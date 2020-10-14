Wes, it is so good to be with you this morning. Thank you so much for joining us.

MR. MOORE: It is always a joy to be with you. Thank you so much. And thanks for all your do.

AD

MS. NORRIS: Thank you. Thank you. And let's talk about COVID. Let's begin right there, because COVID has revealed who we are as a nation in many ways. And we are seeing now greater disparity, income disparity, and more families that are falling into poverty and more families that are right on the brink. Tell us about the impact and what you're doing at Robin Hood to try to prevent more families from falling into this precipice.

AD

MR. MOORE: Well, you know, I think one of the most damaging and devastating and heartbreaking things that we've seen about COVID is none of the things that we are seeing when it comes to the level of disparities are unpredictable. We have seen this before. And in fact, we saw how so much of these things that we're seeing that have manifested themselves were there before COVID. And so, now with COVID we're not just watching an exacerbation. We're really watching an exposure. You know, we're watching the fact that over one in five people who lost employment due to COVID-19 were already living in poverty. So, we're talking about people who were the working poor, people who were working jobs, in some cases multiple jobs, and still living below the poverty line. We saw how pre-pandemic Black and Latino workers who later lost their employment faced even higher rates of poverty, that 46 percent of people prior to COVID struggled to pay medical bills.

And so, I think one of the things that COVID has really done is, first of all, if you look at the health impacts, it's such a dangerous virus because it attacks the vulnerable. You know, a person has a healthy bill of record and they were--you know, and they end up transmitting COVID, you know, the chances of them dying from it are much, much smaller versus the person who has a preexisting condition or batteries of preexisting conditions.

AD

And so, we're seeing how on every single level this has--you know, this is again, you know, not just exacerbated what we're talking about. We're really exposed to the fact that we had massive disparities that existed without our society, within our communities well prior to the introduction of COVID-19 and it exposed the fact that we do not have a plan in terms of how we can actually address and get out of this properly and equally.

AD

MS. NORRIS: Now I want to go--I want to go back to something you said, Wes, because it attacks the vulnerable. And I don't want to leave people with the impression that some people are weaker than others and just unable to fight off this disease. There is a racial dynamic to that. There is an explanation why some people are more vulnerable because of racial disparities, because impacts of poverty, and because of the essential workers who were going out into the world at a moment when the rest of us were told to hunker down and stay inside. Could you just break that down a little bit?

MR. MOORE: Absolutely. And you see how all of these things, all of these dynamics, have to be--understand in history and context, right? And so, when people say, well, it's not--it's not--it's not race, it's class, or it's not race, it's poverty, the answer is, not just anecdotally, but when you look at the data, you can't sperate those two things.

AD

You know, there is a larger understanding of the historical dynamics that we're now seeing in place, the fact that this is a nation that was built on a racial hierarchy, that this was a nation that was built with stolen labor on stolen land, and that the policies that we have seen in place that have taken place over a process of generations have continued to not just provide but also increase that level of exacerbation, that it's difficult to understand the situations that we exist in right now without understanding and being able to talk about being able to be honest about things like the Homestead Act, things like impacts of mass incarceration, things like the unequal distribution of the GI Bill, because why that matters is, when we're looking at other type of dynamics, particularly economic dynamics that do exist, the fact that we do have a 10:1 racial wealth gap inside of this country right now, it's not because one family has worked 10 times harder. It's because we actually had dynamics that were involved that created these levels of disparities.

AD

And so, when we're watching things like--when we're watching things like, you know, the impacts of COVID-19--and to your great point, Michele, that even the fact that we're talking about, you know, essential workers, or we're talking about people who do not have the luxury of working from home--you know, that is going to impact communities of color at a higher proportion. When we're looking at things like the education dynamics that exist right now, the fact that--the fact that for Black and Latino households the number hovers around 30 percent of students who do not have reliable wi-fi or technological assets like tablets and computers. You know, these are things that matter when we're having these conversations about equity, and also it means that it's impossible to have--it's impossible to do that unless you actually have a racialized lens because the data continues to bring you back to the fact that race is the leading indicator and the leading predictor of life outcomes that we have still in this country, whether it's wealth, whether it's income, whether it's educational attainment, whether it's maternal mortality, race cannot--race matters in all these different dynamics and factors.

MS. NORRIS: And that was pre-COVID. That wasn't even--that was already in place even before COVID hit. Now, at the beginning of the pandemic you would see on the news, you would read it in the paper, you would hear it on the radio about long lines of people waiting to go to food banks, long lines of people trying to figure out what to do about unemployment. Right now, we're looking at long lines of people waiting to vote. And so, you have the pandemic, but it is--and you have the poverty that has been induced by the pandemic, but we also have these other stories that are somewhat overshadowing that. We have the election. We have the nomination of a Supreme Court justice. And so, I'm wondering if that worries you if we're not paying nearly enough attention to the families that are falling deeper into poverty or falling into poverty. And what were the missteps taken not just by the Trump administration but by perhaps the Democrats, as well, in trying to issue--in trying to address this issue?

AD

MR. MOORE: You know, I look at it in context of even the work that we do in the state of philanthropy, where I'm incredibly proud of the work that Robin Hood has done and how organizations in the philanthropic sphere have stepped up. I think about just Robin Hood alone just even in these past months launching a relief fund where, you know, we raised over $60 million and allocated it to really focusing on how exactly can you support those who are being missed in a lot of these other frameworks that we're talking about, things like emergency cash assistance and the rebuilding of the social service sector, launching the Power Fund, where we're focusing exclusively on organizations that are led by people of color, and really being able to address, you know, the fact that leaders of color oftentimes reflect the community needs. And research shows that they are some of the most effective leaders that we have because their solutions-based approach actually incorporate lived experiences in the communities they serve.

AD

I also know that if policies do not change, none of this will matter, because the reality is that all these entities, all these frameworks that are existing are actually helping to cover up for policy failures. You know, we watched--we watched in the focus of the last--of the CARES Act, for example, and people will say to us, they'll say, well, wasn't there a cash assistance element to the CARES Act? Yes, there was a cash assistance element to the CARES Act--unless you were undocumented, because then there was nothing coming to you, even if you were a taxpayer and working. And what if you were part of a mixed-status household? There was no tax assistance--cash assistance element to the CARES Act for you, either. Well, what if you were working or just not making enough to hit the tax-filing threshold. There was nothing coming to you, either.

These are policy decisions. And we look at the fact that even now when we're talking about this conversation as we are getting very close to an election, that conversations and negotiations have ceased on how exactly to get state aid and local jurisdictions aid--forgetting the fact that we have families who are suffering right now. These are policy decisions. And so, when I think about the work that we can do in this moment collectively, where we can all focus on how can we be generous and giving, we can all focus on what are the systems and structures that we have to put in place and how do we rebuild better, if we are also not focused on making sure that people are out and we are protecting the right to vote, we are protecting democratic institutions, and we are making sure that every voice is heard come November 3rd, then I can tell you right now so much of this work will be for naught. Our job is to simultaneously rebuild these structures and institutions in our own unique and creative ways and also protect and save democracy in this moment, too.

AD

MS. NORRIS: Is part of the problem here that we talk about poverty by using the word "poverty"? Because when we talk about poverty and we talk about people being poor, there's often a mindset, even if you are economically challenged yourself, that it's really a conversation about somebody else? Like people don't--even when they are impoverished, it's a label that no one wants. So, is it perhaps a useful thing to talk about poverty by talking about the conditions of poverty as opposed to actually talking about poverty? Our friend, Sherrilyn Ifill, gives us this exercise: You know, try to talk about poverty without using the word "poverty". And then you have to talk about what you're really trying to communicate. Is there some benefit to doing that?

AD

MR. MOORE: There's a definite benefit to doing it, because also there's something about personalizing it, which makes it more complicated. You know, and I even think about--for example, I do not use nor do I like this idea of, for example, "poor people," as if that is a status, right? There are people who are existing under these conditions. You know, people--it's the same thing about the term slaves. They were people who were enslaved. But slave, we use it like it's almost like it's a title, as if that's what this person is destined for. And I think in many ways we do that same thing with this phrase of poor people inside of our society, as if this is somehow something they're destined for. And it also makes people the other in that type of dynamic.

And I think there's actually an interesting parallel with the idea of race and racism, because, you know, I think people oftentimes mistake this idea that race and racism is an act, right? So, it's like if a person does something that's racist, if a person attends a white supremacist rally, that's racist. If a person says the n word, that's racist. But when we minimize it to be an act, we're actually helping people to miss the point, that it's a system; that racism is not just an act, it is a system. And it's a system that ends up embedding itself in a multitude of other systems. So, whether you're talking about housing or whether you're talking about food insecurity or whether you're talking about educational disparities, all these things are systems and how racism has been baked into these individual systems. The same thing we were talking before about the racial wealth gap.

AD

Poverty in many ways is the same thing, where if we look at it as just an individual condition, then it's very easy to be dismissive of it. It's also very easy to fall into this narrative of, well, if that person would just work harder, they would just--they could then get themselves out of poverty. If that person could just get a job, that person could get themselves out of poverty--as if people who were waking up under this oppressive condition wake up in the morning and say, God this feels good. No one does that. We have to understand these are systems we are combatting. So, I think there is a--there is a real degree of thinking behind the idea of--part of it is our narrative. Part of it is how we're defining it, because then it allows people to understand and see something different than just this othering that we oftentimes allow--that we allow to take place.

AD

MS. NORRIS: Now, Wes, you wear several hats. You work in the nonprofit space; you also are very active in politics through the Black Economic Alliance. And you are also active in the business community. You serve on boards. You were just elected or nominated or appointed to the Under Armour board, and congratulants for that. So, what is the role of the business community right now in trying to address this issue? Are they doing enough?

MR. MOORE: So, I think that the role of the business community is, first, to continue to appreciate the fact that there is a role of the business community, right? That the--that when we're talking about all of these disparities, when we're talking about all of these discrepancies, that this is not about what is--what is one group doing or that this is something that the politicians need to take care of. Every single one of us have a role and have a responsibility in helping to address these issues that are taking place, because there's not one group that's responsible for the level of discrepancy and disparity that we see within our society.

AD

And so, I think part of the job for the business community is, our business community needs to be very, very aggressive and thoughtful about how they are using the economic levers to be able to push for justice, to push for racial equity that we have within our society. And it's certain basic things that we can do and certain basic things we're actually seeing some people start to take on now. So, whether it is understanding that we have to do a better job by being able to support and recruit and retain Black workers within our organizations and to be able to really think about are we--are we giving people the financial flexibility and platforming so that this is not just a conversation about a minimum wage but a conversation about a living wage, that it's absolutely unacceptable that we could have people who are working full day's work and still living in poverty. Are we thinking about--are we thinking about representation in all forms of our corporations and all forms of our entities?

AD

So, for example, are we thinking about everything from midlevel management to the C suite to board seats? How are we thinking about representation when it comes to women, when it comes to people of color? Because, you know--and again, this is not just something to do because it's a nice thing to do. It's something to do because I'm a very big believer that if you can include and incorporate these voices into the conversation, it will make you and your organization stronger on a collection of different fronts.

And it goes back to this other fundamental thing that when we're talking about businesses, what they can do is, are we actually supporting financial institutions, vendors and suppliers who are minority-owned, Black-owned organizations? I think about what's happening right now, the fact that we have 5,100 banks in this country right now that represent approximately $20 trillion in assets. Now, if you break that down, there are 18 Black banks which represent $18 billion in assets. These are financial institutions that oftentimes have the closest connections to the communities. I can tell you right now, for a young entrepreneur in East Baltimore, you know, one of the--if they have an interesting idea and they're looking for capital, I can tell you one of the first places they're looking to go access capital is Harbor Bank. It's the local bank. It's the CDFI. It's the MDI. And so, we as a corporate community also have to be really thoughtful about what it means to be able to better protect and support and elevate our financial institutions, our businesses, our suppliers and vendors, and that means that it gives the business community a really creative opportunity to be thoughtful about ways they are impacting social change in the communities that they are actually driving customers as well.

AD

MS. NORRIS: But there's a--there's a little bit of a snag that I hear over and over again from the business community. You had said in September that this is not just an issue of economics and equality; it's an issue of humanity. But when you're talking about equality and social justice, it has taken on a partisan patina, that some people feel like if they get involved in this, that they're choosing sides, that it's like if we support social justice, we're supporting the liberals. How do you also address and interrogate that issue? Because that's preventing some people and some businesses, and businesses with a lot of capital and a lot of muscle from effectively stepping into this arena.

AD

MR. MOORE: I think part of the thing we have to remind the business community is that humanity--humanity doesn't have a side. You know, people's basic dignity does not have a side. It does not have a party affiliation. It does not vote one way versus another way. This is about if we want to really build out a future and a society where we know that--the future society that you know that your destiny can be hopeful and can be something that can be built upon, then your job is to make sure that everyone in the community feels like their future can be something that is hopeful and can be built upon.

Because right now, the type of divides that we have, the type of conversations--and frankly, the way people are using this intentionally to be able to drive these divides and completely ignoring the underlying fabric, the underlying core tie of humanity, is not just dangerous for our larger society, but for each and every one of these businesses, it's going to be very dangerous for you as you think about your business model as well. Because for many of these businesses, when you're looking at things like what are the big risk criteria and the biggest risk factors that we're examining right now--and for people who could say things like, well, economic tailwinds of--economic headwinds of COVID, or whatever the case might be--there's not a single business right now in America that is not also now factoring in political instability into an additional risk factor in the way they're thinking about the growth of their industry and the growth of their businesses. And so--

MS. NORRIS: Say a little bit more about that. What does that--what does that mean when you say that they're factoring political instability? What is the specific risk there?

MR. MOORE: Yeah, well, I think looking at the specific risk of--you know, if there's one thing that the business community likes, it's certainty, right? It's this understanding of, I understand what conditions are going to look like quarter to quarter to quarter to quarter because then I can build a business model and I can build a company based on that.

Well, when you're looking at the fact that we have and are feeling a tremendous amount of instability within this country, and much of it is either the cause or the consequence of political instability, that becomes something that is very nerve-wracking to business leaders, and then forces business leaders to actually have to adjust business models based on things like political instability. That's a relatively new phenomenon for the business community to have to wrestle with.

And so, the urging to the business community is, as you're thinking about the ways you want to get involved and stay involved in these issues, then it is not just about, okay, how can I do more in terms of my CSR, or how I can do more in terms of my philanthropic giving, or how can I do more in terms of, you know, supporting social service organizations. All of those things are incredibly important and incredibly needed and incredibly necessary right now. However, if you're also not spending time and energy thinking about the structures and the systems that are creating these measures and these levels of instability, the reality is there is not enough philanthropy in the world for you to address the type of ruptures that that type of dynamic is going to see and that will have direct impacts on your bottom line.

MS. NORRIS: Wes, people were excited about this conversation and a few people sent in questions ahead of time. So, let's take a few of those. Candice Huang of California wants to know: "Do you agree that education is the basic long-term tool to eradicate poverty, and how can it be employed effectively and efficiently?"

MR. MOORE: Great question, Candace. Thank you. And so, I think statistics continue to show that education is the only thing that has had a lasting impact when it comes to actually truly moving people out of poverty measurably and sustainably and creating economic mobility measurably and sustainably. The data continues to show us that a person with a college degree can expect to earn over a million dollars over their lifetime more than someone who does not.

I do think, though, that we have to understand and have to appreciate the fact that there is a disaggregation of the data that should worry us. And the disaggregation of the data oftentimes is along things like racial lines and gender lines. And so, what the data continues to show us even on that front is the fact that, for example, an African American with a college degree right now has the same--has the same earning power and potential--and net worth as a white person who is a high school dropout. So, you see how all these dynamics still, the role of race still matters even in the data as it shows about what is the role of educational attainment.

Now, the things that we can do is--and frankly some things going back to your question, Michele, about, you know, what are some things that, you know, we should have had coming out of Washington--is how we have not had a truly targeted and strategic plan to support students during the time of this pandemic, I have no idea. You know, how we knew in the spring the type challenges that students and families were going to face and still ended up flatfooted in the fall, still ended up under-resourced, not even considering the fact that this isn't even just about the educational attainments questions. Our schools and our education system, they're the largest childcare provider in this country. They're the largest food provider in this country. They are--they are--some of the people there are--you know, our teachers and our administrators are the first line defenders when it comes to being able to identify [audio distortion]--

[Technical difficulties]

MS. NORRIS: Unfortunately, we have a little bit of a snag there. Wes' video seems to be stuck. We're hoping that he'll be able to join us in just a minute. I was hoping that I could talk to him a little bit more about his work eradicating poverty, but also the book that he wrote recently called "Five Days." If you haven't read it, I suggest looking into it. He looked at the Freddie Gray case. Wes is a native of Baltimore. And he looked at five different characters over five days and their impact, the impact that that case had on them: a police officer, community activist, a member of a family that had lost a son to police violence similarly. So, we're going to wait just a minute to see if we can get Wes back on line. We're hoping that we can finish up this conversation. We've only got a few minutes left, but we want to spend every minute sopping up his wisdom, particularly in a moment of tumult and uncertainty where so many people are falling into poverty and falling deeper into poverty. So, we're just going to hold on for just one more minute to see if Wes can come back to us. And if not, we will hope that he comes back and joins us again soon.

And again, if you haven't looked at the work of the Robin Hood Foundation, it's worth finding them online, looking at their work. They have great resources there for if you're interested in getting involved in anti-poverty efforts and also anti-racism efforts in your own community, they have a lot of good resources right there on their website. And if you've listened to Wes and you like what you hear, it is again worth finding his book. It's called Five Days, and it was published earlier this year. It just was published in the spring.

I'm afraid that Wes might not be able to join us again. So, I'm sorry that we're not able to connect with him. I want to thank you for tuning in. It looks like that's all the time we have.

Wes, you’re not with us, but I’m going to say thank you very much for joining us, and please come back to Washington Post Live. You always have interesting things to say. And for those of you who joined us this morning, thanks for tuning in. We have a great lineup at Washington Post Live this week, with discussion about primary healthcare in the time of COVID-19, climate change, sustainable food systems, and much, much, much more. Head to WashingtonPostLive.com to register.

Once again, I'm Michele Norris and you have been watching Washington Post Live. Have a great day.