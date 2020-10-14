MR. CLAPPER: Well, first, David, thanks for having me. It's a great honor to be on with you.

Yeah, this is a period of great concern. No question about it. We are so totally consumed with the president's health and the extensive media reporting on it, and we're just consumed with it, and not to mention the infection of other people surrounding the president. Now I just learned the chairman of the JCS and the service chiefs are quarantining.

So, all these kinds of things are just a huge distraction for us, where our national security apparatus is consumed with matters domestic and internal. So, this is an ideal time for our adversaries, particularly in adversary intelligence services, to look for ways to further confuse us, to distract us. And, of course, you can bet particularly our good friends, the Russians, are doing this, by further sowing seeds of disinformation. And they will appeal to all the various tribes and continue to capitalize on the polarization and divisiveness of this country. And certainly, his state of health is a high-priority intelligence target, collection target, particularly for our adversaries.

So, it is a vulnerable time and it's an opportunity for them, while we are not looking and not being aware, to further sow seeds of disinformation, casting doubt and discord, distrust in the country.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, let's turn to the question that lies just a month ahead and that is our November 3rd election. And we have been all discussing, worrying about the security of that election, wondering about how Russia or other adversaries might seek to interfere with the process. Let me ask you to just summarize what Americans should be concerned about as we head to the polls or use mail-in voting. How do we keep this election, keep our democracy safe when there's such an obvious desire to interfere and manipulate?

MR. CLAPPER: Well, I think, David, first, just to set the stage here a little bit, I think there is kind of a high-level point I would like to make, which is when we speak of or think about or worry about election security, for me it kind of falls into two broad bends. You know, I've talked about this before but I'll just, again, as a stage-setter, make this point.

First, of course, are the cybersecurity dimensions, securing voter registration rolls, securing--any time there is a computer involved, whether it's accommodating votes, taking votes, collecting them, computing them, compiling them, and reporting them, and particularly if there is any connection with the internet that poses a vulnerability. But I think a lot has been done to secure the voting apparatus as an enterprise, and acknowledging the fact it's very decentralized. You know, 50 states and the territories, some 3,000 counties and countless precincts. So, it's very decentralized. It's not run by the federal government. That is both a strength and a weakness, because it makes it very difficult for an adversary to, on a broad scale, interfere.

I also think there's been huge, probably--I don't know for sure but from what I read, lots of improvement since 2016, when we were enduring the broad-gauged attack by the Russians then.

The other bin, though--and the reason I make this distinction, because these are things we can work on, and have been worked on--DHS, FBI, and state and local officials I think have done a lot, even though I think you'd find, if you did a survey, that probably it's uneven.

The other bin which is, to me, much more problematic, and this is what I'll call cognitive security or intellectual security. In other words, how do we arm ourselves against the misinformation, the information operations warfare that we're enduring? That is much more difficult, because it requires individuals to question what they see, read, and hear. So, I just want to make that point.

Because of the decentralization, I think the voting process--I'm pretty confident in it. They haven't seen, to the best of my knowledge, the reconnoitering, I'll call it, that went on in the run-up to the 2016 election, that is where the Russians clearly were exploring, reconnoitering voter registration rolls or some state apparatus, a piece of the state voting apparatus. And although we didn't see it in all states, I think the assessment was that they tried this in all 50 states. And we haven't seen a lot of that and we haven't seen, so far, hacking, which, of course, is forensically easier to trace. That's why they're better served to--and which I think they're doing--is just do the misinformation business, the information warfare, fake postings on social media and the like, to suppress voting, to discourage people from voting. So, I do worry about that.

But the basic process, particularly since there is a lot of workarounds because of the pandemic--so mail-in ballots, voting in advance, which my wife and I have done. We've already voted, and I think lots of people are doing that. So, I think all of that would be hard to alter dramatically. But I worry more about the cognitive security and what influences people to make voter decisions, which I think was a huge factor in 2016.

MR. IGNATIUS: President Trump has already warned about his concerns that there will be fraud in mail-in voting. Because of the extensive mail-in voting it's likely the count will be delayed. We probably won't have a result certainly early on election night. In that situation, what are the dangers that Russia or other adversaries would try to manipulate the uncertainty about the outcome, and maybe more to the point, Director, how can American citizens protect themselves against being manipulated in this period of uncertainty?

MR. CLAPPER: Well, the Russians, no doubt in my mind, will continue to sow discord and distrust of our system, and if there is a delay, which I expect there will be, in compiling and computing all the votes from all the states, I think most people understand but I'll just say it that there is no legal requirement that the results of the election have to be decided and announced that night. I mean, that's kind of the mode we've gotten into. But there is no legal requirement.

So, one of the things I think we all need to be is patient about this and have some faith and confidence in the legitimacy of state and local election-counting and vote-county processes. So, we need to be patient.

What can people do? That is a great question and something I haven't--I don't know that I have a silver-bullet solution for. The RAND Corporation has put out some books on what they cleverly and aptly call "truth decay," which is the general skepticism about facts, data, and objective analysis, and it manifests itself in all kinds of ways here. And it's not just endemic to this country. Other countries have the same problem. And it's been going on here for, you know, 10 or 20 years, and it's not initiated by President Trump but he certainly amplifies it. In fact, the irony is he plays to the same narrative as the Russians do, because they're trying to cast doubt on mail-in voting, for example. So ironically enough, the Russian narrative and the president's narrative are the same.

So, in my journeys around and visits to colleges and universities before the pandemic, I always enjoined the students not to believe everything they see, read, and hear on the internet. And they have to develop, or should develop, their own ways and means of validating and corroborating what they hear, what they read. And all of us, as citizens, need to do that. But unfortunately, given the social media ecosystem and the proclivity in this country, which I don't fully understanding, of just buying into, relishing, reveling in conspiracies. QAnon comes to mind as a case I point. And this is, frankly, a dangerous trend, and foreign adversaries, most notably the Russians, take advantage of that, and they will certainly during the election.

And if there's uncertainty in the immediate period after the election, which I anticipate there will be, the Russians will be in there pitching and making the outcome end up. And if it appears there is a winner--let's say Vice President Biden wins the election--well, they will do the same thing they did in 2016, because they anticipated then that Hillary Clinton would win, and already laid the groundwork for discrediting a Clinton administration. And they will do the same thing again here if Vice President Biden wins.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, Director, following on your comment about the parallel narratives from President Trump and the Russians, I want to ask you a question I thought I'd never ask a former director of national intelligence, and that is, do you think the Russians have leverage on this president, and beyond that, do you think we'll ever have a definitive answer to that question of whether they have something on him or not?

MR. CLAPPER: Well, I'll answer the second question first. I think someday, somehow, yes, the truth will come out. And, of course, this is something that has been widely speculated about ever since 2016. And I don't know. I do wonder, of course, as everyone does, about foreign financial support that the president appears to get, you know, which is pretty big. I mean, if the president were a normal employee, he'd be under scrutiny, serious scrutiny, because one of the vulnerabilities that you are concerned about when you're deciding whether to grant access to classified information is financial state of health.

And so obviously I think The New York Times revelations about the president's income taxes, which are not definitive about where he has gotten foreign funding, would lead to speculation that if the Russians have something on him it has to do with finances. But again, this is purely speculation. I don't know. But I do think that at some point in time, in the future, that the truth on this will emerge.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, let me ask you about your former organization, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Your successor, John Ratcliffe, is not, as you were, a career intelligence officer. He's a strong political supporter of President Trump. There is a concern that that office of the DNI has become more political. I might ask you what the effect of that is on the rank and file employees of the intelligence community. What does this mean in terms of their performance, their sense of professionalism, their concern that somebody is looking over their shoulder?

MR. CLAPPER: Well, it has to have a chilling effect, David, on the rank and file. I hasten to point out, though, that there are large parts of the intelligence community that are not affected by the political folderol. One of the agencies that I was head of for a while was what's now called National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. It's largely technical and it's not all that effective. And, you know, people overseas doing their intelligence jobs are just kind of putting their nose to the grindstone and doing what their particular mission is. So, there are large parts of the community that aren't directly affected.

There are parts, though, that are, and most notably the Office of Director of National Intelligence and I think CIA is affected by it, and certainly the FBI. And so, I do worry about that. I mean, there is a hallowed tenet of intelligence, somewhat of a simplistic bumper sticker, maybe, but it does capture the spirit of what's important in the intelligence community, which is telling truth to power. And if you have a portfolio that is of interest to the president, like on Russia or North Korea or some other thing, and you are an analyst and you produce intelligence to the best of your ability that is counter to the world view of the president, that puts you in a bad place. It really does. And it's got to have subtle, maybe, inhibitions on what flows, what intelligence flows on particular topics. And this is not good.

Now having said all that, I hasten to point out, as well, that policymakers, to include policymaker number one, always have the option of ignoring, rejecting intelligence that they are presented. I would offer that over the long haul on many issues that doing that is dangerous for the safety and security of the country. And if you have a president that is in a reality bubble that's different from real reality, that's not good.

MR. IGNATIUS: Let me ask you about one specific example that worried me about possibly pulling punches by the IC, and that was the decision not to give a public worldwide threat assessment. I remember that was never your favorite session, but you did it and it was important. What's you're feeling about that no longer being public, being done in private, but presumably for fear of avoiding offending the president?

MR. CLAPPER: That's right. I never liked those sessions. It's awkward when you're basically trying to talk about classified subjects in an unclassified setting. And I found it amusing and ironic that Director Ratcliffe dredges up a letter I wrote, I don't know, 2012 or 2013, way back when, trying to avoid these public hearings.

But I tell you, I grew to appreciate why they are important. I think it is important that the American public see firsthand the leaders of the key agencies in the intelligence community and that they hear directly from them about threats confronting the country. And, yeah, I didn't like them but I do think that is an important function that the DNI and the other leaders of the intelligence community need to perform.

And they are not doing it right now, and obviously after the experience of Dan Coats, when he--in fact, I think it was the last time we had such a hearing, and he spoke truth to power and did so publicly. It was great credit and got hammered for it by the president, you know, you need to go back to school, and all that, because Dan said some things which represented the best judgment of the intelligence community and he and others got criticized for it. That is not good. The American people should hear the unvarnished truth from the leaders of the intelligence community.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, I'm going to let that be the final word, the unvarnished truth from the intelligence community. That is what the public wants and needs. Unfortunately, that's all the time that we have. I want to thank you, Director Clapper, for spending this time with us and with me. Thank you very much.

MR. CLAPPER: Well thanks, David, for having me. It's great to be on with you.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, folks, we have much more of our program on election security and disinformation coming up. In just a few minutes, my colleague, Joseph Marks, will be back with disinformation experts Graham Brookie and Ashley Bryant, so please stay with us.

MR. ALI: Hey, everybody. My name is Wajahat Ali, New York Times contributing op-ed writer, recovering attorney, and exhausted dad. I'm joined today with Suzanne Nossel, and we're going to talk about how disinformation might impact free speech in the days ahead. Suzanne is the CEO of PEN America, a free speech and literary organization, and also the author of this wonderful book, "Dare to Speak: Defending Free Speech for All." I actually read the book. She did not ask me to promote the book. It is a veery helpful for today's conversation.

Suzanne, thank you for joining me.

MS. NOSSEL: Thanks for having me, Waj.

MR. ALI: And you can Venmo me $10 if you want for promoting the book.

I know that you, in particular, and PEN America have been doing a lot of work in tracking the impact of disinformation on this country. Specifically, just to start us off, why is disinformation a free speech issue to you?

MS. NOSSEL: Yeah, sure. Look, this goes back for us at PEN America to the PEN Charter from 1948, which commits us, as an organization, to fight against what they called then "mendacious publication," so publication intended for a partisan or pecuniary gain. And we have seen that weaponized in 2021 with floods of disinformation about our politics, about the coronavirus, coming from foreign countries, coming from within partisan sources here in this country. And for us, as a free expression organization, this undercuts our very purpose. I mean, why do we protect free speech in the first place? It's not just so each of us can say whatever is on our minds. The notion is that you want an open marketplace of ideas we can better discern fact from falsehood. The best ideas can rise to the foreground. We can persuade one another and bring about a better society and progress through that deliberation.

Now when the marketplace is flooded with disinformation, with messages that are coming from unknown sources with shadowy motives, people trying to make a buck or to take over our democracy and interfere with it, that process is undercut. We don't know what we're reading. We can't make sense of it. We don't know what to credit and what not to credit. We have to be skeptical about everything we see and hear.

And so, for us this is a clear threat to healthy civic discourse, and we're committed to fighting against it.

MR. ALI: So, we all need some good news, so give me some good news, please tell us, what exactly PEN America has been doing to fight and combat disinformation.

MS. NOSSEL: Well, we've launched a campaign and we've called it "What to Expect When You're Electing." And our notion here is that really the best offense against disinformation is a good defense, and that we need to inoculate Americans against the scourge of disinformation. How do we do this? By educating people about what they are seeing, getting them to ask questions, to take a beat. When they see something outlandish in their social media feed to question it, to go and verify it, do a few minutes of research before they spread it and potentially contribute to disinformation or a conspiracy theory.

And we're spreading the word through an online campaign, through a fantastic video with John Lithgow and Alan Cumming and Anita Hill, Brit Bennett, and others. We've got a quiz that's available on our website that you can do to make sure you are informed information consumer. We are doing trainings all over the country for citizens but also people like librarians who have a chance to spread the information across to all those with whom they encounter.

And we're also engaging directly with people in the news media, editors and publishers, to ensure that as they prepare for this election, that will be in so many ways like none other, that they are really thinking carefully about how to deal with unverified claims, how to deal with it when a politician spreads disinformation. Should that be reported on as part of the news? How do they make clear to their readers and their audience whether information is believable or needs to be called into question?

And so, we're on a full court press to help awaken the citizenry of the United States going into this vital election that they need to be on alert.

MR. ALI: All right. You mentioned the election, and just last week in the presidential debates, President Trump again questioned the alleged integrity of this upcoming election, sowing some doubts. How are the rest of us supposed to fight back when some of this disinformation is coming directly from the White House?

MS. NOSSEL: Look, normally we rely on our leaders to be authoritative sources of information. If there are competing claims in the public arena, a leader ought to be able to stand up and say, "You know, here's what we know to be true." In the context of the pandemic, that should be our public health leaders who have the definitive information coming from credible health agencies, the World Health Organization, the CDC.

That, unfortunately, has been eroded right now in our politics, and there is a flood of disinformation about the election, about the liability of mail-in ballots, about whether and when polling stations are going to be open, about what you can expect in terms of lines, what you should be worried about, what you need to do in order to ensure that your vote will be counted.

And so, it's extremely important that as voters we set about to get the accurate information, and to do that you can go to our website at PEN.org. We will direct you to sources that are credible--secretaries of state of the 50 states who can give you the definitive information about how and when to vote, organizations that are in the business of helping people who are in jeopardy of seeing their votes potentially suppressed.

So there are places to turn for reliable information, but it's incumbent upon each of us to go and seek it out, and don't just assume that what you're getting in your Facebook feed or your Twitter feed can necessarily be relied on, because, you know, all too often we know that may be coming from a source that is anything but what it purports to be. We've seen instances where people claim to be part of a protest movement here in the United States, and it later comes out they are actually in Moscow. So, we really all need to be on guard.

MR. ALI: All right. So, if you want to join the cause, if you want to fight back, if you want to support PEN America, join them. Go to PEN.org and find out more about what you can do to find disinformation. Thank you so much, Suzanne, for joining me in this conversation. She is the CEO of PEN America, a free speech and literary organization, and the author of this wonderful book, “Dare to Speak: Defending Free Speech for All.”

Back to my friends over at Washington Post Live.

MR. MARKS: Welcome back to Washington Post Live. Thank you, everyone, so much for sticking around with us. My name is Joe Marks. I am a Washington Post reporter and I write the Cybersecurity 202 newsletter. And I am joined on this panel by two great guests to talk about disinformation. We have Graham Brookie, who is director and managing editor of the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensics Lab, and we have Ashley Bryant, who is co-founder of Win Black--I'm going to say this wrong--Win Black/Pa'lante, I apologize--a group focused on combating disinformation that targets Black and brown communities.

Welcome, both of you.

MS. BRYANT: Thanks for having us.

MR. BROOKIE: Thank you.

MR. MARKS: So, Graham, I want to start with you. You heard former Director Clapper say, in the previous panel, that the president's message on unfounded information about mail voting and Russia's message are relatively similar. In this election are in more danger from disinformation that is from domestic sources or foreign sources?

MR. BROOKIE: Yeah, that's a great question, and, I mean, the first point is that disinformation is a challenge that doesn't recognize our neatly defined borders around the world. And in this election in particular there is no question that the scale and scope of domestic disinformation is far greater than a foreign adversary could ever do to us.

But one really important point is that doesn't take away from the very serious national security threat that is foreign interference operations from adversaries like Russia. And the other point about that is that the domestic demand and very robust supply of disinformation makes us more vulnerable to foreign adversaries.

MR. MARKS: And Ashley, the Senate's work on Russian interference in the 2016 election found that there was no group who was more targeted by disinformation than African Americans. Can you tell us about that and what your organization is doing to try to combat it?

MS. BRYANT: Sure. You know, I mean, this is just a continuation of voter suppression tactics. It's no different than the poll taxes, the literacy tests. I mean, this is the weaponization of digital media in order to continue suppressing the Black and brown vote.

What we're seeing, you know, coming out of 2016 and well beyond and before, is really the impetus for Win Black/Pa'lante. We started this rapid content operation and monitoring system about eight or nine months ago in order to really step into the gap where we felt like folks weren't investing in the resources needed to really combat the misinformation and disinformation that we're seeing targeted to Black and Latinx voters.

And so, what we've done is create a model where we're keeping a pulse on this disinformation. We're looking at the trends. We're working with our research partners. But quite honestly, the secret sauce is our network. We've built a network of over 2- or 300 organizers on the ground across 15 states, and we're working with these groups in order to give them the content that we know is going to be resonant and is going to move Black and brown voters and serve as a counter to the misinformation and disinfo that we're seeing in this space.

MR. MARKS: And what kind of campaigns are you seeing that are targeting Black and Latinx voters? What are the phony narratives, and what are your counter-narratives?

MS. BRYANT: Sure. I mean, we're seeing everything from, you know, we have this democratic plantation narrative that we saw bubbling up over the last couple of weeks. You know, obviously we are also seeing operatives that are posing as Black activists, that are using cultural language that is relevant to the Black and Latinx communities and building these communities and groups on Facebook and on Twitter, on Instagram, but ultimately trying to depress the vote. They are trying to depress Black and brown voters and make folks feel as though we're not wanted in this democracy.

And so, you know, beyond just the democratic plantation we're also seeing the Black Lives Matter movement being thrown against Black and Latinx, but also the divisiveness. What we see is these bad actors knowing that when Black and Latinx voters show up together at the polls, we show up stronger, and things change. And so, what they're trying to do is draw this line of demarcation. They're using the Black Lives Matter movement and uprising and flipping this narrative as if Latinx communities aren't welcome to march in the streets with us. They're using these narratives as if, the Black Lives Matter movement is somehow against family separation. We're seeing a lot of conservative and right-wing voices in this space really just completely distorting the actual purpose of the movement, but using that to divide our two communities from really participating in this democracy together.

MR. MARKS: Graham, a lot of what Ashley is talking about seems as much aimed, or even more aimed at sowing division between people as it is any particular political end. Does that jive with what you're seeing?

MR. BROOKIE: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, the point of disinformation is to drive us further away rather than closer together. And the thing that democracy depends on is a shared set of facts in order to make collective decisions together. That's what we're going to do this election season. That's what voters are already doing when they're voting by mail or voting early. And disinformation is designed to seep through the cracks of any policy that we create against it, which is a point that Suzanne made in the last session, but it's also designed to just make us more angry, make us a little bit more partisan, and detach us a little bit more, again, from facts that an informed electorate absolutely needs to show up and make decisions for ourselves.

MR. MARKS: And Graham, what does Russian disinformation look like now, and is that different from what happened in 2016?

MR. BROOKIE: Yeah. I mean, I think the things that we see from Russia are (a) first and foremost, it's a matter of record that they have mounted enormous influence operations and interference operations in both 2016 as well as 2018 midterms. And what we see right now is, yes, a shift in tactics, because there is increased scrutiny. Russian interference is now a kitchen-table topic in the United States. When you talk to people in Ohio or people where I am in Colorado they are like, "Oh yeah, no, there's Russian trolls on Twitter. I know something about that."

And so, with increased scrutiny, tactics change, and what we've seen from 2016 to now is in 2016 there was a hack-and-leak operation, which Director Clapper mentioned in his session, and that was the most successful component of what Russia tried to do. There was also a lot of online activity targeting specific demographics, much to Ashley's point, and driving up as much online engagement. What we saw in 2018 was trying to drive that online engagement into action in the real world. And now in the lead-up to the elections here in 2020, we see all of those tactics. We see, you know, throwing everything at it to see what works and what doesn't.

The good news is that a number of those things have not worked. We know from Microsoft disclosures, I think three weeks ago, that they absolutely tried a hack-and-leak operation. But you're not reading about leaks in the newspapers right now, which I think is generally a good thing.

And so, as scrutiny increases, the tactics shift and get more sophisticated, but I think we're a little bit more prepared. Again, that doesn't take away from the seriousness of this national security issue.

MR. MARKS: And some of it is also jumping off of social media, right, and getting into sort of phony articles by mainstream media?

MR. BROOKIE: Absolutely. I mean, there's a huge amount of amplification. I think that as you know from your own reporting it is highly unlikely that you're going to find strict command and control and coordination in closed channels, right, the editor-in-chief of the Russian Internet Agency, research agency, coordinating with alt-right trolls in a WhatsApp chain and saying, you know, here's what we're going to launch on Tuesday. But the amplification of those narratives is the same and has the same impact on a larger audience. And so that's where we're talking about more resilience and individual users kind of knowing what to do when they see disinformation on the Internet.

MR. MARKS: Ashley, I want to jump to an audience question for you. I apologize for reading it. This is from Erica Goodman [phonetic] from Pennsylvania. "Do you have a sense of how many Black voters could be affected by disinformation campaigns in this election? And if so, where do you get those statistics from?"

MS. BRYANT: Sure. You know, this is something--and thank you, Erica, for your question. You know, this is something that we're tracking very closely. But I point to, you know, just last week there was an expose around the 2016 Trump campaign that was very clear that they targeted 3.5 million Black Americans with disinformation in order to dissuade and deter--literally labeling Black Americans as deterrents--in order to prevent folks to go to the polls.

So that alone just gives you a number, and that's four years ago. We know that each year that this has gone on it has evolved, the same way that the Internet evolves. And so, as we're preparing, we're looking at the vote gaps in our battleground states. We're looking at the number of registered voters, or unregistered Black or Latinx voters. And so, we're really doing some very complex targeting as we think about how are we meeting folks with the messages that are going to counter this misinformation and disinformation, educate voters.

But as Graham talked about, you know, we actually have to educate voters on how to spot this, what they should be looking for. But it's also just as important to use these proof points. This is not what we're imagine. It's not what we're assuming is going to happen. We actually have the proof. We have the data showing that the Trump campaign intentionally tried to get Black Americans to not show up to the polls.

Voting is not a partisan issue. It should never be. Voter suppression is not a partisan issue. This is actually a threat to our democracy. We should want to have a country that wants to hear and wants to amplify the voices of every voter in every corner of this country. The fact that it has become a partisan issue really shows a line in the sand of where we've gotten to as a country, and it's no different than where we've been, and that's the problem.

There is no change here. It's just getting worse, and we have to be vigilant with projects like Win Black/Pa'lante in order to create models that we're keeping a daily pulse on what's happening here. We're educating Black and brown voters. We're encouraging Black and brown voters to show up and be present. And we're doing the work and building the infrastructures that are needed to actually combat these voter suppression tactics and add an accountability, not just to the platforms but also to the actors, some of which being this administration, are contributing to dissuading, confusing, and distorting the information that is needed to have folks be participants in this process.

MR. MARKS: And just to put some specifics on that, I know one of the campaigns you worked on was connected with the boycott of Goya Foods after the CEO endorsed the president. Could you tell me what happened there and what you discovered and what you didn't?

MS. BRYANT: Sure. And so, you know, a couple of months back the CEO, as you said, of Goya Foods made an appearance I believe in the Rose Garden in support of Trump and his policies, if you call them that. And so, coming out of that there were leaders like AOC, Julian Castro, who came out to say if you support this administration then you obviously are not standing with the communities that are your consumers, that are your base, in order to keep Goya a successful business and brand.

And in minutes, if not hours, there was a flood of negative comments or content that was in support of the Goya CEO, really inciting some extreme conversations under AOC's posts, under Julian's posts. And we found, in less than a couple of hours, that these were actually bots. These were automated posts. These weren't actual supporters of Trump or the administration. These weren't real voters or constituents. These were actually bots that were deployed into the social space to give the perception that there is a larger support for Goya backing Trump and his policies versus the opposite.

And so, this is another observation of where our group was able to identify this and start to work with our partners to flag this to Facebook, to flag this to some of the other social platforms, and it's not that hard. Regular folks can't make 7,000 posts in one hour, right? And so when you think about these platforms, you know, there are some complex algorithms that make social media the fun place that it is, but the same science and engineering that goes into building a sense of community can also go into protecting our democracy, protecting the voices of real folks, and really protecting us against this disinformation tactic.

MR. MARKS: Graham, Ashley was talking about flagging these things to Facebook. How are the social media companies doing at this now?

MR. BROOKIE: Well, it depends on what you're talking about when you say "this." A number of the teams at social media companies have gotten very, very good at looking at things like coordinated and authentic behavior, or what they would call coordinated and authentic behavior, especially from foreign sources. So, there have been a number of disclosures from Facebook, from Twitter, from Microsoft, from Google, all saying, you know, here's what we see foreign actors doing on our systems. Here is what that looks like. Here is some context. Here is some evidence.

That said, another category is, of course, public health misinformation. I think we can all kind of wake up in the morning and say we should downgrade or do content moderation on things like coronavirus misinformation. In fact, this morning we had a very prominent example. Facebook outright removed a post from the president while he was downplaying the threat of coronavirus against Americans. And so, everybody is kind of, yes, we should both upgrade objective information or fact-based information, accountable information, while we should downgrade or remove misinformation about coronavirus.

But the third category, the platforms are inherently reactive to it, and it's because they have become a target of this in and of themselves, and that's political disinformation. And while we're reactive to political disinformation, specifically that spread by the president of the United States, who has a re-election strategy that is based on, in part, disinformation, especially disinformation about the process of the election--when, where, how to vote--as well as the results of the election, then you're going to be really, really reactive, and that puts us in a very dangerous spot for having trusted information about the results of this election or how this election season that is happening in the middle of a pandemic is playing out.

MR. MARKS: It's interesting that you mentioned the president's post on Facebook. It took several hours, I believe, for both Facebook and Twitter--Twitter, I don't think removed it. I think they labeled it instead--and during that time you've got, you know, tens of thousands of likes and retweets. You know, given the pace of social media, can we ever truly combat this in real time, Ashley?

MS. BRYANT: You know, I don't know if I have the magical answer there, but I do think, you know, to Graham's point, there are steps that we can take to initially try to get a hold of this. You know, what I'm noticing is there's quite a bias, and I'm glad Graham talked about the public health crisis and disinformation within that, because this should be something that's handled across the board. We shouldn't be okay with Facebook or Twitter being vigilant around COVID but not vigilant around death threats. We shouldn't be okay with, oh, when the president is diagnosed with COVID and people are making disparaging comments around him potentially dying, well, platforms were quick to address that within a day. But when the "Squad," our four new Congresswomen, have been facing abuse on Facebook and Twitter for years now around death threats and all types of things, it's very unbalanced as to when these platforms decide they want to step up and add some accountability here.

And so, I think it's different. You know, we can talk about, are we ever going to get a handle on this? But there's so many different components to where this is why I hold them accountable. I think that it goes well beyond just building an algorithm and now we can tell everyone who is lying, but I think there has to be at least an acknowledgement of handling information equally, no matter who is has targeted, no matter what category it is. If it deemed false, if it is deemed disinformation, especially from elected officials who have a responsibility to this country and to our residents of this country, then it should be handled equally across the board, and to me, that's the first step of accountability. And we can work through the science and the engineering behind it, but that, to me, is the initial step.

MR. MARKS: Graham, the intelligence community has talked about disinformation campaigns this election cycle, from Russia, China, and Iran. Can you explain the difference between these three? Are they all the same? Should we be paying more attention to what Russia is doing than the others, or this is all in one big pile?

MR. BROOKIE: It's all in the same category of foreign interference or foreign influence, but I think that calling them all equal in the scale and scope of activity, the evidence just doesn't bear that out.

And so, what we've seen, first and foremost, as a way to frame this, on August 7th, the ODNI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, released an assessment that said, as you mentioned, Russia is at it and China is at it, Iran is at it. And they mentioned a few other foreign actors.

What they didn't mention, or I guess what they did mention was here's what all those actors think. Here's what our assessment is about what all these actors think. What they did not mention was here's the scale and scope of activity that we see from each one of these actors. And that is more valuable information in building transparency and building resilience against that threat of foreign interference than just kind of what the views of any given country are about the U.S. elections.

And so what we've seen in evidence, especially through what we're calling our Foreign Interference Attribution Tracker, which is an independent rating system to basically say, okay, if somebody says the Russian bots are at it again, or if somebody says China is spreading disinformation, it's a way to say that source is credible, that source is transparent, here's the evidence that goes along with that.

And what we've seen is that the scale and scope of activity in this election from Russia is far greater than any other foreign adversary, and that's borne out in evidence from sources ranging from disclosures from tech companies, from disclosures from government or government officials, and disclosures from, frankly, media, where they're seeing any number of source material in the material that they are covering.

And so, the scale and scope of activity from Russia, at this point, is far more aggressive, and I would categorize it as this kind of approach which has been consistent since 2016, of engaging, infiltrating, and then trying to drive people a little bit further apart rather than closer together, right, that chaos theory again. Whereas what we've typically seen from China is a little less aggressive approach. It doesn't mean it's any less serious, but it's more kind of present and persuade, in what they would call discourse power. They very much want people to agree with them, especially the diaspora community, the Chinese American diaspora community, and especially not necessarily Americans but people closer to their geographical region, so Southeast Asia and other places.

And then we see kind of the same thing from Iran, where it's this present and persuade, find people that are predisposed to maybe think that the United States has not always been a uniform force for good in the world, and then give them a little bit more of the Iranian viewpoint to push them a little bit further down that road. And so that's a lot different than creating things like Facebook groups and then trying to get Americans to go into the street to create protests.

And again, you're going to see a variance of approach, especially from a wide degree of authoritarian countries, but that doesn't mean that they're equal threats. And that's something that we need more transparency. It's something that we need more evidence, especially from government, which has the unique ability to tell Americans about that.

MR. MARKS: Can you break down the distinction, especially between Russia and China, as it relates to the upcoming election? They've also said that Russia prefers that Trump be re-elected. China prefers that Biden be elected. Is there difference in the scale of how they're trying to achieve that?

MR. BROOKIE: Yeah, I think that's absolutely right. There's a difference in what they're doing to achieve those ends. But I would also push back a little bit on the assessment of kind of viewpoints from both of those foreign actors. And so, one very, very, very small network that had very limited impact, that was disclosed by Facebook but attributed to actors in China was actually both pro and anti-Donald Trump and pro and anti Joe Biden. And so, the kind of, very simplistic binary of either they're for or against any given candidate doesn't fully explain their strategic kind of approach to influence operations, and, frankly, it doesn't drive at what they're actually trying to do, which is make America a little bit less of a formidable adversary or competitor on the international stage.

That said, and to your question, again, the aggressiveness, the egregiousness of Russia's activity targeting the United States and targeting the United States electoral process and democracy, the democratic discourse more broadly, is far more, again, aggressive than what we've seen from China. And that doesn't mean that we're going to have massive disagreements or massive competition. It doesn't mean that China is going to not spread disinformation. They absolutely are. We've seen a notable uptick in disinformation from China in the context of coronavirus. But their approach to election interference is just different, and without having that kind of understanding of the threat space, we're going to be explicitly backfooted in trying to protect that information space.

MR. MARKS: So, we're running out of time. We have just about a minute left. I want to close by asking you, Ashley, we are in such a weird time, with the pandemic across the nation, the president infected, the joint chiefs of staff now quarantining. When the world seems a little bit like a conspiracy theory, does that make it harder for you to combat disinformation and spread correct information?

MS. BRYANT: Absolutely. I mean, you know, everyone is skeptical of everything right now. Rightfully so, right? And I think it's definitely harder when it's coming from the top, it's coming from where most folks are used to turning to in moments of crisis. We're used to turning on the television and wanting to watch a speech from a president that is going to comfort us, give us the facts, and an administration that is going to continue to educate and not limit access to things. And we're seeing this across the board, right? And so, it has caused this deep cynicism in voters, and just in people overall.

What I like to think is, you know, hopefully we're going to come out of this with folks having better instincts. I know I like to even draw it to a couple of years ago, or maybe more than a couple of years ago, we were all answering every single phone number that crossed our screen because we couldn't fathom that it wasn't someone who didn't know us. Now, I can spot a spam or a telemarketer call from a mile away, and we even have technology now that even says, you know, your phone screen says "spam risk" or it says "telemarketer."

And my hope is that coming out of this cynicism, we're not just going to allow people to withdraw, and that's honestly, you know, really the value that we want to bring with Win Black/Pa'lante, is to take this cynicism and turn it into education. We want folks to be able to spot disinformation. We want you to instinctively be able to look at a post, understand if it's a real person or not, really exercise restraint in learning who are credible sources, starting to kind of compile who your credible sources are, and how they are being backed by other organizations that you know are credible and are actually doing work in the communities that matter most to you.

And so hopefully this will start to kind of ingrain some of this instinction [phonetic] to really start to say, "You know what, I know this is fake. It's too extreme. It's only here to incite me in different ways, and I'm going to ignore this and I'm going to find the facts and I'm going to continue to educate myself." And if we can get folks to have those instincts and to exercise that restraint, then, you know, maybe we're coming out of this with something more valuable than what we came in with.

MR. MARKS: And on that semi-optimistic note, thank you so much, Graham and Ashley, for joining us. Unfortunately, that's all the time we have. Thanks so much.

MR. BROOKIE: Thank you.

And once again I'm Joseph Marks of Cybersecurity 202. Thanks so much.