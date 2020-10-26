Lynne Cheney, Historian & Author of “The Virginia Dynasty: Four Presidents and the Creation of the American Nation”
Lynne Cheney, wife of Vice President Dick Cheney, has loved history for as long as she can remember, and she has spent much of her professional life writing and speaking about the importance of knowing history and teaching it well.
As chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities from 1986 to 1993, she published American Memory, a report that warned about the failure of schools to transmit knowledge of the past to upcoming generations. “A system of education that fails to nurture memory of the past denies its students a great deal,” Mrs. Cheney wrote: “the satisfactions of mature thought, an attachment to abiding concerns, a perspective on human existence.” As a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, she emphasizes the particular value of knowing our nation’s history. “One of the important lessons we can learn is that freedom isn’t inevitable,” she says. “This realization should make the liberty we enjoy all the more important to us, all the more worth defending.”
Cheney is the author/co-author of 12 books, including six bestsellers about American history for children. Her bestselling biography, “James Madison: A Life Reconsidered,” was published in 2014.
Mrs. Cheney earned her Bachelor of Arts degree with highest honors from Colorado College, her Master of Arts from the University of Colorado, and her Ph.D. with a specialization in 19th-Century British literature from the University of Wisconsin. She is the recipient of awards and honorary degrees from numerous colleges and universities.
Vice President and Mrs. Cheney were married in 1964. They have two grown daughters, Mary and Elizabeth, three granddaughters, and three grandsons.