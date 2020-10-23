Brooke Leslie Rollins
Brooke Rollins is an attorney serving as the acting director of the United States Domestic Policy Council under President Donald Trump. Prior to assuming her current role, Rollins oversaw the White House Office of American Innovation.
Before serving in the Office of American Innovation, Rollins was president and CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a free market think tank. A public policy research institute based in Austin, Texas, the Texas Public Policy Foundation has conducted research on education, taxes, tort reform, deregulation, criminal justice, health care, and many other issues for almost 20 years.
Before joining the Foundation, Rollins served as Governor Rick Perry’s deputy general counsel, and later as his policy director. She managed the Governor’s Policy Division and all policy issues, including education, transportation, natural resources, agriculture, criminal justice, economic development, health and human services, and insurance.
Raised in Glen Rose, Rollins graduated from Glen Rose High School, where she was an active member of the Texas FFA Association, serving as a State Officer. She attended Texas A&M University and graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Development. While at Texas A&M, Rollins was the first female to serve as Student Body President and was recognized as the top graduate based on academics, leadership, and service. Most recently, Rollins was invited back to campus as the 2007 Aggie Muster speaker.
Rollins graduated with honors from the University of Texas School of Law and spent several years as a litigator with Hughes & Luce, L.L.P., in Dallas, Texas, focusing primarily on complex commercial litigation. She also completed a federal judicial clerkship with the Honorable Barbara M.G. Lynn, a United States Federal District Judge in the Northern District of Texas.
Rollins is a member of the Texas Lyceum, the Texas Bar Association, and the Texas A&M Former Students Association. She has been published in all major Texas newspapers and has spoken to thousands of Texans on the importance of free markets and limited government.