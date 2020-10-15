The director of the National Gallery of Art, Kaywin Feldman, joins Washington Post Live to discuss the controversy over the postponement of the Philip Guston exhibit – an anti-racist exhibition featuring Ku Klux Klan figures – and her stewardship of one of the nation’s preeminent art institutions at a time of racial reckoning. Eighty-three percent of National Gallery security staff are people of color compared with two percent of its curatorial staff. On Thursday, Oct. 15 at 2:00 p.m. ET, Feldman will discuss her decision to postpone the exhibit, the need for more Black curators in museums across the country and the impact calls for racial justice have had on the art world at large.

Kaywin Feldman is the Gallery’s fifth director. She is committed to connecting people to art in a globalized world through the power of wonder and accessibility. Prior to her arrival, Feldman served for 11 years as the Nivin and Duncan MacMillan Director and President at the Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia). She is a trustee of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the White House Historical Association, and the Chipstone Foundation, and a member of the State Hermitage Museum International Advisory Board. She is a past president of the Association of Art Museum Directors (AAMD) and past chair of the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). Feldman received an MA in Art History from the Courtauld Institute of Art, University of London (1991), an MA in Museum Studies from the Institute of Archaeology at the University of London (1990), and a BA, summa cum laude, in Classical Archaeology from the University of Michigan (1988), where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.