Kaywin Feldman, Director of the National Gallery of Art

Kaywin Feldman is the Gallery’s fifth director. She is committed to connecting people to art in a globalized world through the power of wonder and accessibility. Prior to her arrival, Feldman served for 11 years as the Nivin and Duncan MacMillan Director and President at the Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia). She is a trustee of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the White House Historical Association, and the Chipstone Foundation, and a member of the State Hermitage Museum International Advisory Board. She is a past president of the Association of Art Museum Directors (AAMD) and past chair of the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). Feldman received an MA in Art History from the Courtauld Institute of Art, University of London (1991), an MA in Museum Studies from the Institute of Archaeology at the University of London (1990), and a BA, summa cum laude, in Classical Archaeology from the University of Michigan (1988), where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.