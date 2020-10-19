Vaughn Cooper, PhD, Principal Investigator, Cooper Lab

Vaughn Cooper is an evolutionary biologist, microbiologist, and geneticist. The mission of his laboratory is to translate evolutionary biology to improve human health, empower K-12 education [evolvingstem.org], and reveal the origins of biodiversity. Cooper’s team studies the evolution, ecology, and genome dynamics of experimental and clinical microbial populations.

Cooper earned a B.A. in biology from Amherst College and a Ph.D. in zoology, ecology and evolutionary biology from Michigan State University. After a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Michigan, he served on the faculty of the microbiology and molecular, cellular, and biomedical sciences departments at the University of New Hampshire prior to joining theUniversity of Pittsburgh School of Medicine [medschool.pitt.edu], where he is currently an associate professor of microbiology & molecular genetics and director of the Center for Evolutionary Biology and Medicine [cebam.pitt.edu].

Vin Gupta, MD, Pulmonologist & Global Health Policy Expert

Vin Gupta, MD, MPA, MSc, is an Affiliate Assistant Professor of Health Metrics Sciences at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington.

Clinically active as a Pulmonary/Critical Care physician, Dr. Gupta’s research has focused on several important issues in global public health. He previously was a full-time Assistant Professor with the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and the Department of Health Metrics Sciences (HMS) from 2018-2020. During this time, Dr. Gupta helped lead a large research portfolio examining the global burden of non-communicable diseases using the most advanced epidemiologic methods. These efforts were primarily funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies and focused on attributable disease from tobacco use globally, with particular focus on Mexico, Brazil, China, and Indonesia. A secondary area of focus included assessing the impact of environmental health considerations (e.g., air pollution) on chronic respiratory disease.

He concurrently holds an active commissioning as Major in the United States Air Force Reserve Medical Corps, where he serves a deployable critical care aerospace physician with the 446th Aeromedical Staging Squadron based at Joint-Base Lewis McChord.. In this capacity, Dr. Gupta previously assisted with bolstering the emergency health crisis response capabilities of partner nations in Africa as part of the US State Department’s African Peacekeeping Rapid Response Partnership ("A-Prep”) initiative.