that small businesses--and this is an aspiration. We don't like to talk about it at conferences. I think you need to look at every cost and either eliminate it or negotiate it down, and that is everything from data to your broadband to your office furniture to your lease and even look in a very, what I would call, Darwinian way about your employee base.

I believe that capitalism involves shedding people and firing people when you don't think you can support those jobs, but then I think the key is to become exceptionally generous and help people such that they're not afraid economically, and they can transition into another job. But I think that small companies need to be very, very--have an open and honest and sober conversation around right-sizing their expense base.

I think there's also tremendous opportunities in the fields of health care and education and their sectors. They're going to just see a massive influx of capital.

In terms of a manager, something I didn't figure out until later in life, as I've been the CEO of several small companies, I had generally assumed that everyone just wanted what I wanted, that my goal up until about the age of 40 or 45 was just to be more and more awesome and more and more rich. Those are really the only things I wanted and assumed that everybody wanted the same thing, and that if they bought into my dream and did what I did and did what I told them, that they would get rewarded.

And what you realize is that different people have different objectives, and that loyalty is a function of appreciation, and appreciation is a function of empathy. And if you take the time to really try and understand that your way may not be their way and they might value other things and to demonstrate with your actions and your time that you are committed to their success and specifically what their vision of success is, you'll have lower turnover because, like, the thing that the companies have in common that have added tons of shareholder value is they have incredible retention rates and are seen as an accelerant for people's careers. And good people stay there.

I think kind of the dirty secret of small-, medium-size businesses is a small core group of very talented people, oftentimes the youngest employees, are responsible for the majority of the value-add. And I think you need to develop a reputation as someone that is not only a great organization to work for but as a manager, someone that's seen as empathetic and has a real vested interest in their success.

My dean at NYU, a guy named Peter Henry, my former dean, I just thought he was so successful because you always got the sense he was really fighting for you, that he was fighting for you first.

So hard conversation, sober conversation around right-sizing your cost as a small business. Companies don't go out of business because they're bad ideas. They go out of business because they run out of money, and two, trying to create a sense of empathy even in hard times, that you have a vested interest in their success.

MR. SCOTT: Awesome. I would like to talk about a bit how that looks or what that looks like in the context of coronavirus.

I spoke earlier with Joanna Coles about the ways in which companies are embracing technology to make our day-to-day interactions and processes safe and efficient and in a social distancing time. How do you see this trajectory continuing in a post-COVID world?

MR. GALLOWAY: Look, one of the things are--first is I think it's just acknowledging one of our species' flaws, and that is because death is so difficult a concept and so terrifying a concept to wrap our heads around, we purposely are terrible at estimating the cadence or the velocity of time. And that is we think time is going to go much slower, that we're going to get much more done in a certain amount of time.

We don't--almost all of us make the mistake of not recognizing how time passed goes, and I would say as it relates to your business, where it intersects with COVID as you think about a vaccine or life getting back to normal, take every estimate. Take every projection, prediction around timing and when your business and your market gets back to normal, and triple it. I just think we are--we've entered into consensual hallucination with each other, and our super power as a culture is optimism, which in this instance is a comorbidity because--I mean, I remember in the spring talking so some very successful people who were on the boards of hospitals and pharmaceutical companies, and they had just assured me by September that the wealthiest people and front-line workers would all have a vaccine by now.

And for the first time, just in the last 30 days, you've seen people start to acknowledge that life probably doesn't return to any sense of normalcy until probably 2022. So, I think it's an honest conversation around this might be the new normal.

And the second question you need to ask it is the impact on your business--some businesses are blessed. It's great to be an online grocer. It's great to be Zoom. It's great to be in the business of online education, which is what I'm doing. It's better to be lucky than to be good.

But the rest are going to have to ask themselves really a question, and that is, is the shift, the exogenous impact on their business, a structural shift or cyclical shift? And oftentimes people want to convince themselves that it's a cyclical downturn and not a structural downturn.

If it's a cyclical downturn, you should be able to find the capital to kind of hold out. Usually, there's a great excuse to cut cost and then come back even stronger and rip back even more profitable, and a lot of companies have done that.

If it's a structural change, I think it's tempting to try and convince yourself it's cyclical and things will come back, and I would say a third of the companies I speak to haven't really come to grips with the fact that, A, this is the new normal. And even when it gets back to normal, they aren't going back to movies. There won't be nearly as many restaurants. Office space is going to incur a tremendous demand destruction. There are no reasons that airlines should have taken this long to start laying off tens of thousands of employees. Business travel is not coming back. Resort or leisure travel may come back and even stronger, but business travel is permanently impaired or changed.

So, one, an honest conversation around when does this, in fact, end and how to prepare for that financially and in terms of your business model, and two, honest conversation around whether these changes are cyclical or, in fact, if they're structural.

MR. SCOTT: You spoke previously about online education and how well that sector was doing in this pandemic, and I wanted to pivot to a question we have from an audience member, Lorraine Milan who lives in Oregon. And she's asking, "How do you close the digital divide between the rich and the poor?" And this is an important question and issue, especially when it comes to online education.

MR. GALLOWAY: Wow. We're going to need a bigger boat. I mean, I think a lot about education. The reason I'm here speaking to you is through the generosity and vision of California taxpayers and the regents of the University of California that gave me an undergraduate education at UCLA and a graduate degree from Berkeley for a total tuition of $7,000. And it gives an unremarkable kid who is the son of a single immigrant mother remarkable opportunities, and we in education, including myself, have lost the script.

We have a caste society in the U.S. We like to think we're a meritocracy. We're not. That's bullshit. It's a caste system, largely indicated by two things--A, did you go to college; and B, where you went to college. And if you're in the top 1 percent of income-earning households, you're 77 times more likely--that's right--77 times more likely to get into an elite university. And if you look at elite universities, essentially, we let in two cohorts--the children of rich people and then freakishly remarkable middle-class and lower-income kids to make us feel better about the fact that we're no longer public servants, but we're luxury goods.

So, we are going to need to move back in terms of our role in the digital divide. We are going to need to move back to a situation where you use small and big tech and also cut the cost, the extraordinary explosion of administrative costs.

I believe every decision made by university leadership over the last 20 years has been with one aim in mind, and that is to reduce their accountability and increase their compensation. We need to dramatically reduce costs through a mix of big and small tech. Take the admissions rates at a place like UCLA. When I applied, it was 60 percent of applicants got in. Now it's 12 precent. It's literally five times as hard, and we need to substantially reduce the cost.

And as a society--and our elected officials need to fall back and love with the unremarkables. Our society right now is focused on turning the top 1 percent into billionaires instead of taking everyone else and trying to figure out how to give them remarkable opportunities. We need to fall back in love with our unremarkables.

I can prove to you that 99 percent of our children are not in the top 1 percent. That is not the test of our society. The test of our society is what opportunities would provide the other 99 percent. I think it all leads to lower costs and much greater admittance rates across what used to be the upper lubricant of income mobility in our society, great land-grant public universities that have become the sand in the gears and the primary agents of a terrible caste system in the United States. So, I think it starts with higher education.

MR. SCOTT: Scott, this may be too simplistic of a question, but given what you just described, what would your take on online college be right now? Is it good? Is it bad? Is it moving our society closer to where you said it should be, the role of higher education in terms of helping us all be better citizens?

MR. GALLOWAY: I think it's going to be--we have a tendency--the fastest way to process information is binary zeroes and ones. So, we have a tendency to bifurcate all decisions into either/or. It's not an either/or.

The majority of universities and students going to college will be a mix of online and offline, and one of the dirty secrets of higher ed is you could take 50 percent of the classes and probably put them online without much of an erosion in the quality. And the social stuff, the leadership, the socialization, the spilling into adulthood, that stuff scales really well on its own.

But faculty who don't--who have an entrenched interest in growing their compensation faster than inflation for the last four decades basically are obstructionists to the idea of new technologies or anything that threatens their ability to continue to decrease their accountability and increase their compensation.

So, I think where we're ultimately end up is a place where--you know, the Ivy League is a great spectacle, but it's really not that meaningful. They're luxury brands that have basically become hedge funds that offer classes to the children of their investors.

The thing where we really--where the rubber meets the road in our society is places like California state colleges, public, land grant, University of Texas, Michigan, Florida State. Those are the places where, really, we change America, and again, if we take 50 percent of our classes online, we effectively double the capacity.

So, I think the innovation around online learning is fantastic. I think the real growth won't be in online only. I think that's fantastic for the unbundling of certification, like what Google is doing, and we need to fall--we need to stop--we need to stop this process of checking everyone's college degree at the door for the greatest wealth creator in the history of mankind that's U.S. corporation and start finding alternative on-ramps into a better American life without a college degree.

But as it relates to college, I think the end state is a mix. It's a hybrid model where we have some in-person classes but a lot more online learning, and we let the social stuff, the stuff that young people are very good at, scale on its own. So, I don't think it's an either/or. I think it's a mix. I think the answer, if you will, at a promise land is a hybrid where we embrace small and big tech to dramatically increase enrollments and dramatically decrease costs.

MR. SCOTT: Well, speaking of changes in online education, can you talk a bit about how you've seen some changes and how we consume and use social media in a pandemic and which of those changes are beneficial and perhaps should stick around after all of this ends?

MR. GALLOWAY: I'm not sure I see a lot of upside. I think that social media is largely responsible for the perversion of our elections, explosion in teen depression, especially among young girls. Boys bully physically and verbally. Young girls bully relationally. And we've put these nuclear weapons in their hands called their mobile phones and Facebook or Instagram where they not only don't get invited to a party, but they see it play out in real time while they're in their room alone.

I think these organizations are corrupt, and until there's a perp walk, will continue to do the math and decide that it is more beneficial economically to break the law than it is to comply with it. If there was a parking meter in front of our house that cost $100 every 15 minutes, but the ticket was 25 cents, we would continue to break the law. And that's what Facebook continues to do.

The FTC is no longer a regulatory body or a countervailing force to private power. It's a co-conspirator and the cheapest insurance company in the world, that in exchange for 1 percent of the market capitalization of Facebook indemnifies them against anything they've done up until that point.

Facebook continues to take political advertising. If I could show that The Washington Post had run ads paid for by the Russian government inciting violence or creating insecurity around our elections, The Washington Post would be out of business. And we don't apply the same standards.

I think social media has been negligent. I think it's hard to group them all into one group. I think Mark Zuckerberg is the most dangerous person in the world and has proven that with technology, he can scale sociopathy. And until there's a perp walk or until these fines start meaning something such that the algebra of disincentive actually works, I think social media will continue to be a menace for our society and also attack the happiness of a lot of households because of what I would call an emerging crisis in teen mental health.

I'm sorry. I'm not giving you a message of hope, Eugene.

MR. SCOTT: No. I mean, I think these are very important points to make, and I certainly have heard others make them. And it would be great to hear you expand upon how you believe that government should regulate these companies to improve, you know, the mental health or the financial health or the electoral processes of what's happening here in the states.

MR. GALLOWAY: Well, my go-to is antitrust. I think competition solves not all of these problems but a lot of them. I don't think--I think it's ridiculous that Facebook was ever allowed to acquire WhatsApp or Instagram. I don't think Google should have a 93 percent share of a business or a sector that's $150 billion. We'd never allow that. If the DOJ hadn't moved in on Microsoft in 1999, Google would have never been born, and we'd all be saying, "I don't know. Bing it."

Amazon should be split into three companies. AWS and also Amazon Fulfillment. We have a concentration of power here that is just so ridiculous that it squelches growth. If you think about CNBC and the Wall Street Journal would like us to think we live in an era of innovation, new business formation has been cut in half. There were twice as many companies being started in the Carter administration than there are now. The Carter administration was the era of innovation, but we like to think that anyone can be a billionaire because we've heard of someone who got a job at Google and became rich. But the reality is the concentration of power here means that there's fewer start-ups in one of the fastest growing parts of our economy.

So, by breaking these companies up, we would oxygenate the economy. We'd broaden our tax base. We'd--VC funds would take off. There would be more jobs. There would be more opportunities for small companies.

The only stakeholder that loses in antitrust is the CEO, and unfortunately, because of the Two Class Shareholder Act--or classes, the CEO of these companies wants to sit on the iron throne of Westeros, not just one of the Seven Realms.

So antitrust is absolutely where we should start. Unfortunately--unfortunately, the question is have we been overrun. Amazon has more full-time lobbyists in D.C. than there are sitting U.S. Senators. Facebook's PR and spin department, coms department is bigger than the newsroom at The Washington Post. So, a key step to tyranny is when private power overruns the government and government is no longer a countervailing force but a co-conspirator, and I worry that we've already hit that point.

So, one, I think the government and our agencies and the funding, the DOJ and FTC have to grow a back bone or rediscover their back bone, and we need initially just to break these guys up. Antitrust is one of the few things the government always gets right. They create shareholder value. It oxygenates the economy. We broaden the tax base, and they start complying with the laws as a means of differentiation. So antitrust is where I would start.

MR. SCOTT: Scott, I have so many more questions and so little time. We, in fact, are out of time right now, and we need to leave things there. But I really wanted to appreciate you and thank you, should I say, for taking some time to join us today at Washington Post Live and hope we see you again very soon.

[Video plays]

MS. LABOTT: Hello, I'm Elise Labott of American University, and we're talking about how to use technology to build resilience and to manufacturing in a way that both benefits the workforce and protects the bottom line.

I'm joined by Brad Surak, President of Digital Solutions and Hitachi Vantara, a subsidiary of Hitachi Limited, that specializes in digital industrial transformation;

And Bryan Jones, CEO of JR Automation, also a Hitachi Group company and a leading provider of automated manufacturing and robotic technology integrated solutions.

Bryan, let's start with you. We've seen that the COVID pandemic has really severely disrupted supply chains and manufacturing operations over the last six months and, with this whole digital transformation underway and an increased use of automation, how can you help the manufacturing industry build some more resiliency into their operations? What does that look like now, in the middle of COVID, and how do you see that evolving post-pandemic?

MR. JONES: Well, it's been an interesting time, certainly. And our response has been swift in really providing the equipment and the products that have been needed to get our critical infrastructure up and running as quickly as possible, whether it be mask, personal protection gear, those kinds of things.

But in that, there was also a level of responsibility that was brought into the situation or the solutions in the way of the technology that was being provided, the digital solutions, the connectedness, the flexible automation that was being provided so that the equipment would have life and provide value after the fact. And we're seeing that already as we transition a lot of those things from providing the initial needs to the ongoing needs, and then the needs that we perceive are going to be coming, yet.

MS. LABOTT: So, Brad, another element of this is workplace safety. How do you think the pandemic has changed the industry's mindset on, you know, what workplace safety is, and how are you at Hitachi adapting and using the technology to ensure safe conditions on the factory floor, not just for COVID and protecting people in health ways, but on other aspects?

MR. SURAK: Yeah, safety is always top of mind in our industry. I think the industry has always taken safety very seriously. And COVID has just added to the risks that need to be managed in a manufacturing environment.

Here at Hitachi, we operate more than 400 factories. 130,000 employees are working in those manufacturing facilities and we're very proud of the fact that even prior to the COVID pandemic, we have 75 percent fewer accidents than average in the industry, and we've been deploying digital technology to really drive that stellar safety record.

What we found is when the pandemic hit we could leverage that technology for additional safety-related use cases that now extended into social distancing, using technologies like LIDAR, which is laser radar, that can get a very good understanding of a space and can look at the distancing of the working population in the factory, find these choke points in the assembly line where maybe people are forced to violate this two-meter restriction. These are technologies that we've been using for many years for, you know, repetitive stress injuries and other types of use cases. But what we've done now is really apply them to some of the COVID-related areas, and we're seeing the results.

MS. LABOTT: So, Bryan, we're talking about all these remote operations and the use of automation. And I know you worry--and I do worry--especially in manufacturing that we're going to lose sight of the human element. And how can companies kind of drive the use of technology on the factory floor but in a way that puts the workforce first and creates new opportunities for the worker?

And I have to mention--I'd like you to talk about those collaborative robots that you and I have discussed.

MR. JONES: Yes, indeed. So, really, digital transformation is not the replacement of our workforce; it is the connectedness of our workforce. And what we're seeing time and time again, when we give our team members--when we give the overall team better information, real-time information, better decisions are made. And when better decisions are made, efficiencies--or, excuse me, inefficiencies are eliminated and the overall efficiency of the plant and the system improves greatly.

What we've seen is the things that Brad was talking about and then further implementations of digital solutions, the connectedness that occurs from the corner office to the shipping dock and everywhere in between. And when that team is connected and when their common goals are in place, you know, really, amazing things happen. And we continue to see that. We continue to see more and more of our customers using those things effectively. We're excited about that and we think it's going to be a real boost to economy across the United States.

MS. LABOTT: Yeah, such a good point that technology doesn't mean displacing the worker but how can we use it to complement and even improve the workplace.

Brad, as we close here, how did these decisions to introduce new technology today help transform the industry to be more human-centric? I know Hitachi has this Japanese heritage of, you know, the tradition of lifetime employment. So, you must be looking at ways to help your people evolve while continuing to keep an eye on productivity.

MR. SURAK: Yeah, absolutely. It's really not as much about lifetime employment as it is about social innovation and just a social contract where we're looking at the evolution of the industry and how it powers good both for society and for the bottom line.

And when you look at it, there's 12 million manufacturing workers in the U.S. alone, and manufacturing is more than 15 percent of GDP in developed economies. When manufacturing works, our economy works. What's good for driving the bottom line now with some of these technologies is great for the workforce.

The co-bots that Bryan talked about, a lot of the technology we're putting in, it's about really empowering the workers to be more innovative in the factory. That drives productivity; that drives output of the factories; that drives the economy. It's not about replacing jobs; it's about enhancing and empowering the workforce to continue to innovate. And that's the way we think about it, it's really something we like to call the "double bottom line." How can we deliver results for our shareholders at the same time as delivering results for society on a whole?

MS. LABOTT: You know, I think especially in the COVID pandemics, companies are really mindful of that double bottom line, not only productivity and profit, but also the worker.

Brad Surak, President of Digital Solutions at Hitachi Vantara; and Bryan Jones, CEO of JR Automation, also part of the Hitachi Group, thanks for joining me.

Back to The Washington Post.

[Video plays]

MR. SCOTT: Welcome back. I'm Eugene Scott, political reporter for The Fix and the Washington Post.

My next guest is Scott Galloway. He's a professor of marketing at the NYU's Stern School of Business, and he's also an author and well-known podcast host.

Scott, welcome to Washington Post Live. Thank you for joining us.

MR. GALLOWAY: Thanks, Eugene. Good to be with you.

MR. SCOTT: Awesome, awesome. I would like to start by asking you about this explosion in the use of technology that we have seen during COVID-19. Do you see this as an era of digital transformation? Is this something that we think could stick, or is this just pretty temporary?

MR. GALLOWAY: So, I think that almost when we talk about digital, it's a little bit talking about electricity, and that is it's now just such a fundamental component of everything we do.

I think technology is a tool. Obviously, it's helping us scale, just as the assembly line or the printing press helped us scale innovation, but really at the end of the day, what you have here, as largely facilitated by digital but also consumer, changes in consumer behavior, changes in regulations coming down, if we're going to talk about the acceleration in telehealth or remote medicine, but loosely speaking, COVID-19 is more of an accelerator than a change agent. I think a decent exercise for any organization to go through is to take the three biggest trends in your industry or your company, take the slope of those trend lines, and then extend them 10 years out or where they were supposed to be in 10 years, and ask yourself are we there today. So, I see COVID-19 as more of an accelerant.

Digital is obviously a key component of that, but more than anything, it's a burning platform. It's how we rethink our lives. It's us being forced to be at home more. It's us being forced to figure out new ways to adapt, but digital is a tool. But it's--there's a lot of converging forces here, Eugene.

MR. SCOTT: When you think about your own life, professionally and personally, what are one of the biggest ways in which you've had to rethink your life?

MR. GALLOWAY: So that's a generous question. I think if you're blessed, I think there's a meaningful opportunity and a profound opportunity as I think about the pandemic, and the meaningful opportunity is that if you're blessed with resources and access to technology and you're in an industry where you can continue to do what you do, you know, what we do can largely be distilled to zeros and ones, Eugene. So, there's no reason for us to slow our productivity.

And I'm very much into this idea of functional speed and variance. Jerry Rice, Hall of Fame wide receiver, never was the fastest guy on the field, but he could supposedly accelerate and decelerate faster than anybody. And if you think about NASCAR, races aren't won on the track. They're won in the pits, where if you shave two seconds off your pit time at 220 miles an hour, that's an eighth of a mile.

If you're blessed with the ability to work right now, I would argue that you want to take advantage of your functional speed and you want to work around the clock.

I'm blessed in that I have a supportive family. I'm economically secure, and what I do can largely be done remotely. I'm in Cabo San Lucas in a windowless conference room right now coming to you. So, I basically decided I was going to work 24 by 7 until there was a vaccine, and to be blunt, it's getting exhausting. But I think I will win my race, whatever that race is, because I'll shave some seconds off in the pits while there's greater variance. That's a meaningful opportunity.

I think the profound opportunity and something I'm trying to do and it's a struggle for me is if you think about it, we're in a crisis. This is a crisis of our generation, and we give medals to young men and women in uniform who demonstrate real grace and courage during times of crisis.

I think there's a lot of people out there in our own lives that are struggling economically, intellectually, emotionally, and so I think this is a real opportunity to extend some grace and some generosity to people who need help and reestablish or cement and catalyze relationships in weeks that would otherwise have taken years. So, I think there's a meaningful opportunity to lap the competition by working very hard right now because of the variance.

But I think the profound opportunity and something I'm trying to do, but I have trouble because I'm oftentimes to insecure to really express my emotions--is to reach out and demonstrate grace and generosity, and the profound opportunity is the repair and cementing of relationships. And that's something I'm trying to do. I'm better at saying it than doing it, but I think there's a professional and a really profound opportunity for relationships.

MR. SCOTT: I would certainly agree. I've seen the reconciliation happening during this pandemic between families and friends and other individuals who have had broken relationships, just because they realize how precious life and time is in ways that aren't always as clear when you're not in such a crisis.

MR. GALLOWAY: Yeah. Agreed.

MR. SCOTT: Can you talk a bit about how companies could do a better job of valuing the individuals and connecting with their employees and the ways that you think matter most based off of what you just described?

MR. GALLOWAY: So, I advise a lot of very big companies, and I've decided I'm going to try and spend more time with small companies. And I'm bragging right now only because I'm rabidly insecure, but I advise the CEO or the CMO of seven of the ten largest companies in the world in the last five years. And I've decided that I'm kind of done with the old and the powerful, and I want to spend more time with the young and the possible. So, I've been talking to a lot of small businesses, and I think that small businesses need to do a few things. And one is as an enterprise and one is as a manager.

As an enterprise, I think that small businesses--and this is an aspiration. We don't like to talk about it at conferences. I think you need to look at every cost and either eliminate it or negotiate it down, and that is everything from data to your broadband to your office furniture to your lease and even look in a very, what I would call, Darwinian way about your employee base.

I believe that capitalism involves shedding people and firing people when you don't think you can support those jobs, but then I think the key is to become exceptionally generous and help people such that they're not afraid economically, and they can transition into another job. But I think that small companies need to be very, very--have an open and honest and sober conversation around right-sizing their expense base.

I think there's also tremendous opportunities in the fields of health care and education and their sectors. They're going to just see a massive influx of capital.

In terms of a manager, something I didn't figure out until later in life, as I've been the CEO of several small companies, I had generally assumed that everyone just wanted what I wanted, that my goal up until about the age of 40 or 45 was just to be more and more awesome and more and more rich. Those are really the only things I wanted and assumed that everybody wanted the same thing, and that if they bought into my dream and did what I did and did what I told them, that they would get rewarded.

And what you realize is that different people have different objectives, and that loyalty is a function of appreciation, and appreciation is a function of empathy. And if you take the time to really try and understand that your way may not be their way and they might value other things and to demonstrate with your actions and your time that you are committed to their success and specifically what their vision of success is, you'll have lower turnover because, like, the thing that the companies have in common that have added tons of shareholder value is they have incredible retention rates and are seen as an accelerant for people's careers. And good people stay there.

I think kind of the dirty secret of small-, medium-size businesses is a small core group of very talented people, oftentimes the youngest employees, are responsible for the majority of the value-add. And I think you need to develop a reputation as someone that is not only a great organization to work for but as a manager, someone that's seen as empathetic and has a real vested interest in their success.

My dean at NYU, a guy named Peter Henry, my former dean, I just thought he was so successful because you always got the sense he was really fighting for you, that he was fighting for you first.

So hard conversation, sober conversation around right-sizing your cost as a small business. Companies don't go out of business because they're bad ideas. They go out of business because they run out of money, and two, trying to create a sense of empathy even in hard times, that you have a vested interest in their success.

MR. SCOTT: Awesome. I would like to talk about a bit how that looks or what that looks like in the context of coronavirus.

I spoke earlier with Joanna Coles about the ways in which companies are embracing technology to make our day-to-day interactions and processes safe and efficient and in a social distancing time. How do you see this trajectory continuing in a post-COVID world?

MR. GALLOWAY: Look, one of the things are--first is I think it's just acknowledging one of our species' flaws, and that is because death is so difficult a concept and so terrifying a concept to wrap our heads around, we purposely are terrible at estimating the cadence or the velocity of time. And that is we think time is going to go much slower, that we're going to get much more done in a certain amount of time.

We don't--almost all of us make the mistake of not recognizing how time passed goes, and I would say as it relates to your business, where it intersects with COVID as you think about a vaccine or life getting back to normal, take every estimate. Take every projection, prediction around timing and when your business and your market gets back to normal, and triple it. I just think we are--we've entered into consensual hallucination with each other, and our super power as a culture is optimism, which in this instance is a comorbidity because--I mean, I remember in the spring talking so some very successful people who were on the boards of hospitals and pharmaceutical companies, and they had just assured me by September that the wealthiest people and front-line workers would all have a vaccine by now.

And for the first time, just in the last 30 days, you've seen people start to acknowledge that life probably doesn't return to any sense of normalcy until probably 2022. So, I think it's an honest conversation around this might be the new normal.

And the second question you need to ask it is the impact on your business--some businesses are blessed. It's great to be an online grocer. It's great to be Zoom. It's great to be in the business of online education, which is what I'm doing. It's better to be lucky than to be good.

But the rest are going to have to ask themselves really a question, and that is, is the shift, the exogenous impact on their business, a structural shift or cyclical shift? And oftentimes people want to convince themselves that it's a cyclical downturn and not a structural downturn.

If it's a cyclical downturn, you should be able to find the capital to kind of hold out. Usually, there's a great excuse to cut cost and then come back even stronger and rip back even more profitable, and a lot of companies have done that.

If it's a structural change, I think it's tempting to try and convince yourself it's cyclical and things will come back, and I would say a third of the companies I speak to haven't really come to grips with the fact that, A, this is the new normal. And even when it gets back to normal, they aren't going back to movies. There won't be nearly as many restaurants. Office space is going to incur a tremendous demand destruction. There are no reasons that airlines should have taken this long to start laying off tens of thousands of employees. Business travel is not coming back. Resort or leisure travel may come back and even stronger, but business travel is permanently impaired or changed.

So, one, an honest conversation around when does this, in fact, end and how to prepare for that financially and in terms of your business model, and two, honest conversation around whether these changes are cyclical or, in fact, if they're structural.

MR. SCOTT: You spoke previously about online education and how well that sector was doing in this pandemic, and I wanted to pivot to a question we have from an audience member, Lorraine Milan who lives in Oregon. And she's asking, "How do you close the digital divide between the rich and the poor?" And this is an important question and issue, especially when it comes to online education.

MR. GALLOWAY: Wow. We're going to need a bigger boat. I mean, I think a lot about education. The reason I'm here speaking to you is through the generosity and vision of California taxpayers and the regents of the University of California that gave me an undergraduate education at UCLA and a graduate degree from Berkeley for a total tuition of $7,000. And it gives an unremarkable kid who is the son of a single immigrant mother remarkable opportunities, and we in education, including myself, have lost the script.

We have a caste society in the U.S. We like to think we're a meritocracy. We're not. That's bullshit. It's a caste system, largely indicated by two things--A, did you go to college; and B, where you went to college. And if you're in the top 1 percent of income-earning households, you're 77 times more likely--that's right--77 times more likely to get into an elite university. And if you look at elite universities, essentially, we let in two cohorts--the children of rich people and then freakishly remarkable middle-class and lower-income kids to make us feel better about the fact that we're no longer public servants, but we're luxury goods.

So, we are going to need to move back in terms of our role in the digital divide. We are going to need to move back to a situation where you use small and big tech and also cut the cost, the extraordinary explosion of administrative costs.

I believe every decision made by university leadership over the last 20 years has been with one aim in mind, and that is to reduce their accountability and increase their compensation. We need to dramatically reduce costs through a mix of big and small tech. Take the admissions rates at a place like UCLA. When I applied, it was 60 percent of applicants got in. Now it's 12 precent. It's literally five times as hard, and we need to substantially reduce the cost.

And as a society--and our elected officials need to fall back and love with the unremarkables. Our society right now is focused on turning the top 1 percent into billionaires instead of taking everyone else and trying to figure out how to give them remarkable opportunities. We need to fall back in love with our unremarkables.

I can prove to you that 99 percent of our children are not in the top 1 percent. That is not the test of our society. The test of our society is what opportunities would provide the other 99 percent. I think it all leads to lower costs and much greater admittance rates across what used to be the upper lubricant of income mobility in our society, great land-grant public universities that have become the sand in the gears and the primary agents of a terrible caste system in the United States. So, I think it starts with higher education.

MR. SCOTT: Scott, this may be too simplistic of a question, but given what you just described, what would your take on online college be right now? Is it good? Is it bad? Is it moving our society closer to where you said it should be, the role of higher education in terms of helping us all be better citizens?

MR. GALLOWAY: I think it's going to be--we have a tendency--the fastest way to process information is binary zeroes and ones. So, we have a tendency to bifurcate all decisions into either/or. It's not an either/or.

The majority of universities and students going to college will be a mix of online and offline, and one of the dirty secrets of higher ed is you could take 50 percent of the classes and probably put them online without much of an erosion in the quality. And the social stuff, the leadership, the socialization, the spilling into adulthood, that stuff scales really well on its own.

But faculty who don't--who have an entrenched interest in growing their compensation faster than inflation for the last four decades basically are obstructionists to the idea of new technologies or anything that threatens their ability to continue to decrease their accountability and increase their compensation.

So, I think where we're ultimately end up is a place where--you know, the Ivy League is a great spectacle, but it's really not that meaningful. They're luxury brands that have basically become hedge funds that offer classes to the children of their investors.

The thing where we really--where the rubber meets the road in our society is places like California state colleges, public, land grant, University of Texas, Michigan, Florida State. Those are the places where, really, we change America, and again, if we take 50 percent of our classes online, we effectively double the capacity.

So, I think the innovation around online learning is fantastic. I think the real growth won't be in online only. I think that's fantastic for the unbundling of certification, like what Google is doing, and we need to fall--we need to stop--we need to stop this process of checking everyone's college degree at the door for the greatest wealth creator in the history of mankind that's U.S. corporation and start finding alternative on-ramps into a better American life without a college degree.

But as it relates to college, I think the end state is a mix. It's a hybrid model where we have some in-person classes but a lot more online learning, and we let the social stuff, the stuff that young people are very good at, scale on its own. So, I don't think it's an either/or. I think it's a mix. I think the answer, if you will, at a promise land is a hybrid where we embrace small and big tech to dramatically increase enrollments and dramatically decrease costs.

MR. SCOTT: Well, speaking of changes in online education, can you talk a bit about how you've seen some changes and how we consume and use social media in a pandemic and which of those changes are beneficial and perhaps should stick around after all of this ends?

MR. GALLOWAY: I'm not sure I see a lot of upside. I think that social media is largely responsible for the perversion of our elections, explosion in teen depression, especially among young girls. Boys bully physically and verbally. Young girls bully relationally. And we've put these nuclear weapons in their hands called their mobile phones and Facebook or Instagram where they not only don't get invited to a party, but they see it play out in real time while they're in their room alone.

I think these organizations are corrupt, and until there's a perp walk, will continue to do the math and decide that it is more beneficial economically to break the law than it is to comply with it. If there was a parking meter in front of our house that cost $100 every 15 minutes, but the ticket was 25 cents, we would continue to break the law. And that's what Facebook continues to do.

The FTC is no longer a regulatory body or a countervailing force to private power. It's a co-conspirator and the cheapest insurance company in the world, that in exchange for 1 percent of the market capitalization of Facebook indemnifies them against anything they've done up until that point.

Facebook continues to take political advertising. If I could show that The Washington Post had run ads paid for by the Russian government inciting violence or creating insecurity around our elections, The Washington Post would be out of business. And we don't apply the same standards.

I think social media has been negligent. I think it's hard to group them all into one group. I think Mark Zuckerberg is the most dangerous person in the world and has proven that with technology, he can scale sociopathy. And until there's a perp walk or until these fines start meaning something such that the algebra of disincentive actually works, I think social media will continue to be a menace for our society and also attack the happiness of a lot of households because of what I would call an emerging crisis in teen mental health.

I'm sorry. I'm not giving you a message of hope, Eugene.

MR. SCOTT: No. I mean, I think these are very important points to make, and I certainly have heard others make them. And it would be great to hear you expand upon how you believe that government should regulate these companies to improve, you know, the mental health or the financial health or the electoral processes of what's happening here in the states.

MR. GALLOWAY: Well, my go-to is antitrust. I think competition solves not all of these problems but a lot of them. I don't think--I think it's ridiculous that Facebook was ever allowed to acquire WhatsApp or Instagram. I don't think Google should have a 93 percent share of a business or a sector that's $150 billion. We'd never allow that. If the DOJ hadn't moved in on Microsoft in 1999, Google would have never been born, and we'd all be saying, "I don't know. Bing it."

Amazon should be split into three companies. AWS and also Amazon Fulfillment. We have a concentration of power here that is just so ridiculous that it squelches growth. If you think about CNBC and the Wall Street Journal would like us to think we live in an era of innovation, new business formation has been cut in half. There were twice as many companies being started in the Carter administration than there are now. The Carter administration was the era of innovation, but we like to think that anyone can be a billionaire because we've heard of someone who got a job at Google and became rich. But the reality is the concentration of power here means that there's fewer start-ups in one of the fastest growing parts of our economy.

So, by breaking these companies up, we would oxygenate the economy. We'd broaden our tax base. We'd--VC funds would take off. There would be more jobs. There would be more opportunities for small companies.

The only stakeholder that loses in antitrust is the CEO, and unfortunately, because of the Two Class Shareholder Act--or classes, the CEO of these companies wants to sit on the iron throne of Westeros, not just one of the Seven Realms.

So antitrust is absolutely where we should start. Unfortunately--unfortunately, the question is have we been overrun. Amazon has more full-time lobbyists in D.C. than there are sitting U.S. Senators. Facebook's PR and spin department, coms department is bigger than the newsroom at The Washington Post. So, a key step to tyranny is when private power overruns the government and government is no longer a countervailing force but a co-conspirator, and I worry that we've already hit that point.

So, one, I think the government and our agencies and the funding, the DOJ and FTC have to grow a back bone or rediscover their back bone, and we need initially just to break these guys up. Antitrust is one of the few things the government always gets right. They create shareholder value. It oxygenates the economy. We broaden the tax base, and they start complying with the laws as a means of differentiation. So antitrust is where I would start.

MR. SCOTT: Scott, I have so many more questions and so little time. We, in fact, are out of time right now, and we need to leave things there. But I really wanted to appreciate you and thank you, should I say, for taking some time to join us today at Washington Post Live and hope we see you again very soon.

MR. GALLOWAY: Thanks very much, Eugene. I love The Washington Post. Thanks for all your good work.

MR. SCOTT: Awesome.

To our audience, you should head over to WashingtonPostLive.com to watch highlights from the interviews today, and make sure to come back and join us right here at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time today when my colleague, David Ignatius will interview former DNI Chief, James Clapper, and others.

I'm Eugene Scott. Thank you so much for watching.

[End of recorded session.]

