Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Prime Minister of Iceland

Katrín Jakobsdóttir is the current Prime Minister of Iceland, elected November 2017 during the last election. She is Iceland’s second female head of government. She also serves as the Chair of the Council of Women World Leaders.She was born in 1976 and graduated from the University of Iceland in 1999 with a bachelor degree with a major in Icelandic and minor in French. She received her M.A. in Icelandic Literature from the same university in 2004 for a dissertation on the work of popular Icelandic crime writer Arnaldur Indriðason.​She became deputy Chairperson of the Left-Green Movement in 2003 and has been the Chairwoman of the party since 2013.Jakobsdóttir has been a Member of Parliament since 2007, serving as the Minister of Education, Science and Culture from 2009 to 2013, as well as the Minister for Nordic Cooperation from 2009 to 2013.